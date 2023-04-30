High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 29, 2023
By:
Saturday, April 29, 2023 | 10:28 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
Saturday’s results
Nonsection
Homer-Center 11, Apollo-Ridge 1
Morgantown (WV) 11, North Hills 1
New Castle at Ellwood City, ppd.
Shenango at Johnsonburg, (n)
Lacrosse
Saturday’s results
Girls
Nonsection
Moon 9, Peters Township 5
Softball
Saturday’s results
Class 6A
Section 2
Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, ppd.
Tennis
WPIAL Team Championship
Class 3A
Monday’s schedule
Shaler at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Allderdice at Franklin Regional, 3:30 p.m.; Norwin at Shady Side Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Mars at Upper St. Clair, 3:30 p.m.; Bethel Park at Gateway, 3:30 p.m.; Moon at Peters Township, 3:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Mt. Lebanon, 3:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel, 3:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Tuesday’s schedule
Sewickley Academy, bye; Montour vs. Hampton at Hampton Community Park, 3:30 p.m.; Kiski Area vs. North Catholic at Graham Park, 3:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Blackhawk at South Park, 3:30 p.m.; Indiana vs. Winchester Thurston at Schenley Sports Complex, 3:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Chartiers Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Burrell at Quaker Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Track and field
WPIAL Team Championship
Tuesday’s schedule
Semifinals
Class 3A
Boys
North Allegheny, Central Catholic, Baldwin, Hampton at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon, Kiski Area, Moon, Belle Vernon at Canon-McMillan, 3:30 p.m.; Norwin, Franklin Regional, Butler, Connellsville at Norwin, 3:30 p.m.; South Fayette, Seneca Valley, New Castle, Penn-Trafford at South Fayette, 2:30 p.m.
Girls
North Allegheny, Hempfield, Hampton, Upper St. Clair at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan, Mt. Lebanon, Kiski Area at Canon-McMillan, 3:30 p.m.; Norwin, Franklin Regional, Laurel Highlands at Norwin, 3:30 p.m.; South Fayette, Pine-Richland, Ringgold, Gateway at South Fayette, 2:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Boys
Greensburg Central Catholic, Apollo-Ridge, Mohawk, East Allegheny at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Shenango, Hopewell, Riverview, Knoch at Shenango, 3:30 p.m.; South Park, Waynesburg, Mt. Pleasant, South SIde at South Park, 3:30 p.m.; West Mifflin, California, Quaker Valley, McGuffey at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Girls
Greensburg Central Catholic, Winchester Thurston, Riverside, Brownsville at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Shenango, Hopewell, Carlynton, Knoch, Beaver at Shenango, 3:30 p.m.; South Park, Waynesburg, Derry, Freedom at South Park, 3:30 p.m.; West Mifflin, California, Quaker Valley, Burrell, McGuffey at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Boys
Saturday’s results
Little Lion Invitational
At State College
Quarterfinals
North Allegheny 1, Central York 0
State College 1, Shaler 0
Landisville Hempfield 1, Governor Mifflin 0
Cumberland Valley 1, Northeastern 0
Semifinals
North Allegheny 1, Cumberland Valley 0
Landisville Hempfield 1, State College 0
Finals
North Allegheny 2, Landisville Hempfield 0
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• Westmoreland athletes of the week: Jeannette’s Grace Stein, Greensburg Salem’s Aaron Tressler
• A-K Valley athletes of the week: Burrell’s Katie Armstrong, Leechburg’s Owen McDermott
• North Allegheny notebook: Logan’s 5 RBIs lift Tigers past Baldwin
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 28, 2023
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 27, 2023