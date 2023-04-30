High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 | 10:28 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Saturday’s results

Nonsection

Homer-Center 11, Apollo-Ridge 1

Morgantown (WV) 11, North Hills 1

New Castle at Ellwood City, ppd.

Brentwood at Carrick, (n)

Shenango at Johnsonburg, (n)

Lacrosse

Saturday’s results

Girls

Nonsection

Moon 9, Peters Township 5

Softball

Saturday’s results

Class 6A

Section 2

Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, ppd.

Tennis

WPIAL Team Championship

Class 3A

Monday’s schedule

Shaler at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Allderdice at Franklin Regional, 3:30 p.m.; Norwin at Shady Side Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Mars at Upper St. Clair, 3:30 p.m.; Bethel Park at Gateway, 3:30 p.m.; Moon at Peters Township, 3:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Mt. Lebanon, 3:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel, 3:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Tuesday’s schedule

Sewickley Academy, bye; Montour vs. Hampton at Hampton Community Park, 3:30 p.m.; Kiski Area vs. North Catholic at Graham Park, 3:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Blackhawk at South Park, 3:30 p.m.; Indiana vs. Winchester Thurston at Schenley Sports Complex, 3:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Chartiers Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Burrell at Quaker Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Track and field

WPIAL Team Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Semifinals

Class 3A

Boys

North Allegheny, Central Catholic, Baldwin, Hampton at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon, Kiski Area, Moon, Belle Vernon at Canon-McMillan, 3:30 p.m.; Norwin, Franklin Regional, Butler, Connellsville at Norwin, 3:30 p.m.; South Fayette, Seneca Valley, New Castle, Penn-Trafford at South Fayette, 2:30 p.m.

Girls

North Allegheny, Hempfield, Hampton, Upper St. Clair at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan, Mt. Lebanon, Kiski Area at Canon-McMillan, 3:30 p.m.; Norwin, Franklin Regional, Laurel Highlands at Norwin, 3:30 p.m.; South Fayette, Pine-Richland, Ringgold, Gateway at South Fayette, 2:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Boys

Greensburg Central Catholic, Apollo-Ridge, Mohawk, East Allegheny at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Shenango, Hopewell, Riverview, Knoch at Shenango, 3:30 p.m.; South Park, Waynesburg, Mt. Pleasant, South SIde at South Park, 3:30 p.m.; West Mifflin, California, Quaker Valley, McGuffey at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Girls

Greensburg Central Catholic, Winchester Thurston, Riverside, Brownsville at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Shenango, Hopewell, Carlynton, Knoch, Beaver at Shenango, 3:30 p.m.; South Park, Waynesburg, Derry, Freedom at South Park, 3:30 p.m.; West Mifflin, California, Quaker Valley, Burrell, McGuffey at West Mifflin, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

Saturday’s results

Little Lion Invitational

At State College

Quarterfinals

North Allegheny 1, Central York 0

State College 1, Shaler 0

Landisville Hempfield 1, Governor Mifflin 0

Cumberland Valley 1, Northeastern 0

Semifinals

North Allegheny 1, Cumberland Valley 0

Landisville Hempfield 1, State College 0

Finals

North Allegheny 2, Landisville Hempfield 0

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.