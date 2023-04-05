High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 4, 2023
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
Tuesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 5, Pine-Richland 4
Seneca Valley 14, Allderdice 0
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 5, Mt. Lebanon 2
Hempfield 2, Central Catholic 0
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 13, Gateway 3
Fox Chapel 8, Penn Hills 0
Armstrong 3, Penn-Trafford 1
Section 2
South Fayette 7, Peters Township 4
Bethel Park 3, Upper St. Clair 2
Section 3
North Hills 14, New Castle 3
Mars 9, West Allegheny 3
Class 4A
Section 1
Blackhawk 8, Central Valley 3
Hopewell 11, Beaver 1
Section 2
Latrobe 4, Laurel Highlands 2
Ringgold 6, Belle Vernon 1
Uniontown 19, Albert Gallatin 1
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson 3, McKeesport 2
West Mifflin 7, Elizabeth Forward 5
Chartiers Valley 15, Woodland Hills 0
Section 4
Indiana 8, Kiski Area 3
Hampton 8, North Catholic 3
Class 3A
Section 1
Mohawk 9, Neshannock 4
Quaker Valley 11, Ellwood City 1
Riverside 10, Beaver Falls 0
Section 2
South Park 7, South Allegheny 6
Keystone Oaks 7, Steel Valley 6
Section 3
East Allegheny 9, Derry 7
Freeport 3, Deer Lakes 0
Burrell 11, Shady Side Academy 10
Section 4
McGuffey 4, Mt. Pleasant 1
Greensburg Salem 12, Southmoreland 0
Waynesburg 13, Brownsville 2
Class 2A
Section 1
Charleroi 9, Beth-Center 4
Burgettstown 7, Chartiers-Houston 4
Section 2
Seton LaSalle 17, Aliquippa 0
South Side 10, Freedom 0
Laurel 10, Northgate 0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 4, New Brighton 0
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic 12, Jeannette 1
Ligonier Valley 13, Brentwood 6
Riverview 10, Apollo-Ridge 5
Class A
Section 1
Carmichaels 11, Fort Cherry 0
Jefferson-Morgan 13, California 9
Section 2
St. Joseph 17, Springdale 6
Rochester 14, Summit Academy 3
Section 3
Eden Christian 18, Carlynton 2
Bishop Canevin 11, Monessen 0
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 2
Connellsville at Trinity, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Seton LaSalle at New Brighton, 3 p.m.
Nonsection
Valley at Ligonier Valley , 4 p.m.
West Greene at Washington, 4 p.m.
Western Beaver at South Side, 4 p.m.
Lacrosse
Tuesday’s results
Boys
Class 3A
Section 1
Upper St. Clair 19, Hempfield 5
Section 2
Butler 8, North Hills 5
Girls
Class 2A
Section 1
Hampton 15, Greensburg Salem 5
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 18, Knoch 5
South Fayette 21, Seton LaSalle 10
Softball
Tuesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 2
North Allegheny 9, Butler 5
Seneca Valley 4, Norwin 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Burrell 21, Shady Side Academy 0
Section 4
Waynesburg 5, Keystone Oaks 3
Class 2A
Section 1
Laurel 15, Freedom 0
Shenango 17, New Brighton 0
Class A
Section 1
Section 2
West Greene 4, Jefferson-Morgan 1
Section 3
Jeannette 17, St. Joseph 1
Nonsection
Canon-McMillan 8, Bethel Park 2
Carmichaels 12, Uniontown 2
Mapletown 2, Brownsville 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 20, Western Beaver 3
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 4 p.m.
Hempfield at Butler, 4 p.m.
North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Penn Hills at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.
Plum at Oakland Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
Shaler at North Hills, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Kiski Area at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Latrobe at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Section 3
South Fayette at Mars, 3:45 p.m.
Western Beaver at Moon, 3:30 p.m.
Section 4
Thomas Jefferson at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Trinity at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
McKeesport at Highlands, 4 p.m.
West Mifflin at Knoch, 4 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Blackhawk at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Ambridge, 4:15 p.m.
Hampton at North Catholic, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Shady Side Academy at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.
Valley at Burrell, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Hopewell at Beaver Falls, 4:15 p.m.
Mohawk at Ellwood City, 5 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Section 3
South Allegheny at Derry, 4 p.m.
Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.
Yough at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Section 4
Seton LaSalle at Brownsville, 4 p.m.
South Park at McGuffey, 4:15 p.m.
Waynesburg at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Neshannock at Laurel, 5 p.m.
New Brighton at Shenango, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Ellis School, 4 p.m.
Steel Valley at Brentwood, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Burgettstown at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Washington, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Carlynton at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.
South Side at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Carmichaels at California, 4 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Avella, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Frazier, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Jeannette, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Union at New Castle, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 4
Upper St. Clair 3, Peters Township 2
Class 2A
Section 1
Mt. Pleasant 5, Southmoreland 0
Section 3
Knoch 5, Springdale 0
Section 4
Blackhawk 4, Beaver 1
Ellwood City 3, Riverside 2
Sewickley Academy 5, Central Valley 0
Nonsection
Mars 4, Highlands 1
Valley 5, Burrell 0
Track and field
Tuesday’s results
Boys
Class 3A
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 78, Latrobe 72
Section 6
Peters Township 97, Bethel Park 53
Baldwin 78, Peters Township 72
Girls
Class 3A
Section 1
Penn-Trafford, 75 Latrobe 71
Section 6
Bethel Park 77.5, Peters Township 71.5
Baldwin 75, Peters Township 75*
*Baldwin won tiebreaker on first place finishes, 11-7
Volleyball
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Upper St. Clair 3, Baldwin 1
Peters Township 3, Bethel Park 2
Canon-McMillan 3, Moon 1
Section 2
Shaler 3, Butler 0
Seneca Valley 3, Pine-Richland 0
Section 3
Central Catholic 3, Penn Hills 0
Hempfield at Norwin, (n)
Penn-Trafford 3, Plum 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Ambridge 3, Montour 0
Beaver County Christian at Hopewell, (n)
North Catholic 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1
Section 2
Mars 3, Armstrong 0
Deer Lakes at Latrobe, (n)
Derry at Gateway, ppd.
Section 3
Keystone Oaks 3, Steel Valley 0
Seton LaSalle 3, South Park 0
Thomas Jefferson 3, Trinity 1
Nonconference
Bishop Canevin at South Fayette, (n)
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 3
Penn-Trafford at Central Catholic, 7:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Montour at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.
Section 3
South Fayette at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.
Nonsection
Mars at Pine-Richland, 7:15 p.m.
West Shamokin at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
