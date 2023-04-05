TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 4, 2023

By: HSSN Staff
Tuesday, April 4, 2023 | 11:11 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 5, Pine-Richland 4

Seneca Valley 14, Allderdice 0

Section 2

Baldwin 4, Norwin 3

Canon-McMillan 5, Mt. Lebanon 2

Hempfield 2, Central Catholic 0

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 13, Gateway 3

Fox Chapel 8, Penn Hills 0

Armstrong 3, Penn-Trafford 1

Section 2

South Fayette 7, Peters Township 4

Bethel Park 3, Upper St. Clair 2

Section 3

North Hills 14, New Castle 3

Shaler 23, Moon 6

Mars 9, West Allegheny 3

Class 4A

Section 1

Blackhawk 8, Central Valley 3

Hopewell 11, Beaver 1

Montour 18, Ambridge 5

Section 2

Latrobe 4, Laurel Highlands 2

Ringgold 6, Belle Vernon 1

Uniontown 19, Albert Gallatin 1

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson 3, McKeesport 2

West Mifflin 7, Elizabeth Forward 5

Chartiers Valley 15, Woodland Hills 0

Section 4

Indiana 8, Kiski Area 3

Knoch 7, Highlands 2

Hampton 8, North Catholic 3

Class 3A

Section 1

Mohawk 9, Neshannock 4

Quaker Valley 11, Ellwood City 1

Riverside 10, Beaver Falls 0

Section 2

South Park 7, South Allegheny 6

Keystone Oaks 7, Steel Valley 6

Avonworth 10, Sto-Rox 0

Section 3

East Allegheny 9, Derry 7

Freeport 3, Deer Lakes 0

Burrell 11, Shady Side Academy 10

Section 4

McGuffey 4, Mt. Pleasant 1

Greensburg Salem 12, Southmoreland 0

Waynesburg 13, Brownsville 2

Class 2A

Section 1

Charleroi 9, Beth-Center 4

Burgettstown 7, Chartiers-Houston 4

Bentworth 7, Frazier 3

Section 2

Seton LaSalle 17, Aliquippa 0

South Side 10, Freedom 0

Laurel 10, Northgate 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 4, New Brighton 0

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic 12, Jeannette 1

Ligonier Valley 13, Brentwood 6

Riverview 10, Apollo-Ridge 5

Class A

Section 1

Carmichaels 11, Fort Cherry 0

Jefferson-Morgan 13, California 9

Avella 11, Mapletown 1

Section 2

St. Joseph 17, Springdale 6

Rochester 14, Summit Academy 3

Union 17, Leechburg 16

Section 3

Cornell 5, Clairton 2

Eden Christian 18, Carlynton 2

Bishop Canevin 11, Monessen 0

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 2

Connellsville at Trinity, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Seton LaSalle at New Brighton, 3 p.m.

Nonsection

Valley at Ligonier Valley , 4 p.m.

West Greene at Washington, 4 p.m.

Western Beaver at South Side, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Tuesday’s results

Boys

Class 3A

Section 1

Upper St. Clair 19, Hempfield 5

Section 2

Butler 8, North Hills 5

Girls

Class 2A

Section 1

Hampton 15, Greensburg Salem 5

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 18, Knoch 5

South Fayette 21, Seton LaSalle 10

Softball

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 2

North Allegheny 9, Butler 5

Seneca Valley 4, Norwin 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Burrell 21, Shady Side Academy 0

Section 4

Waynesburg 5, Keystone Oaks 3

Class 2A

Section 1

Laurel 15, Freedom 0

Shenango 17, New Brighton 0

Class A

Section 1

Union 13, Northgate 1

Section 2

West Greene 4, Jefferson-Morgan 1

Section 3

Jeannette 17, St. Joseph 1

Nonsection

Canon-McMillan 8, Bethel Park 2

Carmichaels 12, Uniontown 2

Mapletown 2, Brownsville 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 20, Western Beaver 3

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 4 p.m.

Hempfield at Butler, 4 p.m.

North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Penn Hills at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.

Plum at Oakland Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

Shaler at North Hills, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Kiski Area at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Latrobe at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Section 3

South Fayette at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Western Beaver at Moon, 3:30 p.m.

Section 4

Thomas Jefferson at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Trinity at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

McKeesport at Highlands, 4 p.m.

West Mifflin at Knoch, 4 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Albert Gallatin, 4 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Blackhawk at Beaver, 4:15 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Ambridge, 4:15 p.m.

Hampton at North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Freeport at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Valley at Burrell, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Hopewell at Beaver Falls, 4:15 p.m.

Mohawk at Ellwood City, 5 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Central Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Section 3

South Allegheny at Derry, 4 p.m.

Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Yough at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Section 4

Seton LaSalle at Brownsville, 4 p.m.

South Park at McGuffey, 4:15 p.m.

Waynesburg at Keystone Oaks, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Neshannock at Laurel, 5 p.m.

New Brighton at Shenango, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Ellis School, 4 p.m.

Steel Valley at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Burgettstown at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Washington, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Carlynton at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.

South Side at Sewickley Academy, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Carmichaels at California, 4 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Avella, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Frazier, 4 p.m.

Leechburg at Monessen, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Jeannette, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Union at New Castle, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 4

Upper St. Clair 3, Peters Township 2

Class 2A

Section 1

Mt. Pleasant 5, Southmoreland 0

Section 3

Knoch 5, Springdale 0

Section 4

Blackhawk 4, Beaver 1

Ellwood City 3, Riverside 2

Sewickley Academy 5, Central Valley 0

Nonsection

Mars 4, Highlands 1

Valley 5, Burrell 0

Track and field

Tuesday’s results

Boys

Class 3A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 78, Latrobe 72

Section 6

Peters Township 97, Bethel Park 53

Baldwin 78, Peters Township 72

Girls

Class 3A

Section 1

Penn-Trafford, 75 Latrobe 71

Section 6

Bethel Park 77.5, Peters Township 71.5

Baldwin 75, Peters Township 75*

*Baldwin won tiebreaker on first place finishes, 11-7

Volleyball

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Upper St. Clair 3, Baldwin 1

Peters Township 3, Bethel Park 2

Canon-McMillan 3, Moon 1

Section 2

Shaler 3, Butler 0

Seneca Valley 3, Pine-Richland 0

Section 3

Central Catholic 3, Penn Hills 0

Hempfield at Norwin, (n)

Penn-Trafford 3, Plum 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge 3, Montour 0

Beaver County Christian at Hopewell, (n)

North Catholic 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1

Section 2

Mars 3, Armstrong 0

Deer Lakes at Latrobe, (n)

Derry at Gateway, ppd.

Section 3

Keystone Oaks 3, Steel Valley 0

Seton LaSalle 3, South Park 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, Trinity 1

Nonconference

Bishop Canevin at South Fayette, (n)

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 3

Penn-Trafford at Central Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Montour at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.

Section 3

South Fayette at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.

Nonsection

Mars at Pine-Richland, 7:15 p.m.

West Shamokin at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

