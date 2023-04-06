TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 5, 2023

By: HSSN Staff
Wednesday, April 5, 2023 | 11:36 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Wednesday’s results

Class 5A

Section 2

Trinity 7, Connellsville 3

Class 3A

Section 1

Quaker Valley 7, Ellwood City 6

Class 2A

Section 2

Seton LaSalle 14, New Brighton 4

Nonsection

Avonworth 17, Uniontown 1

North Allegheny 10, Chartiers Valley 0

South Side 15, Western Beaver 1

Ligonier Valley 12, Valley 2

State College 4, North Allegheny 2

West Greene 16, Washington 7

Thursday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Allderdice at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.

Butler at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Hempfield at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.

Norwin at Baldwin, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Aliquippa at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.

Avonworth at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Bentworth at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Carmichaels, 2 p.m.

Connellsville at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Fort Cherry at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Frazier at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Derry, 4 p.m.

Leechburg at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Mohawk at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Ambridge, 4 p.m.

Shaler at Knoch, 4 p.m.

South Park at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.

Valley at Highlands, 4 p.m.

Waynesburg at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, 2 p.m.

Lacrosse

Wednesday’s results

Boys

Class 2A

Section 1

Bethel Park 9, Chartiers Valley 3

Section 2

Mars 21, Knoch 2

Girls

Class 3A

Section 1

Mt. Lebanon 17, Canon-McMillan 6

Section 2

Shady Side Academy 15, Seneca Valley 7

Class 2A

Section 2

Blackhawk 11, Aquinas Academy 1

Softball

Wednesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Mt. Lebanon 8, Baldwin 4

Hempfield 9, Butler 1

Seneca Valley 2, North Allegheny 0

Norwin 7, Pine-Richland 4

Class 5A

Section 1

Fox Chapel 17, Penn Hills 2

Plum 24, Oakland Catholic 0

Shaler 10, North Hills 2

Section 2

Kiski Area 23, Gateway 0

Armstrong 7, Latrobe 3

Franklin Regional 6, Penn-Trafford 5

Section 3

Mars 4, South Fayette 2

Western Beaver 7, Moon 5

Section 4

Thomas Jefferson 11, Bethel Park 3

Trinity 14, Peters Township 1

Connellsville 10, Upper St. Clair 1

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands 5, McKeesport 3

Knoch 7, West Mifflin 6

Indiana 16, Woodland Hills 0

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward 5, Belle Vernon 2

Greensburg Salem 8, Albert Gallatin 4

Laurel Highlands 6, Uniontown 3

Section 3

Blackhawk 13, Beaver 11

Chartiers Valley 16, Ambridge 0

Hampton 12, North Catholic 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Avonworth 10, Freeport 0

Deer Lakes 15, Shady Side Academy 0

Burrell 10, Valley 1

Section 2

Hopewell 13, Beaver Falls 0

Ellwood City 4, Mohawk 3

Quaker Valley at Central Valley, ppd.

Section 3

South Allegheny 14, Derry 6

Southmoreland 2, Mt. Pleasant 0

Ligonier Valley 1, Yough 0

Section 4

Seton LaSalle 6, Brownsville 4

South Park 5, McGuffey 0

Waynesburg 5, Keystone Oaks 3

Class 2A

Section 1

Neshannock 6, Laurel 3

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Apollo-Ridge 2

Serra Catholic 24, Ellis School 2

Steel Valley 20, Brentwood 9

Section 3

Burgettstown 10, Beth-Center 6

Fort Cherry 16, Washington 1

Class A

Section 1

Carlynton 20, Cornell 0

South Side 15, Sewickley Academy 4

Section 2

Carmichaels 12, California 2

Chartiers-Houston 15, Avella 0

Section 3

Frazier 17, Bishop Canevin 0

Leechburg 11, Monessen 5

Nonsection

Union 10, New Castle 9

Thursday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 3

Moon at West Allegheny, 3 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Northgate at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge at Derry, 4:30 p.m.

Avella at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.

Baldwin at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Beth-Center at McGuffey, 4:15 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Carmichaels, 2 p.m.

Freeport at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Greensburg Salem, 4:15 p.m.

Jeannette at Washington, 2:45 p.m.

Laurel at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Montour at Trinity, 5 p.m.

Neshannock at Saegertown, 4:30 p.m.

Shenango at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.

Yough at Elizabeth Forward, 4:15 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Wednesday’s result

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford 3, Latrobe 2

Track and field

Wednesday’s results

Boys

Class 2A

Section 4

Apollo-Ridge 90.5, Burrell 59.5

Burrell 81, Freeport 63

Section 5

South Park 93, Washington 48

Washington 75, Brentwood 64

Section 8

Frazier 115, Geibel 0

Yough 88, Frazier 53

Yough 135, Geibel 0

Derry 75, Ligonier Valley 66

Mt. Pleasant 89, Derry 52

Mt. Pleasant 86, Ligonier Valley 37

Girls

Class 2A

Section 4

Burrell 86, Apollo-Ridge 58

Burrell 96, Freeport 54

Section 5

Brentwood 68.5, Washington 52.5

South Park 122, Washington 18

Section 8

Frazier 111, Geibel 27

Frazier 94, Yough 45

Yough 82, Geibel 38

Derry 108, Ligonier Valley 33

Derry 100, Mt. Pleasant 41

Volleyball

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 3, Central Catholic 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Montour 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1

Section 2

Gateway 3, Armstrong 1

Section 3

Seton LaSalle 3, South Fayette 1

Trinity 3, Steel Valley 0

Nonsection

Mars 3, Pine-Richland 0

West Shamokin 3, Plum 1

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

Moon at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Norwin at Plum, 7:15 p.m.

Penn Hills at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin at Beaver County Christian, 7:15 p.m.

Hopewell at Ambridge, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Gateway at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Mars at Deer Lakes, 7:15 p.m.

Nonsection

Summit Academy at Butler, 6 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

