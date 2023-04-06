High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 5, 2023
Wednesday, April 5, 2023 | 11:36 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
Wednesday’s results
Class 5A
Section 2
Trinity 7, Connellsville 3
Class 3A
Section 1
Quaker Valley 7, Ellwood City 6
Class 2A
Section 2
Seton LaSalle 14, New Brighton 4
Nonsection
North Allegheny 10, Chartiers Valley 0
South Side 15, Western Beaver 1
Ligonier Valley 12, Valley 2
State College 4, North Allegheny 2
West Greene 16, Washington 7
Thursday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Allderdice at Seneca Valley, 4 p.m.
Butler at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Hempfield at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Aliquippa at Cornell, 3:45 p.m.
Avonworth at Uniontown, 7 p.m.
Bentworth at Carmichaels, 4:30 p.m.
Charleroi at Carmichaels, 2 p.m.
Connellsville at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Fort Cherry at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Frazier at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
Leechburg at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Ambridge, 4 p.m.
South Park at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m.
Valley at Highlands, 4 p.m.
Waynesburg at Albert Gallatin, 4:15 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, 2 p.m.
Lacrosse
Wednesday’s results
Boys
Class 2A
Section 1
Bethel Park 9, Chartiers Valley 3
Section 2
Girls
Class 3A
Section 1
Mt. Lebanon 17, Canon-McMillan 6
Section 2
Shady Side Academy 15, Seneca Valley 7
Class 2A
Section 2
Blackhawk 11, Aquinas Academy 1
Softball
Wednesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Mt. Lebanon 8, Baldwin 4
Seneca Valley 2, North Allegheny 0
Norwin 7, Pine-Richland 4
Class 5A
Section 1
Fox Chapel 17, Penn Hills 2
Plum 24, Oakland Catholic 0
Shaler 10, North Hills 2
Section 2
Kiski Area 23, Gateway 0
Franklin Regional 6, Penn-Trafford 5
Section 3
Mars 4, South Fayette 2
Western Beaver 7, Moon 5
Section 4
Thomas Jefferson 11, Bethel Park 3
Trinity 14, Peters Township 1
Connellsville 10, Upper St. Clair 1
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands 5, McKeesport 3
Knoch 7, West Mifflin 6
Indiana 16, Woodland Hills 0
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward 5, Belle Vernon 2
Greensburg Salem 8, Albert Gallatin 4
Laurel Highlands 6, Uniontown 3
Section 3
Blackhawk 13, Beaver 11
Chartiers Valley 16, Ambridge 0
Hampton 12, North Catholic 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Avonworth 10, Freeport 0
Deer Lakes 15, Shady Side Academy 0
Burrell 10, Valley 1
Section 2
Hopewell 13, Beaver Falls 0
Ellwood City 4, Mohawk 3
Quaker Valley at Central Valley, ppd.
Section 3
South Allegheny 14, Derry 6
Southmoreland 2, Mt. Pleasant 0
Ligonier Valley 1, Yough 0
Section 4
Seton LaSalle 6, Brownsville 4
South Park 5, McGuffey 0
Waynesburg 5, Keystone Oaks 3
Class 2A
Section 1
Neshannock 6, Laurel 3
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Apollo-Ridge 2
Serra Catholic 24, Ellis School 2
Steel Valley 20, Brentwood 9
Section 3
Burgettstown 10, Beth-Center 6
Fort Cherry 16, Washington 1
Class A
Section 1
South Side 15, Sewickley Academy 4
Section 2
Carmichaels 12, California 2
Chartiers-Houston 15, Avella 0
Section 3
Frazier 17, Bishop Canevin 0
Nonsection
Union 10, New Castle 9
Thursday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 3
Moon at West Allegheny, 3 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Northgate at Rochester, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge at Derry, 4:30 p.m.
Avella at Cornell, 3:30 p.m.
Baldwin at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Beth-Center at McGuffey, 4:15 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 4:30 p.m.
Charleroi at Carmichaels, 2 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Greensburg Salem, 4:15 p.m.
Jeannette at Washington, 2:45 p.m.
Laurel at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Montour at Trinity, 5 p.m.
Neshannock at Saegertown, 4:30 p.m.
Shenango at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.
Waynesburg at Chartiers-Houston, 4:15 p.m.
Yough at Elizabeth Forward, 4:15 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
Wednesday’s result
Nonsection
Penn-Trafford 3, Latrobe 2
Track and field
Wednesday’s results
Boys
Class 2A
Section 4
Apollo-Ridge 90.5, Burrell 59.5
Burrell 81, Freeport 63
Section 5
South Park 93, Washington 48
Washington 75, Brentwood 64
Section 8
Frazier 115, Geibel 0
Yough 88, Frazier 53
Yough 135, Geibel 0
Derry 75, Ligonier Valley 66
Mt. Pleasant 89, Derry 52
Mt. Pleasant 86, Ligonier Valley 37
Girls
Class 2A
Section 4
Burrell 86, Apollo-Ridge 58
Burrell 96, Freeport 54
Section 5
Brentwood 68.5, Washington 52.5
South Park 122, Washington 18
Section 8
Frazier 111, Geibel 27
Frazier 94, Yough 45
Yough 82, Geibel 38
Derry 108, Ligonier Valley 33
Derry 100, Mt. Pleasant 41
Volleyball
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 3
Penn-Trafford 3, Central Catholic 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Montour 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1
Section 2
Section 3
Seton LaSalle 3, South Fayette 1
Trinity 3, Steel Valley 0
Nonsection
Mars 3, Pine-Richland 0
West Shamokin 3, Plum 1
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
Moon at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Norwin at Plum, 7:15 p.m.
Penn Hills at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Bishop Canevin at Beaver County Christian, 7:15 p.m.
Hopewell at Ambridge, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Gateway at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Mars at Deer Lakes, 7:15 p.m.
Nonsection
Summit Academy at Butler, 6 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
