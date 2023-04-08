TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 7, 2023

By: HSSN Staff
Friday, April 7, 2023 | 10:37 PM

Baseball

Friday’s results

Nonsection

Indiana 11, Derry 4

Slippery Rock 13, New Castle 5

South Allegheny 4, Ringgold 1

Cochranton at Shenango, ppd.

Sto-Rox at Clairton, ppd.

Saturday’s schedule

Nonsection

Union at Neshannock, 1 p.m.

Softball

Friday’s results

Nonsection

Jamestown 19, New Castle 6

Charleroi at Carmichaels, ppd.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

