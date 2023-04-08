High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 7, 2023
By:
Friday, April 7, 2023 | 10:37 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
Friday’s results
Nonsection
Slippery Rock 13, New Castle 5
South Allegheny 4, Ringgold 1
Cochranton at Shenango, ppd.
Saturday’s schedule
Nonsection
Union at Neshannock, 1 p.m.
Softball
Friday’s results
Nonsection
Jamestown 19, New Castle 6
Charleroi at Carmichaels, ppd.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
