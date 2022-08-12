High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 11, 2022

Thursday, August 11, 2022 | 11:45 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Golf

Boys

Thursday’s results

Nonsection

North Allegheny 194, Hampton 211

Medalists: Colin Wang, Chris Hoffman (NA) 37. Peter Kramer (H) 38.

Freeport 220, Armstrong 261

Medalists: Lillie Snow (FR) 42. Dylan Morris (A) 48.

Mars 200, Blackhawk 213

Medalists: Ryan Steigerwald, Will Campbell (M) 38. Jake Sheesly (B) 39.

Girls

Thursday’s results

Nonsection

Greensburg Central Catholic 200, Hempfield 220

Medalists: Isabel Aigner (GCC) 40. Milana Yannascoli (H) 45.

North Allegheny 171, Mt. Lebanon 198, Fox Chapel 209

Medalists: Megan Manesiotis (NA) 40. Anna Kushnir (ML) 46. Laila Golla (FC) 49.

