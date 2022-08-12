High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 11, 2022
By:
Thursday, August 11, 2022 | 11:45 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Golf
Boys
Thursday’s results
Nonsection
North Allegheny 194, Hampton 211
Medalists: Colin Wang, Chris Hoffman (NA) 37. Peter Kramer (H) 38.
Freeport 220, Armstrong 261
Medalists: Lillie Snow (FR) 42. Dylan Morris (A) 48.
Mars 200, Blackhawk 213
Medalists: Ryan Steigerwald, Will Campbell (M) 38. Jake Sheesly (B) 39.
Girls
Thursday’s results
Nonsection
Greensburg Central Catholic 200, Hempfield 220
Medalists: Isabel Aigner (GCC) 40. Milana Yannascoli (H) 45.
North Allegheny 171, Mt. Lebanon 198, Fox Chapel 209
Medalists: Megan Manesiotis (NA) 40. Anna Kushnir (ML) 46. Laila Golla (FC) 49.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• Highlands grad Alan Crise aims to help local student-athletes navigate recruiting path
• Fox Chapel, Shady Side Academy celebrate successful athletics seasons in 2021-22
• Norwin announces 2022 sports hall of fame class
• Q&A with new WPIAL executive director Scott Seltzer
• George Guido: Harrison’s Tom Stabile to be inducted into National Italian-American Sports HOF