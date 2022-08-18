TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 17, 2022

By: HSSN Staff
Wednesday, August 17, 2022 | 9:48 PM

High schools

Golf

Wednesday’s results

Boys

Class 2A

Section 2

Derry 208, Ligonier Valley 208

Derry won on first playoff hole.

Medalists: Hunter Jurica, Ashton Beighley (D) 36, Josh Harbert (LV) 39

Mt. Pleasant 210, Jeannette 332

Medalists: Ryan Karfelt, Colin Hayes (MP) 38, Nate Homan (J) 59

Greensburg Salem 233, Southmoreland 297

Medalists: Max Sokol (S) 43, Mike Kingerski (GS) 44

Nonsection

Mt. Lebanon 215, South Fayette 218

Medalist: Callin Wilcox (ML) 38

Thomas Jefferson 192, South Park 210

Medalists: Hayden Feth, Lance Smith (TJ) 37, Ryan Tumas (SP) 32

Connellsville 222, Frazier 235

Medalists: Rylan Keslar (C) 38, Nixon Erdley (F) 39

Ellwood City 214, New Castle 256

Medalists: Mitch Covert (EC) 40, Josh Hendgron (NC) 44

Shaler 197, Pine-Richland 216

Girls

Class 3A

Section 3

Hempfield 206, Gateway 263

Medalist: Milana Yannascoli (H) 45

Nonsection

Mt Pleasant 187, Elizabeth Forward 200

Medalists: Mya Morgan (EF) 39, Alli Tepper (MP) 42

Moon 170, Mt. Lebanon 172

Medalists: Delaney DeMore (M) 41, Madeline Zerega (ML) 40

North Allegheny 175, Fox Chapel 208

Medalists: Katie Rankin (NA) 37, Laila Golla (FC) 46

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

