High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 17, 2022
By:
Wednesday, August 17, 2022 | 9:48 PM
High schools
Golf
Wednesday’s results
Boys
Class 2A
Section 2
Derry 208, Ligonier Valley 208
Derry won on first playoff hole.
Medalists: Hunter Jurica, Ashton Beighley (D) 36, Josh Harbert (LV) 39
Mt. Pleasant 210, Jeannette 332
Medalists: Ryan Karfelt, Colin Hayes (MP) 38, Nate Homan (J) 59
Greensburg Salem 233, Southmoreland 297
Medalists: Max Sokol (S) 43, Mike Kingerski (GS) 44
Nonsection
Mt. Lebanon 215, South Fayette 218
Medalist: Callin Wilcox (ML) 38
Thomas Jefferson 192, South Park 210
Medalists: Hayden Feth, Lance Smith (TJ) 37, Ryan Tumas (SP) 32
Connellsville 222, Frazier 235
Medalists: Rylan Keslar (C) 38, Nixon Erdley (F) 39
Ellwood City 214, New Castle 256
Medalists: Mitch Covert (EC) 40, Josh Hendgron (NC) 44
Shaler 197, Pine-Richland 216
Girls
Class 3A
Section 3
Hempfield 206, Gateway 263
Medalist: Milana Yannascoli (H) 45
Nonsection
Mt Pleasant 187, Elizabeth Forward 200
Medalists: Mya Morgan (EF) 39, Alli Tepper (MP) 42
Moon 170, Mt. Lebanon 172
Medalists: Delaney DeMore (M) 41, Madeline Zerega (ML) 40
North Allegheny 175, Fox Chapel 208
Medalists: Katie Rankin (NA) 37, Laila Golla (FC) 46
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
