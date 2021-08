High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 28, 2021

By:

Sunday, August 29, 2021 | 12:18 AM

Football

Saturday’s results

Western PA vs. Everyone Showcase

At Wolvarena

Harrisburg 26, Pine-Richland 21

St. Vincent Pallotti (Md.) 33, Brashear 6

Woodland Hills 20, Wayne Valley, N.J. 0

Nonconference

Bishop Canevin 21, Frazier 0

Steubenville (Ohio) Central Catholic 36, Carrick 6

New Brighton 26, Western Beaver 20 (OT)

Serra Catholic 24, South Allegheny 0

Neshannock 42, Shenango 8

Westinghouse 38, Seton LaSalle 0

Saturday’s summaries

Bishop Canevin 21, Frazier 0

Frazier 0 0 0 0 —0

Bishop Canevin 14 7 0 0 —21

BC: Marquis Carter 2 run (Geno DeFrank kick)

BC: Henry Barbisch 0 blocked punt return (DeFrank kick)

BC: Lesae Lacks 59 interception return (DeFrank kick)

Harrisburg 26, Pine-Richland 21

Harrisburg 0 6 6 14 —26

Pine-Richland 7 7 0 7 —21

P-R: Andrew Mellis 3 pass from Cole Boyd (Joey Perry kick)

P-R: Mellis 32 pass from Boyd (Perry kick)

Harrisburg: Kyle Williams 38 pass from Shawn Lee (Lee pass failed)

Harrisburg: Williams 31 run (pass failed)

Harrisburg: Williams 32 pass from Lee (Lee pass failed)

P-R: Alex Gochis 27 pass from Boyd (Perry kick)

Harrisburg: Lee 7 run ( Hopkins run)

Rushing leaders: , Kyle Williams 19-113, TD.

Passing leaders: , Shawn Lee 6-15-105-1TD-0INT. P-R, Cole Boyd 18-33-239-3TD-2INT.

Receiving leaders: P-R, Alex Gochis 8-130, TD.

Neshannock 42, Shenango 8

Shenango 8 0 0 0 —8

Neshannock 0 15 7 20 —42

S: safety

S: CJ Miller 39 run (kick failed)

N: Luciano DeLillo 17 run (DeLillo pass from Kurt Sommerfeld)

N: Sommerfeld 4 run (Carter DeVivo kick)

N: Camron Owens 1 run (DeVivo kick)

N: Owens 34 run (kick failed)

N: Ronnie DeMase 9 pass from Sommerfeld (DeVivo kick)

N: Peyton Weaver 39 run (DeVivo kick)

Rushing leaders: N, Camron Owens 16-104, 2 TDs.

Passing leaders: N, Kurt Sommerfeld 11-12-113-1TD-0INT.

New Brighton 27, Western Beaver 20 (OT)

New Brighton 0 14 0 6 7 — 27

Western Beaver 0 14 6 0 0 — 20

WB: Dorian McGhee 58 pass from Xander LeFebvre

N: Keandre Williams 15 run

WB: LeFebvre 41 run

N: Noah Stofen 4 run

WB: McGhee 97 fumble return

N: Eric Montane 37 pass from Gabe Haddox

N: Kevin Williams 1 run

Passing leaders: N, Gabe Haddox 11-13-204-1TD-0INT. WB, Xander LeFebvre 5-13-149-1TD-1INT.

South Allegheny 24, Serra Catholic 0

South Allegheny 12 0 6 6 —24

Serra Catholic 0 0 0 0 —0

SC: Terrell Booth 74 run (kick failed)

SC: Booth 40 pass from Max Rocco (kick failed)

SC: Jayvon Holt 28 pass from Rocco (kick failed)

SC: Amire Spencer fumble recovery (kick failed)

Rushing leaders: SC, Machai Brooks 17-118.

Passing leaders: SC, Max Rocco 10-24-127-2TD-1INT.

Westinghouse 38, Seton LaSalle 0

Westinghouse 12 6 14 6 —38

Seton LaSalle 0 0 0 0 —0

W: Sincere Smith 16 pass from Keyshawn Morsillo (kick failed)

W: Morsillo 1 run (run failed)

W: Malik Harris 51 pass from Morsillo (kick failed)

W: Harris 65 pass from Morsillo (kick failed)

W: Khalil Taylor 5 run (Davon Fennell run)

W: Kairon Collins 5 run (kick failed)

Woodland Hills 20, Wayne Valley, N.J. 0

Wayne Valley, N.J. 0 0 0 0 —0

Woodland Hills 0 6 8 6 —20

WH: Brandon Jones 29 run

WH: Eris Seibles 44 run

WH: Louis Callaway 99 pass from Deontae Williams

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.