High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 1, 2022

By:

Wednesday, February 2, 2022 | 12:07 AM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 68, Pine-Richland 62

Seneca Valley 77, Butler 74

Section 2

Bethel Park 37, Canon-McMillan 35

Baldwin 54, Mt. Lebanon 50

Upper St. Clair 59, Peters Township 54

Section 3

Fox Chapel 60, Hempfield 49

Central Catholic 66, Norwin 46

Penn-Trafford 81, Greensburg Salem 35

Class 5A

Section 1

Laurel Highlands 80, Ringgold 42

Albert Gallatin 70, Thomas Jefferson 68

West Mifflin 69, Connellsville 34

Section 2

New Castle 90, West Allegheny 60

South Fayette 79, Chartiers Valley 72

Moon 57, Trinity 48

Section 3

Franklin Regional 68, Latrobe 36

Penn Hills 70, McKeesport 57

Gateway 82, Woodland Hills 57

Section 4

Hampton 45, Armstrong 41

Highlands 60, Shaler 49

Plum 43, Indiana 41

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell 56, Deer Lakes 53

Freeport 84, Derry 55

Keystone Oaks 54, Knoch 52

Section 2

Beaver 82, Ambridge 53

Central Valley 57, Blackhawk 46

Lincoln Park 70, Hopewell 53

Quaker Valley 56, Montour 36

Section 3

Southmoreland 44, South Park 31

Belle Vernon 72, Uniontown 55

Elizabeth Forward 49, Yough 44

Class 3A

Section 1

Mohawk 40, Beaver Falls 37

Ellwood City 51, Neshannock 32

Laurel 63, Riverside 50

Section 2

Avonworth 88, Summit Academy 52

Seton LaSalle 83, Freedom 45

Aliquippa 78, New Brighton 22

Section 3

Steel Valley 50, East Allegheny 48

Ligonier Valley 70, Valley 48

Shady Side Academy 59, South Allegheny 51

Section 4

Brownsville 61, Beth-Center 34

Brentwood 56, McGuffey 39

Washington 67, Charleroi 33

Class 2A

Section 1

Springdale 65, Sewickley Academy 52

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 79, Shenango 46

Riverview 57, South Side 53

Section 2

Fort Cherry 43, Burgettstown 42

Chartiers-Houston 40, Northgate 35

Carlynton 50, Sto-Rox 43

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic 80, Propel Braddock Hills 51

Serra Catholic 65, Jeannette 62

Section 4

Monessen 64, California 50

Carmichaels 66, Frazier 49

Jefferson-Morgan 57, Bentworth 56

Class A

Section 1

Rochester 55, Nazareth Prep 51

Union 75, Eden Christian 45

Cornell 42, Western Beaver 41

Section 2

Geibel 85, Avella 44

Bishop Canevin 84, Mapletown 32

West Greene 45, Propel Montour 41

Section 3

Leechburg 62, Propel Andrew Street 25

Neighborhood Academy 74, Aquinas Academy 68

Imani Christian 85, St. Joseph 37

Nonsection

North Hills 66, Mars 63

City League

Allderdice at Perry, ppd.

Brashear at Obama, ppd.

Westinghouse at Carrick, ppd.

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 4

Armstrong at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian at Nazareth Prep, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Leechburg at Neighborhood Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Beth-Center at California, 7:30 p.m.

Carrick at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Mapletown at Hundred (WV), 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Summit Academy at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.

Wilmington at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 61, Butler 46

Section 2

Baldwin 78, Hempfield 43

Class 5A

Section 4

Latrobe 55, Franklin Regional 41

McKeesport 74, Penn Hills 24

Woodland Hills 37, Gateway 31

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City 47, Riverside 15

Class 2A

Section 1

Neshannock 80, New Brighton 12

Section 2

Carmichaels 41, Beth-Center 15

Section 3

Chartiers-Houston 49, Northgate 17

Nonsection

Clairton 68, Avella 35

Freedom 48, Lincoln Park 41

Highlands 76, Keystone Oaks 56

Winchester Thurston 56, Sto-Rox 32

South Side 63, Washington 25

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 3

Ringgold at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Beaver at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Freedom at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Carlynton at Fort Cherry, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Leechburg, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Allderdice at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Jeannette, 6 p.m.

South Park at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Union, 6 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Peters Township 10, Upper St. Clair 3

Class 2A

Mars 5, Meadville 3

Class A

Hampton 6, Blackhawk 4

Westmont Hilltop 7, Wheeling Catholic 4

Class B

Neshannock 13, Trinity 0

Rifle

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 797-50x, Hempfield 795-60x

Section 4

Armstrong 796-55x, Indiana 779-37x

Wrestling

Tuesday’s results

Nonsection

Beaver 24, Blackhawk 12

Blackhawk 24, Ambridge 12

Washington 30, Bentworth 27

WPIAL team tournament

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 3A

First round

At Waynesburg

Waynesburg (12-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (10-7); Norwin (9-3) vs. Franklin Regional (6-1)

At Canon-McMillan

Canon-McMillan (9-3) vs. West Allegheny (8-4); North Allegheny (6-0) vs. Bethel Park (8-4)

At Connellsville

Connellsville (15-1) vs. Peters Township (6-3); Kiski Area (13-3) vs. Pine-Richland (6-2)

At Latrobe

Latrobe (9-0) vs. Penn-Trafford (5-5); Butler (15-3) vs. Armstrong (5-2)

Class 2A

First round

At Burrell

Fort Cherry (8-8) vs. Montour (5-2); Winner vs. Burrell (10-4)

At Beth-Center

Mt. Pleasant (10-4) vs. Jefferson-Morgan (9-4); Winner vs. Beth-Center (11-2)

At Quaker Valley

Knoch (5-6) vs. Laurel (7-1); Winner vs. Quaker Valley (14-3)

At Burgettstown

Southmoreland (8-4) vs. Freedom (10-4); Winner vs. Burgettstown (11-0)

Note: First-round matches at 6 p.m.; quarterfinals at 7:15 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.