High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 1, 2022
Wednesday, February 2, 2022 | 12:07 AM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 68, Pine-Richland 62
Seneca Valley 77, Butler 74
Section 2
Bethel Park 37, Canon-McMillan 35
Baldwin 54, Mt. Lebanon 50
Upper St. Clair 59, Peters Township 54
Section 3
Fox Chapel 60, Hempfield 49
Central Catholic 66, Norwin 46
Penn-Trafford 81, Greensburg Salem 35
Class 5A
Section 1
Laurel Highlands 80, Ringgold 42
Albert Gallatin 70, Thomas Jefferson 68
West Mifflin 69, Connellsville 34
Section 2
New Castle 90, West Allegheny 60
South Fayette 79, Chartiers Valley 72
Moon 57, Trinity 48
Section 3
Franklin Regional 68, Latrobe 36
Penn Hills 70, McKeesport 57
Gateway 82, Woodland Hills 57
Section 4
Hampton 45, Armstrong 41
Highlands 60, Shaler 49
Plum 43, Indiana 41
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell 56, Deer Lakes 53
Freeport 84, Derry 55
Keystone Oaks 54, Knoch 52
Section 2
Beaver 82, Ambridge 53
Central Valley 57, Blackhawk 46
Lincoln Park 70, Hopewell 53
Quaker Valley 56, Montour 36
Section 3
Southmoreland 44, South Park 31
Belle Vernon 72, Uniontown 55
Elizabeth Forward 49, Yough 44
Class 3A
Section 1
Mohawk 40, Beaver Falls 37
Ellwood City 51, Neshannock 32
Laurel 63, Riverside 50
Section 2
Avonworth 88, Summit Academy 52
Seton LaSalle 83, Freedom 45
Aliquippa 78, New Brighton 22
Section 3
Steel Valley 50, East Allegheny 48
Ligonier Valley 70, Valley 48
Shady Side Academy 59, South Allegheny 51
Section 4
Brownsville 61, Beth-Center 34
Brentwood 56, McGuffey 39
Washington 67, Charleroi 33
Class 2A
Section 1
Springdale 65, Sewickley Academy 52
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 79, Shenango 46
Riverview 57, South Side 53
Section 2
Fort Cherry 43, Burgettstown 42
Chartiers-Houston 40, Northgate 35
Carlynton 50, Sto-Rox 43
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic 80, Propel Braddock Hills 51
Serra Catholic 65, Jeannette 62
Section 4
Monessen 64, California 50
Carmichaels 66, Frazier 49
Jefferson-Morgan 57, Bentworth 56
Class A
Section 1
Rochester 55, Nazareth Prep 51
Union 75, Eden Christian 45
Cornell 42, Western Beaver 41
Section 2
Geibel 85, Avella 44
Bishop Canevin 84, Mapletown 32
West Greene 45, Propel Montour 41
Section 3
Leechburg 62, Propel Andrew Street 25
Neighborhood Academy 74, Aquinas Academy 68
Imani Christian 85, St. Joseph 37
Nonsection
North Hills 66, Mars 63
City League
Allderdice at Perry, ppd.
Brashear at Obama, ppd.
Westinghouse at Carrick, ppd.
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 4
Armstrong at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian at Nazareth Prep, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Leechburg at Neighborhood Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Beth-Center at California, 7:30 p.m.
Carrick at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Mapletown at Hundred (WV), 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Summit Academy at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.
Wilmington at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 61, Butler 46
Section 2
Baldwin 78, Hempfield 43
Class 5A
Section 4
Latrobe 55, Franklin Regional 41
McKeesport 74, Penn Hills 24
Woodland Hills 37, Gateway 31
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City 47, Riverside 15
Class 2A
Section 1
Neshannock 80, New Brighton 12
Section 2
Carmichaels 41, Beth-Center 15
Section 3
Chartiers-Houston 49, Northgate 17
Nonsection
Clairton 68, Avella 35
Freedom 48, Lincoln Park 41
Highlands 76, Keystone Oaks 56
Winchester Thurston 56, Sto-Rox 32
South Side 63, Washington 25
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 3
Ringgold at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 2
Beaver at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Freedom at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 3
Carlynton at Fort Cherry, 6 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at Leechburg, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Allderdice at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Jeannette, 6 p.m.
South Park at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Union, 6 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Peters Township 10, Upper St. Clair 3
Class 2A
Mars 5, Meadville 3
Class A
Hampton 6, Blackhawk 4
Westmont Hilltop 7, Wheeling Catholic 4
Class B
Neshannock 13, Trinity 0
Rifle
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Section 3
Penn-Trafford 797-50x, Hempfield 795-60x
Section 4
Armstrong 796-55x, Indiana 779-37x
Wrestling
Tuesday’s results
Nonsection
Beaver 24, Blackhawk 12
Blackhawk 24, Ambridge 12
Washington 30, Bentworth 27
WPIAL team tournament
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 3A
First round
At Waynesburg
Waynesburg (12-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (10-7); Norwin (9-3) vs. Franklin Regional (6-1)
At Canon-McMillan
Canon-McMillan (9-3) vs. West Allegheny (8-4); North Allegheny (6-0) vs. Bethel Park (8-4)
At Connellsville
Connellsville (15-1) vs. Peters Township (6-3); Kiski Area (13-3) vs. Pine-Richland (6-2)
At Latrobe
Latrobe (9-0) vs. Penn-Trafford (5-5); Butler (15-3) vs. Armstrong (5-2)
Class 2A
First round
At Burrell
Fort Cherry (8-8) vs. Montour (5-2); Winner vs. Burrell (10-4)
At Beth-Center
Mt. Pleasant (10-4) vs. Jefferson-Morgan (9-4); Winner vs. Beth-Center (11-2)
At Quaker Valley
Knoch (5-6) vs. Laurel (7-1); Winner vs. Quaker Valley (14-3)
At Burgettstown
Southmoreland (8-4) vs. Freedom (10-4); Winner vs. Burgettstown (11-0)
Note: First-round matches at 6 p.m.; quarterfinals at 7:15 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
