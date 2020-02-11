High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 10, 2020
By:
Tuesday, February 11, 2020 | 12:29 AM
Basketball
Boys
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Beaver 56, South Side 55
Brentwood 60, McGuffey 56
Butler 58, Hampton 48
California 59, Brownsville 56
Canon-McMillan 49, Hempfield 46
Charleroi 66, Greensburg Central Catholic 57
Chartiers-Houston 52, Fort Cherry 46
Chartiers Valley 56, Mt. Lebanon 51
Connellsville 65, Albert Gallatin 44
Cornell 71, Neighborhood Academy 33
Deer Lakes 59, Freeport 46
Eden Christian 85, Aquinas Academy 65
Elizabeth Forward 65, Clairton 63
Fox Chapel 82, Plum 36
Geibel 73, Frazier 63
Greensburg Salem 52, Indiana 49
Knoch 65, Armstrong 49
Mars 54, Shenango 52
McKeesport 68, Bishop Walsh (Md.) 50
Neshannock 67, Laurel 56
New Castle 74, Sharpsville 56
North Allegheny 67, Gateway 42
North Catholic 68, Pine-Richland 67
OLSH 76, New Brighton 44
Penn-Trafford 74, Kiski Area 58
Peters Townshiop 76, Central Valley 69
Propel Andrew Street 44, Propel Braddock Hills 36
Quaker Valley 99, Summit Academy 62
Ringgold 66, West Mifflin 52
Seneca Valley 67, Norwin 65
Seton LaSalle 77, Serra Catholic 61
South Fayette 55, Bishop Canevin 43
South Park 84, Keystone Oaks 55
Sto-Rox 81, Carlynton 65
Trinity 74, Steel Valley 62
Union 61, Riverside 54
Uniontown 65, Laurel Highlands 45
Western Beaver 73, Freedom 63
Woodland Hills 65, Latrobe 63
District 6
Nonconference
DuBois 80, West Shamokin 49
Tuesday’s schedule
District 8
City League semifinals
Allderdice (17-5) vs. Westinghouse (9-10) at Brashear, 7:30 p.m.
Obama Academy (12-8) vs. Brashear (8-9) at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s results
Beaver 51, South Side 25
Blackhawk 85, Neshannock 48
Brownsville 50, California 47
Canon-McMillan 54, Elizabeth Forward 50
Clairton 50, Winchester Thurston 42
Connellsville 48, Albert Gallatin 33
Ellis School 53, Northgate 40
Fox Chapel 49, Armstrong 31
Freeport 57, Deer Lakes 38
Gateway 40, Latrobe 33
Hampton 53, Butler 36
Hopewell 56, Ellwood City 37
Keystone Oaks 53, Carlynton 45
Lincoln Park 63, Freedom 52
Mohawk 69, Central Valley 67
Monessen 51, Greensburg Central Catholic 41
North Allegheny 43, Oakland Catholic 27
North Catholic 59, Bethel Park 47
Penn-Trafford 45, North Hills 42
Peters Township 48, Seneca Valley 26
Plum 49, Burrell 24
Propel Andrew Street 58, Propel Braddock Hills 9
Quigley Catholic 44, Fort Cherry 27
Rochester 48, Mars 41
Sewickley Academy 32, Avonworth 30
Southmoreland 66, South Park 25
Steel Valley 57, Jeannette 38
Trinity 78, Franklin Regional 36
Washington 54, Chartiers-Houston 37
West Mifflin 70, Sto-Rox 33
Tuesday’s schedule
District 8
City League semifinals
Allderdice (20-2) vs. Carrick (5-14) at Brashear, 6 p.m.
Obama Academy (10-11) vs. Westinghouse (14-5) at Allderdice, 6 p.m.
Hockey
Monday’s results
PIHL
Class AAA
North Allegheny 6, Bethel Park 1
Pine-Richland at Butler (n)
Class AA
Northeast
Shaler at Plum (n)
Northwest
Meadville 3, Mars 2
Southwest
West Allegheny at Baldwin (n)
Class A
Southwest
Chartiers Valley at Thomas Jefferson (n)
Class B
North
Burrell 9, Wilmington 5
Central Valley at Avonworth (n)
South
Ringgold 9, Connellsville 3
Nonconference
Bishop McCort 6, South Park 3
Indiana 11, Sewickley Academy 2
Latrobe 11, Quaker Valley 0
South Fayette 2, Hempfield 0
Norwin at North Hills (n)
3 goals or more: Adis Ultanbekov, Bishop McCort (4); Tyler Stewart, Burrell (4); Alex Schall, Latrobe; Gio Palombo, Burrell; Michael Mahoney, Meadville; Nick Nagy, Ringgold
Monday’s summaries
PIHL
Class B
North
Burrell 9, Wilmington 5
Goals: B: Tyler Stewart (4), Gio Palombo (3), Logan Schoepf, Luke Rose; W: Nick Cartwright (2), Cody Williams (2), Tyler Girman
Assists: B: Palombo (5), Stewart (3), Schoepf, Nathan Schultz; W: Geoffrey Bokor (2), Drake Tomak (2), Williams, Josh Work
Goaltenders: B: Austin Schueler (13 saves); W: Dom Serafino (22)
Records: B: 6-9; W: 6-8
Tuesday’s schedule
PIHL
Class AAA
Central Catholic at Peters Township, Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 9 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Canon-McMillan, Printscape Arena, 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Cathedral Prep, Mercyhurst Ice Arena, Erie, 8:30 p.m.
Class AA
Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 6:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Greensburg Salem at Kiski Area, Center Ice Arena, 8:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Wheeling Park (W. Va.), Wesbanco Arena, Wheeling, W. Va., 6:30 p.m.
Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.) at Westmont Hilltop, 1st Summit Arena, Johnstown, 6 p.m.
Swimming & diving
Boys
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Penn-Trafford 89, Shaler 74
Plum 86, Mars 65
Girls
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Penn-Trafford 87, Shaler 75
Plum 87, Mars 81
Wrestling
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Chartiers Valley 39, Thomas Jefferson 38
Mt. Lebanon at Mars (n)
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Central Catholic at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Hempfield at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Slippery Rock, 7 p.m.
North Hills at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.
Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.
More High School Scores Schedule• High school scores, schedules for Feb. 9, 2020
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 8, 2020
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 7, 2020
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 6, 2020
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 5, 2020