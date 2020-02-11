High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 10, 2020

By:

Tuesday, February 11, 2020 | 12:29 AM

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Beaver 56, South Side 55

Brentwood 60, McGuffey 56

Butler 58, Hampton 48

California 59, Brownsville 56

Canon-McMillan 49, Hempfield 46

Charleroi 66, Greensburg Central Catholic 57

Chartiers-Houston 52, Fort Cherry 46

Chartiers Valley 56, Mt. Lebanon 51

Connellsville 65, Albert Gallatin 44

Cornell 71, Neighborhood Academy 33

Deer Lakes 59, Freeport 46

Eden Christian 85, Aquinas Academy 65

Elizabeth Forward 65, Clairton 63

Fox Chapel 82, Plum 36

Geibel 73, Frazier 63

Greensburg Salem 52, Indiana 49

Knoch 65, Armstrong 49

Mars 54, Shenango 52

McKeesport 68, Bishop Walsh (Md.) 50

Neshannock 67, Laurel 56

New Castle 74, Sharpsville 56

North Allegheny 67, Gateway 42

North Catholic 68, Pine-Richland 67

OLSH 76, New Brighton 44

Penn-Trafford 74, Kiski Area 58

Peters Townshiop 76, Central Valley 69

Propel Andrew Street 44, Propel Braddock Hills 36

Quaker Valley 99, Summit Academy 62

Ringgold 66, West Mifflin 52

Seneca Valley 67, Norwin 65

Seton LaSalle 77, Serra Catholic 61

South Fayette 55, Bishop Canevin 43

South Park 84, Keystone Oaks 55

Sto-Rox 81, Carlynton 65

Trinity 74, Steel Valley 62

Union 61, Riverside 54

Uniontown 65, Laurel Highlands 45

Western Beaver 73, Freedom 63

Woodland Hills 65, Latrobe 63

District 6

Nonconference

DuBois 80, West Shamokin 49

Tuesday’s schedule

District 8

City League semifinals

Allderdice (17-5) vs. Westinghouse (9-10) at Brashear, 7:30 p.m.

Obama Academy (12-8) vs. Brashear (8-9) at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

Beaver 51, South Side 25

Blackhawk 85, Neshannock 48

Brownsville 50, California 47

Canon-McMillan 54, Elizabeth Forward 50

Clairton 50, Winchester Thurston 42

Connellsville 48, Albert Gallatin 33

Ellis School 53, Northgate 40

Fox Chapel 49, Armstrong 31

Freeport 57, Deer Lakes 38

Gateway 40, Latrobe 33

Hampton 53, Butler 36

Hopewell 56, Ellwood City 37

Keystone Oaks 53, Carlynton 45

Lincoln Park 63, Freedom 52

Mohawk 69, Central Valley 67

Monessen 51, Greensburg Central Catholic 41

North Allegheny 43, Oakland Catholic 27

North Catholic 59, Bethel Park 47

Penn-Trafford 45, North Hills 42

Peters Township 48, Seneca Valley 26

Plum 49, Burrell 24

Propel Andrew Street 58, Propel Braddock Hills 9

Quigley Catholic 44, Fort Cherry 27

Rochester 48, Mars 41

Sewickley Academy 32, Avonworth 30

Southmoreland 66, South Park 25

Steel Valley 57, Jeannette 38

Trinity 78, Franklin Regional 36

Washington 54, Chartiers-Houston 37

West Mifflin 70, Sto-Rox 33

Tuesday’s schedule

District 8

City League semifinals

Allderdice (20-2) vs. Carrick (5-14) at Brashear, 6 p.m.

Obama Academy (10-11) vs. Westinghouse (14-5) at Allderdice, 6 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s results

PIHL

Class AAA

North Allegheny 6, Bethel Park 1

Pine-Richland at Butler (n)

Class AA

Northeast

Shaler at Plum (n)

Northwest

Meadville 3, Mars 2

Southwest

West Allegheny at Baldwin (n)

Class A

Southwest

Chartiers Valley at Thomas Jefferson (n)

Class B

North

Burrell 9, Wilmington 5

Central Valley at Avonworth (n)

South

Ringgold 9, Connellsville 3

Nonconference

Bishop McCort 6, South Park 3

Indiana 11, Sewickley Academy 2

Latrobe 11, Quaker Valley 0

South Fayette 2, Hempfield 0

Norwin at North Hills (n)

3 goals or more: Adis Ultanbekov, Bishop McCort (4); Tyler Stewart, Burrell (4); Alex Schall, Latrobe; Gio Palombo, Burrell; Michael Mahoney, Meadville; Nick Nagy, Ringgold

Monday’s summaries

PIHL

Class B

North

Burrell 9, Wilmington 5

Goals: B: Tyler Stewart (4), Gio Palombo (3), Logan Schoepf, Luke Rose; W: Nick Cartwright (2), Cody Williams (2), Tyler Girman

Assists: B: Palombo (5), Stewart (3), Schoepf, Nathan Schultz; W: Geoffrey Bokor (2), Drake Tomak (2), Williams, Josh Work

Goaltenders: B: Austin Schueler (13 saves); W: Dom Serafino (22)

Records: B: 6-9; W: 6-8

Tuesday’s schedule

PIHL

Class AAA

Central Catholic at Peters Township, Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 9 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Canon-McMillan, Printscape Arena, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Cathedral Prep, Mercyhurst Ice Arena, Erie, 8:30 p.m.

Class AA

Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 6:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Greensburg Salem at Kiski Area, Center Ice Arena, 8:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Wheeling Park (W. Va.), Wesbanco Arena, Wheeling, W. Va., 6:30 p.m.

Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.) at Westmont Hilltop, 1st Summit Arena, Johnstown, 6 p.m.

Swimming & diving

Boys

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Penn-Trafford 89, Shaler 74

Plum 86, Mars 65

Girls

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Penn-Trafford 87, Shaler 75

Plum 87, Mars 81

Wrestling

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Chartiers Valley 39, Thomas Jefferson 38

Mt. Lebanon at Mars (n)

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Central Catholic at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Slippery Rock, 7 p.m.

North Hills at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.