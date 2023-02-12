High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 11, 2023
Saturday, February 11, 2023 | 10:10 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Saturday’s results
Class 5A
Section 1
Thomas Jefferson 71, Bethel Park 53
Section 3
NA Hoops for a Cure
Highlands 75, North Allegheny 46
Our Savior Lutheran (NY) 69, Imani Christian 68
Hampton 63, Seneca Valley 44
Nonsection
Monessen 47, Washington 41
North Catholic 66, Central Catholic 45
South Allegheny 56, Shady Side Academy 36
Girls
Saturday’s results
NA Hoops for a Cure
At North Allegheny
Cathedral Prep 40, Blackhawk 36
Hampton 42, Seneca Valley 32
South Fayette 46, North Allegheny 43
Nonsection
Chartiers Valley 41, Thomas Jefferson 38
Mt. Lebanon 53, Cumberland Valley 32
Neshannock 75, Aliquippa 45
North Catholic 65, Oakland Catholic 54
OLSH 32, Eden Christian 24
Penn-Trafford 44, Gateway 30
Shady Side Academy 70, Aquinas Academy 34
Washington 40, Monessen 38
Gymnastics
WPIAL championships
At Moon
Advanced
All-around
1. Abby Rexrode, Baldwin, 38.225; 2. Daisy Lewis, Freedom, 38.1; 3. Hayley Bates, Moon, 37.525; 4. Nadia Constantakis, Pine-Richland, 36.85; 5. Piper Gillespie, Moon, 36.8; 6. Meghan Kelly, Hopewell, 36.625
Floor
1. Daisy Lewis, Freedom, 9.625; 2. Abby Rexrode, Baldwin, 9.6; 3. Hayley Bates, Moon, 9.425; 4. Meghan Kelly, Hopewell, 9.375; 5. Nadia Constantakis, Pine-Richland, 9.3; 6. Ella Costa, Thomas Jefferson, 9.275
Beam
1. Abby Rexrode, Baldwin, 9.65; 2. Daisy Lewis, Freedom, 9.5; 3. Hayley Bates, Moon, 9.45; 4. Meghan Kelly, Hopewell, 9.375; 5. Piper Gillespie, Moon, 9.350; 6. Tessa Romah, Moon, 9.225
Bars
1. Abby Rexrode, Baldwin, 9.525; 2. Hayley Bates, Moon, 9.35; 3. Piper Gillespie, Moon, 9.325; 4. Nadia Constantakis, Pine-Richland, 9.3; 5. Daisy Lewis, Freedom, 9.25; 6. Tessa Romah, Moon, 9.225
Vault
1. Daisy Lewis, Freedom, 9.725; 2. Abby Rexrode, Baldwin, 9.45; 3. Hayley Bates, Moon, 9.3; 4. Ashley Hudzinski, Moon, 9.15; 5. Piper Gillespie, Moon, 9.150; 6. Nadia Constantakis, Pine-Richland, 9.075
Intermediate I
All-Around
1. Aubrey Marasco, Moon, 35.25; 2. Ashley Brown, Baldwin, 34.675; 3. Sydney Svihla, West Allegheny, 34.675; 4. Tyanne Torbert, Montour, 34.3; 5. Riley Barna, Thomas Jefferson, 34.275; 6. Lola Mayo, Moon, 34.025.
Floor
1. Alexandra Biela, Beaver, 9.125; 2. Abbey McCann, North Hills, 9.075; 3. Amber Wilson, Central Valley, 9.05; 4. Aubrey Marasco, Moon, 9.025; 5. Scarlett Valley, Peters Township, 9.0; 6. Ashley Brown, Baldwin, 8.975.
Beam
1. Aubrey Marasco, Moon, 9.125; 2. Emma Kyle, West Allegheny, 9.05; 3. Sydney Svihla, West Allegheny, 8.975; 4. Hannah Harper, Central Valley, 8.9; 5. Victoria Mock, West Allegheny, 8.575; 6. Ashley Brown, Baldwin, 8.575.
Bars
1. Lola Mayo, Moon, 8.7; 2. Amber Wilson, Central Valley, 8.575; 3. Riley Barna, Thomas Jefferson, 8.55; 4. Sarah Schneller, Moon, 8.35; 5. Tyanne Torbert, Montour, 8.3; 6. Ashley Brown, Baldwin, 8.175.
Vault
1. Anna Marie Samuels, Pine-Richland, 9.5; 2. Aubrey Marasco, Moon, 9.0; 3. Ashley Brown, Baldwin, 8.95; 4. Tyanne Torbert, Montour, 8.9; 5. Hannah Harper, Central Valley/Katie O’Neill, Baldwin, 8.85; 6. Bella Crapis, 8.8.
Intermediate II
All-Around
1. Lila VanArsdale, Moon, 34.125; 2. Sydney Slater, Central Valley, 33.4; 3. Lacey Hartman, Bethel Park, 33.3; 4. Raygan McKay, West Allegheny, 33.275; 5. Cassidy Rega, Seton LaSalle, 32.775; 6. Emily Bauknight, Hopewell, 32.675.
Floor
1. Raygan McKay, West Allegheny, 9.0; 2. Lila VanArsdale, Moon, 8.675; 3. Addyson Figley, West Allegheny, 8.5; 4. Katie Naughton, West Allegheny, 8.475; 5. Lacey Hartman, Bethel Park, 8.4; 6. Sydney Lawson, Burrell, 8.4.
Beam
1. Ava Rossi, Lincoln Park, 8.85; 2. Karley Naughton, Moon, 8.7; 3. Emily Finnegan, Moon/Lila VanArsdale, Moon 8.65; 4. Riley Teapole, Beaver, 8.6; 5. Sydney Slater, Central Valley, 8.475; 6. Katie Naughton, West Allegheny, 8.3.
Bars
1. Angelina Schild, Moon, 8.45; 2. Lila VanArsdale, Moon, 8.3; 3. Cassidy Rega, Seton LaSalle, 8.25; 4. Christina Lettie Hermann, Penn-Trafford, 8.2; 5. Emily Finnegan, Moon, 8.15; 6. Kasey Sheffield, Moon, 8.125.
Vault
1. Cassidy Rega, Seton LaSalle, 8.925, 2. Karley Naughton, West Allegheny, 8.85; 3. Ava Rossi, Lincoln Park, 8.8.; 4. Lacey Hartman, Bethel Park, 8.7; 5. Julia Fortunaro, North Allegheny, 8.675; 6. Elizabeth Stoecklein, South Fayette. 8.65.
Wrestling
PIAA team tournament
Class 3A
At Hershey
Saturday’s results
Class 3A
Championship
Bethlehem Catholic 35, Nazareth 23
Third place
Central Dauphin 36, Canon-McMillan 31
Fourth-round consolations
Central Dauphin 33, Central Mountain 23
Canon-McMillan 33, Waynesburg 32
Third-round consolations
Central Dauphin 30, Pennridge 21
Waynesburg 48, Chambersburg 15
Class 2A
At Hershey
Saturday’s results
Championship
Faith Christian Academy 54, Fort LeBoeuf 12
Third place
Notre Dame-Green Pond 40, Berks Catholic 16
Fourth-round consolations
Notre Dame-Green Pond 47, Burgettstown 9
Berks Catholic 39, Saucon Valley 30
Third-round consolations
Notre Dame-Green Pond 47, Brookville 13
Saucon Valley 39, Chestnut Ridge 27
