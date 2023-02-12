TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 11, 2023

By: HSSN Staff
Saturday, February 11, 2023 | 10:10 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Saturday’s results

Class 5A

Section 1

Thomas Jefferson 71, Bethel Park 53

Section 3

Gateway 75, Latrobe 58

NA Hoops for a Cure

At North Allegheny

Highlands 75, North Allegheny 46

Our Savior Lutheran (NY) 69, Imani Christian 68

Hampton 63, Seneca Valley 44

Nonsection

Monessen 47, Washington 41

North Catholic 66, Central Catholic 45

South Allegheny 56, Shady Side Academy 36

Girls

Saturday’s results

NA Hoops for a Cure

At North Allegheny

Cathedral Prep 40, Blackhawk 36

Hampton 42, Seneca Valley 32

South Fayette 46, North Allegheny 43

Nonsection

Chartiers Valley 41, Thomas Jefferson 38

Mt. Lebanon 53, Cumberland Valley 32

Neshannock 75, Aliquippa 45

North Catholic 65, Oakland Catholic 54

OLSH 32, Eden Christian 24

Penn-Trafford 44, Gateway 30

Shady Side Academy 70, Aquinas Academy 34

Washington 40, Monessen 38

Gymnastics

WPIAL championships

At Moon

Advanced

All-around

1. Abby Rexrode, Baldwin, 38.225; 2. Daisy Lewis, Freedom, 38.1; 3. Hayley Bates, Moon, 37.525; 4. Nadia Constantakis, Pine-Richland, 36.85; 5. Piper Gillespie, Moon, 36.8; 6. Meghan Kelly, Hopewell, 36.625

Floor

1. Daisy Lewis, Freedom, 9.625; 2. Abby Rexrode, Baldwin, 9.6; 3. Hayley Bates, Moon, 9.425; 4. Meghan Kelly, Hopewell, 9.375; 5. Nadia Constantakis, Pine-Richland, 9.3; 6. Ella Costa, Thomas Jefferson, 9.275

Beam

1. Abby Rexrode, Baldwin, 9.65; 2. Daisy Lewis, Freedom, 9.5; 3. Hayley Bates, Moon, 9.45; 4. Meghan Kelly, Hopewell, 9.375; 5. Piper Gillespie, Moon, 9.350; 6. Tessa Romah, Moon, 9.225

Bars

1. Abby Rexrode, Baldwin, 9.525; 2. Hayley Bates, Moon, 9.35; 3. Piper Gillespie, Moon, 9.325; 4. Nadia Constantakis, Pine-Richland, 9.3; 5. Daisy Lewis, Freedom, 9.25; 6. Tessa Romah, Moon, 9.225

Vault

1. Daisy Lewis, Freedom, 9.725; 2. Abby Rexrode, Baldwin, 9.45; 3. Hayley Bates, Moon, 9.3; 4. Ashley Hudzinski, Moon, 9.15; 5. Piper Gillespie, Moon, 9.150; 6. Nadia Constantakis, Pine-Richland, 9.075

Intermediate I

All-Around

1. Aubrey Marasco, Moon, 35.25; 2. Ashley Brown, Baldwin, 34.675; 3. Sydney Svihla, West Allegheny, 34.675; 4. Tyanne Torbert, Montour, 34.3; 5. Riley Barna, Thomas Jefferson, 34.275; 6. Lola Mayo, Moon, 34.025.

Floor

1. Alexandra Biela, Beaver, 9.125; 2. Abbey McCann, North Hills, 9.075; 3. Amber Wilson, Central Valley, 9.05; 4. Aubrey Marasco, Moon, 9.025; 5. Scarlett Valley, Peters Township, 9.0; 6. Ashley Brown, Baldwin, 8.975.

Beam

1. Aubrey Marasco, Moon, 9.125; 2. Emma Kyle, West Allegheny, 9.05; 3. Sydney Svihla, West Allegheny, 8.975; 4. Hannah Harper, Central Valley, 8.9; 5. Victoria Mock, West Allegheny, 8.575; 6. Ashley Brown, Baldwin, 8.575.

Bars

1. Lola Mayo, Moon, 8.7; 2. Amber Wilson, Central Valley, 8.575; 3. Riley Barna, Thomas Jefferson, 8.55; 4. Sarah Schneller, Moon, 8.35; 5. Tyanne Torbert, Montour, 8.3; 6. Ashley Brown, Baldwin, 8.175.

Vault

1. Anna Marie Samuels, Pine-Richland, 9.5; 2. Aubrey Marasco, Moon, 9.0; 3. Ashley Brown, Baldwin, 8.95; 4. Tyanne Torbert, Montour, 8.9; 5. Hannah Harper, Central Valley/Katie O’Neill, Baldwin, 8.85; 6. Bella Crapis, 8.8.

Intermediate II

All-Around

1. Lila VanArsdale, Moon, 34.125; 2. Sydney Slater, Central Valley, 33.4; 3. Lacey Hartman, Bethel Park, 33.3; 4. Raygan McKay, West Allegheny, 33.275; 5. Cassidy Rega, Seton LaSalle, 32.775; 6. Emily Bauknight, Hopewell, 32.675.

Floor

1. Raygan McKay, West Allegheny, 9.0; 2. Lila VanArsdale, Moon, 8.675; 3. Addyson Figley, West Allegheny, 8.5; 4. Katie Naughton, West Allegheny, 8.475; 5. Lacey Hartman, Bethel Park, 8.4; 6. Sydney Lawson, Burrell, 8.4.

Beam

1. Ava Rossi, Lincoln Park, 8.85; 2. Karley Naughton, Moon, 8.7; 3. Emily Finnegan, Moon/Lila VanArsdale, Moon 8.65; 4. Riley Teapole, Beaver, 8.6; 5. Sydney Slater, Central Valley, 8.475; 6. Katie Naughton, West Allegheny, 8.3.

Bars

1. Angelina Schild, Moon, 8.45; 2. Lila VanArsdale, Moon, 8.3; 3. Cassidy Rega, Seton LaSalle, 8.25; 4. Christina Lettie Hermann, Penn-Trafford, 8.2; 5. Emily Finnegan, Moon, 8.15; 6. Kasey Sheffield, Moon, 8.125.

Vault

1. Cassidy Rega, Seton LaSalle, 8.925, 2. Karley Naughton, West Allegheny, 8.85; 3. Ava Rossi, Lincoln Park, 8.8.; 4. Lacey Hartman, Bethel Park, 8.7; 5. Julia Fortunaro, North Allegheny, 8.675; 6. Elizabeth Stoecklein, South Fayette. 8.65.

Wrestling

PIAA team tournament

Class 3A

At Hershey

Saturday’s results

Class 3A

Championship

Bethlehem Catholic 35, Nazareth 23

Third place

Central Dauphin 36, Canon-McMillan 31

Fourth-round consolations

Central Dauphin 33, Central Mountain 23

Canon-McMillan 33, Waynesburg 32

Third-round consolations

Central Dauphin 30, Pennridge 21

Waynesburg 48, Chambersburg 15

Class 2A

At Hershey

Saturday’s results

Championship

Faith Christian Academy 54, Fort LeBoeuf 12

Third place

Notre Dame-Green Pond 40, Berks Catholic 16

Fourth-round consolations

Notre Dame-Green Pond 47, Burgettstown 9

Berks Catholic 39, Saucon Valley 30

Third-round consolations

Notre Dame-Green Pond 47, Brookville 13

Saucon Valley 39, Chestnut Ridge 27

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

More High School Other

Westmoreland athletes of the week: Southmoreland’s Maddie Moore, Norwin’s Adam Bilinsky
Fox Chapel notebook: Foxes swimmers have choices for WPIAL events
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 10, 2023
League leaders to meet in Pittsburgh Interscholastic Fencing Association action
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 9, 2023

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter