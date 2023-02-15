High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 14, 2023
By:
Wednesday, February 15, 2023 | 12:20 AM
High schools
WPIAL championships
Boys
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Feb. 24 schedule
Norwin (14-8) at New Castle (20-2), 7 p.m.; Butler (14-7) at Mt. Lebanon (15-7), 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley (9-12) at Upper St. Clair (14-8), 7 p.m.; Baldwin (12-10) vs. Central Catholic (13-9) at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
First round
Thursday’s schedule
McKeesport (10-10) at Moon (12-10), 7 p.m.
Friday’s schedule
Penn-Trafford (7-15) at Peters Township (19-3), 7 p.m.; Shaler (16-6) at South Fayette (13-9), 7 p.m.; Woodland Hills (14-8) at Gateway (15-5), 8 p.m.; Trinity (10-12) at Penn Hills (17-3), 7 p.m.; Bethel Park (12-9) vs. Mars (14-8) at North Hills, 6 p.m.; Kiski Area (11-11) at North Hills (17-5), 8 p.m.; Fox Chapel (13-9) at Thomas Jefferson (15-7), 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Preliminary round
Thursday’s schedule
West Mifflin (9-12) at Knoch (8-14), 7 p.m.
First round
Monday’s schedule
West Mifflin/Knoch winner at Lincoln Park (21-1), 7 p.m.; Beaver (17-4) at South Allegheny (18-4), 7 p.m.; Blackhawk (11-11) at Hampton (20-2), 7 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (8-13) at Highlands (19-3), 7 p.m.; Freeport (13-9) at Laurel Highlands (19-2), 7 p.m.; Belle Vernon (10-11) at Quaker Valley (14-6), 7 p.m.; Avonworth (8-13) at Uniontown (18-3), 7 p.m.; Montour (9-13) at North Catholic (16-6), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
First round
Monday’s schedule
McGuffey (12-10) at Steel Valley (12-9), 7 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (11-10) at Washington (15-6), 7 p.m.; Derry (11-9) at Mohawk (19-3), 7 p.m.; Ellwood City (15-7) at Deer Lakes (13-8), 7 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (10-12) at Neshannock (16-5), 7 p.m.; Burrell (13-9) at Yough (15-7), 7 p.m.; Brownsville (12-8) vs. Shady Side Academy (15-7) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; Beaver Falls (10-9) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (16-5) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Preliminary round
Thursday’s schedule
Bentworth (12-10) at Laurel (6-16), 7 p.m.; Carmichaels (12-10) at South Side (7-15), 7 p.m.
First round
Feb. 21 schedule
Bentworth/Laurel winner at Aliquippa (16-6), 7 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (16-6) at Shenango (14-8), 7 p.m.; Propel Braddock Hills (10-12) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (15-5) at Gateway, 6 p.m.; Burgettstown (13-9) vs. Eden Christian (16-5) at Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.; Carmichaels/South Side winner at Bishop Canevin (18-4), 7 p.m.; Nazareth Prep (9-8) at Serra Catholic (13-9), 7 p.m.; Clairton (10-12) vs. Fort Cherry (20-2) at South Fayette, 6 p.m.; Jeannette (13-7) at Northgate (16-6), 7 p.m.
Class A
First round
Friday’s schedule
Summit Academy (10-6) at Rochester (10-12), 7 p.m.; Avella (6-16) vs. Geibel (15-6) at Charleroi, 6 p.m.; Mapletown (7-13) vs. Neighborhood Academy (17-4) at Charleroi, 8 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan (13-9) vs. Aquinas Academy (18-4) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Western Beaver (10-12) at Monessen (20-2), 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Feb. 22 schedule
Summit Academy/Rochester winner vs. Imani Christian (15-6), TBA; Avella/Geibel winner vs. Mapletown/Neighborhood Academy winner, TBA; Jefferson-Morgan/Aquinas Academy winner at Union (20-2), 7 p.m.; Western Beaver/Monessen winner at Carlynton (15-6), 7 p.m.
Girls
Class 6A
First round
Monday’s schedule
Butler (11-11) at Peters Township (12-10), 8 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Feb. 23 schedule
Butler/Peters Township winner at Upper St. Clair (19-2), 7 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (12-9) at Mt. Lebanon (16-6), 7 p.m.; Pine-Richland (11-11) at North Allegheny (17-5), 7 p.m.; Baldwin (10-12) at Norwin (19-3), 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Preliminary round
Thursday’s schedule
Montour (8-14) at Plum (12-10), 7 p.m.
First round
Feb. 21 schedule
Montour/Plum winner at South Fayette (20-2), 8 p.m.; Shaler (16-6) at Penn-Trafford (15-7) , 8 p.m.; Latrobe (14-8) at Trinity (15-6), 7 p.m.; Woodland Hills (11-11) at Armstrong (19-3), 7 p.m.; Kiski Area (9-12) vs. Oakland Catholic (19-3) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.; Lincoln Park (18-4) vs. Mars (15-6) at Mt. Lebanon, 8 p.m.; Penn Hills (10-11) at McKeesport (18-4), 7 p.m.; Hampton (14-8) vs. Indiana (15-7) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.
Class 4A
First round
Feb. 21 schedule
Greensburg Salem (14-8) at Belle Vernon (14-8), 7 p.m.; Hopewell (10-12) at Knoch (14-8), 7 p.m.; West Mifflin (11-9) at Beaver (13-7), 7 p.m.; Laurel Highlands (11-11) at Highlands (14-7), 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Feb. 24 schedule
Greensburg Salem/Belle Vernon winner at Blackhawk (19-3), 7 p.m.; Hopewell/Knoch winner at Quaker Valley (15-7), 7 p.m.; West Mifflin/Beaver winner at North Catholic (19-3), 7 p.m.; Laurel Highlands/Highlands winner vs. Elizabeth Forward (17-5), TBA
Class 3A
Preliminary round
Thursday’s schedule
Beaver Falls (9-11) at Yough (10-11), 7 p.m.
First round
Saturday’s schedule
Beaver Falls/Yough vs. Shady Side Academy (20-2) at Fox Chapel, noon; Seton LaSalle (13-9) at Waynesburg (19-3), noon; McGuffey (15-7) at Avonworth (15-5), noon; Mt. Pleasant (14-8) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (16-6) at Peters Township, noon; Burrell (10-12) at Laurel (20-2), noon; South Park (11-11) vs. Keystone Oaks (15-7) at Peters Township, 2 p.m.; Charleroi (11-9) at Neshannock (16-6), noon; Mohawk (14-8) at Apollo-Ridge (19-3), noon
Class 2A
First round
Friday’s schedule
Carmichaels (8-14) at Shenango (18-4), 7 p.m.; Clairton (9-9) at Brentwood (12-9), 7 p.m.; California (10-12) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (18-4) at Gateway, 6 p.m.; Winchester Thurston (10-11) at Burgettstown (17-5), 7 p.m.; Carlynton (8-13) at Freedom (17-4), 7 p.m.; Fort Cherry (14-8) at Chartiers-Houston (15-7), 7 p.m.; Rochester (6-14) at Serra Catholic (16-2), 7 p.m.; Aliquippa (10-9) at Washington (18-4), 7 p.m.
Class A
First round
Monday’s schedule
Leechburg (7-11) at West Greene (12-9), 7 p.m.; Geibel (11-11) at St. Joseph (18-4), 7 p.m.; Avella (12-10) at Riverview (11-10), 7 p.m.; Jeannette (2-19) vs. Eden Christian (7-14) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Feb. 23 schedule
Leechburg/West Greene winner at Union (15-6), 7 p.m.; Geibel/St. Joseph winner at Monessen (15-5), 7 p.m.; Avella/Riverview winner at Bishop Canevin (10-7), 7 p.m.; Jeannette/Eden Christian winner vs. Aquinas Academy (14-8), TBA
City League playoffs
Boys
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Perry (5-14) at Allderdice (18-3), 6 p.m.; Brashear (10-9) at Obama Academy (8-9), 6 p.m.
Championship
Sunday’s schedule
At UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse, 2 p.m.
Girls
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Perry (4-6) at Obama Academy (14-4), 7:30 p.m.; Allderdice (10-11) at Westinghouse (8-10), 6 p.m.
Championship
Sunday’s schedule
At UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse, noon
Tuesday’s results
Boys
Southwestern Christian Athletic Conference
Cheswick Christian 59, Plants and Pillars 33
Nonsection
Propel Andrew Street 49, Environmental Charter 33
Girls
Nonsection
Propel Montour 38, Neighborhood Academy 15
Hockey
PIHL
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Cathedral Prep 4, Canon-McMillan 2
Class 2A
Bishop McCort 9, Hempfield 5
Penn-Trafford 5, South Fayette 1
Class A
Indiana 6, Westmont Hilltop 2
Norwin 7, Freeport 2
North Catholic 6, Moon 3
Varsity D2
Ringgold at Connellsville, (n)
Swimming
Tuesday’s results
Nonsection
Boys
Belle Vernon 63, Steel Valley 35
Penn-Trafford 82, Woodland Hills 75
Girls
Belle Vernon 67, Steel Valley 47
Penn-Trafford 88, Woodland Hills 72
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 13, 2023
• Allderdice teams, Shady Side girls wrap up spots for high school fencing league playoffs
• Group effort helped Hempfield competitive spirit team defend PIAA title
• Westmoreland high school notebook: George fills out football staff at Greensburg Salem
• Penn-Trafford notebook: Hockey team rebounds with pair of wins