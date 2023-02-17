TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 16, 2023

By: HSSN Staff
Thursday, February 16, 2023 | 11:53 PM

High schools

WPIAL championships

Boys

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Feb. 24 schedule

Norwin (14-8) at New Castle (20-2), 7 p.m.; Butler (14-7) at Mt. Lebanon (15-7), 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley (9-12) at Upper St. Clair (14-8), 7 p.m.; Baldwin (12-10) vs. Central Catholic (13-9) at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Thursday’s result

McKeesport 56, Moon 50

Friday’s schedule

Penn-Trafford (7-15) at Peters Township (19-3), 7 p.m.; Shaler (16-6) at South Fayette (13-9), 7 p.m.; Woodland Hills (14-8) at Gateway (15-5), 8 p.m.; Trinity (10-12) at Penn Hills (17-3), 7 p.m.; Bethel Park (12-9) vs. Mars (14-8) at North Hills, 6 p.m.; Kiski Area (11-11) at North Hills (17-5), 8 p.m.; Fox Chapel (13-9) at Thomas Jefferson (15-7), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Preliminary round

Thursday’s result

West Mifflin 46, Knoch 35

First round

Monday’s schedule

West Mifflin (10-12) at Lincoln Park (21-1), 7 p.m.; Beaver (17-4) at South Allegheny (18-4), 7 p.m.; Blackhawk (11-11) at Hampton (20-2), 7 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (8-13) at Highlands (19-3), 7 p.m.; Freeport (13-9) at Laurel Highlands (19-2), 7 p.m.; Belle Vernon (10-11) at Quaker Valley (14-6), 7 p.m.; Avonworth (8-13) at Uniontown (18-3), 7 p.m.; Montour (9-13) at North Catholic (16-6), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Monday’s schedule

McGuffey (12-10) at Steel Valley (12-9), 7 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (11-10) at Washington (15-6), 7 p.m.; Derry (11-9) at Mohawk (19-3), 7 p.m.; Ellwood City (15-7) at Deer Lakes (13-8), 7 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (10-12) at Neshannock (16-5), 7 p.m.; Burrell (13-9) at Yough (15-7), 7 p.m.; Brownsville (12-8) vs. Shady Side Academy (15-7) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; Beaver Falls (10-9) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (16-5) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Thursday’s results

Laurel 56, Bentworth 46

South Side 69, Carmichaels 47

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Laurel (7-16) at Aliquippa (16-6), 7 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (16-6) at Shenango (14-8), 7 p.m.; Propel Braddock Hills (10-12) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (15-5) at Gateway, 6 p.m.; Burgettstown (13-9) vs. Eden Christian (16-5) at Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.; South Side (8-15) at Bishop Canevin (18-4), 7 p.m.; Nazareth Prep (9-8) at Serra Catholic (13-9), 7 p.m.; Clairton (10-12) vs. Fort Cherry (20-2) at South Fayette, 6 p.m.; Jeannette (13-7) at Northgate (16-6), 7 p.m.

Class A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Summit Academy (10-6) at Rochester (10-12), 7 p.m.; Avella (6-16) vs. Geibel (15-6) at Charleroi, 6 p.m.; Mapletown (7-13) vs. Neighborhood Academy (17-4) at Charleroi, 8 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan (13-9) vs. Aquinas Academy (18-4) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Western Beaver (10-12) at Monessen (20-2), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Summit Academy/Rochester winner vs. Imani Christian (15-6), TBA; Avella/Geibel winner vs. Mapletown/Neighborhood Academy winner, TBA; Jefferson-Morgan/Aquinas Academy winner at Union (20-2), 7 p.m.; Western Beaver/Monessen winner at Carlynton (15-6), 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Thursday’s result

Propel Andrew Street 68, Trinity Christian 63

Girls

Class 6A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Butler (11-11) at Peters Township (12-10), 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Feb. 23 schedule

Butler/Peters Township winner at Upper St. Clair (19-2), 7 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (12-9) at Mt. Lebanon (16-6), 7 p.m.; Pine-Richland (11-11) at North Allegheny (17-5), 7 p.m.; Baldwin (10-12) at Norwin (19-3), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Preliminary round

Thursday’s result

Plum 46, Montour 38

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Plum (13-10) at South Fayette (20-2), 8 p.m.; Shaler (16-6) at Penn-Trafford (15-7) , 8 p.m.; Latrobe (14-8) at Trinity (15-6), 7 p.m.; Woodland Hills (11-11) at Armstrong (19-3), 7 p.m.; Kiski Area (9-12) vs. Oakland Catholic (19-3) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.; Lincoln Park (18-4) vs. Mars (15-6) at Mt. Lebanon, 8 p.m.; Penn Hills (10-11) at McKeesport (18-4), 7 p.m.; Hampton (14-8) vs. Indiana (15-7) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Greensburg Salem (14-8) at Belle Vernon (14-8), 7 p.m.; Hopewell (10-12) at Knoch (14-8), 7 p.m.; West Mifflin (11-9) at Beaver (13-7), 7 p.m.; Laurel Highlands (11-11) at Highlands (14-7), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Feb. 24 schedule

Greensburg Salem/Belle Vernon winner at Blackhawk (19-3), 7 p.m.; Hopewell/Knoch winner at Quaker Valley (15-7), 7 p.m.; West Mifflin/Beaver winner at North Catholic (19-3), 7 p.m.; Laurel Highlands/Highlands winner vs. Elizabeth Forward (17-5), TBA

Class 3A

Preliminary round

Thursday’s result

Beaver Falls 40, Yough 32

First round

Saturday’s schedule

Beaver Falls (10-11) vs. Shady Side Academy (20-2) at Fox Chapel, noon; Seton LaSalle (13-9) at Waynesburg (19-3), noon; McGuffey (15-7) at Avonworth (15-5), noon; Mt. Pleasant (14-8) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (16-6) at Peters Township, noon; Burrell (10-12) at Laurel (20-2), noon; South Park (11-11) vs. Keystone Oaks (15-7) at Peters Township, 2 p.m.; Charleroi (11-9) at Neshannock (16-6), noon; Mohawk (14-8) at Apollo-Ridge (19-3), noon

Class 2A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Carmichaels (8-14) at Shenango (18-4), 7 p.m.; Clairton (9-9) at Brentwood (12-9), 7 p.m.; California (10-12) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (18-4) at Gateway, 6 p.m.; Winchester Thurston (10-11) at Burgettstown (17-5), 6 p.m.; Carlynton (8-13) at Freedom (17-4), 7 p.m.; Fort Cherry (14-8) at Chartiers-Houston (15-7), 7 p.m.; Rochester (6-14) at Serra Catholic (16-2), 7 p.m.; Aliquippa (10-9) at Washington (18-4), 7 p.m.

Class A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Leechburg (7-11) at West Greene (12-9), 7 p.m.; Geibel (11-11) at St. Joseph (18-4), 7 p.m.; Avella (12-10) at Riverview (11-10), 7 p.m.; Jeannette (2-19) vs. Eden Christian (7-14) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Feb. 23 schedule

Leechburg/West Greene winner at Union (15-6), 7 p.m.; Geibel/St. Joseph winner at Monessen (15-5), 7 p.m.; Avella/Riverview winner at Bishop Canevin (10-7), 7 p.m.; Jeannette/Eden Christian winner vs. Aquinas Academy (14-8), TBA

Tuesday’s results

City League playoffs

Boys

Championship

Sunday’s schedule

At UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse

Allderdice (19-3) vs. Obama Academy (9-9), 2 p.m.

Girls

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Allderdice (10-11) vs. Westinghouse (8-10) at Obama Academy, 3 p.m.

Championship

Sunday’s schedule

At UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse

Obama Academy (15-4) vs. Allderdice/Westinghouse winner, noon

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Pine-Richland 3, Bethel Park 2

Class 2A

Thomas Jefferson 4, Hempfield 2

Class A

Moon 3, Beaver 2 (OT)

Montour 5, Blackhawk 2

Varsity D2

Bishop Canevin 12, Central Valley 0

Swimming

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 2

Boys

North Allegheny 95, North Hills 80

Girls

North Allegheny 95, North Hills 74

Class 2A

Section 2

Boys

Blackhawk 96, Beaver 83

Girls

Blackhawk 85, Beaver 60

Section 4

Boys

Kiski Area 80, Derry 50

Girls

Kiski Area 100, Derry 83

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

