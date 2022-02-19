High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 18, 2022

Friday, February 18, 2022

High schools

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

North Hills (22-0) bye; Baldwin (12-10) at North Allegheny (14-8), 7 p.m.; Hempfield (7-15) at Mt. Lebanon (14-8), 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (9-12) at Upper St. Clair (15-7), 7 p.m.; Fox Chapel (21-1) bye; Bethel Park (16-6) at Pine-Richland (11-11), 7 p.m.; Central Catholic (17-5) bye; Norwin (9-10) at Butler (12-9), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Woodland Hills (8-14) at Laurel Highlands (21-0), 7 p.m.; Kiski Area (15-7) at Hampton (12-10), 7 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (8-14) at Penn Hills (17-4), 7 p.m.; Albert Gallatin (10-11) at Highlands (16-6), 7 p.m.; West Mifflin (10-11) at New Castle (20-1), 7 p.m.; Shaler (13-9) at South Fayette (14-8), 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (8-14) at Mars (20-2), 8 p.m.; West Allegheny (10-11) at Gateway (13-5), 8 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Friday’s results

Deer Lakes 39, Blackhawk 37

North Catholic 57, Central Valley 42

Lincoln Park 90, Yough 38

Burrell 63, Elizabeth Forward 42

Freeport 56, Uniontown 49

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Deer Lakes (16-5) at Quaker Valley (20-0), 7 p.m.; Lincoln Park (16-6) vs. North Catholic (18-3), TBA; Burrell (14-8) at Montour (18-4), 7 p.m.; Freeport (13-9) at Belle Vernon (18-3), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Summit Academy (7-8) at Ellwood City (20-2), 7 p.m.; Ligonier Valley (12-10) at Avonworth (15-6), 7 p.m.; Steel Valley (10-11) vs. Seton LaSalle (17-3) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.; Brentwood (15-7) at South Allegheny (15-6), 7 p.m.; Waynesburg (10-11) at Aliquippa (15-7), 7 p.m.; Brownsville (12-8) at Neshannock (17-4), 7 p.m.; Laurel (13-8) vs. Shady Side Academy (15-6) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; Beaver Falls (10-10) at Washington (16-2), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Chartiers-Houston (9-13) at OLSH (19-0), 7 p.m.; Sto-Rox (11-7) at Springdale (11-11), 7 p.m.; South Side (8-14) at Greensburg Central Catholic (16-3), 7 p.m.; Jeannette (10-11) at Monessen (18-4), 7 p.m.; California (6-14) at Fort Cherry (20-2), 7 p.m.; Carmichaels (14-4) vs. Winchester Thurston (10-7) at South Fayette, 6 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan (10-7) at Carlynton (18-2), 7 p.m.; Shenango (8-14) at Serra Catholic (10-10), 7 p.m.

Class A

First round

Friday’s results

Rochester 72, Aquinas Academy 61

Eden Christian 54, Mapletown 16

Neighborhood Academy 56, Nazareth Prep 49

Leechburg 84, West Greene 30

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Rochester (9-11) at Bishop Canevin (17-4), 7 p.m.; Eden Christian (13-8) at Geibel Catholic (17-5), 7 p.m.; Neighborhood Academy (12-7) vs. Imani Christian (14-5) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Leechburg (18-3) at Union (20-2), 7 p.m.

City League

Sunday’s schedule

At Petersen Events Center

Allderdice (16-7) vs. Brashear (7-8), 4 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Friday’s result

Peters Township 57, Butler 42

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Peters Township (12-10) at Mt. Lebanon (20-1), 7 p.m.; Bethel Park (11-9) at Norwin (15-6), 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley (11-10) at North Allegheny (20-2), 8 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (12-9) at Upper St. Clair (18-4), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Connellsville (8-14) at Chartiers Valley (21-1), 7 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (13-9) at Hampton (18-4), 8 p.m.; Woodland Hills (10-9) at Moon (17-4), 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (12-10) vs. Indiana (19-3) at Hampton, 6 p.m.; Greensburg Salem (15-7) at South Fayette (18-4), 8 p.m.; Mars (17-5) at Latrobe (17-3), 7 p.m.; Armstrong (13-9) at Trinity (17-5), 7 p.m.; Albert Gallatin (16-4) at McKeesport (18-4), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Blackhawk (21-0) bye; Belle Vernon (15-7) at Quaker Valley (11-10), 7 p.m.; Freeport (7-11) at Beaver (15-5), 7 p.m.; Central Valley (7-13) at Elizabeth Forward (17-4), 7 p.m.; Southmoreland (17-3) bye; West Mifflin (7-15) at Highlands (18-4), 7 p.m.; Knoch (19-2) bye; Deer Lakes (8-11) at Montour (15-6), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Friday’s results

Laurel 61, Charleroi 38

Waynesburg 56, Brentwood 50

Mohawk 52, Shady Side Academy 20

Keystone Oaks 71, Brownsville 43

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Laurel (13-10) at North Catholic (16-5), 7 p.m.; Waynesburg (16-4) at South Park (19-3), 7 p.m.; Mohawk (9-13) at Avonworth (18-2), 7 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (13-9) at Freedom (16-4), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Friday’s results

Frazier 50, Carmichaels 42

Ellis School 37, Springdale 25

South Side 39, Aliquippa 31

First round

Monday’s schedule

Frazier (8-14) at OLSH (18-4), 7 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge (15-5) at Fort Cherry (15-6), 7 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (11-10) at Greensburg Central Catholic (17-4), 7 p.m.; Sto-Rox (9-10) at Seton LaSalle (15-6), 7 p.m.; Ellis School (7-13) at Neshannock (20-2), 7 p.m.; Shenango (12-8) vs. Winchester Thurston (12-8) at Mars, 6 p.m. South Side (14-9) at Serra Catholic (18-1), 7 p.m.; California (13-9) at Burgettstown (17-3), 7 p.m.

Class A

First round

Monday’s schedule

Rochester (16-4) bye; St. Joseph (8-13) vs. Mapletown (11-9) at Gateway, 6 p.m.; Aquinas Academy (12-6) bye; Riverview (5-13) at Monessen (16-5), 7 p.m.; West Greene (18-3) bye; Avella (10-11) at Bishop Canevin (13-9), 7 p.m.; Union (19-1) bye; Eden Christian (9-10) at Clairton (15-3), 7 p.m.

City League

Finals

Sunday’s schedule

Obama Academy (13-5) vs. Allderdice (10-6), 2 p.m.

Swimming

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 3

Boys

Gateway 97, Plum 40

Girls

Plum 92, Gateway 76

Wrestling

WPIAL Championship

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

106: Parker Sentipal, Burgettstown p. Reid Ketzel, Laurel, 1:04. Isaac Maccaglia, Quaker Valley t.f. Derek Allen, Ellwood City, 17-1, 2:22. Dylan Klim, Derry p. Killian Turek, South Side, 0:52. Shawn Robertson, Fort Cherry p. Quinn Garda, Keystone Oaks, 0:44.

113: Jack Kazalas, Quaker Valley p. Troy Wagner, McGuffey, 0:56. Seth Burns, West Greene d. Calio Zanella, Burrell, 7-5. Giovanni Beatrice, Derry p. James Walzer, Montour, 5:50. Colin Bartley, Laurel t.f. Matt Frank, Knoch, 25-8 4:00

120: Chris Vargo, Bentworth p. Emanuel Gardner, Elizabeth Forward, 2:17. Dylan Slovick, Burgettstown d. Tyler Clark, Frazier, 1-0. Logan Richey, Quaker Valley p. Sean Cain, Mt. Pleasant, 1:24. Cooper Hornack, Burrell p. Anthony Orlandini, Montour, 2:47

126: Gaven Suica, Burgettstown d. Gavyn Mccray, Freedom, 7-4. Dylan Bruce, Elizabeth Forward m.d. Brandon Krul, Quaker Valley, 12-4. Bryce Rodriguez, Carlynton p. James Brown, Ligonier Valley, 2:46. Timmy Cafrelli, South Side d. Davis Stepp, Beth Center, 2-1

132: Kyle Mccollum, Beth Center m.d. Parker Smith, West Greene, 14-6. Greg Shaulis, Mt. Pleasant p. Gabe Lilly, Beaver Falls, 1:37. Peter Chacon, Montour d. Michael Carmody, Quaker Valley, 9-4. Joey Sentipal, Burgettstown m.d. Tanner Millward, Freedom, 14-3

138: Rudy Brown, Burgettstown p. Ryan Harbert, Ligonier Valley, 1:53. Damon Michaels, Elizabeth Forward d. Isaac Lacinski, Burrell, 1-0. Ambrose Boni, Central Valley t.f. Matt Schultheis, Freedom, 16-0 5:18. Jamison Poklembo, Mt. Pleasant d. Andrew Johnson, Southmoreland, 3-2

145: Shawn Szymanski, Burrell p. Dawan Lockett, Hopewell, 3:21. Chuck Perkins, Valley p. Tyler Debnar, Beth Center, 4:28. Ryan Celaschi, Frazier p. Chase Brandebura, Carlynton, 3:55. Chase Frameli, Jefferson Morgan m.d. Anthony Lancos, Burgettstown, 14-3

152: Justin Richey, Quaker Valley p. Ryan Long, Valley, 1:57. Joey Boughton, Avonworth d. Caidan Brock, Elizabeth Forward, 5-2. Isaiah Pisano, Hopewell d. Tristan Ice, Southmoreland, 5-1. Tyler Berish, Beth Center p. Eric Kovach, Burgettstown, 3:42

160: Grant Mackay, Laurel p. Jessie Orbin, Chartiers-Houston, 3:07. Braedon Welsh, Fort Cherry dq DJ Slovick, Burgettstown, 1:17. Christian Hirak, Derry d. Damian Barr, Burrell, 4-2. Trevor Pettit, Beth Center p. Kyle Brookman, McGuffey, 3:47

172: Rune Lawrence, Frazier p. Jacob Layhue, Beth Center, 0:08. Aaron Deluca, Montour d. Bryson Robinson, Southmoreland, 5-3. Mason Diemert, Quaker Valley p. Jeremy Hughley, Valley, 1:18. Mike Ewing, Washington p. Adam Mcanany, Jefferson Morgan, 1:28

189: Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley p. Anthony Salvini, Fort Cherry, 2:29. Brenan Morgan, Central Valley d. Henry Orlandini, Montour, 8-5. Noah Gnibus, Mt. Pleasant d. Chase Tinstman, Laurel, 7-0. Cole Clark, Burrell t.f. Alston Csutoros, Beth Center, 17-2 4:38

215: Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant p. Mitchell Cook, Fort Cherry, 1:02. Landon Millward, Freedom p. Luke Boylan, Burrell, 1:49. Anthony Govern, Southmoreland p. Ryan Dimuccio, Laurel, 2:50. Vitali Daniels, Bentworth p. Adam Ware, Hopewell, 0:33

285: Cameron Carter-Green, Washington p. Donavin Stifller, Ellwood City, 0:18. Mason Neiderhiser, Southmoreland p. Christian Flaherty, Keystone Oaks, 1:27. Coltin Hill, Laurel p. Josh Deems, Beth Center, 0:31. Joseph Baronick, Burgettstown p. Lance Crawley, Central Valley, 4:49

