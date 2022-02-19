High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 18, 2022
Friday, February 18, 2022 | 11:26 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
North Hills (22-0) bye; Baldwin (12-10) at North Allegheny (14-8), 7 p.m.; Hempfield (7-15) at Mt. Lebanon (14-8), 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (9-12) at Upper St. Clair (15-7), 7 p.m.; Fox Chapel (21-1) bye; Bethel Park (16-6) at Pine-Richland (11-11), 7 p.m.; Central Catholic (17-5) bye; Norwin (9-10) at Butler (12-9), 7 p.m.
Class 5A
First round
Monday’s schedule
Woodland Hills (8-14) at Laurel Highlands (21-0), 7 p.m.; Kiski Area (15-7) at Hampton (12-10), 7 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (8-14) at Penn Hills (17-4), 7 p.m.; Albert Gallatin (10-11) at Highlands (16-6), 7 p.m.; West Mifflin (10-11) at New Castle (20-1), 7 p.m.; Shaler (13-9) at South Fayette (14-8), 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (8-14) at Mars (20-2), 8 p.m.; West Allegheny (10-11) at Gateway (13-5), 8 p.m.
Class 4A
First round
Friday’s results
Deer Lakes 39, Blackhawk 37
North Catholic 57, Central Valley 42
Lincoln Park 90, Yough 38
Burrell 63, Elizabeth Forward 42
Freeport 56, Uniontown 49
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Deer Lakes (16-5) at Quaker Valley (20-0), 7 p.m.; Lincoln Park (16-6) vs. North Catholic (18-3), TBA; Burrell (14-8) at Montour (18-4), 7 p.m.; Freeport (13-9) at Belle Vernon (18-3), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
First round
Monday’s schedule
Summit Academy (7-8) at Ellwood City (20-2), 7 p.m.; Ligonier Valley (12-10) at Avonworth (15-6), 7 p.m.; Steel Valley (10-11) vs. Seton LaSalle (17-3) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.; Brentwood (15-7) at South Allegheny (15-6), 7 p.m.; Waynesburg (10-11) at Aliquippa (15-7), 7 p.m.; Brownsville (12-8) at Neshannock (17-4), 7 p.m.; Laurel (13-8) vs. Shady Side Academy (15-6) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; Beaver Falls (10-10) at Washington (16-2), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Chartiers-Houston (9-13) at OLSH (19-0), 7 p.m.; Sto-Rox (11-7) at Springdale (11-11), 7 p.m.; South Side (8-14) at Greensburg Central Catholic (16-3), 7 p.m.; Jeannette (10-11) at Monessen (18-4), 7 p.m.; California (6-14) at Fort Cherry (20-2), 7 p.m.; Carmichaels (14-4) vs. Winchester Thurston (10-7) at South Fayette, 6 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan (10-7) at Carlynton (18-2), 7 p.m.; Shenango (8-14) at Serra Catholic (10-10), 7 p.m.
Class A
First round
Friday’s results
Rochester 72, Aquinas Academy 61
Eden Christian 54, Mapletown 16
Neighborhood Academy 56, Nazareth Prep 49
Leechburg 84, West Greene 30
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Rochester (9-11) at Bishop Canevin (17-4), 7 p.m.; Eden Christian (13-8) at Geibel Catholic (17-5), 7 p.m.; Neighborhood Academy (12-7) vs. Imani Christian (14-5) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Leechburg (18-3) at Union (20-2), 7 p.m.
City League
Sunday’s schedule
At Petersen Events Center
Allderdice (16-7) vs. Brashear (7-8), 4 p.m.
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
First round
Friday’s result
Peters Township 57, Butler 42
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Peters Township (12-10) at Mt. Lebanon (20-1), 7 p.m.; Bethel Park (11-9) at Norwin (15-6), 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley (11-10) at North Allegheny (20-2), 8 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (12-9) at Upper St. Clair (18-4), 7 p.m.
Class 5A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Connellsville (8-14) at Chartiers Valley (21-1), 7 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (13-9) at Hampton (18-4), 8 p.m.; Woodland Hills (10-9) at Moon (17-4), 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (12-10) vs. Indiana (19-3) at Hampton, 6 p.m.; Greensburg Salem (15-7) at South Fayette (18-4), 8 p.m.; Mars (17-5) at Latrobe (17-3), 7 p.m.; Armstrong (13-9) at Trinity (17-5), 7 p.m.; Albert Gallatin (16-4) at McKeesport (18-4), 7 p.m.
Class 4A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Blackhawk (21-0) bye; Belle Vernon (15-7) at Quaker Valley (11-10), 7 p.m.; Freeport (7-11) at Beaver (15-5), 7 p.m.; Central Valley (7-13) at Elizabeth Forward (17-4), 7 p.m.; Southmoreland (17-3) bye; West Mifflin (7-15) at Highlands (18-4), 7 p.m.; Knoch (19-2) bye; Deer Lakes (8-11) at Montour (15-6), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
First round
Friday’s results
Laurel 61, Charleroi 38
Waynesburg 56, Brentwood 50
Mohawk 52, Shady Side Academy 20
Keystone Oaks 71, Brownsville 43
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Laurel (13-10) at North Catholic (16-5), 7 p.m.; Waynesburg (16-4) at South Park (19-3), 7 p.m.; Mohawk (9-13) at Avonworth (18-2), 7 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (13-9) at Freedom (16-4), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Preliminary round
Friday’s results
Frazier 50, Carmichaels 42
Ellis School 37, Springdale 25
South Side 39, Aliquippa 31
First round
Monday’s schedule
Frazier (8-14) at OLSH (18-4), 7 p.m.; Apollo-Ridge (15-5) at Fort Cherry (15-6), 7 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (11-10) at Greensburg Central Catholic (17-4), 7 p.m.; Sto-Rox (9-10) at Seton LaSalle (15-6), 7 p.m.; Ellis School (7-13) at Neshannock (20-2), 7 p.m.; Shenango (12-8) vs. Winchester Thurston (12-8) at Mars, 6 p.m. South Side (14-9) at Serra Catholic (18-1), 7 p.m.; California (13-9) at Burgettstown (17-3), 7 p.m.
Class A
First round
Monday’s schedule
Rochester (16-4) bye; St. Joseph (8-13) vs. Mapletown (11-9) at Gateway, 6 p.m.; Aquinas Academy (12-6) bye; Riverview (5-13) at Monessen (16-5), 7 p.m.; West Greene (18-3) bye; Avella (10-11) at Bishop Canevin (13-9), 7 p.m.; Union (19-1) bye; Eden Christian (9-10) at Clairton (15-3), 7 p.m.
City League
Finals
Sunday’s schedule
Obama Academy (13-5) vs. Allderdice (10-6), 2 p.m.
Swimming
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 3
Boys
Gateway 97, Plum 40
Girls
Plum 92, Gateway 76
Wrestling
WPIAL Championship
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s results
106: Parker Sentipal, Burgettstown p. Reid Ketzel, Laurel, 1:04. Isaac Maccaglia, Quaker Valley t.f. Derek Allen, Ellwood City, 17-1, 2:22. Dylan Klim, Derry p. Killian Turek, South Side, 0:52. Shawn Robertson, Fort Cherry p. Quinn Garda, Keystone Oaks, 0:44.
113: Jack Kazalas, Quaker Valley p. Troy Wagner, McGuffey, 0:56. Seth Burns, West Greene d. Calio Zanella, Burrell, 7-5. Giovanni Beatrice, Derry p. James Walzer, Montour, 5:50. Colin Bartley, Laurel t.f. Matt Frank, Knoch, 25-8 4:00
120: Chris Vargo, Bentworth p. Emanuel Gardner, Elizabeth Forward, 2:17. Dylan Slovick, Burgettstown d. Tyler Clark, Frazier, 1-0. Logan Richey, Quaker Valley p. Sean Cain, Mt. Pleasant, 1:24. Cooper Hornack, Burrell p. Anthony Orlandini, Montour, 2:47
126: Gaven Suica, Burgettstown d. Gavyn Mccray, Freedom, 7-4. Dylan Bruce, Elizabeth Forward m.d. Brandon Krul, Quaker Valley, 12-4. Bryce Rodriguez, Carlynton p. James Brown, Ligonier Valley, 2:46. Timmy Cafrelli, South Side d. Davis Stepp, Beth Center, 2-1
132: Kyle Mccollum, Beth Center m.d. Parker Smith, West Greene, 14-6. Greg Shaulis, Mt. Pleasant p. Gabe Lilly, Beaver Falls, 1:37. Peter Chacon, Montour d. Michael Carmody, Quaker Valley, 9-4. Joey Sentipal, Burgettstown m.d. Tanner Millward, Freedom, 14-3
138: Rudy Brown, Burgettstown p. Ryan Harbert, Ligonier Valley, 1:53. Damon Michaels, Elizabeth Forward d. Isaac Lacinski, Burrell, 1-0. Ambrose Boni, Central Valley t.f. Matt Schultheis, Freedom, 16-0 5:18. Jamison Poklembo, Mt. Pleasant d. Andrew Johnson, Southmoreland, 3-2
145: Shawn Szymanski, Burrell p. Dawan Lockett, Hopewell, 3:21. Chuck Perkins, Valley p. Tyler Debnar, Beth Center, 4:28. Ryan Celaschi, Frazier p. Chase Brandebura, Carlynton, 3:55. Chase Frameli, Jefferson Morgan m.d. Anthony Lancos, Burgettstown, 14-3
152: Justin Richey, Quaker Valley p. Ryan Long, Valley, 1:57. Joey Boughton, Avonworth d. Caidan Brock, Elizabeth Forward, 5-2. Isaiah Pisano, Hopewell d. Tristan Ice, Southmoreland, 5-1. Tyler Berish, Beth Center p. Eric Kovach, Burgettstown, 3:42
160: Grant Mackay, Laurel p. Jessie Orbin, Chartiers-Houston, 3:07. Braedon Welsh, Fort Cherry dq DJ Slovick, Burgettstown, 1:17. Christian Hirak, Derry d. Damian Barr, Burrell, 4-2. Trevor Pettit, Beth Center p. Kyle Brookman, McGuffey, 3:47
172: Rune Lawrence, Frazier p. Jacob Layhue, Beth Center, 0:08. Aaron Deluca, Montour d. Bryson Robinson, Southmoreland, 5-3. Mason Diemert, Quaker Valley p. Jeremy Hughley, Valley, 1:18. Mike Ewing, Washington p. Adam Mcanany, Jefferson Morgan, 1:28
189: Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley p. Anthony Salvini, Fort Cherry, 2:29. Brenan Morgan, Central Valley d. Henry Orlandini, Montour, 8-5. Noah Gnibus, Mt. Pleasant d. Chase Tinstman, Laurel, 7-0. Cole Clark, Burrell t.f. Alston Csutoros, Beth Center, 17-2 4:38
215: Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant p. Mitchell Cook, Fort Cherry, 1:02. Landon Millward, Freedom p. Luke Boylan, Burrell, 1:49. Anthony Govern, Southmoreland p. Ryan Dimuccio, Laurel, 2:50. Vitali Daniels, Bentworth p. Adam Ware, Hopewell, 0:33
285: Cameron Carter-Green, Washington p. Donavin Stifller, Ellwood City, 0:18. Mason Neiderhiser, Southmoreland p. Christian Flaherty, Keystone Oaks, 1:27. Coltin Hill, Laurel p. Josh Deems, Beth Center, 0:31. Joseph Baronick, Burgettstown p. Lance Crawley, Central Valley, 4:49
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
