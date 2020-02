High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 19, 2020

Wednesday, February 19, 2020 | 11:23 PM

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Butler (17-4) vs. Peters Township (14-9) at Mt. Lebanon, noon

Upper St. Clair (19-3) vs. Pine-Richland (15-8) at North Hills, 3:15 p.m.

Fox Chapel (21-1) vs. Central Catholic (13-10) at Plum, 1 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon (16-6) vs. Bethel Park (14-8) at Canon-McMillan, 3:15 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Penn Hills (18-4) vs. Laurel Highlands (14-8) at Norwin, 8 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson (15-7) vs. West Allegheny (13-10) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.

Chartiers Valley (18-4) vs. Shaler (14-9) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Mars (17-5) vs. South Fayette (16-7) at North Hills, 8 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Wednesday’s results

Belle Vernon 65, Derry 44

Blackhawk 72, Elizabeth Forward 49

New Castle 66, Mt. Pleasant 47

Ringgold 73, Ambridge 62

Byes: Highlands (19-3), Uniontown (20-2), Knoch (19-3), Quaker Valley (17-5)

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Highlands vs. Ringgold (14-9) at North Hills, noon

Uniontown vs. Blackhawk (12-10) at Canon-McMillan, noon

Knoch vs. New Castle (16-7) at North Allegheny, 1:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley vs. Belle Vernon (17-6) at Plum, 2:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Lincoln Park (19-4) vs. Neshannock (16-7) at New Castle, 8 p.m.

Seton LaSalle (16-6) vs. Aliquippa (15-8) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.

North Catholic (21-2) vs. Carlynton (15-8) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

South Allegheny (22-1) vs. Beaver Falls (14-7) at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

OLSH (21-1) vs. South Side (12-11) at Sewickley Academy, 8 p.m.

Springdale (20-3) vs. Winchester Thurston (11-10) at Shaler, 8 p.m.

Sto-Rox (16-6) vs. Brentwood (18-5) at Chartiers Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Jeannette (15-7) vs. Shenango (18-5) at Norwin, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Vincentian Academy (18-4) vs. Geibel (15-8) at Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.

Eden Christian (14-9) vs. Nazareth Prep (16-7) at Northgate, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Canevin (17-5) vs. Union (14-8) at Hampton, 8 p.m.

Cornell (16-6) vs. Imani Christian (15-8) at Northgate, 8 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Altoona (10-12) vs. State College (6-16) at Mt. Aloysius, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Johnstown (19-3) vs. Hollidaysburg (14-8) at Mt. Aloysius, 1:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s results

Tyrone 48, Central-Martinsburg 46

Huntingdon 75, Penn Cambria 46

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Huntingdon (21-2) vs. Tyrone (21-2) at Mt. Aloysius, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Cambria Heights (11-12) at Ligonier Valley (20-2), 7 p.m.

Penns Valley (14-8) at West Shamokin (17-5), 7 p.m.

Bellwood-Antis (11-10) at Westmont Hilltop (17-5), 7 p.m.

Mt. Union (13-9) at Richland (14-7), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

United (11-12) at Bishop Guilfoyle (19-2), 7 p.m.

Southern Huntingdon (14-8) at Homer-Center (15-7), 7 p.m.

Penns Manor (12-10) at West Branch (18-3), 7 p.m.

Purchase Line (12-9) at Portage (18-4), 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Blacklick Valley (5-17) at Bishop Carroll (13-9), 7 p.m.

Saltsburg (12-10) at Williamsburg (13-7), 7 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Bethel Park (19-2) vs. Fox Chapel (13-9) at North Hills, 6:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon (17-5) vs. Seneca Valley (15-7) at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

North Allegheny (19-3) vs. Baldwin (12-9) at Chartiers Valley, 8 p.m.

Norwin (18-4) vs. Upper St. Clair (13-7) at Charleroi, 8 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Chartiers Valley (22-0) vs. Penn Hills (12-11) at Baldwin, 2:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic (16-6) vs. Thomas Jefferson (17-6) at Canon-McMillan, 1:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills (18-4) vs. Moon (17-6) at Mt. Lebanon, 3:15 p.m.

Trinity (18-4) vs. Gateway (17-5) at Baldwin, 1 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

North Catholic (21-1) vs. Quaker Valley (17-5) at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Blackhawk (19-3) vs. Indiana (14-9) at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.

Southmoreland (22-0) vs. Freeport (17-6) at Penn-Trafford, 8 p.m.

Central Valley (17-3) vs. Knoch (17-6) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Wednesday’s results

Avonworth 49, Brownsville 19

East Allegheny 51, Charleroi 24

Freedom 47, Derry 32

Seton LaSalle 56, Deer Lakes 52

Byes: Beaver (19-3), Mohawk (19-3), Carlynton (14-8), South Park (14-8)

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Beaver vs. Seton LaSalle (15-7) at North Allegheny, 3:15 p.m.

South Park vs. Avonworth (17-6) at Mt. Lebanon, 1:30 p.m.

Mohawk vs. East Allegheny (13-10) at North Hills, 1:30 p.m.

Carlynton vs. Freedom (15-8) at North Allegheny, noon

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Serra Catholic (16-3) vs. Winchester Thurston (15-8) at Penn-Trafford, 6:30 p.m.

Laurel (15-7) vs. South Side (16-7) at New Castle, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Canevin (16-6) vs. Riverview (15-8) at Hampton, 6:30 p.m.

OLSH (16-6) vs. Ellis School (17-6) at West Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Rochester (21-1) vs. Aquinas Academy (10-11) at Sewickley Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Clairton (19-3) vs. California (13-10) at Charleroi, 6:30 p.m.

West Greene (22-0) vs. Avella (17-6) at Peters Township, 6:15 p.m.

Vincentian Academy (17-5) vs. Sewickley Academy (13-10) at Shaler, 6:30 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

State College (17-5) vs. Altoona (11-9) at Mt. Aloysius, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s results

Portage 56, Obama Academy 45

Hollidaysburg 62, DuBois 36

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Hollidaysburg (16-6) vs. Portage (20-3) at Mt. Aloysius, noon

Class 4A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Forest Hills (23-1) vs. Huntingdon (13-10) at Mt. Aloysius, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Penns Valley (11-12) at Tyrone (18-3), 7 p.m.

Central Cambria (15-7) at United (19-3), 7 p.m.

West Shamokin (14-9) at Cambria Heights (20-2), 7 p.m.

Penn Cambria (13-9) at Central-Martinsburg (17-5), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s results

Bellwood-Antis 72, Glendale 33

Bishop Guilfoyle 74, Homer-Center 51

Bishop McCort 62, Juniata Valley 52

Penns Manor 62, Claysburg-Kimmel 40

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

(Sites & times TBD)

Bellwood-Antis (22-1) vs. Bishop Guilfoyle (17-6)

Penns Manor (21-2) vs. Bishop McCort (14-9)

Class A

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

St. Joseph’s Academy (12-9) at Blacklick Valley (16-6), 4 p.m.

Purchase Line (14-9) at Bishop Carroll (12-10), 3 p.m.

Bowling

Wednesday’s results

Boys

WPIBL singles championship

At Sim’s Bowling Lanes, Beaver Falls

Qualifying round

(Top 40 bowlers qualify for western state regional)

1. Alex Smith, Franklin Regional, 671; 2. Nathaniel Perl, Central Catholic, 666; 3. Vincent Cocca, Plum, 655; 4. C.J. Turek, Norwin; 635; 5. Dominic Vallano, Hempfield, 634; 6. Ethan Dutka, Norwin, 623; 7. Ian Baker, East Allegheny, 620; 8. Alexander Colecchia, Greensburg Central Catholic, 613; 9. Mark Livingston, Freeport, 610; 10. Mike Smith, Bishop Canevin, 600; 11. Ryan Robinson, Blackhawk, 597; 12. Steve Perekiszka, Central Catholic, 597; t13. Ethan Hayden, Hempfield, 584; t13. Andrew Cook, North Allegheny, 584; 15. Levi Garris, Hempfield, 582; 16. Nick McGervey, Baldwin, 577; 17. Joey Mackowiak, McKeesport, 575; t18. Ethan Alleman, Blackhawk, 571; t18. Chris Huff, Butler, 571; 20. Issaic Spencer, Freeport, 569; 21. Jacob Smith, Greensburg Salem, 566; 22. Dylan Scheidler, North Allegheny, 564; 23. A.J. Collins, Penn Hills, 563; t24. Zachary Sudo, Penn-Trafford, 562; t24. Anthony Blackgrove, Apollo-Ridge, 562; 26. Chase McDermott, Kiski Area, 558; 27. Ryan Thomas, Seneca Valley, 553; t28. Luke Shevchik, Greensburg Salem, 552; t28. Ethan Grainy, Penn Hills, 552; 30. Vincent Mincucci, Hempfield, 549; 31. Kolbe Roscoe, Hempfield, 547; t32. Adam Scruci, Blackhawk, 546; t32. Logan Raymond, Thomas Jefferson, 546; 34. Ethan Decker, Norwin, 545; 35. Connor Mamros, Apollo-Ridge, 541; t36. Landon Bazala, McKeesport, 540; t36. James Gatto, Latrobe, 540; 38. Jeb Jorden, North Allegheny, 539; 39. Trevor Knopp, Beaver Falls, 536; 40. Dan Patalsky, Woodland Hills, 534*

Stepladder finals

Quarterfinals

C.J. Turek, Norwin def. Dominic Vallano, Hempfield, 232-193

Vincent Cocca, Plum def. Ethan Dutka, Norwin, 193-160

Semifinals

Turek def. Alex Smith, Franklin Regional, 236-214

Cocca def. Nathaniel Perl, Central Catholic, 192-181

Championship

Turek def. Cocca, 279-179

*Won roll-off to earn 40th spot

Hockey

Thursday’s schedule

PIHL

Class AAA

Cathedral Prep at Seneca Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 9 p.m.

Central Catholic at Bethel Park, Spencer Family YMCA, 9 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Upper St. Clair, Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 7 p.m.

Class A

Northeast

Kiski Area at Freeport, Belmont Complex, Kittanning, 7 p.m.

Southwest

North Hills at South Park, Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.

Class B

South

Morgantown (W. Va.) at Connellsville, Ice Mine, 7:30 p.m.

Northwest

Sewickley Academy at Blackhawk, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, Beaver Falls, 6:45 p.m.

Nonconference

Hampton at Mars, Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 9:10 p.m.

