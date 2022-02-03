High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 2, 2022
By:
Thursday, February 3, 2022 | 12:30 AM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Class 5A
Section 4
Armstrong 63, Indiana 39
Class 4A
Section 2
Central Valley 53, Ambridge 30
Class 2A
Greensburg Central Catholic 69, Winchester Thurston 54
Section 4
California 69, Frazier 46
Class A
Section 1
Nazareth Prep 48, Eden Christian 45
Section 3
Leechburg 71, Neighborhood Academy 61
Nonsection
Bishop Canevin 78, Berlin Brothersvalley 53
Carrick at Valley, ppd.
Mohawk 55, Freedom 52
Kiski Area 64, Freeport 45
Mapletown 93, Hundred (WV) 40
Derry 69, Mt. Pleasant 43
Northgate 63, Riverside 58
Seton LaSalle 77, Steel Valley 67
Summit Academy 57, Apollo-Ridge 55
Union 53, Wilmington 31
Thursday’s schedule
Nonsection
Belle Vernon at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Punxsutawney at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
City League
Allderdice at Carrick, 3 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Class 5A
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson 49, Ringgold 20
Class 4A
Section 2
Beaver 58, Central Valley 24
Class 3A
Section 1
Laurel 46, Freedom 29
North Catholic 54, Ellwood City 40
Section 2
Charleroi 57, Bentworth 19
Section 3
Keystone Oaks 38, South Allegheny 31
Class 2A
Section 3
Fort Cherry 42, Carlynton 30
Section 4
Apollo-Ridge 61, Springdale 32
Class A
Section 3
Aquinas Academy 46, Leechburg 9
Nonsection
Allderdice at Armstrong, ppd.
Connellsville 60, Frazier 11
Belle Vernon 67, Gateway 63
Ligonier Valley 46, Jeannette 8
Sewickley Academy 37, Hillel Academy 0
South Park 61, Seton LaSalle 58
Union 42, Wilmington 15
Thursday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
North Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Oakland Catholic, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Fox Chapel at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Greensburg Salem at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands at Knoch, ppd.
Valley at Freeport, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Central Valley at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
North Catholic at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Mohawk, ppd.
Section 2
Charleroi at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Beth-Center at California, 7:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Frazier, 6 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Northgate at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Apollo-Ridge at Jeannette, 6 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Ellis School, 6:30 p.m.
Springdale at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Bishop Canevin at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Eden Christian at Cornell, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Monessen, 7:30 p.m.
Geibel at Jefferson-Morgan, 6 p.m.
West Greene at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Clairton at Leechburg, 6 p.m.
Riverview at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling
WPIBL
Wednesday’s results
Boys
Armstrong 7, St. Joseph 0
Blackhawk 7, Rochester 0
Franklin Regional 7, Freeport 0
Shaler 7, Kiski Area 0
Girls
Armstrong 5, St. Joseph 2
Blackhawk 7, Rochester 0
Freeport 7, Franklin Regional 0
Kiski Area 4, Shaler 3
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, Ice Castle Arena-Trackside, 7 p.m.
Cathedral Prep at Seneca Valley, Baierl Ice Complex-Galaxy, 9:10 p.m.
Class 2A
Armstrong at Indiana, S&T Bank Arena, 6:15 p.m.
Hempfield at Greater Latrobe, Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.
Class A
McDowell at Wheeling Park, Wesbanco Arena, 7:20 p.m.
Beaver at Blackhawk, Bradys Run Ice Arena, 8:10 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Freeport, Belmont Complex, 8:20 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Greensburg Salem, Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.
Class B
Central Valley at Elizabeth Forward, Rostraver Ice Garden, 6:15 p.m.
Ringgold at Morgantown, Morgantown Ice Arena, 8:15 p.m.
Rifle
WPIAL
Wednesday’s result
Section 1
Butler 799-61x, Indiana 784-47x
Waynesburg 797-55x, McGuffey 796-56x
Waynesburg 797-55x, West Greene 787-45x
Swimming
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 2
Girls
Pine-Richland 108, Hampton 70
Nonsection
Boys
South Fayette 61, Brashear 24
Girls
South Fayette 52, Brashear 12
Wrestling
WPIAL team tournament
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
First round
Waynesburg 61, Thomas Jefferson 3
Norwin 34, Franklin Regional 33
Canon-McMillan 45, West Allegheny 28
North Allegheny 38, Bethel Park 27
Connellsville 56, Peters Township 10
Kiski Area 48, Pine-Richland 19
Latrobe 41, Penn-Trafford 15
Butler 49, Armstrong 18
Quarterfinals
Waynesburg 52, Norwin 10
Canon-McMillan 43, North Allegheny 24
Connellsville 42, Kiski Area 18
Latrobe 39, Butler 26
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
At Peters Township
Waynesburg (14-0) vs. Canon-McMillan (11-3), noon
Connellsville (17-1) vs. Latrobe (11-0), noon
Class 2A
First round
Montour 36, Fort Cherry 26
Mt. Pleasant 51, Jefferson-Morgan 19
Laurel 60, Knoch 9
Southmoreland 48, Freedom 19
Quarterfinals
Burrell 57, Montour 18
Mt. Pleasant 37, Beth-Center 28
Quaker Valley 48, Laurel 26
Burgettstown 60, Southmoreland 9
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
At Chartiers-Houston
Burrell (11-4) vs. Mt. Pleasant (12-4), noon
Quaker Valley (15-3) vs. Burgettstown (12-0), noon
Nonsection
West Greene 30, Chartiers-Houston 27
Riverview 36, Woodland Hills 18
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 1, 2022
• Strong start has Hempfield bowlers looking forward to postseason
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 31, 2022
• Westmoreland high school notebook: Monessen girls basketball to finish game with Fort Cherry
• Assistant AD a driving force for Sewickley Academy sports