High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 2, 2022

By:

Thursday, February 3, 2022 | 12:30 AM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Class 5A

Section 4

Armstrong 63, Indiana 39

Class 4A

Section 2

Central Valley 53, Ambridge 30

Class 2A

Greensburg Central Catholic 69, Winchester Thurston 54

Section 4

California 69, Frazier 46

Class A

Section 1

Nazareth Prep 48, Eden Christian 45

Section 3

Leechburg 71, Neighborhood Academy 61

Nonsection

Bishop Canevin 78, Berlin Brothersvalley 53

Carrick at Valley, ppd.

Mohawk 55, Freedom 52

Kiski Area 64, Freeport 45

Mapletown 93, Hundred (WV) 40

Derry 69, Mt. Pleasant 43

Northgate 63, Riverside 58

Seton LaSalle 77, Steel Valley 67

Summit Academy 57, Apollo-Ridge 55

Union 53, Wilmington 31

Thursday’s schedule

Nonsection

Belle Vernon at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Punxsutawney at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

City League

Allderdice at Carrick, 3 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 5A

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson 49, Ringgold 20

Class 4A

Section 2

Beaver 58, Central Valley 24

Class 3A

Section 1

Laurel 46, Freedom 29

North Catholic 54, Ellwood City 40

Section 2

Charleroi 57, Bentworth 19

Section 3

Keystone Oaks 38, South Allegheny 31

Class 2A

Section 3

Fort Cherry 42, Carlynton 30

Section 4

Apollo-Ridge 61, Springdale 32

Class A

Section 3

Aquinas Academy 46, Leechburg 9

Nonsection

Allderdice at Armstrong, ppd.

Connellsville 60, Frazier 11

Belle Vernon 67, Gateway 63

Ligonier Valley 46, Jeannette 8

Sewickley Academy 37, Hillel Academy 0

South Park 61, Seton LaSalle 58

Union 42, Wilmington 15

Thursday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

North Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Oakland Catholic, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Fox Chapel at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Greensburg Salem at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Knoch, ppd.

Valley at Freeport, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Central Valley at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

North Catholic at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Mohawk, ppd.

Section 2

Charleroi at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Beth-Center at California, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Frazier, 6 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Northgate at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Apollo-Ridge at Jeannette, 6 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Ellis School, 6:30 p.m.

Springdale at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Eden Christian at Cornell, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Monessen, 7:30 p.m.

Geibel at Jefferson-Morgan, 6 p.m.

West Greene at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Clairton at Leechburg, 6 p.m.

Riverview at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

WPIBL

Wednesday’s results

Boys

Armstrong 7, St. Joseph 0

Blackhawk 7, Rochester 0

Franklin Regional 7, Freeport 0

Shaler 7, Kiski Area 0

Girls

Armstrong 5, St. Joseph 2

Blackhawk 7, Rochester 0

Freeport 7, Franklin Regional 0

Kiski Area 4, Shaler 3

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, Ice Castle Arena-Trackside, 7 p.m.

Cathedral Prep at Seneca Valley, Baierl Ice Complex-Galaxy, 9:10 p.m.

Class 2A

Armstrong at Indiana, S&T Bank Arena, 6:15 p.m.

Hempfield at Greater Latrobe, Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.

Class A

McDowell at Wheeling Park, Wesbanco Arena, 7:20 p.m.

Beaver at Blackhawk, Bradys Run Ice Arena, 8:10 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Freeport, Belmont Complex, 8:20 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Greensburg Salem, Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.

Class B

Central Valley at Elizabeth Forward, Rostraver Ice Garden, 6:15 p.m.

Ringgold at Morgantown, Morgantown Ice Arena, 8:15 p.m.

Rifle

WPIAL

Wednesday’s result

Section 1

Butler 799-61x, Indiana 784-47x

Waynesburg 797-55x, McGuffey 796-56x

Waynesburg 797-55x, West Greene 787-45x

Swimming

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 2

Girls

Pine-Richland 108, Hampton 70

Nonsection

Boys

South Fayette 61, Brashear 24

Girls

South Fayette 52, Brashear 12

Wrestling

WPIAL team tournament

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

First round

Waynesburg 61, Thomas Jefferson 3

Norwin 34, Franklin Regional 33

Canon-McMillan 45, West Allegheny 28

North Allegheny 38, Bethel Park 27

Connellsville 56, Peters Township 10

Kiski Area 48, Pine-Richland 19

Latrobe 41, Penn-Trafford 15

Butler 49, Armstrong 18

Quarterfinals

Waynesburg 52, Norwin 10

Canon-McMillan 43, North Allegheny 24

Connellsville 42, Kiski Area 18

Latrobe 39, Butler 26

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

At Peters Township

Waynesburg (14-0) vs. Canon-McMillan (11-3), noon

Connellsville (17-1) vs. Latrobe (11-0), noon

Class 2A

First round

Montour 36, Fort Cherry 26

Mt. Pleasant 51, Jefferson-Morgan 19

Laurel 60, Knoch 9

Southmoreland 48, Freedom 19

Quarterfinals

Burrell 57, Montour 18

Mt. Pleasant 37, Beth-Center 28

Quaker Valley 48, Laurel 26

Burgettstown 60, Southmoreland 9

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

At Chartiers-Houston

Burrell (11-4) vs. Mt. Pleasant (12-4), noon

Quaker Valley (15-3) vs. Burgettstown (12-0), noon

Nonsection

West Greene 30, Chartiers-Houston 27

Riverview 36, Woodland Hills 18

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.