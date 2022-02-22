High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 21, 2022
High schools
Basketball
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
North Hills (22-0) bye; Baldwin (12-10) at North Allegheny (14-8), 7 p.m.; Hempfield (7-15) at Mt. Lebanon (14-8), 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (9-12) at Upper St. Clair (15-7), 7 p.m.; Fox Chapel (21-1) bye; Bethel Park (16-6) at Pine-Richland (11-11), 7 p.m.; Central Catholic (17-5) bye; Norwin (9-10) at Butler (12-9), 7 p.m.
Class 5A
First round
Monday’s results
Laurel Highlands 74, Woodland Hills 44
Hampton 66, Kiski Area 60
Penn Hills 72, Chartiers Valley 57
Highlands 76, Albert Gallatin 40
New Castle 85, West Mifflin 52
Shaler 68, South Fayette 64
Mars 71, Thomas Jefferson 48
Gateway 69, West Allegheny 63
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Laurel Highlands (22-0) vs. Hampton (13-10); Penn Hills (18-4) vs. Highlands (17-6); New Castle (21-1) vs. Shaler (14-9); Mars (21-2) vs. Gateway (14-5)
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Deer Lakes (16-5) at Quaker Valley (20-0), 7 p.m.; Lincoln Park (16-6) at North Catholic (18-3), 8 p.m.; Burrell (14-8) at Montour (18-4), 7 p.m.; Freeport (13-9) at Belle Vernon (18-3), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
First round
Monday’s results
Ellwood City 72, Summit Academy 42
Avonworth 64, Ligonier Valley 36
Steel Valley 70, Seton LaSalle 62
South Allegheny 54, Brentwood 35
Aliquippa 71, Waynesburg 41
Neshannock 47, Brownsville 34
Shady Side Academy 68, Laurel 28
Washington 57, Beaver Falls 35
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Ellwood City (21-2) vs. Avonworth (16-6); Steel Valley (11-11) vs. South Allegheny (16-6); Aliquippa (16-7) vs. Neshannock (18-4); Shady Side Academy (16-6) vs. Washington (17-2)
Class 2A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Chartiers-Houston (9-13) at OLSH (19-0), 7 p.m.; Sto-Rox (11-7) at Springdale (11-11), 7 p.m.; South Side (8-14) at Greensburg Central Catholic (16-3), 7 p.m.; Jeannette (10-11) at Monessen (18-4), 7 p.m.; California (6-14) at Fort Cherry (20-2), 7 p.m.; Carmichaels (14-4) vs. Winchester Thurston (10-7) at South Fayette, 6 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan (10-7) at Carlynton (18-2), 7 p.m.; Shenango (8-14) at Serra Catholic (10-10), 7 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Rochester (9-11) at Bishop Canevin (17-4), 7 p.m.; Eden Christian (13-8) at Geibel Catholic (17-5), 7 p.m.; Neighborhood Academy (12-7) vs. Imani Christian (14-5) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Leechburg (18-3) at Union (20-2), 7 p.m.
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Peters Township (12-10) at Mt. Lebanon (20-1), 7 p.m.; Bethel Park (11-9) at Norwin (15-6), 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley (11-10) at North Allegheny (20-2), 8 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (12-9) at Upper St. Clair (18-4), 7 p.m.
Class 5A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Connellsville (8-14) at Chartiers Valley (21-1), 7 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (13-9) at Hampton (18-4), 8 p.m.; Woodland Hills (10-9) at Moon (17-4), 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (12-10) vs. Indiana (19-3) at Hampton, 6 p.m.; Greensburg Salem (15-7) at South Fayette (18-4), 8 p.m.; Mars (17-5) at Latrobe (17-3), 7 p.m.; Armstrong (13-9) at Trinity (17-5), 7 p.m.; Albert Gallatin (16-4) at McKeesport (18-4), 7 p.m.
Class 4A
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Blackhawk (21-0) bye; Belle Vernon (15-7) at Quaker Valley (11-10), 7 p.m.; Freeport (7-11) at Beaver (15-5), 7 p.m.; Central Valley (7-13) at Elizabeth Forward (17-4), 7 p.m.; Southmoreland (17-3) bye; West Mifflin (7-15) at Highlands (18-4), 7 p.m.; Knoch (19-2) bye; Deer Lakes (8-11) at Montour (15-6), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Laurel (13-10) at North Catholic (16-5), 7 p.m.; Waynesburg (16-4) at South Park (19-3), 7 p.m.; Mohawk (9-13) at Avonworth (18-2), 7 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (13-9) at Freedom (16-4), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Monday’s results
OLSH 53, Frazier 13
Apollo-Ridge 40, Fort Cherry 39
Greensburg Central Catholic 51, Chartiers-Houston 27
Seton LaSalle 48,Sto-Rox 35
Neshannock 61, Ellis School 18
Shenango 65, Winchester Thurston 41
Serra Catholic 45, South Side 41 (OT)
Burgettstown 65, California 22
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
OLSH (19-4) vs. Apollo-Ridge (16-5); Greensburg Central Catholic (18-4) vs. Seton LaSalle (16-6); Neshannock (21-2) vs. Shenango (13-8); Serra Catholic (19-1) vs. Burgettstown (18-3)
Class A
First round
Monday’s results
St. Joseph 45, Mapletown 37
Monessen 51, Riverview 16
Bishop Canevin 76, Avella 54
Eden Christian 49, Clairton 41
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
St. Joseph (9-13) at Rochester (16-4), 7 p.m.; Monessen (17-5) at Aquinas Academy (12-6), 7 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (14-9) at West Greene (18-3), 7 p.m.; Eden Christian (10-10) at Union (19-1), 7 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Monday’s results
Class 3A
Central Catholic 4, Baldwin 1
North Allegheny 2, Seneca Valley 1
Class 2A
Hempfield 6, Armstrong 3
Franklin Regional 7, Latrobe 4
Mars 10, West Allegheny 3
South Fayette 4, Butler 3 (SO)
Class A
Moon 5, Chartiers Valley 4
Plum 2, Freeport 1
Norwin 13, Wheeling Park 6
Greensburg Salem 4, Kiski Area 3
Wheeling Catholic 4, Blackhawk 1
Class B
Ringgold 5, Morgantown 3
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Pine-Richland at Cathedral Prep, Mercyhurst Ice Center, 8:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Shaler at Penn Trafford, Palmer Imaging Arena-East, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
North Catholic at McDowell, Erie Bank Sports Park, 7:35 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Westmont Hilltop, 1st Summit Arena, 8 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Freeport, Belmont Complex, 8:50 p.m.
Class B
Morgantown at Connellsville, The Ice Mine, 8:40 p.m.
