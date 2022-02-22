High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 21, 2022

Monday, February 21, 2022 | 10:44 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

North Hills (22-0) bye; Baldwin (12-10) at North Allegheny (14-8), 7 p.m.; Hempfield (7-15) at Mt. Lebanon (14-8), 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (9-12) at Upper St. Clair (15-7), 7 p.m.; Fox Chapel (21-1) bye; Bethel Park (16-6) at Pine-Richland (11-11), 7 p.m.; Central Catholic (17-5) bye; Norwin (9-10) at Butler (12-9), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Monday’s results

Laurel Highlands 74, Woodland Hills 44

Hampton 66, Kiski Area 60

Penn Hills 72, Chartiers Valley 57

Highlands 76, Albert Gallatin 40

New Castle 85, West Mifflin 52

Shaler 68, South Fayette 64

Mars 71, Thomas Jefferson 48

Gateway 69, West Allegheny 63

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Laurel Highlands (22-0) vs. Hampton (13-10); Penn Hills (18-4) vs. Highlands (17-6); New Castle (21-1) vs. Shaler (14-9); Mars (21-2) vs. Gateway (14-5)

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Deer Lakes (16-5) at Quaker Valley (20-0), 7 p.m.; Lincoln Park (16-6) at North Catholic (18-3), 8 p.m.; Burrell (14-8) at Montour (18-4), 7 p.m.; Freeport (13-9) at Belle Vernon (18-3), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Monday’s results

Ellwood City 72, Summit Academy 42

Avonworth 64, Ligonier Valley 36

Steel Valley 70, Seton LaSalle 62

South Allegheny 54, Brentwood 35

Aliquippa 71, Waynesburg 41

Neshannock 47, Brownsville 34

Shady Side Academy 68, Laurel 28

Washington 57, Beaver Falls 35

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Ellwood City (21-2) vs. Avonworth (16-6); Steel Valley (11-11) vs. South Allegheny (16-6); Aliquippa (16-7) vs. Neshannock (18-4); Shady Side Academy (16-6) vs. Washington (17-2)

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Chartiers-Houston (9-13) at OLSH (19-0), 7 p.m.; Sto-Rox (11-7) at Springdale (11-11), 7 p.m.; South Side (8-14) at Greensburg Central Catholic (16-3), 7 p.m.; Jeannette (10-11) at Monessen (18-4), 7 p.m.; California (6-14) at Fort Cherry (20-2), 7 p.m.; Carmichaels (14-4) vs. Winchester Thurston (10-7) at South Fayette, 6 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan (10-7) at Carlynton (18-2), 7 p.m.; Shenango (8-14) at Serra Catholic (10-10), 7 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Rochester (9-11) at Bishop Canevin (17-4), 7 p.m.; Eden Christian (13-8) at Geibel Catholic (17-5), 7 p.m.; Neighborhood Academy (12-7) vs. Imani Christian (14-5) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Leechburg (18-3) at Union (20-2), 7 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Peters Township (12-10) at Mt. Lebanon (20-1), 7 p.m.; Bethel Park (11-9) at Norwin (15-6), 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley (11-10) at North Allegheny (20-2), 8 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (12-9) at Upper St. Clair (18-4), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Connellsville (8-14) at Chartiers Valley (21-1), 7 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (13-9) at Hampton (18-4), 8 p.m.; Woodland Hills (10-9) at Moon (17-4), 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (12-10) vs. Indiana (19-3) at Hampton, 6 p.m.; Greensburg Salem (15-7) at South Fayette (18-4), 8 p.m.; Mars (17-5) at Latrobe (17-3), 7 p.m.; Armstrong (13-9) at Trinity (17-5), 7 p.m.; Albert Gallatin (16-4) at McKeesport (18-4), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Blackhawk (21-0) bye; Belle Vernon (15-7) at Quaker Valley (11-10), 7 p.m.; Freeport (7-11) at Beaver (15-5), 7 p.m.; Central Valley (7-13) at Elizabeth Forward (17-4), 7 p.m.; Southmoreland (17-3) bye; West Mifflin (7-15) at Highlands (18-4), 7 p.m.; Knoch (19-2) bye; Deer Lakes (8-11) at Montour (15-6), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Laurel (13-10) at North Catholic (16-5), 7 p.m.; Waynesburg (16-4) at South Park (19-3), 7 p.m.; Mohawk (9-13) at Avonworth (18-2), 7 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (13-9) at Freedom (16-4), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Monday’s results

OLSH 53, Frazier 13

Apollo-Ridge 40, Fort Cherry 39

Greensburg Central Catholic 51, Chartiers-Houston 27

Seton LaSalle 48,Sto-Rox 35

Neshannock 61, Ellis School 18

Shenango 65, Winchester Thurston 41

Serra Catholic 45, South Side 41 (OT)

Burgettstown 65, California 22

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

OLSH (19-4) vs. Apollo-Ridge (16-5); Greensburg Central Catholic (18-4) vs. Seton LaSalle (16-6); Neshannock (21-2) vs. Shenango (13-8); Serra Catholic (19-1) vs. Burgettstown (18-3)

Class A

First round

Monday’s results

St. Joseph 45, Mapletown 37

Monessen 51, Riverview 16

Bishop Canevin 76, Avella 54

Eden Christian 49, Clairton 41

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

St. Joseph (9-13) at Rochester (16-4), 7 p.m.; Monessen (17-5) at Aquinas Academy (12-6), 7 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (14-9) at West Greene (18-3), 7 p.m.; Eden Christian (10-10) at Union (19-1), 7 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Central Catholic 4, Baldwin 1

North Allegheny 2, Seneca Valley 1

Class 2A

Hempfield 6, Armstrong 3

Franklin Regional 7, Latrobe 4

Mars 10, West Allegheny 3

South Fayette 4, Butler 3 (SO)

Class A

Moon 5, Chartiers Valley 4

Plum 2, Freeport 1

Norwin 13, Wheeling Park 6

Greensburg Salem 4, Kiski Area 3

Wheeling Catholic 4, Blackhawk 1

Class B

Ringgold 5, Morgantown 3

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Pine-Richland at Cathedral Prep, Mercyhurst Ice Center, 8:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Shaler at Penn Trafford, Palmer Imaging Arena-East, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

North Catholic at McDowell, Erie Bank Sports Park, 7:35 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Westmont Hilltop, 1st Summit Arena, 8 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Freeport, Belmont Complex, 8:50 p.m.

Class B

Morgantown at Connellsville, The Ice Mine, 8:40 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.