High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 21, 2023

By:

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 | 11:04 PM

High schools

WPIAL playoffs

Boys

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Norwin (14-8) at New Castle (20-2), 7 p.m.; Butler (14-7) at Mt. Lebanon (15-7), 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley (9-12) at Upper St. Clair (14-8), 7 p.m.; Baldwin (12-10) vs. Central Catholic (13-9) at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Peters Township (20-3) vs. South Fayette (14-9) at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.; Gateway (16-5) vs. McKeesport (11-10) at Norwin, 8 p.m.; Penn Hills (18-3) vs. Mars (15-8) at Chartiers Valley, 8 p.m.; North Hills (18-5) vs. Fox Chapel (14-9) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Lincoln Park (22-1) vs. South Allegheny (19-4) at Moon, 8 p.m.; Hampton (21-2) vs. Highlands (20-3) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Laurel Highlands (20-2) vs. Belle Vernon (11-11) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.; Uniontown (19-3) vs. North Catholic (17-6) at Norwin, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Steel Valley (13-9) vs. Seton LaSalle (12-10) at Mt. Lebanon, 8 p.m.; Mohawk (20-3) vs. Deer Lakes (14-8) at Moon, 6 p.m.; Neshannock (17-5) vs. Yough (16-7) at North Hills, 6 p.m.; Shady Side Academy (16-7) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (17-5) at North Hills, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Aliquippa 75, Laurel 33

Shenango 59, Chartiers-Houston 38

Greensburg Central Catholic 65, Propel Braddock Hills 45

Eden Christian 66, Burgettstown 43

Bishop Canevin 72, South Side 46

Serra Catholic 79, Nazareth Prep 68

Clairton 53, Fort Cherry 46

Northgate 89, Jeannette 65

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Aliquippa (17-6) vs. Shenango (14-8); Greensburg Central Catholic (16-5) vs. Eden Christian (17-5); Bishop Canevin (19-4) vs. Serra Catholic (14-9); Clairton (11-12) vs. Northgate (17-6)

Class A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Rochester (11-12) vs. Imani Christian (15-6) at Moon, 8 p.m.; Geibel (16-6) vs. Neighborhood Academy (18-4) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.; Aquinas Academy (19-4) at Union (20-2), 6 p.m.; Monessen (21-2) at Carlynton (15-6), 7 p.m.

Girls

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Peters Township (13-10) at Upper St. Clair (19-2), 7 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (12-9) at Mt. Lebanon (16-6), 7 p.m.; Pine-Richland (11-11) at North Allegheny (17-5), 7 p.m.; Baldwin (10-12) at Norwin (19-3), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Tuesday’s results

South Fayette 72, Plum 29

Penn-Trafford 29, Shaler 28

Trinity 68, Latrobe 61

Woodland Hills 53, Armstrong 48

Oakland Catholic 53, Kiski Area 16

Mars 56, Lincoln Park 29

McKeesport 62, Penn Hills 29

Hampton 45, Indiana 44

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

South Fayette (21-2) vs. Penn-Trafford (16-7); Trinity (16-6) vs. Woodland Hills (12-11); Oakland Catholic (20-3) vs. Mars (16-6); McKeesport (19-4) vs. Hampton (15-8)

Class 4A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Belle Vernon 33, Greensburg Salem 27

Knoch 53, Hopewell 21

Beaver 58, West Mifflin 32

Highlands 54, Laurel Highlands 34

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Belle Vernon (15-8) at Blackhawk (19-3), 7 p.m.; Knoch (15-8) at Quaker Valley (15-7), 7 p.m.; Beaver (14-7) at North Catholic (19-3), 7 p.m.; Highlands (15-7) vs. Elizabeth Forward (17-5), TBA

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Shady Side Academy (21-2) vs. Waynesburg (20-3) at Norwin, 6 p.m.; Avonworth (16-5) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (17-6) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Laurel (21-2) vs. Keystone Oaks (16-7) at Beaver, 6 p.m.; Neshannock (17-6) vs. Mohawk (15-8) at Union, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Shenango (19-4) vs. Brentwood (13-9) at Beaver, 8 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (19-4) vs. Burgettstown (18-5) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Freedom (18-4) vs. Chartiers-Houston (16-7) at Moon, 6 p.m.; Serra Catholic (17-2) vs. Aliquippa (11-9) at Chartiers Valley, 6 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

West Greene (13-9) at Union (15-6), 7 p.m.; St. Joseph (19-4) at Monessen (15-5), 7 p.m.; Avella (13-10) at Bishop Canevin (10-7), 7 p.m.; Eden Christian (8-14) vs. Aquinas Academy (14-8) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.

Hockey

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Peters Township 7, Canon-McMillan 2

Class A

McDowell 9, West Allegheny 6

Beaver at Wheeling Park, (n)

Varsity D2

Carrick 11, Trinity 4

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.