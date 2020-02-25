High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 24, 2020
By:
Monday, February 24, 2020 | 11:26 PM
Basketball
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Butler (18-4) vs. Upper St. Clair (20-3) at Robert Morris, 8 p.m.
Central Catholic (14-10) vs. Mt. Lebanon (17-6) at Robert Morris, 6:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Chartiers Valley (19-4) vs. Mars (18-5) at Moon, 8 p.m.
Laurel Highlands (15-8) vs. Thomas Jefferson (16-7) at Woodland Hills, 6:15 p.m.
Class 4A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Highlands (20-3) vs. vs. Blackhawk (13-10) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.
New Castle (17-7) vs. Belle Vernon (18-6) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Monday’s results
Lincoln Park 75, Aliquippa 61
North Catholic 51, South Allegheny 40
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Lincoln Park (20-4) vs. North Catholic (23-2) at Petersen Events Center, 9 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
OLSH (22-1) vs. Winchester Thurston (12-11) at North Hills, 6:15 p.m.
Sto-Rox (17-6) vs. Shenango (19-5) at Woodland Hills, 8 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Monday’s results
Cornell 68, Bishop Canevin 47
Vincentian Academy 65, Nazareth Prep 54
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Vincentian Academy (20-4) vs. Cornell (18-6) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.
PIAA
District 6 playoffs
Class 3A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Ligonier Valley (21-2) vs. Penns Valley (15-8) at Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop (18-5) vs. Richland (15-7) at Johnstown, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Monday’s results
Bishop Guilfoyle 91, Homer-Center 50
Portage 64, West Branch 38
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Bishop Guilfoyle (21-2) vs. Portage (20-4) at Mt. Aloysius, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Bishop Carroll (14-9) vs. Williamsburg (14-7) at Mt. Aloysius, 7:30 p.m.
District 6-8-10 playoffs
Preliminary round
Monday’s result
State College 51, Erie 45
Regional semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Erie McDowell (19-3) vs. State College (7-17) at Hagerty Center, Erie, 7:30 p.m.
Allderdice (18-6) vs. Altoona (11-12) at Brashear, 7 p.m.
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Bethel Park (20-2) vs. Mt. Lebanon (18-5) at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.
North Allegheny (20-3) vs. Upper St. Clair (14-7) at North Hills, 8 p.m.
Class 5A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Chartiers Valley (23-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (18-6) at Mt. Lebanon, 8 p.m.
Woodland Hills (18-4) vs. Trinity (19-4) at Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Semifinals
Monday’s results
North Catholic 71, Blackhawk 51
Southmoreland 64, Central Valley 51
Championship
Friday’s schedule
North Catholic (23-1) vs. Southmoreland (24-0) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Beaver (20-3) vs. Avonworth (18-6) at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.
Mohawk (20-3) vs. Carlynton (15-8) at West Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Monday’s results
Bishop Canevin 46, Ellis School 44
Laurel 48, Serra Catholic 32
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Laurel (17-7) vs. Bishop Canevin (18-6) at Petersen Events Center, 5 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Rochester (22-1) vs. Clairton (20-3) at Moon, 6:15 p.m.
West Greene (23-0) vs. Sewickley Academy (14-10) at Canon-McMillan, 6:15 p.m.
PIAA
District 6 playoffs
Class 3A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Tyrone (19-3) vs. United (20-3) at Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m.
Cambria Heights (21-2) vs. Penn Cambria (14-9) at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Monday’s results
Bishop Guilfoyle 67, Bellwood-Antis 54
Penns Manor 36, Bishop McCort 34
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Bishop Guilfoyle (18-6) vs. Penns Manor (22-2) at Mt. Aloysius, 6 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
St. Joseph’s Academy (13-9) vs. Bishop Carroll (13-10) at Mt. Aloysius, 6 p.m.
District 6-8-10 playoffs
Regional semifinal
Wednesday’s schedule
Allderdice (22-2) at Erie (14-8), Hagerty Events Center, Erie, 6 p.m.
Regional final
(Date, site & time TBD)
State College (17-6) vs. Allderdice/Erie winner
Hockey
Monday’s results
PIHL
Class AAA
Mt. Lebanon 5, Bethel Park 2
Pine-Richland 2, North Allegheny 1
Class AA
Northwest
Mars 7, Moon 0
Southeast
Latrobe 3, Franklin Regional 2 (OT)
Southwest
Baldwin 1, South Fayette 0
Class A
Northwest
Beaver at Sewickley Academy (n)
Southwest
North Hills 2, Chartiers Valley 1
Class B
North
Avonworth 7, Wilmington 1
Burrell 10, McDowell 3
South
Elizabeth Forward 4, Bishop Canevin 3
Carrick 3, Ringgold 2 (OT)
Nonconference
Montour 7, Penn-Trafford 3
Hempfield 7, Hampton 3
3 goals or more: Tyler Stewart, Burrell (4); Liam Tomczak, Avonworth; Sean Newman, Mars
Tuesday’s schedule
PIHL
Class AAA
Cathedral Prep at Peters Township, Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Central Catholic, Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 9 p.m.
Class AA
Northeast
Armstrong at Shaler, Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 9 p.m.
Class A
Northeast
Fox Chapel at Kiski Area, Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 8:30 p.m.
Southeast
Bishop McCort at Westmont Hilltop, 1st Summit Arena, Johnstown, 6 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Norwin, Center Ice Arena, 6:30 p.m.
Wheeling
Wheeling Park (W. Va.) at Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.) at Wesbanco Arena, Wheeling, W. Va., 7:50 p.m.
Nonconference
Thomas Jefferson at North Catholic, UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, Cranberry Township, 9:10 p.m.
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.
Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.
More High School Scores Schedule• High school schedules for Feb. 24, 2020
• High school scores, schedules for Feb. 22, 2020
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 21, 2020
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 20, 2020
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 19, 2020