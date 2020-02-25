High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 24, 2020

Monday, February 24, 2020 | 11:26 PM

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Butler (18-4) vs. Upper St. Clair (20-3) at Robert Morris, 8 p.m.

Central Catholic (14-10) vs. Mt. Lebanon (17-6) at Robert Morris, 6:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Chartiers Valley (19-4) vs. Mars (18-5) at Moon, 8 p.m.

Laurel Highlands (15-8) vs. Thomas Jefferson (16-7) at Woodland Hills, 6:15 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Highlands (20-3) vs. vs. Blackhawk (13-10) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

New Castle (17-7) vs. Belle Vernon (18-6) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Lincoln Park 75, Aliquippa 61

North Catholic 51, South Allegheny 40

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Lincoln Park (20-4) vs. North Catholic (23-2) at Petersen Events Center, 9 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

OLSH (22-1) vs. Winchester Thurston (12-11) at North Hills, 6:15 p.m.

Sto-Rox (17-6) vs. Shenango (19-5) at Woodland Hills, 8 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Cornell 68, Bishop Canevin 47

Vincentian Academy 65, Nazareth Prep 54

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Vincentian Academy (20-4) vs. Cornell (18-6) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.

PIAA

District 6 playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Ligonier Valley (21-2) vs. Penns Valley (15-8) at Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop (18-5) vs. Richland (15-7) at Johnstown, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Bishop Guilfoyle 91, Homer-Center 50

Portage 64, West Branch 38

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Bishop Guilfoyle (21-2) vs. Portage (20-4) at Mt. Aloysius, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Bishop Carroll (14-9) vs. Williamsburg (14-7) at Mt. Aloysius, 7:30 p.m.

District 6-8-10 playoffs

Preliminary round

Monday’s result

State College 51, Erie 45

Regional semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Erie McDowell (19-3) vs. State College (7-17) at Hagerty Center, Erie, 7:30 p.m.

Allderdice (18-6) vs. Altoona (11-12) at Brashear, 7 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Bethel Park (20-2) vs. Mt. Lebanon (18-5) at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.

North Allegheny (20-3) vs. Upper St. Clair (14-7) at North Hills, 8 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Chartiers Valley (23-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (18-6) at Mt. Lebanon, 8 p.m.

Woodland Hills (18-4) vs. Trinity (19-4) at Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

North Catholic 71, Blackhawk 51

Southmoreland 64, Central Valley 51

Championship

Friday’s schedule

North Catholic (23-1) vs. Southmoreland (24-0) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Beaver (20-3) vs. Avonworth (18-6) at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Mohawk (20-3) vs. Carlynton (15-8) at West Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Bishop Canevin 46, Ellis School 44

Laurel 48, Serra Catholic 32

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Laurel (17-7) vs. Bishop Canevin (18-6) at Petersen Events Center, 5 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Rochester (22-1) vs. Clairton (20-3) at Moon, 6:15 p.m.

West Greene (23-0) vs. Sewickley Academy (14-10) at Canon-McMillan, 6:15 p.m.

PIAA

District 6 playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Tyrone (19-3) vs. United (20-3) at Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m.

Cambria Heights (21-2) vs. Penn Cambria (14-9) at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Bishop Guilfoyle 67, Bellwood-Antis 54

Penns Manor 36, Bishop McCort 34

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Bishop Guilfoyle (18-6) vs. Penns Manor (22-2) at Mt. Aloysius, 6 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

St. Joseph’s Academy (13-9) vs. Bishop Carroll (13-10) at Mt. Aloysius, 6 p.m.

District 6-8-10 playoffs

Regional semifinal

Wednesday’s schedule

Allderdice (22-2) at Erie (14-8), Hagerty Events Center, Erie, 6 p.m.

Regional final

(Date, site & time TBD)

State College (17-6) vs. Allderdice/Erie winner

Hockey

Monday’s results

PIHL

Class AAA

Mt. Lebanon 5, Bethel Park 2

Pine-Richland 2, North Allegheny 1

Class AA

Northwest

Mars 7, Moon 0

Southeast

Latrobe 3, Franklin Regional 2 (OT)

Southwest

Baldwin 1, South Fayette 0

Class A

Northwest

Beaver at Sewickley Academy (n)

Southwest

North Hills 2, Chartiers Valley 1

Class B

North

Avonworth 7, Wilmington 1

Burrell 10, McDowell 3

South

Elizabeth Forward 4, Bishop Canevin 3

Carrick 3, Ringgold 2 (OT)

Nonconference

Montour 7, Penn-Trafford 3

Hempfield 7, Hampton 3

3 goals or more: Tyler Stewart, Burrell (4); Liam Tomczak, Avonworth; Sean Newman, Mars

Tuesday’s schedule

PIHL

Class AAA

Cathedral Prep at Peters Township, Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Central Catholic, Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 9 p.m.

Class AA

Northeast

Armstrong at Shaler, Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 9 p.m.

Class A

Northeast

Fox Chapel at Kiski Area, Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 8:30 p.m.

Southeast

Bishop McCort at Westmont Hilltop, 1st Summit Arena, Johnstown, 6 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Norwin, Center Ice Arena, 6:30 p.m.

Wheeling

Wheeling Park (W. Va.) at Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.) at Wesbanco Arena, Wheeling, W. Va., 7:50 p.m.

Nonconference

Thomas Jefferson at North Catholic, UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, Cranberry Township, 9:10 p.m.

