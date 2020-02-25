High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 24, 2020

By: HSSN Staff
Monday, February 24, 2020 | 11:26 PM

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Butler (18-4) vs. Upper St. Clair (20-3) at Robert Morris, 8 p.m.

Central Catholic (14-10) vs. Mt. Lebanon (17-6) at Robert Morris, 6:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Chartiers Valley (19-4) vs. Mars (18-5) at Moon, 8 p.m.

Laurel Highlands (15-8) vs. Thomas Jefferson (16-7) at Woodland Hills, 6:15 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Highlands (20-3) vs. vs. Blackhawk (13-10) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

New Castle (17-7) vs. Belle Vernon (18-6) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Lincoln Park 75, Aliquippa 61

North Catholic 51, South Allegheny 40

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Lincoln Park (20-4) vs. North Catholic (23-2) at Petersen Events Center, 9 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

OLSH (22-1) vs. Winchester Thurston (12-11) at North Hills, 6:15 p.m.

Sto-Rox (17-6) vs. Shenango (19-5) at Woodland Hills, 8 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Cornell 68, Bishop Canevin 47

Vincentian Academy 65, Nazareth Prep 54

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Vincentian Academy (20-4) vs. Cornell (18-6) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.

PIAA

District 6 playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Ligonier Valley (21-2) vs. Penns Valley (15-8) at Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop (18-5) vs. Richland (15-7) at Johnstown, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Bishop Guilfoyle 91, Homer-Center 50

Portage 64, West Branch 38

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Bishop Guilfoyle (21-2) vs. Portage (20-4) at Mt. Aloysius, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Bishop Carroll (14-9) vs. Williamsburg (14-7) at Mt. Aloysius, 7:30 p.m.

District 6-8-10 playoffs

Preliminary round

Monday’s result

State College 51, Erie 45

Regional semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Erie McDowell (19-3) vs. State College (7-17) at Hagerty Center, Erie, 7:30 p.m.

Allderdice (18-6) vs. Altoona (11-12) at Brashear, 7 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Bethel Park (20-2) vs. Mt. Lebanon (18-5) at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.

North Allegheny (20-3) vs. Upper St. Clair (14-7) at North Hills, 8 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Chartiers Valley (23-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (18-6) at Mt. Lebanon, 8 p.m.

Woodland Hills (18-4) vs. Trinity (19-4) at Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

North Catholic 71, Blackhawk 51

Southmoreland 64, Central Valley 51

Championship

Friday’s schedule

North Catholic (23-1) vs. Southmoreland (24-0) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Beaver (20-3) vs. Avonworth (18-6) at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Mohawk (20-3) vs. Carlynton (15-8) at West Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Bishop Canevin 46, Ellis School 44

Laurel 48, Serra Catholic 32

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Laurel (17-7) vs. Bishop Canevin (18-6) at Petersen Events Center, 5 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Rochester (22-1) vs. Clairton (20-3) at Moon, 6:15 p.m.

West Greene (23-0) vs. Sewickley Academy (14-10) at Canon-McMillan, 6:15 p.m.

PIAA

District 6 playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Tyrone (19-3) vs. United (20-3) at Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m.

Cambria Heights (21-2) vs. Penn Cambria (14-9) at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Bishop Guilfoyle 67, Bellwood-Antis 54

Penns Manor 36, Bishop McCort 34

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Bishop Guilfoyle (18-6) vs. Penns Manor (22-2) at Mt. Aloysius, 6 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

St. Joseph’s Academy (13-9) vs. Bishop Carroll (13-10) at Mt. Aloysius, 6 p.m.

District 6-8-10 playoffs

Regional semifinal

Wednesday’s schedule

Allderdice (22-2) at Erie (14-8), Hagerty Events Center, Erie, 6 p.m.

Regional final

(Date, site & time TBD)

State College (17-6) vs. Allderdice/Erie winner

Hockey

Monday’s results

PIHL

Class AAA

Mt. Lebanon 5, Bethel Park 2

Pine-Richland 2, North Allegheny 1

Class AA

Northwest

Mars 7, Moon 0

Southeast

Latrobe 3, Franklin Regional 2 (OT)

Southwest

Baldwin 1, South Fayette 0

Class A

Northwest

Beaver at Sewickley Academy (n)

Southwest

North Hills 2, Chartiers Valley 1

Class B

North

Avonworth 7, Wilmington 1

Burrell 10, McDowell 3

South

Elizabeth Forward 4, Bishop Canevin 3

Carrick 3, Ringgold 2 (OT)

Nonconference

Montour 7, Penn-Trafford 3

Hempfield 7, Hampton 3

3 goals or more: Tyler Stewart, Burrell (4); Liam Tomczak, Avonworth; Sean Newman, Mars

Tuesday’s schedule

PIHL

Class AAA

Cathedral Prep at Peters Township, Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Central Catholic, Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 9 p.m.

Class AA

Northeast

Armstrong at Shaler, Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 9 p.m.

Class A

Northeast

Fox Chapel at Kiski Area, Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 8:30 p.m.

Southeast

Bishop McCort at Westmont Hilltop, 1st Summit Arena, Johnstown, 6 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Norwin, Center Ice Arena, 6:30 p.m.

Wheeling

Wheeling Park (W. Va.) at Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.) at Wesbanco Arena, Wheeling, W. Va., 7:50 p.m.

Nonconference

Thomas Jefferson at North Catholic, UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, Cranberry Township, 9:10 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

More High School Scores Schedule

High school schedules for Feb. 24, 2020
High school scores, schedules for Feb. 22, 2020
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 21, 2020
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 20, 2020
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 19, 2020

  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me