High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 24, 2023
Friday, February 24, 2023 | 11:52 PM
High schools
WPIAL playoffs
Boys
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s results
New Castle 59, Norwin 47
Mt. Lebanon 55, Butler 50
Upper St. Clair 45, Seneca Valley 43
Central Catholic 80, Baldwin 75 (OT)
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
New Castle (21-2) vs. Mt. Lebanon (16-7); Upper St. Clair (15-8) vs. Central Catholic (14-9)
Class 5A
Consolation first round
Friday’s results
South Fayette 68, McKeesport 55
Mars 75, Fox Chapel 69
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
Peters Township (21-3) vs. Gateway (17-5) at Mt. Lebanon, 2 p.m.; Penn Hills (19-3) vs. North Hills (19-5) at Peters Township, noon
Fifth-place game
Tuesday’s schedule
South Fayette (15-10) vs. Mars (16-9)
Seventh-place game
Tuesday’s schedule
McKeesport (11-12) vs. Fox Chapel (14-11)
Class 4A
Consolation first round
Saturday’s schedule
South Allegheny (19-5) at Hampton (21-3), noon; Belle Vernon (11-12) at Uniontown (19-4), noon
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Lincoln Park (23-1) vs. Highlands (21-3) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; Laurel Highlands (20-3) vs. North Catholic (18-6) at Norwin, 8 p.m.
Class 3A
Consolation first round
Saturday’s schedule
Seton LaSalle (12-11) at Mohawk (20-4), noon; Yough (16-8) vs. Shady Side Academy (16-8) at Keystone Oaks, noon
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Steel Valley (14-9) vs. Deer Lakes (15-8) at Bethel Park, 8 p.m.; Neshannock (18-5) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (18-5) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s results
Greensburg Central Catholic 73, Eden Christian 54
Bishop Canevin 64, Serra Catholic 57
Consolation first round
Monday’s schedule
Shenango (14-9) vs. Eden Christian (17-6); Serra Catholic (14-10) vs. Clairton (11-13)
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Aliquippa (18-6) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (17-5); Bishop Canevin (20-4) vs. Northgate (18-6)
Class A
Consolation first round
Friday’s results
Neighborhood Academy 71, Rochester 46
Aquinas Academy 72, Monessen 62
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
Imani Christian (16-6) vs. Geibel (17-6) at Mt. Lebanon, noon; Union (21-2) vs. Carlynton (16-6) at Montour, noon
Fifth-place game
Tuesday’s schedule
Neighborhood Academy (19-5) vs. Aquinas Academy (20-5)
Southwestern Christian Athletic Conference
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Cheswick Christian Academy vs. Harvest Academy at Beaver County Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls
Class 6A
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Upper St. Clair (20-2) vs. Mt. Lebanon (17-6) at Bethel Park, 6 p.m.; North Allegheny (18-5) vs. Norwin (20-3) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s results
South Fayette 70, Penn-Trafford 49
Woodland Hills 51, Trinity 40
Oakland Catholic 63, Mars 42
McKeesport 55, Hampton 44
Consolation first round
Monday’s schedule
Penn-Trafford (16-8) vs. Trinity (16-7); Mars (16-7) vs. Hampton (15-9)
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
South Fayette (22-2) vs. Woodland Hills (13-11); Oakland Catholic (21-3) vs. McKeesport (20-4)
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s results
Blackhawk 63, Belle Vernon 45
Quaker Valley 52, Knoch 39
North Catholic 62, Beaver 22
Highlands 43, Elizabeth Forward 27
Consolation first round
Monday’s schedule
Belle Vernon (15-9) vs. Knoch (15-9); Beaver (14-8) vs. Elizabeth Forward (17-6)
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Blackhawk (20-3) vs. Quaker Valley (16-7); North Catholic (20-3) vs. Highlands (16-7)
Class 3A
Consolation first round
Friday’s results
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 41, Waynesburg 27
Keystone Oaks 51, Mohawk 33
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
Shady Side Academy (22-2) vs. Avonworth (17-5) at Montour, 2 p.m.; Laurel (22-2) vs. Neshannock (18-6) at Ellwood City, noon
Fifth-place game
Tuesday’s schedule
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (18-7) vs. Keystone Oaks (17-8)
Seventh-place game
Tuesday’s schedule
Waynesburg (20-5) vs. Mohawk (15-10)
Class 2A
Consolation first round
Friday’s results
Greensburg Central Catholic 68, Brentwood 42
Serra Catholic 50, Chartiers-Houston 24
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
Shenango (20-4) vs. Burgettstown (19-5) at Beaver Falls, 2 p.m.; Freedom (19-4) vs. Aliquippa (12-9) at Beaver Falls, noon
Fifth-place game
Tuesday’s schedule
Greensburg Central Catholic (20-5) vs. Serra Catholic (18-3)
Seventh-place game
Tuesday’s schedule
Brentwood (13-11) vs. Chartiers-Houston (16-9)
Class A
Consolation first round
Saturday’s schedule
West Greene (13-10) at Monessen (15-6), noon; Avella (13-11) vs. Eden Christian (8-15) at Keystone Oaks, 2 p.m.
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Union (16-6) vs. St. Joseph (20-4) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (11-7) vs. Aquinas Academy (15-8) at Norwin, 6 p.m.
Swimming and diving
WPIAL championships
Friday’s results
Class 2A
Top seven qualify for states
Boys
1. Brecken Finkbeiner, Blackhawk, 488.00; 2. Ryan Hartle, Northgate, 460.80; 3. Jacob Hauser, Derry, 426.55; 4. Grant Newell, South Park, 378.75; 5. Caleb Gnoth, West Allegheny, 356.45; 6. Colton Super, Central Valley, 320.15; 7. Abby Cook, Latrobe, 287.40; 8. Austin Schawl, Indiana, 267.35; 9. Matthew Blystone, Indiana, 264.45; 10. Wyatt Dean, Uniontown, 251.35; 11. Garrett Vietmeier, Elizabeth Forward, 244.25; 12. Phillip Cohen, Laurel Highlands, 233.30
Girls
1. Maggie Foley, North Catholic, 491.40; 2. Ruby Olliffe, Quaker Valley, 477.65; 3. Gabriella Elk, Hampton, 450.25; 4. Addison Arndt, Thomas Jefferson, 413.65; 5. Kaitlyn Blackmer, Quaker Valley, 401.95; 6. Ruby Krotine, Quaker Valley, 391.10; 7. Lilia Mackenzie, Northgate, 386.75; 8. Sydney Jarvis, Montour, 366.25; 9. Chaeli Keenan, Derry, 359.85; 10. Elizabeth Michael, Beaver, 353.35; 11. Brie Stiscak, West Allegheny, 346.65; 12. Hannah Stolec, Central Valley, 336.80; 13. Torri Zanella, West Allegheny, 336.10; 14. Leila Monahan, Winchester Thurston, 333.40; 15. Rylee Emsurak, Elizabeth Forward, 321.80; 16. Paige Richter, Mt. Pleasant, 319.05
Wrestling
WPIAL championships
Friday’s results
Quarterfinals
107: Cam Baker, Burrell p. James Couch, Freedom, 0:54; Anthony Mucci, Derry p. Darius Simmons, Burgettstown, 1:39; Bruce Anderchak, Quaker Valley d. Noah Collins, West Greene, 10-6; Antonio Boni, Central Valley p. Alex Medlen, Beth-Center, 1:39
114: Parker Sentipal, Burgettstown d. Emmett Wolfe, McGuffey, 8-2; Nico Fanella, Indiana m.d. Auston Kosanovic, Avonworth, 10-0; Julian Bertucci, Burrell d. Mason Wright, Beth-Center, 6-1l; Jorden Willams, Chartiers-Houston p. Dylan Klim, Derry, 0:54
121: Lucas Barr, McGuffey d. Max Ivcic, Bentworth, 13-6; Sean Cain, Mt. Pleasant d. Julian Moore, Fort Cherry, 1-0; Carter Putt, Indiana d. Calio Zanella, Burrell, 8-6; Jack Kazalas, Quaker Valley d. Seth Burns, West Greene, 15-9
127: Chris Vargo, Bentworth t.f. Joseph Longhi, Mt. Pleasant, 18-3, 4:36; Tyler Clark, Frazier p. Anthony Orlandini, Montour, 3:07; Dustin Kerr, Hampton d. Dylan Slovick, Burgettstown, 9-6; Cooper Hornack, Burrell p. Braxton Carr, Laurel, 1:23
133: Jamison Poklembo, Mt. Pleasant t.f. Ryder Goe, South Side, 16-1, 3:54; Damon Michaels, Elizabeth Forward t.f. Michael Carmody, Quaker Valley, 15-0, 4:39; Gaven Suica, Burgettstown p. Don Lindsey, Central Valley, 3:56; Peter Chacon, Montour p. Victor Bonus, McGuffey, 1:14
139: Joey Sentipal, Burgettstown p. Darnell Costin, Valley, 3:15; Owen Ivcic, Bentworth d. Gregory Shaulis, Mt. Pleasant, 3-2; Luke Hollywood, Avonworth DQ Aiden Burford, Highlands, 1:24; Niko Ferra, Burrell p. Giovanni Weightman, Belle Vernon, 3:44
145: Kole Doppelheuer, Belle Vernon p. Logan Richey, Quaker Valley, 2:17; Gavyn Mccray, Freedom d. Charles Krepp, Laurel, 1-0; Tyler Debnar, Beth-Center d. Gabe Kubasky, Southmoreland, 10-5; Jonah Erdely, Frazier p. Gabe Lilly, Beaver Falls, 1:45
152: Tyler Berish, Beth-Center p. Jack Diemert, Quaker Valley, 1:20; Will Turner, Indiana d. Isaiah Pisano, Hopewell, 6-5; Ryan Celaschi, Frazier m.d. Elijah Brown, Belle Vernon, 9-0; Rudy Brown, Burgettstown m.d. Tanner Millward, Freedom, 9-1
160: Grant Mackay, Laurel p. Brayden Taggart, Bentworth, 0:53; Jackson Angelo, Frazier d. Chuck Perkins, Valley, 11-8; Chase Frameli, Jefferson Morgan p. Ryan Kredel, Freedom, 0:12; Chase Brandebura, Carlynton p. Dominic Fanella, Indiana, 2:35
172: Braedon Welsh, Fort Cherry p. Jesse Turner, Ligonier Valley, 3:51; Tristan Ice, Southmoreland d. Riley Hensley, Montour, 5-2; Jessie Orbin, Chartiers-Houston d. Landon Conroy, Albert Gallatin, 10-8 sv; Isaac Lacinski, Burrell d. Nathan Barkley, Derry, 13-6
189: Rune Lawrence, Frazier p. Adam McAnany, Jefferson Morgan, 0:29; Chase Tinstman, Laurel d. Slayton Williams, South Side, 7-0; Jake Layhue, Beth-Center d. Trent McCray, Freedom, 3-0; Tyler Bender, Highlands d. Anthony Salvini, Fort Cherry, 3-0
215: Vitali Daniels, Bentworth p. Logan Smith, McGuffey, 2:12; Dylan Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant d. Colin Whyte, West Greene, 2-0; Christian McChesney, Greensburg Salem d. Luke Boylan, Burrell, 5-2; Brenan Morgan, Central Valley p. Braiden Sudor, Carlynton, 2:30
285: Coltin Hill, Laurel p. Alex Dusch, Montour, 0:11; Christian Flaherty, Keystone Oaks p. Alex Rusilko, Bentworth, 1:50; Landon Heath, Jefferson-Morgan d. Ian Quinn, Burrell, 5-2; Joseph Baronick, Burgettstown p. Noah Leslie, Highlands, 3:03
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
