High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 24, 2023

Friday, February 24, 2023 | 11:52 PM

High schools

WPIAL playoffs

Boys

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

New Castle 59, Norwin 47

Mt. Lebanon 55, Butler 50

Upper St. Clair 45, Seneca Valley 43

Central Catholic 80, Baldwin 75 (OT)

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

New Castle (21-2) vs. Mt. Lebanon (16-7); Upper St. Clair (15-8) vs. Central Catholic (14-9)

Class 5A

Consolation first round

Friday’s results

South Fayette 68, McKeesport 55

Mars 75, Fox Chapel 69

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Peters Township (21-3) vs. Gateway (17-5) at Mt. Lebanon, 2 p.m.; Penn Hills (19-3) vs. North Hills (19-5) at Peters Township, noon

Fifth-place game

Tuesday’s schedule

South Fayette (15-10) vs. Mars (16-9)

Seventh-place game

Tuesday’s schedule

McKeesport (11-12) vs. Fox Chapel (14-11)

Class 4A

Consolation first round

Saturday’s schedule

South Allegheny (19-5) at Hampton (21-3), noon; Belle Vernon (11-12) at Uniontown (19-4), noon

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Lincoln Park (23-1) vs. Highlands (21-3) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; Laurel Highlands (20-3) vs. North Catholic (18-6) at Norwin, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Consolation first round

Saturday’s schedule

Seton LaSalle (12-11) at Mohawk (20-4), noon; Yough (16-8) vs. Shady Side Academy (16-8) at Keystone Oaks, noon

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Steel Valley (14-9) vs. Deer Lakes (15-8) at Bethel Park, 8 p.m.; Neshannock (18-5) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (18-5) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Aliquippa 63, Shenango 37

Greensburg Central Catholic 73, Eden Christian 54

Bishop Canevin 64, Serra Catholic 57

Northgate 67, Clairton 48

Consolation first round

Monday’s schedule

Shenango (14-9) vs. Eden Christian (17-6); Serra Catholic (14-10) vs. Clairton (11-13)

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Aliquippa (18-6) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (17-5); Bishop Canevin (20-4) vs. Northgate (18-6)

Class A

Consolation first round

Friday’s results

Neighborhood Academy 71, Rochester 46

Aquinas Academy 72, Monessen 62

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Imani Christian (16-6) vs. Geibel (17-6) at Mt. Lebanon, noon; Union (21-2) vs. Carlynton (16-6) at Montour, noon

Fifth-place game

Tuesday’s schedule

Neighborhood Academy (19-5) vs. Aquinas Academy (20-5)

Southwestern Christian Athletic Conference

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Cheswick Christian Academy vs. Harvest Academy at Beaver County Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls

Class 6A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Upper St. Clair (20-2) vs. Mt. Lebanon (17-6) at Bethel Park, 6 p.m.; North Allegheny (18-5) vs. Norwin (20-3) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

South Fayette 70, Penn-Trafford 49

Woodland Hills 51, Trinity 40

Oakland Catholic 63, Mars 42

McKeesport 55, Hampton 44

Consolation first round

Monday’s schedule

Penn-Trafford (16-8) vs. Trinity (16-7); Mars (16-7) vs. Hampton (15-9)

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

South Fayette (22-2) vs. Woodland Hills (13-11); Oakland Catholic (21-3) vs. McKeesport (20-4)

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

Blackhawk 63, Belle Vernon 45

Quaker Valley 52, Knoch 39

North Catholic 62, Beaver 22

Highlands 43, Elizabeth Forward 27

Consolation first round

Monday’s schedule

Belle Vernon (15-9) vs. Knoch (15-9); Beaver (14-8) vs. Elizabeth Forward (17-6)

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Blackhawk (20-3) vs. Quaker Valley (16-7); North Catholic (20-3) vs. Highlands (16-7)

Class 3A

Consolation first round

Friday’s results

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 41, Waynesburg 27

Keystone Oaks 51, Mohawk 33

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Shady Side Academy (22-2) vs. Avonworth (17-5) at Montour, 2 p.m.; Laurel (22-2) vs. Neshannock (18-6) at Ellwood City, noon

Fifth-place game

Tuesday’s schedule

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (18-7) vs. Keystone Oaks (17-8)

Seventh-place game

Tuesday’s schedule

Waynesburg (20-5) vs. Mohawk (15-10)

Class 2A

Consolation first round

Friday’s results

Greensburg Central Catholic 68, Brentwood 42

Serra Catholic 50, Chartiers-Houston 24

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Shenango (20-4) vs. Burgettstown (19-5) at Beaver Falls, 2 p.m.; Freedom (19-4) vs. Aliquippa (12-9) at Beaver Falls, noon

Fifth-place game

Tuesday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (20-5) vs. Serra Catholic (18-3)

Seventh-place game

Tuesday’s schedule

Brentwood (13-11) vs. Chartiers-Houston (16-9)

Class A

Consolation first round

Saturday’s schedule

West Greene (13-10) at Monessen (15-6), noon; Avella (13-11) vs. Eden Christian (8-15) at Keystone Oaks, 2 p.m.

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Union (16-6) vs. St. Joseph (20-4) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (11-7) vs. Aquinas Academy (15-8) at Norwin, 6 p.m.

Swimming and diving

WPIAL championships

Friday’s results

Class 2A

Top seven qualify for states

Boys

1. Brecken Finkbeiner, Blackhawk, 488.00; 2. Ryan Hartle, Northgate, 460.80; 3. Jacob Hauser, Derry, 426.55; 4. Grant Newell, South Park, 378.75; 5. Caleb Gnoth, West Allegheny, 356.45; 6. Colton Super, Central Valley, 320.15; 7. Abby Cook, Latrobe, 287.40; 8. Austin Schawl, Indiana, 267.35; 9. Matthew Blystone, Indiana, 264.45; 10. Wyatt Dean, Uniontown, 251.35; 11. Garrett Vietmeier, Elizabeth Forward, 244.25; 12. Phillip Cohen, Laurel Highlands, 233.30

Girls

1. Maggie Foley, North Catholic, 491.40; 2. Ruby Olliffe, Quaker Valley, 477.65; 3. Gabriella Elk, Hampton, 450.25; 4. Addison Arndt, Thomas Jefferson, 413.65; 5. Kaitlyn Blackmer, Quaker Valley, 401.95; 6. Ruby Krotine, Quaker Valley, 391.10; 7. Lilia Mackenzie, Northgate, 386.75; 8. Sydney Jarvis, Montour, 366.25; 9. Chaeli Keenan, Derry, 359.85; 10. Elizabeth Michael, Beaver, 353.35; 11. Brie Stiscak, West Allegheny, 346.65; 12. Hannah Stolec, Central Valley, 336.80; 13. Torri Zanella, West Allegheny, 336.10; 14. Leila Monahan, Winchester Thurston, 333.40; 15. Rylee Emsurak, Elizabeth Forward, 321.80; 16. Paige Richter, Mt. Pleasant, 319.05

Wrestling

WPIAL championships

Friday’s results

Quarterfinals

107: Cam Baker, Burrell p. James Couch, Freedom, 0:54; Anthony Mucci, Derry p. Darius Simmons, Burgettstown, 1:39; Bruce Anderchak, Quaker Valley d. Noah Collins, West Greene, 10-6; Antonio Boni, Central Valley p. Alex Medlen, Beth-Center, 1:39

114: Parker Sentipal, Burgettstown d. Emmett Wolfe, McGuffey, 8-2; Nico Fanella, Indiana m.d. Auston Kosanovic, Avonworth, 10-0; Julian Bertucci, Burrell d. Mason Wright, Beth-Center, 6-1l; Jorden Willams, Chartiers-Houston p. Dylan Klim, Derry, 0:54

121: Lucas Barr, McGuffey d. Max Ivcic, Bentworth, 13-6; Sean Cain, Mt. Pleasant d. Julian Moore, Fort Cherry, 1-0; Carter Putt, Indiana d. Calio Zanella, Burrell, 8-6; Jack Kazalas, Quaker Valley d. Seth Burns, West Greene, 15-9

127: Chris Vargo, Bentworth t.f. Joseph Longhi, Mt. Pleasant, 18-3, 4:36; Tyler Clark, Frazier p. Anthony Orlandini, Montour, 3:07; Dustin Kerr, Hampton d. Dylan Slovick, Burgettstown, 9-6; Cooper Hornack, Burrell p. Braxton Carr, Laurel, 1:23

133: Jamison Poklembo, Mt. Pleasant t.f. Ryder Goe, South Side, 16-1, 3:54; Damon Michaels, Elizabeth Forward t.f. Michael Carmody, Quaker Valley, 15-0, 4:39; Gaven Suica, Burgettstown p. Don Lindsey, Central Valley, 3:56; Peter Chacon, Montour p. Victor Bonus, McGuffey, 1:14

139: Joey Sentipal, Burgettstown p. Darnell Costin, Valley, 3:15; Owen Ivcic, Bentworth d. Gregory Shaulis, Mt. Pleasant, 3-2; Luke Hollywood, Avonworth DQ Aiden Burford, Highlands, 1:24; Niko Ferra, Burrell p. Giovanni Weightman, Belle Vernon, 3:44

145: Kole Doppelheuer, Belle Vernon p. Logan Richey, Quaker Valley, 2:17; Gavyn Mccray, Freedom d. Charles Krepp, Laurel, 1-0; Tyler Debnar, Beth-Center d. Gabe Kubasky, Southmoreland, 10-5; Jonah Erdely, Frazier p. Gabe Lilly, Beaver Falls, 1:45

152: Tyler Berish, Beth-Center p. Jack Diemert, Quaker Valley, 1:20; Will Turner, Indiana d. Isaiah Pisano, Hopewell, 6-5; Ryan Celaschi, Frazier m.d. Elijah Brown, Belle Vernon, 9-0; Rudy Brown, Burgettstown m.d. Tanner Millward, Freedom, 9-1

160: Grant Mackay, Laurel p. Brayden Taggart, Bentworth, 0:53; Jackson Angelo, Frazier d. Chuck Perkins, Valley, 11-8; Chase Frameli, Jefferson Morgan p. Ryan Kredel, Freedom, 0:12; Chase Brandebura, Carlynton p. Dominic Fanella, Indiana, 2:35

172: Braedon Welsh, Fort Cherry p. Jesse Turner, Ligonier Valley, 3:51; Tristan Ice, Southmoreland d. Riley Hensley, Montour, 5-2; Jessie Orbin, Chartiers-Houston d. Landon Conroy, Albert Gallatin, 10-8 sv; Isaac Lacinski, Burrell d. Nathan Barkley, Derry, 13-6

189: Rune Lawrence, Frazier p. Adam McAnany, Jefferson Morgan, 0:29; Chase Tinstman, Laurel d. Slayton Williams, South Side, 7-0; Jake Layhue, Beth-Center d. Trent McCray, Freedom, 3-0; Tyler Bender, Highlands d. Anthony Salvini, Fort Cherry, 3-0

215: Vitali Daniels, Bentworth p. Logan Smith, McGuffey, 2:12; Dylan Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant d. Colin Whyte, West Greene, 2-0; Christian McChesney, Greensburg Salem d. Luke Boylan, Burrell, 5-2; Brenan Morgan, Central Valley p. Braiden Sudor, Carlynton, 2:30

285: Coltin Hill, Laurel p. Alex Dusch, Montour, 0:11; Christian Flaherty, Keystone Oaks p. Alex Rusilko, Bentworth, 1:50; Landon Heath, Jefferson-Morgan d. Ian Quinn, Burrell, 5-2; Joseph Baronick, Burgettstown p. Noah Leslie, Highlands, 3:03

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.