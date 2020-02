High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 25, 2020

Tuesday, February 25, 2020 | 11:16 PM

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Butler (18-4) vs. Upper St. Clair (20-3) at Robert Morris, 8 p.m.

Central Catholic (14-10) vs. Mt. Lebanon (17-6) at Robert Morris, 6:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Laurel Highlands 44, Thomas Jefferson 42

Mars 59, Chartiers Valley 50

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Laurel Highlands (16-8) vs. Mars (19-5) at Petersen Events Center, 9 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Highlands (20-3) vs. vs. Blackhawk (13-10) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

New Castle (17-7) vs. Belle Vernon (18-6) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Lincoln Park (20-4) vs. North Catholic (23-2) at Petersen Events Center, 9 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

OLSH 73, Winchester Thurston 19

Sto-Rox 65, Shenango 58

Championship

Friday’s schedule

OLSH (23-1) vs. Sto-Rox (18-6) at Petersen Events Center, 5 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Vincentian Academy (20-4) vs. Cornell (18-6) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.

PIAA

District 6 playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Ligonier Valley 60, Penns Valley 46

Richland 60, Westmont Hilltop 54

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Ligonier Valley (22-2) vs. Richland (16-7) at Mt. Aloysius, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Friday’s schedule

(Site & time TBD)

Penns Valley (15-9) vs. Westmont Hilltop (18-6)

Class 2A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Bishop Guilfoyle (21-2) vs. Portage (20-4) at Mt. Aloysius, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Thursday’s schedule

Homer-Center (16-8) vs. West Branch (19-4) at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Bishop Carroll (14-9) vs. Williamsburg (14-7) at Mt. Aloysius, 7:30 p.m.

Consolation

Wednesday’s schedule

Blacklick Valley (5-18) vs. Saltsburg (12-11) at Homer-Center, 7:30 p.m.

District 6-8-10 playoffs

Regional semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Erie McDowell (19-3) vs. State College (7-17) at Hagerty Center, Erie, 7:30 p.m.

Allderdice (18-6) vs. Altoona (11-12) at Brashear, 7 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Bethel Park 35, Mt. Lebanon 29

North Allegheny 39, Upper St. Clair 27

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Bethel Park (21-2) vs. North Allegheny (21-3) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Chartiers Valley (23-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (18-6) at Mt. Lebanon, 8 p.m.

Woodland Hills (18-4) vs. Trinity (19-4) at Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

North Catholic (23-1) vs. Southmoreland (24-0) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Beaver (20-3) vs. Avonworth (18-6) at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Mohawk (20-3) vs. Carlynton (15-8) at West Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Laurel (17-7) vs. Bishop Canevin (18-6) at Petersen Events Center, 5 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Rochester 57, Clairton 37

West Greene 46, Sewickley Academy 45

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Rochester (23-1) vs. West Greene (24-0) at Petersen Events Center, 3 p.m.

PIAA

District 6 playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Cambria Heights 61, Penn Cambria 47

Tyrone 62, United 51

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Tyrone (20-3) vs. Cambria Heights (22-2) at Mt. Aloysius, 6 p.m.

Consolation

Friday’s schedule

(Site & time TBD)

United (20-4) vs. Penn Cambria (14-10)

Class 2A

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Bishop Guilfoyle (18-6) vs. Penns Manor (22-2) at Mt. Aloysius, 6 p.m.

Consolation

Thursday’s schedule

Bellwood-Antis (22-2) vs. Bishop McCort (14-10) at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

St. Joseph’s Academy (13-9) vs. Bishop Carroll (13-10) at Mt. Aloysius, 6 p.m.

Consolation

Wednesday’s schedule

Blacklick Valley (16-7) vs. Purchase Line (14-10) at Homer-Center, 6 p.m.

District 6-8-10 playoffs

Regional semifinal

Wednesday’s schedule

Allderdice (22-2) at Erie (14-8), Hagerty Events Center, Erie, 6 p.m.

Regional final

Saturday’s schedule

State College (17-6) vs. Allderdice/Erie winner at Penn Cambria, 1 p.m.

Hockey

Tuesday’s results

PIHL

Class AAA

Peters Township 4, Cathedral Prep 3 (OT)

Seneca Valley 6, Central Catholic 3

Canon-McMillan 3, Upper St. Clair 2 (OT)

Class AA

Northeast

Armstrong 5, Shaler 4

Class A

Northeast

Fox Chapel 2, Kiski Area 1

Southeast

Bishop McCort 5, Westmont Hilltop 1

Norwin 5, Greensburg Salem 1

Wheeling

Wheeling Park (W. Va.) 4, Wheeling CC (W. Va.) 2

Nonconference

Thomas Jefferson 5, North Catholic 3

3 goals or more: Adis Ultanbekov, Bishop McCort; C.J. Simione, Central Catholic

