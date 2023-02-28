High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 27, 2023

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 | 12:59 AM

High schools

WPIAL playoffs

Boys

Class 6A

Tuesday’s schedule

Semifinals

New Castle (21-2) vs. Mt. Lebanon (16-7) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (15-8) vs. Central Catholic (14-9) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.

Class 5A

Tuesday’s schedule

Third-place game

Gateway (17-6) at North Hills (19-6), 7 p.m.

Fifth-place game

South Fayette (15-10) vs. Mars (16-9) at Hampton, 8 p.m.

Seventh-place game

McKeesport (11-12) at Fox Chapel (14-11), 8 p.m.

Thursday’s schedule

Championship

Peters Township (22-3) vs. Penn Hills (20-3) at Petersen Events Center, 9 p.m.

Class 4A

Monday’s results

Semifinals

Lincoln Park 87, Highlands 64

North Catholic 74, Laurel Highlands 59

Wednesday’s schedule

Third-place game

Highlands (21-4) vs. Laurel Highlands (20-4)

Fifth-place game

Hampton (20-5) at Uniontown (20-4), 7 p.m.

Seventh-place game

Belle Vernon (11-13) at South Allegheny (21-4), 7 p.m.

Friday’s schedule

Championship

Lincoln Park (24-1) vs. North Catholic (19-6) at Petersen Events Center, 9 p.m.

Class 3A

Monday’s results

Semifinals

Deer Lakes 65, Steel Valley 63

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 53, Neshannock 50

Wednesday’s schedule

Third-place game

Steel Valley (14-10) vs. Neshannock (18-6)

Fifth-place game

Seton LaSalle (13-11) vs. Shady Side Academy (17-8) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Seventh-place game

Yough (16-7) at Mohawk (20-5), 7 p.m.

Friday’s schedule

Championship

Deer Lakes (16-8) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (19-5) at Petersen Events Center, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Monday’s results

Consolation first round

Eden Christian 67, Shenango 66

Clairton 68, Serra Catholic 59

Tuesday’s schedule

Semifinals

Aliquippa (18-6) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (17-5) at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (20-4) vs. Northgate (18-6) at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s schedule

Fifth-place game

Eden Christian (18-6) vs. Clairton (12-13)

Seventh-place game

Shenango (14-10) vs. Serra Catholic (14-11)

Class A

Tuesday’s schedule

Third-place game

Geibel (17-7) at Carlynton (16-7), 8 p.m.

Fifth-place game

Neighborhood Academy (19-5) vs. Aquinas Academy (20-5) at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Thursday’s schedule

Championship

Imani Christian (17-6) vs. Union (22-2) at Petersen Events Center, 5 p.m.

Girls

Class 6A

Monday’s results

Semifinals

Upper St. Clair 58, Mt. Lebanon 33

North Allegheny 38, Norwin 36

Wednesday’s schedule

Third-place game

Mt. Lebanon (17-7) vs. Norwin (20-4)

Friday’s schedule

Championship

Upper St. Clair (21-2) vs. North Allegheny (19-5) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Monday’s results

Consolation first round

Trinity 62, Penn-Trafford 59

Mars 36, Hampton 33

Tuesday’s schedule

Semifinals

South Fayette (22-2) vs. Woodland Hills (13-11) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (21-3) vs. McKeesport (20-4) at Gateway, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s schedule

Fifth-place game

Trinity (17-7) vs. Mars (17-7)

Seventh-place game

Penn-Trafford (16-9) vs. Hampton (15-10)

Class 4A

Monday’s results

Consolation first round

Knoch 66, Belle Vernon 44

Beaver 57, Elizabeth Forward 52

Tuesday’s schedule

Semifinals

Blackhawk (20-3) vs. Quaker Valley (16-7) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; North Catholic (20-3) vs. Highlands (16-7) at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Thursday’s schedule

Fifth-place game

Knoch (16-9) vs. Beaver (15-8)

Class 3A

Tuesday’s schedule

Third-place game

Shady Side Academy (22-3) vs. Neshannock (18-7) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Fifth-place game

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (18-7) vs. Keystone Oaks (17-8) at Carlynton, 6 p.m.

Seventh-place game

Mohawk (15-10) at Waynesburg (20-5), 7 p.m.

Friday’s schedule

Championship

Avonworth (18-5) vs. Laurel (23-2) at Petersen Events Center, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Tuesday’s schedule

Third place-game

Aliquippa (12-10) at Burgettstown (19-6), 7 p.m.

Fifth-place game

Greensburg Central Catholic (20-5) at Serra Catholic (18-3), 7 p.m.

Seventh-place game

Brentwood (13-11) at Chartiers-Houston (16-9), 7 p.m.

Thursday’s schedule

Championship

Shenango (21-4) vs. Freedom (20-4) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Union 55, St. Joseph 40

Aquinas Academy 43, Bishop Canevin 37

Wednesday’s schedule

Third-place game

St. Joseph (20-5) vs. Bishop Canevin (11-8)

Fifth-place game

Avella (14-11) at Monessen (16-6), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Championship

Union (17-6) vs. Aquinas Academy (16-8) at Petersen Events Center, 11 a.m.

Hockey

Monday’s results

Class 3A

North Allegheny 7, Baldwin 6

Class 2A

Penn-Trafford 4, Armstrong 0

Thomas Jefferson 11, Butler 4

Mars 6, Meadville 5

South Fayette at Latrobe, (n)

Franklin Regional at Hempfield, (n)

Class A

Shaler 7, Plum 0

Varsity D2

Carrick 5, Elizabeth Forward 2

Bishop Canevin 2, Ringgold 1

Neshannock 7, Wilmington 3

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Upper St. Clair at Cathedral Prep, Erie Bank Sports Park, 6 p.m.

Bethel Park at Peters Township, Printscape Arena at Southpointe, 7 p.m.

Varsity D2

Connellsville at Trinity, Printscape Arena at Southpointe, 9 p.m.

PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs

Class A

First round

Monday’s results

Quaker Valley 3, Indiana 0

Norwin 6, West Allegheny 5

Tuesday’s schedule

Shaler at North Catholic at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9:20 p.m.

Avonworth at Kiski Area at Palmer Imaging Arena, 9:10 p.m.

