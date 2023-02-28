High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 27, 2023
By:
Tuesday, February 28, 2023 | 12:59 AM
High schools
WPIAL playoffs
Boys
Class 6A
Tuesday’s schedule
Semifinals
New Castle (21-2) vs. Mt. Lebanon (16-7) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (15-8) vs. Central Catholic (14-9) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.
Class 5A
Tuesday’s schedule
Third-place game
Gateway (17-6) at North Hills (19-6), 7 p.m.
Fifth-place game
South Fayette (15-10) vs. Mars (16-9) at Hampton, 8 p.m.
Seventh-place game
McKeesport (11-12) at Fox Chapel (14-11), 8 p.m.
Thursday’s schedule
Championship
Peters Township (22-3) vs. Penn Hills (20-3) at Petersen Events Center, 9 p.m.
Class 4A
Monday’s results
Semifinals
Lincoln Park 87, Highlands 64
North Catholic 74, Laurel Highlands 59
Wednesday’s schedule
Third-place game
Highlands (21-4) vs. Laurel Highlands (20-4)
Fifth-place game
Hampton (20-5) at Uniontown (20-4), 7 p.m.
Seventh-place game
Belle Vernon (11-13) at South Allegheny (21-4), 7 p.m.
Friday’s schedule
Championship
Lincoln Park (24-1) vs. North Catholic (19-6) at Petersen Events Center, 9 p.m.
Class 3A
Monday’s results
Semifinals
Deer Lakes 65, Steel Valley 63
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 53, Neshannock 50
Wednesday’s schedule
Third-place game
Steel Valley (14-10) vs. Neshannock (18-6)
Fifth-place game
Seton LaSalle (13-11) vs. Shady Side Academy (17-8) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
Seventh-place game
Yough (16-7) at Mohawk (20-5), 7 p.m.
Friday’s schedule
Championship
Deer Lakes (16-8) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (19-5) at Petersen Events Center, 5 p.m.
Class 2A
Monday’s results
Consolation first round
Eden Christian 67, Shenango 66
Clairton 68, Serra Catholic 59
Tuesday’s schedule
Semifinals
Aliquippa (18-6) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (17-5) at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (20-4) vs. Northgate (18-6) at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s schedule
Fifth-place game
Eden Christian (18-6) vs. Clairton (12-13)
Seventh-place game
Shenango (14-10) vs. Serra Catholic (14-11)
Class A
Tuesday’s schedule
Third-place game
Geibel (17-7) at Carlynton (16-7), 8 p.m.
Fifth-place game
Neighborhood Academy (19-5) vs. Aquinas Academy (20-5) at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Thursday’s schedule
Championship
Imani Christian (17-6) vs. Union (22-2) at Petersen Events Center, 5 p.m.
Girls
Class 6A
Monday’s results
Semifinals
Upper St. Clair 58, Mt. Lebanon 33
North Allegheny 38, Norwin 36
Wednesday’s schedule
Third-place game
Mt. Lebanon (17-7) vs. Norwin (20-4)
Friday’s schedule
Championship
Upper St. Clair (21-2) vs. North Allegheny (19-5) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Monday’s results
Consolation first round
Trinity 62, Penn-Trafford 59
Mars 36, Hampton 33
Tuesday’s schedule
Semifinals
South Fayette (22-2) vs. Woodland Hills (13-11) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (21-3) vs. McKeesport (20-4) at Gateway, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s schedule
Fifth-place game
Trinity (17-7) vs. Mars (17-7)
Seventh-place game
Penn-Trafford (16-9) vs. Hampton (15-10)
Class 4A
Monday’s results
Consolation first round
Knoch 66, Belle Vernon 44
Beaver 57, Elizabeth Forward 52
Tuesday’s schedule
Semifinals
Blackhawk (20-3) vs. Quaker Valley (16-7) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; North Catholic (20-3) vs. Highlands (16-7) at Gateway, 6 p.m.
Thursday’s schedule
Fifth-place game
Knoch (16-9) vs. Beaver (15-8)
Class 3A
Tuesday’s schedule
Third-place game
Shady Side Academy (22-3) vs. Neshannock (18-7) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
Fifth-place game
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (18-7) vs. Keystone Oaks (17-8) at Carlynton, 6 p.m.
Seventh-place game
Mohawk (15-10) at Waynesburg (20-5), 7 p.m.
Friday’s schedule
Championship
Avonworth (18-5) vs. Laurel (23-2) at Petersen Events Center, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Tuesday’s schedule
Third place-game
Aliquippa (12-10) at Burgettstown (19-6), 7 p.m.
Fifth-place game
Greensburg Central Catholic (20-5) at Serra Catholic (18-3), 7 p.m.
Seventh-place game
Brentwood (13-11) at Chartiers-Houston (16-9), 7 p.m.
Thursday’s schedule
Championship
Shenango (21-4) vs. Freedom (20-4) at Petersen Events Center, 7 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Monday’s results
Union 55, St. Joseph 40
Aquinas Academy 43, Bishop Canevin 37
Wednesday’s schedule
Third-place game
St. Joseph (20-5) vs. Bishop Canevin (11-8)
Fifth-place game
Avella (14-11) at Monessen (16-6), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Championship
Union (17-6) vs. Aquinas Academy (16-8) at Petersen Events Center, 11 a.m.
Hockey
Monday’s results
Class 3A
North Allegheny 7, Baldwin 6
Class 2A
Penn-Trafford 4, Armstrong 0
Thomas Jefferson 11, Butler 4
Mars 6, Meadville 5
South Fayette at Latrobe, (n)
Franklin Regional at Hempfield, (n)
Class A
Varsity D2
Carrick 5, Elizabeth Forward 2
Bishop Canevin 2, Ringgold 1
Neshannock 7, Wilmington 3
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Upper St. Clair at Cathedral Prep, Erie Bank Sports Park, 6 p.m.
Bethel Park at Peters Township, Printscape Arena at Southpointe, 7 p.m.
Varsity D2
Connellsville at Trinity, Printscape Arena at Southpointe, 9 p.m.
PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs
Class A
First round
Monday’s results
Quaker Valley 3, Indiana 0
Norwin 6, West Allegheny 5
Tuesday’s schedule
Shaler at North Catholic at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9:20 p.m.
Avonworth at Kiski Area at Palmer Imaging Arena, 9:10 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
