High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 3, 2020

By:

Tuesday, February 4, 2020 | 12:39 AM

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 2

Montour 72, West Mifflin 52

Nonsection

Brentwood 56, Fort Cherry 47

Frazier 50, West Greene 46

South Allegheny 64, Carlynton 48

Hundred (W.Va.) 80, Mapletown 54

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center 48, West Shamokin 43

Ligonier Valley 73, Penns Manor 53

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Gateway at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Montour at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at West Mifflin, 6 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Trinity, 7:15 p.m.

Section 3

Armstrong at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Aliquippa at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Burrell at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Beth-Center at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at Propel Braddock Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Riverview at Sto-Rox, 6:30 p.m.

Summit Academy at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

California at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Burgettstown at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.

OLSH at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Quigley Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Eden Christian at Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Rochester at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Nazareth Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bishop Canevin at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Monessen at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Clairton at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.

Imani Christian at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Montour at Aquinas Academy, 6:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Propel Andrew Street, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Hempfield at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

District 8

City League

Allderdice at Carrick, 7 p.m.

Obama Academy at Brashear, 7 p.m.

Perry at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.

Indepedent

SWCAC

Cheswick Christian at Plants and Pillars, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 62, Butler 39

Pine-Richland 43, North Hills 27

Seneca Valley 51, Fox Chapel 47

Section 2

Baldwin 65, Hempfield 46

Bethel Park 73, Canon-McMillan 42

Mt. Lebanon 63, Peters Townshiop 31

Upper St. Clair 47, Connellsville 17

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley 69, Moon 55

South Fayette 58, West Allegheny 20

Thomas Jefferson 57, Montour 33

Trinity 83, Lincoln Park 43

Section 2

Hampton 40, Franklin Regional 31

Mars 28, Armstrong 26

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 48, Uniontown 46

Penn Hills 52, Oakland Catholic 37

Woodland Hills 58, Latrobe 52

Class 4A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge 73, Highlands 48

Greensburg Salem 47, Indiana 41

Knoch 53, Freeport 52

North Catholic 83, Burrell 41

Section 2

Blackhawk 86, Ambridge 22

Central Valley 62, Quaker Valley 52

Keystone Oaks 52, Hopewell 45

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 69, Yough 27

McKeesport 59, Ringgold 47

Southmoreland 60, Belle Vernon 36

West Mifflin 45, Mt. Pleasant 29

Class 3A

Section 1

Avonworth 41, Riverside 23

Beaver 57, Freedom 16

Mohawk 72, Ellwood City 35

Neshannock 64, Beaver Falls 27

Section 2

Charleroi 39, Brownsville 26

McGuffey 53, Waynesburg 44

South Park 63, Beth-Center 48

Washington 54, Seton LaSalle 50

Section 3

Carlynton 72, Valley 22

Derry 51, Deer Lakes 43

East Allegheny 53, Shady Side Academy 35

Steel Valley 62, South Allegheny 60

Class 2A

Section 1

Laurel 65, New Brighton 26

OLSH 59, Northgate 18

South Side 67, Aliquippa 37

Sto-Rox 51, Shenango 29

Section 2

Ellis School 61, Jeannette 35

Riverview 58, Brentwood 34

Winchester Thurston 55, Springdale 25

Section 3

Bentworth 29, Carmichaels 27

Bishop Canevin 77, Fort Cherry 32

Burgettstown 45, Chartiers-Houston 24

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian 52, Cornell 17

Sewickley Academy 44, Union 29

Vincentian Academy 57, Quigley Catholic 33

Section 2

Avella 59, Mapletown 16

West Greene 75, Geibel 18

Section 3

Aquinas Academy 45, Propel Andrew Street 22

St. Joseph 38, Leechburg 33

Greensburg Central Catholic at Clairton, ppd.

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford 51, Norwin 50

Independent

Imani Christian 71, Propel Braddock Hills 13

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Shaler at Norwin, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

Plum at Kiski Area, 8 p.m.

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge at Derry, 6 p.m.

Clairton at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Freeport at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

North Hills at Moon, 6 p.m.

Serra Catholic at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center at Penns Manor, 7 p.m.

West Shamokin at United, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Brashear at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.

Carrick at Allderdice, 7 p.m.

Westinghouse at Perry, 3:15 p.m.

Independent

SWCAC

Cheswick Christian at Plants and Pillars, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s results

PIHL

Class AAA

Butler 4, Mt. Lebanon 3 (OT)

Canon-McMillan 3, Pine-Richland 0

Peters Township at Upper St. Clair (n)

Class AA

Southeast

Hempfield 7, Franklin Regional 3

Class A

Southwest

Thomas Jefferson 9, North Hills 5

Class B

North

Neshannock 3, Avonworth 2

South

Ringgold 8, Elizabeth Forward 2

Carrick 3, Connellsville 2 (OT)

Bishop Canevin 4, Morgantown (W. Va.) 2

Nonconference

Baldwin 3, Quaker Valley 0

Greensburg Salem 9, South Park 2

Kiski Area 5, Blackhawk 3

North Catholic 11, Wheeling Catholic (W. Va.) 2

West Allegheny 7, Penn-Trafford 5

Plum 4, Meadville 3

Wilmington 6, Trinity 2

3 goals or more: Brendon Linderman, Greensburg Salem (4); Dominic Dezort, North Catholic; Matt Traczynski, Hempfield

Monday’s summaries

PIHL

Nonconference

Kiski Area 5, Blackhawk 3

Goals: KA Micheal Rayburg (2), Ian Graf (2), Mason Pierce; B: Thomas Ford, Daniel Frkuska, Dominic Mannarino,

Goalies: KA: Eric Petika (24 saves); B: Joshua Paulovich (10), Matthew Bibbee (11)

Records: KA: 9-6 B: 4-12

Tuesday’s schedule

PIHL

Class AAA

Central Catholic at Cathedral Prep, Mercyhurst Ice Center, Erie, 8:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Beaver at Westmont Hilltop, 1st Summit Arena, Johnstown, 6 p.m.

Bishop McCort at Fox Chapel, Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 7 p.m.

Indiana at North Catholic, UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, Cranberry Township, 9:10 p.m.

Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.) at Norwin, Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 6:30 p.m.

Swimming & diving

Boys

Monday’s result

WPIAL

Blackhawk 111, Riverside 52

Girls

Monday’s result

WPIAL

Riverside 92, Blackhawk 63

Wrestling

PIAA team playoffs

Class AAA

Preliminary round

Monday’s results

Bethlehem Catholic 40, Chambersburg 21

Canon-McMillan 63, Carrick 15

Central Dauphin 37, Council Rock South 31

Garnet Valley 43, Archbishop Ryan 20

First round

Thursday’s schedule

At Giant Center, Hershey

6 p.m. matches

Spring Ford vs. Delaware Valley; Father Judge vs. Dallastown; State College vs. Seneca Valley; Nazareth vs. Garnet Valley

8 p.m. matches

Waynesburg vs. Central Dauphin; Cathedral Prep vs. Quakertown; Williamsport vs. Bethlehem Catholic; Gettysburg vs. Canon-McMillan

Class AA

Preliminary round

Monday’s results

Corry 46, Quaker Valley 27

Montoursville 45, Boiling Springs 25

Notre Dame-Green Pond 68, West Perry 10

Westmont Hilltop 51, General McLane 21

First round

Thursday’s schedule

At Giant Center, Hershey

2 p.m. matches

Hamburg vs. Westmont Hilltop; Chestnut Ridge vs. Burgettstown; Brookville vs. Tunkhannock; Southern Columbia vs. Corry

4 p.m. matches

Burrell vs. Montoursville; Saucon Valley vs. Line Mountain; Forest Hills vs. Faith Christian; Reynolds vs. Notre Dame-Green Pond

WPIAL

Nonsection

Chartiers Valley 54, Mars 29

Greensburg Salem 50, Ligonier Valley 25

New Castle 42, Blackhawk 36

Penn Hills 28, Riverview 12

Monday’s summaries

WPIAL

Nonsection

Greensburg Salem 50, Ligonier Valley 25

106: Josh Harbert (LV) wbf.

113: James Brown (LV) p. Kaidyn Gonder 3:45

120: Riley Stoner (GS) p. Bruce Krieger 4:28

126: Nico Williams (GS) p. Tucker Klotz 4:38

132: Ryan Harbert (LV) m.d. Cody Kaufman 10-0

138: Colt Rubrecht (GS) p. Ben Plowman 0:23

145: Luke Willett (GS) m.d. Chorter Drury 9-0

152: Ian Ewing (GS) p. Owen Yunker 0:54

160: Payton Matson (LV) p Brandon Rickett 1:59

170: Kyree Miller (LV) d. Christian McChesney 6-3

182: Caleb Chismar (GS) p. Isaac Piper 1:22

195: Trent Patrick (GS) p. Killian McWhorter :32

220: Thomas Pack (GS) m.d. Logan Shaftit 8-0

285: John Meyers (GS) p Ben Balthaser 0:32

Records: GS (4-5); LV (6-8)

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.