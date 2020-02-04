High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 3, 2020
By:
Tuesday, February 4, 2020 | 12:39 AM
Basketball
Boys
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 2
Montour 72, West Mifflin 52
Nonsection
Brentwood 56, Fort Cherry 47
Frazier 50, West Greene 46
South Allegheny 64, Carlynton 48
Hundred (W.Va.) 80, Mapletown 54
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center 48, West Shamokin 43
Ligonier Valley 73, Penns Manor 53
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Connellsville at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Gateway at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Montour at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at West Mifflin, 6 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Trinity, 7:15 p.m.
Section 3
Armstrong at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Freeport at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Aliquippa at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Carlynton at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Burrell at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Beth-Center at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
McGuffey at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Apollo-Ridge at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate at Propel Braddock Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Riverview at Sto-Rox, 6:30 p.m.
Summit Academy at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
California at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Burgettstown at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.
OLSH at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Quigley Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Eden Christian at Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Rochester at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Nazareth Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bishop Canevin at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Monessen at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Clairton at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.
Imani Christian at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Montour at Aquinas Academy, 6:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Propel Andrew Street, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Hempfield at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
District 8
City League
Allderdice at Carrick, 7 p.m.
Obama Academy at Brashear, 7 p.m.
Perry at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.
Indepedent
SWCAC
Cheswick Christian at Plants and Pillars, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 62, Butler 39
Pine-Richland 43, North Hills 27
Seneca Valley 51, Fox Chapel 47
Section 2
Baldwin 65, Hempfield 46
Bethel Park 73, Canon-McMillan 42
Mt. Lebanon 63, Peters Townshiop 31
Upper St. Clair 47, Connellsville 17
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley 69, Moon 55
South Fayette 58, West Allegheny 20
Thomas Jefferson 57, Montour 33
Trinity 83, Lincoln Park 43
Section 2
Hampton 40, Franklin Regional 31
Mars 28, Armstrong 26
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 48, Uniontown 46
Penn Hills 52, Oakland Catholic 37
Woodland Hills 58, Latrobe 52
Class 4A
Section 1
Apollo-Ridge 73, Highlands 48
Greensburg Salem 47, Indiana 41
Knoch 53, Freeport 52
North Catholic 83, Burrell 41
Section 2
Blackhawk 86, Ambridge 22
Central Valley 62, Quaker Valley 52
Keystone Oaks 52, Hopewell 45
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward 69, Yough 27
McKeesport 59, Ringgold 47
Southmoreland 60, Belle Vernon 36
West Mifflin 45, Mt. Pleasant 29
Class 3A
Section 1
Avonworth 41, Riverside 23
Beaver 57, Freedom 16
Mohawk 72, Ellwood City 35
Neshannock 64, Beaver Falls 27
Section 2
Charleroi 39, Brownsville 26
McGuffey 53, Waynesburg 44
South Park 63, Beth-Center 48
Washington 54, Seton LaSalle 50
Section 3
Carlynton 72, Valley 22
Derry 51, Deer Lakes 43
East Allegheny 53, Shady Side Academy 35
Steel Valley 62, South Allegheny 60
Class 2A
Section 1
Laurel 65, New Brighton 26
OLSH 59, Northgate 18
South Side 67, Aliquippa 37
Sto-Rox 51, Shenango 29
Section 2
Ellis School 61, Jeannette 35
Riverview 58, Brentwood 34
Winchester Thurston 55, Springdale 25
Section 3
Bentworth 29, Carmichaels 27
Bishop Canevin 77, Fort Cherry 32
Burgettstown 45, Chartiers-Houston 24
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian 52, Cornell 17
Sewickley Academy 44, Union 29
Vincentian Academy 57, Quigley Catholic 33
Section 2
Avella 59, Mapletown 16
West Greene 75, Geibel 18
Section 3
Aquinas Academy 45, Propel Andrew Street 22
St. Joseph 38, Leechburg 33
Greensburg Central Catholic at Clairton, ppd.
Nonsection
Penn-Trafford 51, Norwin 50
Independent
Imani Christian 71, Propel Braddock Hills 13
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Shaler at Norwin, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 2
Plum at Kiski Area, 8 p.m.
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge at Derry, 6 p.m.
Clairton at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Freeport at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
North Hills at Moon, 6 p.m.
Serra Catholic at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center at Penns Manor, 7 p.m.
West Shamokin at United, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League
Brashear at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.
Carrick at Allderdice, 7 p.m.
Westinghouse at Perry, 3:15 p.m.
Independent
SWCAC
Cheswick Christian at Plants and Pillars, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
Monday’s results
PIHL
Class AAA
Butler 4, Mt. Lebanon 3 (OT)
Canon-McMillan 3, Pine-Richland 0
Peters Township at Upper St. Clair (n)
Class AA
Southeast
Hempfield 7, Franklin Regional 3
Class A
Southwest
Thomas Jefferson 9, North Hills 5
Class B
North
Neshannock 3, Avonworth 2
South
Ringgold 8, Elizabeth Forward 2
Carrick 3, Connellsville 2 (OT)
Bishop Canevin 4, Morgantown (W. Va.) 2
Nonconference
Baldwin 3, Quaker Valley 0
Greensburg Salem 9, South Park 2
Kiski Area 5, Blackhawk 3
North Catholic 11, Wheeling Catholic (W. Va.) 2
West Allegheny 7, Penn-Trafford 5
Plum 4, Meadville 3
Wilmington 6, Trinity 2
3 goals or more: Brendon Linderman, Greensburg Salem (4); Dominic Dezort, North Catholic; Matt Traczynski, Hempfield
Monday’s summaries
PIHL
Nonconference
Kiski Area 5, Blackhawk 3
Goals: KA Micheal Rayburg (2), Ian Graf (2), Mason Pierce; B: Thomas Ford, Daniel Frkuska, Dominic Mannarino,
Goalies: KA: Eric Petika (24 saves); B: Joshua Paulovich (10), Matthew Bibbee (11)
Records: KA: 9-6 B: 4-12
Tuesday’s schedule
PIHL
Class AAA
Central Catholic at Cathedral Prep, Mercyhurst Ice Center, Erie, 8:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Beaver at Westmont Hilltop, 1st Summit Arena, Johnstown, 6 p.m.
Bishop McCort at Fox Chapel, Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 7 p.m.
Indiana at North Catholic, UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, Cranberry Township, 9:10 p.m.
Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.) at Norwin, Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 6:30 p.m.
Swimming & diving
Boys
Monday’s result
WPIAL
Blackhawk 111, Riverside 52
Girls
Monday’s result
WPIAL
Riverside 92, Blackhawk 63
Wrestling
PIAA team playoffs
Class AAA
Preliminary round
Monday’s results
Bethlehem Catholic 40, Chambersburg 21
Canon-McMillan 63, Carrick 15
Central Dauphin 37, Council Rock South 31
Garnet Valley 43, Archbishop Ryan 20
First round
Thursday’s schedule
At Giant Center, Hershey
6 p.m. matches
Spring Ford vs. Delaware Valley; Father Judge vs. Dallastown; State College vs. Seneca Valley; Nazareth vs. Garnet Valley
8 p.m. matches
Waynesburg vs. Central Dauphin; Cathedral Prep vs. Quakertown; Williamsport vs. Bethlehem Catholic; Gettysburg vs. Canon-McMillan
Class AA
Preliminary round
Monday’s results
Corry 46, Quaker Valley 27
Montoursville 45, Boiling Springs 25
Notre Dame-Green Pond 68, West Perry 10
Westmont Hilltop 51, General McLane 21
First round
Thursday’s schedule
At Giant Center, Hershey
2 p.m. matches
Hamburg vs. Westmont Hilltop; Chestnut Ridge vs. Burgettstown; Brookville vs. Tunkhannock; Southern Columbia vs. Corry
4 p.m. matches
Burrell vs. Montoursville; Saucon Valley vs. Line Mountain; Forest Hills vs. Faith Christian; Reynolds vs. Notre Dame-Green Pond
WPIAL
Nonsection
Chartiers Valley 54, Mars 29
Greensburg Salem 50, Ligonier Valley 25
New Castle 42, Blackhawk 36
Penn Hills 28, Riverview 12
Monday’s summaries
WPIAL
Nonsection
Greensburg Salem 50, Ligonier Valley 25
106: Josh Harbert (LV) wbf.
113: James Brown (LV) p. Kaidyn Gonder 3:45
120: Riley Stoner (GS) p. Bruce Krieger 4:28
126: Nico Williams (GS) p. Tucker Klotz 4:38
132: Ryan Harbert (LV) m.d. Cody Kaufman 10-0
138: Colt Rubrecht (GS) p. Ben Plowman 0:23
145: Luke Willett (GS) m.d. Chorter Drury 9-0
152: Ian Ewing (GS) p. Owen Yunker 0:54
160: Payton Matson (LV) p Brandon Rickett 1:59
170: Kyree Miller (LV) d. Christian McChesney 6-3
182: Caleb Chismar (GS) p. Isaac Piper 1:22
195: Trent Patrick (GS) p. Killian McWhorter :32
220: Thomas Pack (GS) m.d. Logan Shaftit 8-0
285: John Meyers (GS) p Ben Balthaser 0:32
Records: GS (4-5); LV (6-8)
