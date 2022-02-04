High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 3, 2022
By:
Thursday, February 3, 2022 | 9:23 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Thursday’s schedule
Nonsection
Belle Vernon at Franklin Regional, ppd.
Punxsutawney at Armstrong, ppd.
City League
Allderdice at Carrick, ppd.
Friday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Central Catholic at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Moon at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Gateway at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
McKeesport at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Indiana at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Aliquippa at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Avonworth at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Summit Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Brentwood at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
Riverview at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at South Side, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Carlynton at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Clairton at Propel Braddock Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Bentworth at Monessen, 7:30 p.m.
California at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Eden Christian at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Nazareth Prep at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Propel Montour, 7 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Andrew Street at Imani Christian, 5 p.m.
St. Joseph at Neighborhood Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Punxsutawney at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Thursday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
North Hills at Penn-Trafford, ppd.
Pine-Richland at Butler, ppd.
Seneca Valley at Norwin, ppd.
Shaler at North Allegheny, ppd.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.
Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, ppd.
Moon at Lincoln Park, ppd.
South Fayette at Oakland Catholic, ppd.
Section 2
Fox Chapel at Hampton, ppd.
Section 3
Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.
Trinity at Connellsville, ppd.
Uniontown at Ringgold, ppd.
Section 4
Greensburg Salem at Woodland Hills, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry at Deer Lakes, ppd.
Highlands at Knoch, ppd.
Valley at Freeport, ppd.
Section 2
Central Valley at New Castle, ppd.
Hopewell at Ambridge, ppd.
Montour at Beaver, ppd.
Quaker Valley at Blackhawk, ppd.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Southmoreland, ppd.
Mt. Pleasant at Yough, ppd.
West Mifflin at Ligonier Valley, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Riverside at Mohawk, ppd.
Section 2
Charleroi at McGuffey, ppd.
South Park at Brownsville, ppd.
Waynesburg at Washington, ppd.
Section 3
Shady Side Academy at East Allegheny, ppd.
Steel Valley at Brentwood, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at New Brighton, ppd.
Sewickley Academy at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.
South Side at Sewickley Academy, ppd.
Section 2
Beth-Center at California, ppd.
Serra Catholic at Frazier, ppd.
Seton LaSalle at Carmichaels, ppd.
Section 3
Northgate at Sto-Rox, ppd.
Section 4
Apollo-Ridge at Jeannette, ppd.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Ellis School, ppd.
Springdale at Winchester Thurston, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Bishop Canevin at Rochester, ppd.
Eden Christian at Cornell, ppd.
Section 2
Avella at Monessen, ppd.
Geibel at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.
West Greene at Mapletown, ppd.
Section 3
Clairton at Leechburg, ppd.
Riverview at St. Joseph, ppd.
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Franklin Regional, ppd.
Neshannock at Beaver Falls, ppd.
Friday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
North Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Norwin, 6 p.m.
Shaler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 2
Fox Chapel at Hampton, 5:30 p.m.
Indiana at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Mars at Plum, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Gateway at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.
McKeesport at Latrobe, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry at Deer Lakes, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Hopewell at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at Riverview, 6 p.m.
Clairton at Leechburg, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Freeport at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Northgate, 6:30 p.m.
Shenango at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, ppd.
Cathedral Prep at Seneca Valley, ppd.
Class 2A
Armstrong at Indiana, ppd.
Hempfield at Greater Latrobe, ppd.
Class A
McDowell at Wheeling Park, ppd.
Beaver at Blackhawk, ppd.
Fox Chapel at Freeport, ppd.
Chartiers Valley at Greensburg Salem, ppd.
Class B
Central Valley at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.
Ringgold at Morgantown, ppd.
Wrestling
WPIAL team tournament
Saturday’s schedule
Class 3A
Semifinals
At Peters Township
Waynesburg (14-0) vs. Canon-McMillan (11-3), noon
Connellsville (17-1) vs. Latrobe (11-0), noon
Class 2A
Semifinals
At Chartiers-Houston
Burrell (11-4) vs. Mt. Pleasant (12-4), noon
Quaker Valley (15-3) vs. Burgettstown (12-0), noon
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
