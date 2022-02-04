High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 3, 2022

By:

Thursday, February 3, 2022 | 9:23 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Thursday’s schedule

Nonsection

Belle Vernon at Franklin Regional, ppd.

Punxsutawney at Armstrong, ppd.

City League

Allderdice at Carrick, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Central Catholic at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Moon at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Gateway at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Indiana at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Aliquippa at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Avonworth at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Summit Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Brentwood at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Riverview at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at South Side, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Carlynton at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Clairton at Propel Braddock Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at Monessen, 7:30 p.m.

California at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Eden Christian at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Nazareth Prep at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Propel Montour, 7 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Andrew Street at Imani Christian, 5 p.m.

St. Joseph at Neighborhood Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Punxsutawney at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

North Hills at Penn-Trafford, ppd.

Pine-Richland at Butler, ppd.

Seneca Valley at Norwin, ppd.

Shaler at North Allegheny, ppd.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.

Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, ppd.

Moon at Lincoln Park, ppd.

South Fayette at Oakland Catholic, ppd.

Section 2

Fox Chapel at Hampton, ppd.

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

Trinity at Connellsville, ppd.

Uniontown at Ringgold, ppd.

Section 4

Greensburg Salem at Woodland Hills, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at Deer Lakes, ppd.

Highlands at Knoch, ppd.

Valley at Freeport, ppd.

Section 2

Central Valley at New Castle, ppd.

Hopewell at Ambridge, ppd.

Montour at Beaver, ppd.

Quaker Valley at Blackhawk, ppd.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Southmoreland, ppd.

Mt. Pleasant at Yough, ppd.

West Mifflin at Ligonier Valley, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Riverside at Mohawk, ppd.

Section 2

Charleroi at McGuffey, ppd.

South Park at Brownsville, ppd.

Waynesburg at Washington, ppd.

Section 3

Shady Side Academy at East Allegheny, ppd.

Steel Valley at Brentwood, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at New Brighton, ppd.

Sewickley Academy at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.

South Side at Sewickley Academy, ppd.

Section 2

Beth-Center at California, ppd.

Serra Catholic at Frazier, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at Carmichaels, ppd.

Section 3

Northgate at Sto-Rox, ppd.

Section 4

Apollo-Ridge at Jeannette, ppd.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Ellis School, ppd.

Springdale at Winchester Thurston, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin at Rochester, ppd.

Eden Christian at Cornell, ppd.

Section 2

Avella at Monessen, ppd.

Geibel at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.

West Greene at Mapletown, ppd.

Section 3

Clairton at Leechburg, ppd.

Riverview at St. Joseph, ppd.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Franklin Regional, ppd.

Neshannock at Beaver Falls, ppd.

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

North Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Norwin, 6 p.m.

Shaler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

Fox Chapel at Hampton, 5:30 p.m.

Indiana at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Mars at Plum, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Gateway at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.

McKeesport at Latrobe, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at Deer Lakes, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Hopewell at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Riverview, 6 p.m.

Clairton at Leechburg, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Freeport at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Northgate, 6:30 p.m.

Shenango at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, ppd.

Cathedral Prep at Seneca Valley, ppd.

Class 2A

Armstrong at Indiana, ppd.

Hempfield at Greater Latrobe, ppd.

Class A

McDowell at Wheeling Park, ppd.

Beaver at Blackhawk, ppd.

Fox Chapel at Freeport, ppd.

Chartiers Valley at Greensburg Salem, ppd.

Class B

Central Valley at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

Ringgold at Morgantown, ppd.

Wrestling

WPIAL team tournament

Saturday’s schedule

Class 3A

Semifinals

At Peters Township

Waynesburg (14-0) vs. Canon-McMillan (11-3), noon

Connellsville (17-1) vs. Latrobe (11-0), noon

Class 2A

Semifinals

At Chartiers-Houston

Burrell (11-4) vs. Mt. Pleasant (12-4), noon

Quaker Valley (15-3) vs. Burgettstown (12-0), noon

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.