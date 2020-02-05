High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 4, 2020
By:
Wednesday, February 5, 2020 | 12:31 AM
Basketball
Boys
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 76, Seneca Valley 54
Pine-Richland 54, Central Catholic 45 (OT)
Section 2
Bethel Park 60, Baldwin 49
Peters Township 62, Canon-McMillan 43
Upper St. Clair 53, Mt. Lebanon 48
Section 3
Fox Chapel 70, Connellsville 39
Penn-Trafford 49, Norwin 42
Class 5A
Section 1
Gateway 57, Albert Gallatin 55
Greensburg Salem 65, Laurel Highlands 52
Penn Hills 82, McKeesport 48
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 60, Montour 56
Moon 49, Thomas Jefferson 41
South Fayette 85, West Mifflin 51
West Allegheny 71, Trinity 63
Section 3
Franklin Regional 72, Shaler 62
Hampton 50, Armstrong 41
Indiana 66, Plum 55
Mars 65, Kiski Area 38
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands 80, Derry 38
Knoch 90, Freeport 47
Yough 46, Mt. Pleasant 45
Section 2
Central Valley 61, New Castle 60
Hopewell 47, Beaver 46
Quaker Valley 71, Blackhawk 59
Section 3
Belle Vernon 74, Elizabeth Forward 64
Ringgold 73, South Park 46
Uniontown 71, Waynesburg 59
Class 3A
Section 1
Aliquippa 55, New Brighton 47
Beaver Falls 71, Riverside 60
Neshannock 66, Ellwood City 51
Section 2
Avonworth 75, Freedom 69
North Catholic 84, Keystone Oaks 49
Seton LaSalle 75, Carlynton 63
Section 3
Deer Lakes 64, Valley 46
Shady Side Academy 67, East Allegheny 55
Steel Valley 77, Burrell 64
Section 4
McGuffey 51, Charleroi 39
Southmoreland 55, Brownsville 36
Washington 68, Beth-Center 37
Class 2A
Section 1
Apollo-Ridge 54, Winchester Thurston 46
Propel Braddock Hills 52, Northgate 48
Springdale 65, Summit Academy 53
Sto-Rox 66, Riverview 35
Section 2
Chartiers-Houston 80, Bentworth 48
Jeannette 56, California 40
Serra Catholic 76, Brentwood 60
Section 3
Laurel 53, Sewickley Academy 42
OLSH 75, Mohawk 36
Shenango 76, Burgettstown 27
Class A
Section 1
Cornell 77, Quigley Catholic 62
Nazareth Prep 54, Union 40
Vincentian Academy 84, Eden Christian 43
Rochester at Western Beaver (n)
Section 2
Avella 73, Jefferson-Morgan 72
Bishop Canevin 72, Geibel 67
Monessen 52, West Greene 48
Section 3
Aquinas Academy 72, Propel Montour 47
Greensburg Central Catholic 67, Imani Christian 48
Leechburg 85, Clairton 40
Propel Andrew Street 56, St. Joseph 42
Nonsection
Hempfield 65, North Hills 61
District 8
City League
Allderdice 74, Carrick 60
Westinghouse 68, Perry 31
Obama Academy at Brashear (n)
Indepedent
SWCAC
Cheswick Christian at Plants and Pillars (n)
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Belle Vernon at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Bentworth at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Beth-Center at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Freeport at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Homer-Center at Derry, 6 p.m.
Plum at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Quigley Catholic at Freedom, 8 p.m.
South Side at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Norwin 50, Shaler 37
Class 5A
Section 2
Plum 51, Kiski Area 31
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa 55, New Brighton 43
Class A
Section 2
West Greene 65, Mapletown 22
Nonsection
Derry 57, Apollo-Ridge 52
Freeport 59, Fox Chapel 54
Moon 50, North Hills 25
Serra Catholic 68, St. Joseph 9
Clairton at Frazier, ppd.
District 6
Heritage semifinals
Penns Manor 56, Homer-Center 33
United 33, West Shamokin 28
District 8
City League
Allderdice 83, Carrick 18
Obama Academy 2, Brashear 0
Westinghouse 50, Perry 26
Independent
SWCAC
Cheswick Christian 24, Plants and Pillars 21
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class A
Section 2
California at Jefferson-Morgan, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
East Allegheny at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Leechburg at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
Quigley Catholic at Freedom, 6 p.m.
District 8
Nonconference
Hollidaysburg at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
Tuesday’s results
PIHL
Class AAA
Cathedral Prep 7, Central Catholic 3
Nonconference
Bishop McCort 5, Fox Chapel 2
Norwin 13, Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.) 2
Westmont Hilltop 2, Beaver 0
Indiana at North Catholic (n)
Rifle
Tuesday’s result
WPIAL
Penn-Trafford 797, Indiana 790
Swimming & diving
Girls
Tuesday’s result
WPIAL
Penn-Trafford 98, Mt. Pleasant 80
Ringgold 88, Uniontown 84
Shaler 82, North Hills 79
Girls
Tuesday’s result
WPIAL
North Hills 108, Shaler 52
Penn-Trafford 99, Mt. Pleasant 82
Ringgold 105, Uniontown 75
Wrestling
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Bentworth at Fort Cherry (n)
Brashear at Summit Academy (n)
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Yough, 7 p.m.
Ambridge at Beaver, 7 p.m.
Bentworth at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
Bethel Park at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Carrick at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.
Freedom at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Gateway at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Connellsville, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Shaler, 7 p.m.
Montour at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
North Hills at Mars, 7 p.m.
Penn Hills at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Riverview at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
South Fayette at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
PIAA team playoffs
Class AAA
First round
Thursday’s schedule
At Giant Center, Hershey
6 p.m. matches
Spring Ford vs. Delaware Valley; Father Judge vs. Dallastown; State College vs. Seneca Valley; Nazareth vs. Garnet Valley
8 p.m. matches
Waynesburg vs. Central Dauphin; Cathedral Prep vs. Quakertown; Williamsport vs. Bethlehem Catholic; Gettysburg vs. Canon-McMillan
Class AA
First round
Thursday’s schedule
At Giant Center, Hershey
2 p.m. matches
Hamburg vs. Westmont Hilltop; Chestnut Ridge vs. Burgettstown; Brookville vs. Tunkhannock; Southern Columbia vs. Corry
4 p.m. matches
Burrell vs. Montoursville; Saucon Valley vs. Line Mountain; Forest Hills vs. Faith Christian; Reynolds vs. Notre Dame-Green Pond
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.
Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.