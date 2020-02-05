High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 4, 2020

By:

Wednesday, February 5, 2020 | 12:31 AM

Quaker Valley’s Jon Weir celebrates after defeating Blackhawk, 71-59, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Blackhawk High School. Blackhawk’s James Darno goes into the Cougars cheerleaders for a loose ball during a game against Quaker Valley Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Blackhawk High School. Previous Next

Basketball

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 76, Seneca Valley 54

Pine-Richland 54, Central Catholic 45 (OT)

Section 2

Bethel Park 60, Baldwin 49

Peters Township 62, Canon-McMillan 43

Upper St. Clair 53, Mt. Lebanon 48

Section 3

Fox Chapel 70, Connellsville 39

Penn-Trafford 49, Norwin 42

Class 5A

Section 1

Gateway 57, Albert Gallatin 55

Greensburg Salem 65, Laurel Highlands 52

Penn Hills 82, McKeesport 48

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 60, Montour 56

Moon 49, Thomas Jefferson 41

South Fayette 85, West Mifflin 51

West Allegheny 71, Trinity 63

Section 3

Franklin Regional 72, Shaler 62

Hampton 50, Armstrong 41

Indiana 66, Plum 55

Mars 65, Kiski Area 38

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands 80, Derry 38

Knoch 90, Freeport 47

Yough 46, Mt. Pleasant 45

Section 2

Central Valley 61, New Castle 60

Hopewell 47, Beaver 46

Quaker Valley 71, Blackhawk 59

Section 3

Belle Vernon 74, Elizabeth Forward 64

Ringgold 73, South Park 46

Uniontown 71, Waynesburg 59

Class 3A

Section 1

Aliquippa 55, New Brighton 47

Beaver Falls 71, Riverside 60

Neshannock 66, Ellwood City 51

Section 2

Avonworth 75, Freedom 69

North Catholic 84, Keystone Oaks 49

Seton LaSalle 75, Carlynton 63

Section 3

Deer Lakes 64, Valley 46

Shady Side Academy 67, East Allegheny 55

Steel Valley 77, Burrell 64

Section 4

McGuffey 51, Charleroi 39

Southmoreland 55, Brownsville 36

Washington 68, Beth-Center 37

Class 2A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge 54, Winchester Thurston 46

Propel Braddock Hills 52, Northgate 48

Springdale 65, Summit Academy 53

Sto-Rox 66, Riverview 35

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston 80, Bentworth 48

Jeannette 56, California 40

Serra Catholic 76, Brentwood 60

Section 3

Laurel 53, Sewickley Academy 42

OLSH 75, Mohawk 36

Shenango 76, Burgettstown 27

Class A

Section 1

Cornell 77, Quigley Catholic 62

Nazareth Prep 54, Union 40

Vincentian Academy 84, Eden Christian 43

Rochester at Western Beaver (n)

Section 2

Avella 73, Jefferson-Morgan 72

Bishop Canevin 72, Geibel 67

Monessen 52, West Greene 48

Section 3

Aquinas Academy 72, Propel Montour 47

Greensburg Central Catholic 67, Imani Christian 48

Leechburg 85, Clairton 40

Propel Andrew Street 56, St. Joseph 42

Nonsection

Hempfield 65, North Hills 61

District 8

City League

Allderdice 74, Carrick 60

Westinghouse 68, Perry 31

Obama Academy at Brashear (n)

Indepedent

SWCAC

Cheswick Christian at Plants and Pillars (n)

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Belle Vernon at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Bentworth at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Beth-Center at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Homer-Center at Derry, 6 p.m.

Plum at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Quigley Catholic at Freedom, 8 p.m.

South Side at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Norwin 50, Shaler 37

Class 5A

Section 2

Plum 51, Kiski Area 31

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa 55, New Brighton 43

Class A

Section 2

West Greene 65, Mapletown 22

Nonsection

Derry 57, Apollo-Ridge 52

Freeport 59, Fox Chapel 54

Moon 50, North Hills 25

Serra Catholic 68, St. Joseph 9

Clairton at Frazier, ppd.

District 6

Heritage semifinals

Penns Manor 56, Homer-Center 33

United 33, West Shamokin 28

District 8

City League

Allderdice 83, Carrick 18

Obama Academy 2, Brashear 0

Westinghouse 50, Perry 26

Independent

SWCAC

Cheswick Christian 24, Plants and Pillars 21

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class A

Section 2

California at Jefferson-Morgan, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

East Allegheny at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Leechburg at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Quigley Catholic at Freedom, 6 p.m.

District 8

Nonconference

Hollidaysburg at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

Tuesday’s results

PIHL

Class AAA

Cathedral Prep 7, Central Catholic 3

Nonconference

Bishop McCort 5, Fox Chapel 2

Norwin 13, Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.) 2

Westmont Hilltop 2, Beaver 0

Indiana at North Catholic (n)

Rifle

Tuesday’s result

WPIAL

Penn-Trafford 797, Indiana 790

Swimming & diving

Girls

Tuesday’s result

WPIAL

Penn-Trafford 98, Mt. Pleasant 80

Ringgold 88, Uniontown 84

Shaler 82, North Hills 79

Girls

Tuesday’s result

WPIAL

North Hills 108, Shaler 52

Penn-Trafford 99, Mt. Pleasant 82

Ringgold 105, Uniontown 75

Wrestling

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Bentworth at Fort Cherry (n)

Brashear at Summit Academy (n)

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Yough, 7 p.m.

Ambridge at Beaver, 7 p.m.

Bentworth at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

Bethel Park at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Carrick at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

Freedom at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Gateway at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Connellsville, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Shaler, 7 p.m.

Montour at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

North Hills at Mars, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Riverview at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

PIAA team playoffs

Class AAA

First round

Thursday’s schedule

At Giant Center, Hershey

6 p.m. matches

Spring Ford vs. Delaware Valley; Father Judge vs. Dallastown; State College vs. Seneca Valley; Nazareth vs. Garnet Valley

8 p.m. matches

Waynesburg vs. Central Dauphin; Cathedral Prep vs. Quakertown; Williamsport vs. Bethlehem Catholic; Gettysburg vs. Canon-McMillan

Class AA

First round

Thursday’s schedule

At Giant Center, Hershey

2 p.m. matches

Hamburg vs. Westmont Hilltop; Chestnut Ridge vs. Burgettstown; Brookville vs. Tunkhannock; Southern Columbia vs. Corry

4 p.m. matches

Burrell vs. Montoursville; Saucon Valley vs. Line Mountain; Forest Hills vs. Faith Christian; Reynolds vs. Notre Dame-Green Pond

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.