High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 4, 2022

Friday, February 4, 2022 | 10:23 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Friday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 82, Pine-Richland 80

North Hills at Seneca Valley, ppd.

Section 2

Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.

Section 3

Central Catholic 64, Hempfield 52

Fox Chapel 67, Penn-Trafford 55

Norwin 70, Greensburg Salem 28

Class 5A

Section 1

Laurel Highlands 78, Albert Gallatin 49

Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

Ringgold at West Mifflin, ppd.

Section 2

Moon at South Fayette, ppd.

New Castle at Trinity, ppd.

West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, ppd.

Section 3

Gateway at Penn Hills, ppd.

Kiski Area at Woodland Hills, ppd.

McKeesport at Latrobe, ppd.

Section 4

Indiana at Highlands, ppd.

Mars at Plum, ppd.

Shaler at Hampton, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at Deer Lakes, ppd.

Keystone Oaks at Freeport, ppd.

North Catholic at Knoch, ppd.

Section 2

Beaver at Montour, ppd.

Central Valley at Lincoln Park, ppd.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Southmoreland, ppd.

Mt. Pleasant at Yough, ppd.

South Park at Uniontown, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Laurel, ppd.

Ellwood City at Mohawk, ppd.

Riverside at Neshannock, ppd.

Section 2

Aliquippa at Freedom, ppd.

Avonworth at New Brighton, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at Summit Academy, ppd.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at South Allegheny, ppd.

Shady Side Academy at East Allegheny, ppd.

Steel Valley at Ligonier Valley, ppd.

Section 4

Brentwood at Brownsville, ppd.

Waynesburg at Washington, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Springdale, ppd.

Riverview at Shenango, ppd.

Sewickley Academy at South Side, ppd.

Section 2

Carlynton at Fort Cherry, ppd.

Northgate at Sto-Rox, ppd.

Section 3

Propel Braddock Hills 47, Clairton 37

Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, ppd.

Serra Catholic at Winchester Thurston, ppd.

Section 4

Bentworth at Monessen, ppd.

California at Carmichaels, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Rochester, ppd.

Eden Christian at Western Beaver, ppd.

Nazareth Prep at Union, ppd.

Section 2

Avella at Propel Montour, ppd.

Bishop Canevin at Geibel, ppd.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Leechburg, ppd.

Propel Andrew Street at Imani Christian, ppd.

St. Joseph at Neighborhood Academy, ppd.

Nonsection

Punxsutawney at Armstrong, ppd.

Saturday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

North Hills at Seneca Valley, 12 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 1 p.m.

Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 11 a.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 1:30 p.m.

Ringgold at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Section 2

New Castle at Trinity, 1:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Section 3

Gateway at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at Deer Lakes, 6 p.m.

North Catholic at Knoch, 2 p.m.

Section 2

Hopewell at Ambridge, 12 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Summit Academy, 2:30 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Southmoreland, 1 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Laurel, 2 p.m.

Riverside at Neshannock, 5:30 p.m.

Section 2

Aliquippa at Freedom, 12:30 p.m.

Section 4

McGuffey at Beth-Center, 2:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

South Side at Sewickley Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Carlynton at Fort Cherry, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Serra Catholic at Winchester Thurston, 12:30 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at Monessen, 12 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Avella at Propel Montour, 1 p.m.

West Greene at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Leechburg, 1 p.m.

Hoops for a Cure

At Sewickley Academy

Eden Christian vs. Avonworth, 2 p.m.

Burrell vs. New Castle, 6:30 p.m.

Obama Academy vs. Quaker Valley, 8 p.m.

At North Allegheny

Fairview vs. Hampton, 3 p.m.

Carolina Academy (NC) vs. Keystone Academy, 4:30 p.m.

ISA Academy (OH) vs. Our Savior Lutheran (NY), 6 p.m.

Albert Gallatin at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Beth-Center at Southmoreland, 12:30 p.m.

Moon at Montour, 1:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Norwin, 12 p.m.

Sunday’s schedule

Hoops for a Cure

At North Allegheny

Winchester Thurston vs. Aquinas Academy, 3 p.m.

Bishop Canevin vs. Greensburg Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

McKeesport vs. Highlands, 6 p.m.

Belle Vernon vs. Montour, 7:30 p.m.

At Sewickley Academy

Rochester vs. Sto-Rox, 4:30 p.m.

Our Savior Lutheran (NY) vs. Carolina Academy (NC), 6 p.m.

Lincoln Park vs. Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

North Hills at Penn-Trafford, ppd.

Seneca Valley at Norwin, ppd.

Shaler at North Allegheny, ppd.

Section 2

Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 2

Fox Chapel at Hampton, ppd.

Indiana at Kiski Area, ppd.

Mars at Plum, ppd.

Section 4

Gateway at Penn Hills, ppd.

McKeesport at Latrobe, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at Deer Lakes, ppd.

Section 2

Hopewell at Ambridge, ppd.

Montour at Beaver, ppd.

Class A

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Riverview, 6 p.m.

Clairton at Leechburg, ppd.

Nonsection

Freeport at Armstrong, ppd.

Riverside at Northgate, ppd.

Shenango at Beaver Falls, ppd.

Saturday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Seneca Valley at Norwin, 1:30 p.m.

Shaler at North Allegheny, 12 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 3:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Canon-McMillan, 4:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 11 a.m.

South Fayette at Oakland Catholic, 10 a.m.

Section 4

Gateway at Penn Hills, 5:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Latrobe, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at Deer Lakes, 12:30 p.m.

Highlands at Knoch, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Hopewell at Ambridge, 9 a.m.

Montour at Central Valley, 12 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Southmoreland, 11:30 a.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Riverside at Mohawk, 12 p.m.

Section 2

Charleroi at McGuffey, 12 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

California at Beth-Center, 12 p.m.

Section 3

Burgettstown at Northgate, 12:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Fort Cherry, 1:30 p.m.

Section 4

Ellis School at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Riverview, 2:30 p.m.

Hoops for a Cure

At Sewickley Academy

Laurel vs. Greensburg Central Catholic, 5 p.m.

At North Allegheny

Oakland Catholic at North Allegheny, noon

Brentwood at Hampton, 1:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Ellwood City at Portersville Christian, 7:30 p.m.

State College at Indiana, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday’s schedule

Hoops for a Cure

At Sewickley Academy

OLSH at Sewickley Academy, 1:30 p.m.

Avonworth vs. Rochester, 3 p.m.

Wrestling

WPIAL team tournament

Saturday’s schedule

Class 3A

Semifinals

At Peters Township

Waynesburg (14-0) vs. Canon-McMillan (11-3), noon

Connellsville (17-1) vs. Latrobe (11-0), noon

Class 2A

Semifinals

At Chartiers-Houston

Burrell (11-4) vs. Mt. Pleasant (12-4), noon

Quaker Valley (15-3) vs. Burgettstown (12-0), noon

