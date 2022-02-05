High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 4, 2022
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Friday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 82, Pine-Richland 80
North Hills at Seneca Valley, ppd.
Section 2
Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, ppd.
Section 3
Central Catholic 64, Hempfield 52
Fox Chapel 67, Penn-Trafford 55
Norwin 70, Greensburg Salem 28
Class 5A
Section 1
Laurel Highlands 78, Albert Gallatin 49
Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.
Ringgold at West Mifflin, ppd.
Section 2
Moon at South Fayette, ppd.
New Castle at Trinity, ppd.
West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, ppd.
Section 3
Gateway at Penn Hills, ppd.
Kiski Area at Woodland Hills, ppd.
McKeesport at Latrobe, ppd.
Section 4
Indiana at Highlands, ppd.
Mars at Plum, ppd.
Shaler at Hampton, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry at Deer Lakes, ppd.
Keystone Oaks at Freeport, ppd.
North Catholic at Knoch, ppd.
Section 2
Beaver at Montour, ppd.
Central Valley at Lincoln Park, ppd.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Southmoreland, ppd.
Mt. Pleasant at Yough, ppd.
South Park at Uniontown, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Laurel, ppd.
Ellwood City at Mohawk, ppd.
Riverside at Neshannock, ppd.
Section 2
Aliquippa at Freedom, ppd.
Avonworth at New Brighton, ppd.
Seton LaSalle at Summit Academy, ppd.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at South Allegheny, ppd.
Shady Side Academy at East Allegheny, ppd.
Steel Valley at Ligonier Valley, ppd.
Section 4
Brentwood at Brownsville, ppd.
Waynesburg at Washington, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Springdale, ppd.
Riverview at Shenango, ppd.
Sewickley Academy at South Side, ppd.
Section 2
Carlynton at Fort Cherry, ppd.
Northgate at Sto-Rox, ppd.
Section 3
Propel Braddock Hills 47, Clairton 37
Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, ppd.
Serra Catholic at Winchester Thurston, ppd.
Section 4
Bentworth at Monessen, ppd.
California at Carmichaels, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Rochester, ppd.
Eden Christian at Western Beaver, ppd.
Nazareth Prep at Union, ppd.
Section 2
Avella at Propel Montour, ppd.
Bishop Canevin at Geibel, ppd.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at Leechburg, ppd.
Propel Andrew Street at Imani Christian, ppd.
St. Joseph at Neighborhood Academy, ppd.
Nonsection
Punxsutawney at Armstrong, ppd.
Saturday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
North Hills at Seneca Valley, 12 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 1 p.m.
Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 11 a.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 1:30 p.m.
Ringgold at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Section 2
New Castle at Trinity, 1:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Section 3
Gateway at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
McKeesport at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry at Deer Lakes, 6 p.m.
North Catholic at Knoch, 2 p.m.
Section 2
Hopewell at Ambridge, 12 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Summit Academy, 2:30 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Southmoreland, 1 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Laurel, 2 p.m.
Riverside at Neshannock, 5:30 p.m.
Section 2
Aliquippa at Freedom, 12:30 p.m.
Section 4
McGuffey at Beth-Center, 2:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
South Side at Sewickley Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Section 2
Carlynton at Fort Cherry, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Serra Catholic at Winchester Thurston, 12:30 p.m.
Section 4
Bentworth at Monessen, 12 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Avella at Propel Montour, 1 p.m.
West Greene at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at Leechburg, 1 p.m.
Hoops for a Cure
At Sewickley Academy
Eden Christian vs. Avonworth, 2 p.m.
Burrell vs. New Castle, 6:30 p.m.
Obama Academy vs. Quaker Valley, 8 p.m.
At North Allegheny
Fairview vs. Hampton, 3 p.m.
Carolina Academy (NC) vs. Keystone Academy, 4:30 p.m.
ISA Academy (OH) vs. Our Savior Lutheran (NY), 6 p.m.
Albert Gallatin at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Beth-Center at Southmoreland, 12:30 p.m.
Moon at Montour, 1:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Norwin, 12 p.m.
Sunday’s schedule
Hoops for a Cure
At North Allegheny
Winchester Thurston vs. Aquinas Academy, 3 p.m.
Bishop Canevin vs. Greensburg Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
McKeesport vs. Highlands, 6 p.m.
Belle Vernon vs. Montour, 7:30 p.m.
At Sewickley Academy
Rochester vs. Sto-Rox, 4:30 p.m.
Our Savior Lutheran (NY) vs. Carolina Academy (NC), 6 p.m.
Lincoln Park vs. Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Friday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
North Hills at Penn-Trafford, ppd.
Seneca Valley at Norwin, ppd.
Shaler at North Allegheny, ppd.
Section 2
Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 2
Fox Chapel at Hampton, ppd.
Indiana at Kiski Area, ppd.
Mars at Plum, ppd.
Section 4
Gateway at Penn Hills, ppd.
McKeesport at Latrobe, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry at Deer Lakes, ppd.
Section 2
Hopewell at Ambridge, ppd.
Montour at Beaver, ppd.
Class A
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at Riverview, 6 p.m.
Clairton at Leechburg, ppd.
Nonsection
Freeport at Armstrong, ppd.
Riverside at Northgate, ppd.
Shenango at Beaver Falls, ppd.
Saturday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Seneca Valley at Norwin, 1:30 p.m.
Shaler at North Allegheny, 12 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 3:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Canon-McMillan, 4:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 11 a.m.
South Fayette at Oakland Catholic, 10 a.m.
Section 4
Gateway at Penn Hills, 5:30 p.m.
McKeesport at Latrobe, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry at Deer Lakes, 12:30 p.m.
Highlands at Knoch, 3:30 p.m.
Section 2
Hopewell at Ambridge, 9 a.m.
Montour at Central Valley, 12 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Southmoreland, 11:30 a.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Riverside at Mohawk, 12 p.m.
Section 2
Charleroi at McGuffey, 12 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
California at Beth-Center, 12 p.m.
Section 3
Burgettstown at Northgate, 12:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Fort Cherry, 1:30 p.m.
Section 4
Ellis School at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at Riverview, 2:30 p.m.
Hoops for a Cure
At Sewickley Academy
Laurel vs. Greensburg Central Catholic, 5 p.m.
At North Allegheny
Oakland Catholic at North Allegheny, noon
Brentwood at Hampton, 1:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Ellwood City at Portersville Christian, 7:30 p.m.
State College at Indiana, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday’s schedule
Hoops for a Cure
At Sewickley Academy
OLSH at Sewickley Academy, 1:30 p.m.
Avonworth vs. Rochester, 3 p.m.
Wrestling
WPIAL team tournament
Saturday’s schedule
Class 3A
Semifinals
At Peters Township
Waynesburg (14-0) vs. Canon-McMillan (11-3), noon
Connellsville (17-1) vs. Latrobe (11-0), noon
Class 2A
Semifinals
At Chartiers-Houston
Burrell (11-4) vs. Mt. Pleasant (12-4), noon
Quaker Valley (15-3) vs. Burgettstown (12-0), noon
