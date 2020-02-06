High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 5, 2020
By:
Wednesday, February 5, 2020 | 11:14 PM
Basketball
Boys
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 3
Mars 61, Armstrong 43
Class 3A
Section 4
Southmoreland 62, Washington 58 (OT)
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge 58, Freeport 43
Beth-Center 74, Carmichaels 67
Blackhawk 51, New Brighton 27
Frazier 71, Bentworth 38
Homer-Center 61, Derry 56
Plum 52, Baldwin 51
Quigley Catholic 58, Freedom 57
South Allegheny 57, Yough 31
South Side 65, Avonworth 63
Thomas Jefferson 69, Belle Vernon 60
District 6
Heritage
Purchase Line 62, United 60
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 4
Washington at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Penn-Trafford at Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.
District 8
City League
Brashear at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.
Carrick at Perry, 3:15 p.m.
Independent
SWCAC
Cheswick Christian at Beaver County Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class A
Section 2
California 47, Jefferson-Morgan 19
Nonsection
Brentwood 48, Franklin Regional 45
Freedom 44, Quigley 33
Greensburg Central Catholic 53, East Allegheny 41
Leechburg 44, Geibel 27
Winchester Thurston 55, Northgate 37
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 38, Northern Cambria 21
District 8
Nonconference
Allderdice 91, Hollidaysburg 67
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Hampton at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Apollo-Ridge at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Burrell at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Freeport, 6 p.m.
Knoch at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Avonworth at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver Falls at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Charleroi at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Deer Lakes at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Steel Valley at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Laurel at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
OLSH at South Side, 7 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Jeannette at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Riverview at Springdale, 6 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Ellis School, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Frazier at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Quigley Catholic, 7 p.m.
Vincentian Academy at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Monessen at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Aquinas Academy at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Montour at Propel Andrew Street, 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
District 8
City League
Allderdice at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.
Perry at Carrick, 7 p.m.
Westinghouse at Brashear, 7 p.m.
District 6
Nonconference
Ligonier Valley at North Star, 7:15 p.m.
Bowling
Boys
Wednesday’s results
WPIBL
Blackhawk 7, Rochester 0
Greensburg Salem 7, Yough 0
Hempfield 7, Latrobe 0
Penn Hills 7, Burrell 0
Shaler 7, Seneca Valley 0
Wednesday’s summaries
WPIBL
Freeport 5, St. Joseph 2
High game: F: Issaic Spencer 220; SJ: Bowen Lambermont 214
High series: F: Spencer 613; SJ: Lambermont 561
Records: F: 7-3; SJ: 4-6
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIBL
Blackhawk 7, Rochester 0
Greensburg Salem 7, Yough 0
Hempfield 7, Latrobe 0
Penn Hills 5, Burrell 2
Shaler 7, Seneca Valley 0
Wednesday’s summaries
WPIBL
Girls bowling
Freeport 7, St. Joseph 0
High game: F: Julia Cummings 235; SJ: Kassandra O’Hara 182
High series: F: Cummings 645; SJ: O’Hara 416
Records: F:9-1; SJ: 0-10
Hockey
Thursday’s schedule
PIHL
Class AAA
Mt. Lebanon at Seneca Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 9:10 p.m.
Peters Township at Bethel Park, Spencer Family YMCA, Bethel Park, 9 p.m.
Class A
Northeast
Kiski Area at Fox Chapel, Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 9:10 p.m.
Class B
North
Wilmington at Central Valley, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.
Nonconference
Shaler at Mars, Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 9 p.m.
South Fayette at Armstrong, Belmont Complex, Kittanning, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Morgantown (W. Va.), Morgantown Ice Arena, Morgantown, W. Va., 8:15 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Chartiers Valley, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, Mt. Lebanon, 7:10 p.m.
Wheeling Park (W. Va.) at Freeport, Belmont Complex, 9 p.m.
Wrestling
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Butler 66, Meadville 12
Chartiers Valley 60, Carrick 13
Connellsville 41, Greensburg Salem 28
Elizabeth Forward 53, Gateway 18
Laurel 45, Hickory 29
Norwin 66, Freedom 12
Pine-Richland 60, Frazier 21
Albert Gallatin at Yough (n)
Ambridge at Beaver (n)
Bentworth at Ringgold (n)
Bethel Park at West Greene (n)
Hampton at Mt. Lebanon (n)
Knoch at Shaler (n)
Montour at Carlynton (n)
North Hills at Mars (n)
Penn Hills at Central Catholic (n)
Riverview at Avonworth (n)
South Fayette at Peters Township (n)
Wednesday’s summaries
WPIAL
Nonsection
Connellsville 41, Greensburg Salem 28
106: Chad Ozias (C) wbf
113: Mason Prinkey (C) p. Kaidyn Gonder, 1:14
120: Jace Ross (C) p. Riley Stoner, 0:27
126: Nico Williams (GS) d. Hunter Claycomb, 9-4
132: Cody Kaufman (GS) p. Zachary Bigam, 4:43
138: Colt Rubrecht (GS) m.d. Kyle Trout, 13-5
145: Jared Keslar (C) t.f. Luke Willett, 19-4, 3:32
152: George Shultz (C) p. Cooper Phillips, 1:33
160: Casper Hinklie (C) p. Ian Ewing, 2:39
170: Dennis Nichelson (C) d. Christian McChesney, 8-4
182: Dakoda Rodgers (C) d. Caleb Chismar, 12-6
195: Trent Patrick (GS) d. Seth Kuhns, 5-2
220: John Meyers (GS) wbf
285: Billy McChesney (GS) p. Curtis Avellanet, 0:51
*Match started at 170 pounds
Records: C (11-4); GS (4-6)
Norwin 66, Freedom 12
106: Carson Handra (N) wbf
113: Conner Henning (N) p. Tanner Millward, 3:53
120: Luke Passarelli (N) p. Matt Schultheis, 0:38
126: Aiden Beam (N) wbf
132: Kurtis Phipps (N) wbf
138: John Altieri (N) d. Kenny Duschek, 3-1
145: Luke Weyandt (N) p. David Campbell, 1:17
152: Chase Kranitz (N) p. Kendal Komara, 1:54
160: Frankie Gill (N) wbf
170: Trent Schultheis (F) p. Grant Williams, 0:27
182: Ethan Wolfe (F) p. Josh Page, 1:58
195: Ryan Weinzen (N) wbf
220: Clayton Morris (N) wbf
285: Evan Kline (N) d. Jalen Foster, 6-5
*Match started at 145 pounds
Records: N (10-1); F (4-4)
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Altoona at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
McKeesport at South Park, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Trinity, 7 p.m.
PIAA team playoffs
Class AAA
First round
Thursday’s schedule
At Giant Center, Hershey
6 p.m. matches
Spring Ford vs. Delaware Valley; Father Judge vs. Dallastown; State College vs. Seneca Valley; Nazareth vs. Garnet Valley
8 p.m. matches
Waynesburg vs. Central Dauphin; Cathedral Prep vs. Quakertown; Williamsport vs. Bethlehem Catholic; Gettysburg vs. Canon-McMillan
Class AA
First round
Thursday’s schedule
At Giant Center, Hershey
2 p.m. matches
Hamburg vs. Westmont Hilltop; Chestnut Ridge vs. Burgettstown; Brookville vs. Tunkhannock; Southern Columbia vs. Corry
4 p.m. matches
Burrell vs. Montoursville; Saucon Valley vs. Line Mountain; Forest Hills vs. Faith Christian; Reynolds vs. Notre Dame-Green Pond
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.
Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.
More High School Scores Schedule• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 4, 2020
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 3, 2020
• High school schedules for Feb. 3, 2020
• High school scores, schedules for Feb. 1, 2020
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 31, 2020