High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 5, 2020

By:

Wednesday, February 5, 2020 | 11:14 PM

Basketball

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 3

Mars 61, Armstrong 43

Class 3A

Section 4

Southmoreland 62, Washington 58 (OT)

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge 58, Freeport 43

Beth-Center 74, Carmichaels 67

Blackhawk 51, New Brighton 27

Frazier 71, Bentworth 38

Homer-Center 61, Derry 56

Plum 52, Baldwin 51

Quigley Catholic 58, Freedom 57

South Allegheny 57, Yough 31

South Side 65, Avonworth 63

Thomas Jefferson 69, Belle Vernon 60

District 6

Heritage

Purchase Line 62, United 60

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 4

Washington at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford at Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.

District 8

City League

Brashear at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.

Carrick at Perry, 3:15 p.m.

Independent

SWCAC

Cheswick Christian at Beaver County Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class A

Section 2

California 47, Jefferson-Morgan 19

Nonsection

Brentwood 48, Franklin Regional 45

Freedom 44, Quigley 33

Greensburg Central Catholic 53, East Allegheny 41

Leechburg 44, Geibel 27

Winchester Thurston 55, Northgate 37

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 38, Northern Cambria 21

District 8

Nonconference

Allderdice 91, Hollidaysburg 67

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Hampton at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Burrell at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Freeport, 6 p.m.

Knoch at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Avonworth at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver Falls at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Charleroi at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Deer Lakes at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at South Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Steel Valley at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Laurel at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

OLSH at South Side, 7 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Jeannette at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Riverview at Springdale, 6 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Ellis School, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Quigley Catholic, 7 p.m.

Vincentian Academy at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Aquinas Academy at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Montour at Propel Andrew Street, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

District 8

City League

Allderdice at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.

Perry at Carrick, 7 p.m.

Westinghouse at Brashear, 7 p.m.

District 6

Nonconference

Ligonier Valley at North Star, 7:15 p.m.

Bowling

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIBL

Blackhawk 7, Rochester 0

Greensburg Salem 7, Yough 0

Hempfield 7, Latrobe 0

Penn Hills 7, Burrell 0

Shaler 7, Seneca Valley 0

Wednesday’s summaries

WPIBL

Freeport 5, St. Joseph 2

High game: F: Issaic Spencer 220; SJ: Bowen Lambermont 214

High series: F: Spencer 613; SJ: Lambermont 561

Records: F: 7-3; SJ: 4-6

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIBL

Blackhawk 7, Rochester 0

Greensburg Salem 7, Yough 0

Hempfield 7, Latrobe 0

Penn Hills 5, Burrell 2

Shaler 7, Seneca Valley 0

Wednesday’s summaries

WPIBL

Girls bowling

Freeport 7, St. Joseph 0

High game: F: Julia Cummings 235; SJ: Kassandra O’Hara 182

High series: F: Cummings 645; SJ: O’Hara 416

Records: F:9-1; SJ: 0-10

Hockey

Thursday’s schedule

PIHL

Class AAA

Mt. Lebanon at Seneca Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 9:10 p.m.

Peters Township at Bethel Park, Spencer Family YMCA, Bethel Park, 9 p.m.

Class A

Northeast

Kiski Area at Fox Chapel, Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 9:10 p.m.

Class B

North

Wilmington at Central Valley, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.

Nonconference

Shaler at Mars, Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 9 p.m.

South Fayette at Armstrong, Belmont Complex, Kittanning, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Morgantown (W. Va.), Morgantown Ice Arena, Morgantown, W. Va., 8:15 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Chartiers Valley, Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, Mt. Lebanon, 7:10 p.m.

Wheeling Park (W. Va.) at Freeport, Belmont Complex, 9 p.m.

Wrestling

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Butler 66, Meadville 12

Chartiers Valley 60, Carrick 13

Connellsville 41, Greensburg Salem 28

Elizabeth Forward 53, Gateway 18

Laurel 45, Hickory 29

Norwin 66, Freedom 12

Pine-Richland 60, Frazier 21

Albert Gallatin at Yough (n)

Ambridge at Beaver (n)

Bentworth at Ringgold (n)

Bethel Park at West Greene (n)

Hampton at Mt. Lebanon (n)

Knoch at Shaler (n)

Montour at Carlynton (n)

North Hills at Mars (n)

Penn Hills at Central Catholic (n)

Riverview at Avonworth (n)

South Fayette at Peters Township (n)

Wednesday’s summaries

WPIAL

Nonsection

Connellsville 41, Greensburg Salem 28

106: Chad Ozias (C) wbf

113: Mason Prinkey (C) p. Kaidyn Gonder, 1:14

120: Jace Ross (C) p. Riley Stoner, 0:27

126: Nico Williams (GS) d. Hunter Claycomb, 9-4

132: Cody Kaufman (GS) p. Zachary Bigam, 4:43

138: Colt Rubrecht (GS) m.d. Kyle Trout, 13-5

145: Jared Keslar (C) t.f. Luke Willett, 19-4, 3:32

152: George Shultz (C) p. Cooper Phillips, 1:33

160: Casper Hinklie (C) p. Ian Ewing, 2:39

170: Dennis Nichelson (C) d. Christian McChesney, 8-4

182: Dakoda Rodgers (C) d. Caleb Chismar, 12-6

195: Trent Patrick (GS) d. Seth Kuhns, 5-2

220: John Meyers (GS) wbf

285: Billy McChesney (GS) p. Curtis Avellanet, 0:51

*Match started at 170 pounds

Records: C (11-4); GS (4-6)

Norwin 66, Freedom 12

106: Carson Handra (N) wbf

113: Conner Henning (N) p. Tanner Millward, 3:53

120: Luke Passarelli (N) p. Matt Schultheis, 0:38

126: Aiden Beam (N) wbf

132: Kurtis Phipps (N) wbf

138: John Altieri (N) d. Kenny Duschek, 3-1

145: Luke Weyandt (N) p. David Campbell, 1:17

152: Chase Kranitz (N) p. Kendal Komara, 1:54

160: Frankie Gill (N) wbf

170: Trent Schultheis (F) p. Grant Williams, 0:27

182: Ethan Wolfe (F) p. Josh Page, 1:58

195: Ryan Weinzen (N) wbf

220: Clayton Morris (N) wbf

285: Evan Kline (N) d. Jalen Foster, 6-5

*Match started at 145 pounds

Records: N (10-1); F (4-4)

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Altoona at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport at South Park, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Trinity, 7 p.m.

PIAA team playoffs

Class AAA

First round

Thursday’s schedule

At Giant Center, Hershey

6 p.m. matches

Spring Ford vs. Delaware Valley; Father Judge vs. Dallastown; State College vs. Seneca Valley; Nazareth vs. Garnet Valley

8 p.m. matches

Waynesburg vs. Central Dauphin; Cathedral Prep vs. Quakertown; Williamsport vs. Bethlehem Catholic; Gettysburg vs. Canon-McMillan

Class AA

First round

Thursday’s schedule

At Giant Center, Hershey

2 p.m. matches

Hamburg vs. Westmont Hilltop; Chestnut Ridge vs. Burgettstown; Brookville vs. Tunkhannock; Southern Columbia vs. Corry

4 p.m. matches

Burrell vs. Montoursville; Saucon Valley vs. Line Mountain; Forest Hills vs. Faith Christian; Reynolds vs. Notre Dame-Green Pond

