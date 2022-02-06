High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 5, 2022
By:
Saturday, February 5, 2022 | 11:37 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Saturday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
North Hills 65, Seneca Valley 48
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 68, Baldwin 54
Upper St. Clair 56, Bethel Park 33
Mt. Lebanon 56, Peters Township 43
Class 5A
Section 1
Thomas Jefferson 58, Connellsville 38
Ringgold 73, West Mifflin 63
Section 2
New Castle 77, Trinity 63
West Allegheny 77, Chartiers Valley 73
Section 3
Penn Hills 65, Gateway 57
McKeesport 81, Latrobe 71
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 70, Derry 54
North Catholic 73, Knoch 51
Section 2
Ambridge 62, Hopewell 47
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward 57, Southmoreland 36
Yough 60, Mt. Pleasant 30
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls 50, Laurel 47
Neshannock 73, Riverside 47
Section 2
Aliquippa 70, Freedom 34
Seton LaSalle 84, Summit Academy 64
Section 3
South Allegheny 58, Apollo-Ridge 35
Section 4
McGuffey 54, Beth-Center 48
Class 2A
Section 1
South Side 53, Sewickley Academy 52
Section 2
Carlynton at Fort Cherry, ppd.
Section 3
Winchester Thurston 88, Serra Catholic 66
Section 4
Monessen 65, Bentworth 31
Class A
Section 2
Avella 59, Propel Montour 52
West Greene 55, Mapletown 54
Section 3
Leechburg 93, Aquinas Academy 58
Hoops for a Cure
At Sewickley Academy
Eden Christian 60, Burrell 58
Eden Christian vs. Avonworth, ppd.
Quaker Valley 72, Obama Academy 47
At North Allegheny
North Allegheny 76, Albert Gallatin 27
Hampton 63, Fairview 56
Nonsection
Beth-Center at Southmoreland, ppd.
Montour 48, Moon 39
Sunday’s schedule
Hoops for a Cure
At North Allegheny
Winchester Thurston vs. Aquinas Academy, 3 p.m.
Bishop Canevin vs. Greensburg Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
McKeesport vs. Highlands, 6 p.m.
Belle Vernon vs. Montour, 7:30 p.m.
At Sewickley Academy
Rochester vs. Sto-Rox, 4:30 p.m.
Our Savior Lutheran (NY) vs. Carolina Academy (NC), 6 p.m.
Lincoln Park vs. Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Saturday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 55, Shaler 35
Norwin 43, Seneca Valley 29
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 55, Bethel Park 29
Hempfield 63, Canon-McMillan 61
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley 71, West Allegheny 28
South Fayette 45, Oakland Catholic 37
Section 4
Gateway 54, Penn Hills 41
McKeesport 41, Latrobe 29
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 52, Derry 21
Knoch 56, Highlands 48
Section 2
Hopewell 49, Ambridge 43
Montour 38, Central Valley 37
Section 3
Southmoreland 43, Elizabeth Forward 23
Class 3A
Section 1
Mohawk 59, Riverside 17
Section 2
Charleroi 61, McGuffey 50
Class 2A
Section 2
California 64, Beth-Center 19
Section 3
Burgettstown 63, Northgate 17
Section 4
Winchester Thurston 77, Ellis School 32
Class A
Section 3
Aquinas Academy 58, Riverview 21
Hoops for a Cure
At Sewickley Academy
Laurel 40, Greensburg Central Catholic 38
At North Allegheny
Hampton 52, Brentwood 25
Nonsection
Ellwood City 52, Portersville Christian 28
Indiana 70, State College 38
Lincoln Park 49, Sto-Rox 48 (OT)
Union 50, New Castle 31
Sunday’s schedule
Hoops for a Cure
At Sewickley Academy
OLSH at Sewickley Academy, 1:30 p.m.
Avonworth vs. Rochester, 3 p.m.
Wrestling
Saturday’s results
WPIAL team tournament
Class 3A
At Peters Township
Semifinals
Waynesburg 36, Canon-McMillan 22
106: Tanner Mizensko (CM) wbf.
113: Brandon Dami (CM) d. Ky Szewczyk, 3-2
120: Jacob Houpt (CM) m.d Joe Simon, 10-0
126: Zander Phaturos (W) d. Andrew Binni, 7-2
132: Mac Church (W) p. Mikhail Krenzelak, 1:49
138: Colton Stoneking (W) p. Josiah Gardner, 1:17
145: Nate Jones (W) d. Tyler Soule, 4-0
152: Landen Simms (CM) d. Jake Stephenson, 7-3
160: Gianmarco Ramos (CM) d. Nate Kirby, 7-1
172: Rocco Welsh (W) p. Blake Ward, 2:56
189: Matt Furman (CM) d. Brody Evans, 11-5
215: Eli Makel (W) inj. def. Broxon Dean, 1:05
285: Noah Tustin (W) wbf.
Connellsville 37, Latrobe 27
106: Luke Willochell (L) p. Trent Huffman, :17
113: Evan Petrovich (C) m.d. Leo Joseph, 10-1
120: Vinny Kilkeary (L) p. Jacob Layton, 3:51
126: Gabriel Ruggieri (C) p. Lucio Angelicchio, 5:04
132: Chas Ozias (C) t.f. Jacob Braun, 19-4 (4:04)
138: Nath Roth (L) p. Ayden Henry, :40
145: Lonzy Vielma (C) d. Gabe Golden, 6-2
152: Jack Pletcher (L) d. Ethan Ansell, 5-2
160: Zach Bigam (C) d. Wyatt Schmucker, 6-4
172: Jared Keslar (C) wbf.
189: George Schultz (C) m.d. Sam Snyder, 10-2
215: Dennis Nichelson (C) p. Tyler Lynch, 2:54
285: Corey Boerio (L) wbf.
Finals
Waynesburg 35, Connellsville 18
106: Trent Huffman (C) wbf.
*113: Ky Szewczyk (W) d. Evan Petrovich, 6-2
120: Joe Simon (W) d. Jacob Layton, 5-3
126: Zander Phaturos (W) d. Gabriel Ruggieri, 9-3
132: Mac Church (W) d. Chad Ozias, 7-3
138: Lonzy Vielma (C) d. Colton Stoneking, 7-5
145: Cole Homet (W) d. Chad Jesko, 5-4
152: Ethan Ansell (C) d. Nate Jones, 5-0
160: Jared Keslar (C) p. Nate Kirby, 4:21
172: Rocco Welsh (W) t.f. Zach Bigam, 22-5 (4:27)
189: Brody Evans (W) d. George Shultz, 5-1
215: Eli Makel (W) p. Dennis Nichelson, 1:46
285: Noah Tustin (W) p. Tyler Gallis, :31
(*) match started at 113
Records: Waynesburg 16-0; Connellsville 18-2
Third place
Latrobe 40, Canon-McMillan 25
106: Luke Willochell (L) p. Tanner Mizenko, 4:21
*113: Brandon Dami (CM) p. Leo Joseph, 1:31
120: Vinny Kilkeary (L) p. Ryder Joseph, :29
126: Jacob Houpt (CM) d. Jacob Braun, 10-4
132: Andrew Binni (CM) p. Lucas Braun, 3:44
138: Nate Roth (L) p. Josiah Gardner, 2:37
145: Gabe Golden (L) d. Tyler Soule, 5-0
152: Wyatt Schmucker (L) d. Landen Simms, 7-1
160: Jack Pletcher (L) m.d. Gianmarco Ramos, 14-5
172: Matt Furman (CM) wbf.
189: Geno Calgaro (CM) m.d. Sam Snyder, 13-2
215: Tyler Lynch (L) wbf.
285: Corey Boerio (L) p. Mason Williams, :33
(*) match started at 113.
Records: Latrobe 12-1, Canon-McMillan 11-5
Class 2A
Saturday’s results
WPIAL team tournament
At Chartiers-Houston
Semifinals
Burrell 33, Mt. Pleasant 24
106: Joseph Longhi (MP) p. Lukas Gratzmiller, 1:04
113: Calio Zanella (B) p. William Shipley, :55
120: Cooper Hornack (B) m.d. Sean Cain, 10-1
126: Duncan Blose (MP) d. Travis Newell, 8-4
132: Greg Shaulis (MP) d. Niko Ferra, 4-2
138: Jamison Poklembo (MP) p. Anthony Barbieri, :42
145: Isaac Lacinksi (B) d. Lucas Shaulis, 3-2
152: Shawn Szymanski (B) m.d. Brady Poole, 12-4
160: Damian Barr (B) m.d. Conor Johnson, 12-4
172: Nico Zanella (B) d. Ty Hornick, 10-4
189: Cole Clark (B) d. Noah Gnibus, 3-1
215: Cam Martin (B) p. Jackson Hutter, 1:32
285: Dayton Pitzer (MP) wbf.
Quaker Valley 36, Burgettstown 35
106: Parker Sentipal (B) t.f. Isaac Maccaglia, 15-0 (5:07)
113: Jack Kazalas (QV) p. Darius Simmons, :18
120: Logan Richey (QV) p. Dylan Slovick, 3:58
126: Marcus Richey (QV) p. Autumn Snatchko, :47
132: Joey Sentipal (B) p. Brandon Krul, 5:20
138: Rudy Brown (B) wbf.
145: Anthony Lancos (B) wbf.
152: Justin Richey (QV) p. Eric Kovach, 3:18
160: Hunter Guiddy (B) d. William Campbell, 10-4
172: DJ Slovick (B) d. Mason Diemert, 6-2
189: Patrick Cutchember (QV) p. Jacob Noyes, 1:17
215: Chase Kretzler (QV) p. Josh Ramey, 2:14
285: Joseph Baronick (B) p. Sebastian Juarez-Safran, :48
Finals
Quaker Valley 30, Burrell 28
106: Isaac Maccaglia (QV) p. Lukas Gratzmiller, 2:28
113: Jack Kazalas (QV) p. Calio Zanella, :53
120: Cooper Hornack (B) d. Logan Richey, 4-3
126: Marcus Richey (QV) d. Travis Newell, 8-5
132: Brandon Krul (QV) d. Niko Ferra, 4-3
138: Isaac Lacinksi (B) m.d. Michael Carmody, 12-3
145: Shawn Szymanski (B) d. Jack Diemert, 5-3
152: Justin Richey (QV) p. Stevie Hasson, :37
*160: Nico Zanella (B) d. William Campbell, 3-1
172: Damian Barr (B) d. Mason Diemert, 5-1
189: Cam Martin (B) p. Chase Kretzler, 3:04
215: Patrick Cutchember (QV) p. Cole Clark, 5:47
285: Luke Boylan (B) p. Sebastian Juarez-Safran, 2:55
(*) match started at 160
Records: Quaker Valley 17-3; Burrell 12-5
Third place
Burgettstown 43, Mt. Pleasant 20
106: Parker Sentipal (B) t.f. Joseph Longhi, 18-2 (5:13)
113: Darius Simmons (B) p. William Shipley, 1:51
120: Dylan Slovick (B) p. Sean Cain), 3:3
126: Duncan Blose (MP) p. Autumn Snatchko, :09
132: Joey Sentipal (B) d. Greg Shaulis, 11-4
138: Rudy Brown (B) d. Jamison Poklembo, 4-3
145: Eric Kovach (B) p. Brady Poole, :51
152: Anthony Lancos (B) d. Lucas Shaulis, 4-3
160: Conor Johnson (MP) d. Hunter Guiddy, 8-2
172: DJ Slovick (B) t.f. Ty Hornick, 16-1 (4:00)
189: Noah Gnibus (MP) p. Michael Grant, :30
215: Dayton Pitzer (MP) p. Jacob Noyes, :16
285: Joseph Baronick (B) p. Joseph Semelka, 3:15
Records: Burgettstown 13-1; Mt. Pleasant 12-6
Nonsection
Beaver 27, Blackhawk 12
PIAA team championship
Class 3A
Preliminary round
Monday’s schedule
Latrobe at Carrick, 7 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.; Dallastown at Spring-Ford, 7 p.m.; West Chester Henderson at Nazareth, 7:30 p.m.
First round
Thursday’s schedule
At Giant Center, Hershey
Council Rock South vs. Carrick/Latrobe winner, 6 p.m.; General McLane vs. Central Dauphin, 6 p.m.; LaSalle College vs. Connellsville, 6 p.m.; Bethlehem Catholic vs. Cumberland Valley/Canon-McMillan winner, 6 p.m.
Waynesburg vs. Spring-Ford/Dallastown winner, 8 p.m.; Mifflin County vs. Quakertown, 8 p.m.; Abington Heights vs. Nazareth/West Chester Henderson winner, 8 p.m.; Gettysburg vs. Williamsport, 8 p.m.
Class 2A
Preliminary round
Monday’s schedule
Burgettstown at Fort LeBoeuf, 7 p.m.; Corry at Tyrone, 6 p.m.; Canton vs. Saucon Valley at Nazareth, 6 p.m.; West Perry at Montgomery, 7 p.m.
First round
Thursday’s schedule
At Giant Center, Hershey
Benton vs. Faith Christian, 2 p.m.; Brookville vs. Fort LeBoeuf/Burgettstown winner, 2 p.m.; Notre Dame Green Pond vs. Tyrone/Corry winner, 2 p.m.; Bishop McDevitt vs. Burrell, 2 p.m.
Quaker Valley vs. Saucon Valley/Canton winner, 4 p.m.; Forest Hills vs. Boiling Springs, 4 p.m. Lackawanna Trail vs. Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.; Hickory vs. Montgomery/West Perry winner, 4 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
