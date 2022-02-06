High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 5, 2022

Saturday, February 5, 2022 | 11:37 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Saturday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

North Hills 65, Seneca Valley 48

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 68, Baldwin 54

Upper St. Clair 56, Bethel Park 33

Mt. Lebanon 56, Peters Township 43

Class 5A

Section 1

Thomas Jefferson 58, Connellsville 38

Ringgold 73, West Mifflin 63

Section 2

New Castle 77, Trinity 63

West Allegheny 77, Chartiers Valley 73

Section 3

Penn Hills 65, Gateway 57

McKeesport 81, Latrobe 71

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 70, Derry 54

North Catholic 73, Knoch 51

Section 2

Ambridge 62, Hopewell 47

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 57, Southmoreland 36

Yough 60, Mt. Pleasant 30

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls 50, Laurel 47

Neshannock 73, Riverside 47

Section 2

Aliquippa 70, Freedom 34

Seton LaSalle 84, Summit Academy 64

Section 3

South Allegheny 58, Apollo-Ridge 35

Section 4

McGuffey 54, Beth-Center 48

Class 2A

Section 1

South Side 53, Sewickley Academy 52

Section 2

Carlynton at Fort Cherry, ppd.

Section 3

Winchester Thurston 88, Serra Catholic 66

Section 4

Monessen 65, Bentworth 31

Class A

Section 2

Avella 59, Propel Montour 52

West Greene 55, Mapletown 54

Section 3

Leechburg 93, Aquinas Academy 58

Hoops for a Cure

At Sewickley Academy

Eden Christian 60, Burrell 58

Eden Christian vs. Avonworth, ppd.

Quaker Valley 72, Obama Academy 47

At North Allegheny

North Allegheny 76, Albert Gallatin 27

Hampton 63, Fairview 56

Nonsection

Beth-Center at Southmoreland, ppd.

Montour 48, Moon 39

Sunday’s schedule

Hoops for a Cure

At North Allegheny

Winchester Thurston vs. Aquinas Academy, 3 p.m.

Bishop Canevin vs. Greensburg Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

McKeesport vs. Highlands, 6 p.m.

Belle Vernon vs. Montour, 7:30 p.m.

At Sewickley Academy

Rochester vs. Sto-Rox, 4:30 p.m.

Our Savior Lutheran (NY) vs. Carolina Academy (NC), 6 p.m.

Lincoln Park vs. Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Saturday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 55, Shaler 35

Norwin 43, Seneca Valley 29

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 55, Bethel Park 29

Hempfield 63, Canon-McMillan 61

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley 71, West Allegheny 28

South Fayette 45, Oakland Catholic 37

Section 4

Gateway 54, Penn Hills 41

McKeesport 41, Latrobe 29

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 52, Derry 21

Knoch 56, Highlands 48

Section 2

Hopewell 49, Ambridge 43

Montour 38, Central Valley 37

Section 3

Southmoreland 43, Elizabeth Forward 23

Class 3A

Section 1

Mohawk 59, Riverside 17

Section 2

Charleroi 61, McGuffey 50

Class 2A

Section 2

California 64, Beth-Center 19

Section 3

Burgettstown 63, Northgate 17

Section 4

Winchester Thurston 77, Ellis School 32

Class A

Section 3

Aquinas Academy 58, Riverview 21

Hoops for a Cure

At Sewickley Academy

Laurel 40, Greensburg Central Catholic 38

At North Allegheny

Hampton 52, Brentwood 25

Nonsection

Ellwood City 52, Portersville Christian 28

Indiana 70, State College 38

Lincoln Park 49, Sto-Rox 48 (OT)

Union 50, New Castle 31

Sunday’s schedule

Hoops for a Cure

At Sewickley Academy

OLSH at Sewickley Academy, 1:30 p.m.

Avonworth vs. Rochester, 3 p.m.

Wrestling

Saturday’s results

WPIAL team tournament

Class 3A

At Peters Township

Semifinals

Waynesburg 36, Canon-McMillan 22

106: Tanner Mizensko (CM) wbf.

113: Brandon Dami (CM) d. Ky Szewczyk, 3-2

120: Jacob Houpt (CM) m.d Joe Simon, 10-0

126: Zander Phaturos (W) d. Andrew Binni, 7-2

132: Mac Church (W) p. Mikhail Krenzelak, 1:49

138: Colton Stoneking (W) p. Josiah Gardner, 1:17

145: Nate Jones (W) d. Tyler Soule, 4-0

152: Landen Simms (CM) d. Jake Stephenson, 7-3

160: Gianmarco Ramos (CM) d. Nate Kirby, 7-1

172: Rocco Welsh (W) p. Blake Ward, 2:56

189: Matt Furman (CM) d. Brody Evans, 11-5

215: Eli Makel (W) inj. def. Broxon Dean, 1:05

285: Noah Tustin (W) wbf.

Connellsville 37, Latrobe 27

106: Luke Willochell (L) p. Trent Huffman, :17

113: Evan Petrovich (C) m.d. Leo Joseph, 10-1

120: Vinny Kilkeary (L) p. Jacob Layton, 3:51

126: Gabriel Ruggieri (C) p. Lucio Angelicchio, 5:04

132: Chas Ozias (C) t.f. Jacob Braun, 19-4 (4:04)

138: Nath Roth (L) p. Ayden Henry, :40

145: Lonzy Vielma (C) d. Gabe Golden, 6-2

152: Jack Pletcher (L) d. Ethan Ansell, 5-2

160: Zach Bigam (C) d. Wyatt Schmucker, 6-4

172: Jared Keslar (C) wbf.

189: George Schultz (C) m.d. Sam Snyder, 10-2

215: Dennis Nichelson (C) p. Tyler Lynch, 2:54

285: Corey Boerio (L) wbf.

Finals

Waynesburg 35, Connellsville 18

106: Trent Huffman (C) wbf.

*113: Ky Szewczyk (W) d. Evan Petrovich, 6-2

120: Joe Simon (W) d. Jacob Layton, 5-3

126: Zander Phaturos (W) d. Gabriel Ruggieri, 9-3

132: Mac Church (W) d. Chad Ozias, 7-3

138: Lonzy Vielma (C) d. Colton Stoneking, 7-5

145: Cole Homet (W) d. Chad Jesko, 5-4

152: Ethan Ansell (C) d. Nate Jones, 5-0

160: Jared Keslar (C) p. Nate Kirby, 4:21

172: Rocco Welsh (W) t.f. Zach Bigam, 22-5 (4:27)

189: Brody Evans (W) d. George Shultz, 5-1

215: Eli Makel (W) p. Dennis Nichelson, 1:46

285: Noah Tustin (W) p. Tyler Gallis, :31

(*) match started at 113

Records: Waynesburg 16-0; Connellsville 18-2

Third place

Latrobe 40, Canon-McMillan 25

106: Luke Willochell (L) p. Tanner Mizenko, 4:21

*113: Brandon Dami (CM) p. Leo Joseph, 1:31

120: Vinny Kilkeary (L) p. Ryder Joseph, :29

126: Jacob Houpt (CM) d. Jacob Braun, 10-4

132: Andrew Binni (CM) p. Lucas Braun, 3:44

138: Nate Roth (L) p. Josiah Gardner, 2:37

145: Gabe Golden (L) d. Tyler Soule, 5-0

152: Wyatt Schmucker (L) d. Landen Simms, 7-1

160: Jack Pletcher (L) m.d. Gianmarco Ramos, 14-5

172: Matt Furman (CM) wbf.

189: Geno Calgaro (CM) m.d. Sam Snyder, 13-2

215: Tyler Lynch (L) wbf.

285: Corey Boerio (L) p. Mason Williams, :33

(*) match started at 113.

Records: Latrobe 12-1, Canon-McMillan 11-5

Class 2A

Saturday’s results

WPIAL team tournament

At Chartiers-Houston

Semifinals

Burrell 33, Mt. Pleasant 24

106: Joseph Longhi (MP) p. Lukas Gratzmiller, 1:04

113: Calio Zanella (B) p. William Shipley, :55

120: Cooper Hornack (B) m.d. Sean Cain, 10-1

126: Duncan Blose (MP) d. Travis Newell, 8-4

132: Greg Shaulis (MP) d. Niko Ferra, 4-2

138: Jamison Poklembo (MP) p. Anthony Barbieri, :42

145: Isaac Lacinksi (B) d. Lucas Shaulis, 3-2

152: Shawn Szymanski (B) m.d. Brady Poole, 12-4

160: Damian Barr (B) m.d. Conor Johnson, 12-4

172: Nico Zanella (B) d. Ty Hornick, 10-4

189: Cole Clark (B) d. Noah Gnibus, 3-1

215: Cam Martin (B) p. Jackson Hutter, 1:32

285: Dayton Pitzer (MP) wbf.

Quaker Valley 36, Burgettstown 35

106: Parker Sentipal (B) t.f. Isaac Maccaglia, 15-0 (5:07)

113: Jack Kazalas (QV) p. Darius Simmons, :18

120: Logan Richey (QV) p. Dylan Slovick, 3:58

126: Marcus Richey (QV) p. Autumn Snatchko, :47

132: Joey Sentipal (B) p. Brandon Krul, 5:20

138: Rudy Brown (B) wbf.

145: Anthony Lancos (B) wbf.

152: Justin Richey (QV) p. Eric Kovach, 3:18

160: Hunter Guiddy (B) d. William Campbell, 10-4

172: DJ Slovick (B) d. Mason Diemert, 6-2

189: Patrick Cutchember (QV) p. Jacob Noyes, 1:17

215: Chase Kretzler (QV) p. Josh Ramey, 2:14

285: Joseph Baronick (B) p. Sebastian Juarez-Safran, :48

Finals

Quaker Valley 30, Burrell 28

106: Isaac Maccaglia (QV) p. Lukas Gratzmiller, 2:28

113: Jack Kazalas (QV) p. Calio Zanella, :53

120: Cooper Hornack (B) d. Logan Richey, 4-3

126: Marcus Richey (QV) d. Travis Newell, 8-5

132: Brandon Krul (QV) d. Niko Ferra, 4-3

138: Isaac Lacinksi (B) m.d. Michael Carmody, 12-3

145: Shawn Szymanski (B) d. Jack Diemert, 5-3

152: Justin Richey (QV) p. Stevie Hasson, :37

*160: Nico Zanella (B) d. William Campbell, 3-1

172: Damian Barr (B) d. Mason Diemert, 5-1

189: Cam Martin (B) p. Chase Kretzler, 3:04

215: Patrick Cutchember (QV) p. Cole Clark, 5:47

285: Luke Boylan (B) p. Sebastian Juarez-Safran, 2:55

(*) match started at 160

Records: Quaker Valley 17-3; Burrell 12-5

Third place

Burgettstown 43, Mt. Pleasant 20

106: Parker Sentipal (B) t.f. Joseph Longhi, 18-2 (5:13)

113: Darius Simmons (B) p. William Shipley, 1:51

120: Dylan Slovick (B) p. Sean Cain), 3:3

126: Duncan Blose (MP) p. Autumn Snatchko, :09

132: Joey Sentipal (B) d. Greg Shaulis, 11-4

138: Rudy Brown (B) d. Jamison Poklembo, 4-3

145: Eric Kovach (B) p. Brady Poole, :51

152: Anthony Lancos (B) d. Lucas Shaulis, 4-3

160: Conor Johnson (MP) d. Hunter Guiddy, 8-2

172: DJ Slovick (B) t.f. Ty Hornick, 16-1 (4:00)

189: Noah Gnibus (MP) p. Michael Grant, :30

215: Dayton Pitzer (MP) p. Jacob Noyes, :16

285: Joseph Baronick (B) p. Joseph Semelka, 3:15

Records: Burgettstown 13-1; Mt. Pleasant 12-6

Nonsection

Beaver 27, Blackhawk 12

PIAA team championship

Class 3A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

Latrobe at Carrick, 7 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.; Dallastown at Spring-Ford, 7 p.m.; West Chester Henderson at Nazareth, 7:30 p.m.

First round

Thursday’s schedule

At Giant Center, Hershey

Council Rock South vs. Carrick/Latrobe winner, 6 p.m.; General McLane vs. Central Dauphin, 6 p.m.; LaSalle College vs. Connellsville, 6 p.m.; Bethlehem Catholic vs. Cumberland Valley/Canon-McMillan winner, 6 p.m.

Waynesburg vs. Spring-Ford/Dallastown winner, 8 p.m.; Mifflin County vs. Quakertown, 8 p.m.; Abington Heights vs. Nazareth/West Chester Henderson winner, 8 p.m.; Gettysburg vs. Williamsport, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

Burgettstown at Fort LeBoeuf, 7 p.m.; Corry at Tyrone, 6 p.m.; Canton vs. Saucon Valley at Nazareth, 6 p.m.; West Perry at Montgomery, 7 p.m.

First round

Thursday’s schedule

At Giant Center, Hershey

Benton vs. Faith Christian, 2 p.m.; Brookville vs. Fort LeBoeuf/Burgettstown winner, 2 p.m.; Notre Dame Green Pond vs. Tyrone/Corry winner, 2 p.m.; Bishop McDevitt vs. Burrell, 2 p.m.

Quaker Valley vs. Saucon Valley/Canton winner, 4 p.m.; Forest Hills vs. Boiling Springs, 4 p.m. Lackawanna Trail vs. Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.; Hickory vs. Montgomery/West Perry winner, 4 p.m.

