High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 7, 2020

By:

Saturday, February 8, 2020 | 12:20 AM

Basketball

Boys

Friday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 61, North Hills 40

Section 3

Hempfield 66, Latrobe 52

Class 5A

Section 1

Laurel Highlands 76, Albert Gallatin 61

Penn Hills 71, Woodland Hills 59

McKeesport at Gateway, ppd.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 63, West Allegheny 47

Montour 71, Moon 49

Thomas Jefferson 59, West Mifflin 54

Trinity at South Fayette, ppd.

Section 3

Franklin Regional 72, Kiski Area 55

Plum 63, Shaler 62

Hampton at Mars, ppd.

Indiana at Armstrong, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 2

Blackhawk 62, Beaver 31

Central Valley 82, Hopewell 51

Quaker Valley 74, Ambridge 52

Class 3A

Section 1

Aliquippa 49, Beaver Falls 35

Ellwood City 62, Riverside 55

Lincoln Park 61, Neshannock 43

Section 2

Carlynton 59, Fort Cherry 43

North Catholic 99, Avonworth 59

Seton LaSalle 83, Keystone Oaks 43

Section 3

Shady Side Academy 55, Deer Lakes 47

South Allegheny at East Allegheny, ppd.

Valley at Burrell, ppd.

Section 4

Southmoreland 57, Frazier 43

Brownsville at Beth-Center, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Springdale 58, Riverview 51

Winchester Thurston at Summit Academy (n)

Propel Braddock Hills at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.

Sto-Rox at Northgate, ppd.

Section 2

Jeannette 56, Serra Catholic 53

Bentworth at California, ppd.

Carmichaels at Chartiers-Houston, ppd.

Section 3

Laurel 72, Shenango 70

South Side 70, Burgettstown 26

Sewickley Academy at OLSH, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell 66, Vincentian Academy 57

Nazareth Prep 81, Eden Christian 70

Union 87, Western Beaver 54

Quigley Catholic at Rochester, ppd.

Section 2

Bishop Canevin 96, Avella 57

Mapletown at Monessen, ppd.

West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.

Section 3

Clairton 58, Greensburg Central Catholic 49

Leechburg at St. Joseph, ppd.

Propel Andrew Street at Propel Montour, ppd.

Nonsection

Canon-McMillan 60, Ringgold 53

Erie 55, Highlands 52

Upper St. Clair 61, Fox Chapel 46

Aquinas Academy at Imani Christian, ppd.

Brentwood at South Park, ppd.

Butler at McDowell, ppd.

Central Catholic at Kennedy Catholic, ppd.

Geibel at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

Greensburg Salem at Uniontown, ppd.

Mt. Lebanon at Allderdice, ppd.

Norwin at Baldwin, ppd.

Peters Township at Connellsville, ppd.

Steel Valley at Freeport, ppd.

District 6

Heritage Championship

At IUP

Ligonier Valley 64, Homer-Center 47

Nonconference

Blacklick Valley at Northern Cambria, ppd.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 1

McKeesport at Gateway, 1:30 p.m.

Section 2

Trinity at South Fayette, 4:30 p.m.

Section 3

Indiana at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Ambridge at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 2 p.m.

Valley at Burrell, noon

Section 4

Brownsville at Beth-Center, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Propel Braddock Hills at Apollo-Ridge, noon

Sto-Rox at Northgate, 2:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at California, 2 p.m.

Carmichaels at Chartiers-Houston, 1 p.m.

Section 3

Sewickley Academy at OLSH, 2:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Quigley Catholic at Rochester, 2:30 p.m.

Section 2

Mapletown at Monessen, 12:30 p.m.

West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 1:30 p.m.

Section 3

Leechburg at St. Joseph, 2 p.m.

Propel Andrew Street at Propel Montour, 2 p.m.

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy at Imani Christian, 2 p.m.

Blackhawk at Seneca Valley, 1 p.m.

Brentwood at South Park, 12:30 p.m.

Geibel at Mt. Pleasant, 12:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Uniontown, 1:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Allderdice, 12:30 p.m.

North Hills at Gateway, 1:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Connellsville, 1:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at McDowell, 3:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.

Vincentian Academy at Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.), 7:30 p.m.

Bash with the Bronx

At Hickory

Sewickley Academy vs. Erie First Christian, 3 p.m.

Brooklyn Tech (N.Y.) vs. ISA/Andrews Academy (Ohio), 4:30 p.m.

Penn Hills vs. Spire Institute (Ohio), 6 p.m.

Our Savior Lutheran (N.Y.) vs. Hickory, 7:30 p.m.

Hoops for a Cure

At North Allegheny

Eden Christian vs. Moon, 3 p.m.

Fairview vs. Knoch, 4:30 p.m.

Hampton vs. North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Nonconference

Blacklick Valley at Northern Cambria, 6:15 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Hills 44, North Allegheny 27

Norwin 57, Fox Chapel 37

Class 5A

Section 2

Franklin Regional 51, Kiski Area 21

Gateway 31, Plum 29

Hampton at Mars, ppd.

Section 3

Penn Hills 55, Woodland Hills 28

Oakland Catholic at Uniontown, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 3

West Mifflin at McKeesport, ppd.

Class A

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at Monessen, ppd.

Section 3

Clairton 49, Greensburg Central Catholic 47

Nonsection

Thomas Jefferson 58, West Mifflin 40

Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, ppd.

Laurel Highlands at Greensburg Salem, ppd.

Ligonier Valley at Armstrong, ppd.

Steel Valley at Jeannette, ppd.

District 6

Heritage Championship

At IUP

Penns Manor 42, United 24

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Neshannock at Avonworth, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Ellis School at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at Monessen, 11 a.m.

Nonsection

Baldwin at Gateway, noon

Clairton at Frazier, 1 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Mt. Lebanon, 2:30 p.m.

Highlands at Deer Lakes, 1 p.m.

Latrobe at Hempfield, 2:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Greensburg Salem, noon

Propel Andrew Street at Cornell, 1:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Montour, 1:30 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Serra Catholic, noon

Upper St. Clair at Trinity, 1:30 p.m.

Vincentian Academy at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at South Side, 1:30 p.m.

Bash with the Bronx

At Hickory

Norwin vs. Kennedy Catholic, 1:30 p.m.

Hoops for a Cure

At North Allegheny

Oakland Catholic vs. North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

West Middlesex vs. Hampton, 1:30 p.m.

PIAA team playoffs

Class AAA

Semifinals

Friday’s results

At Giant Center, Hershey

Nazareth 59, Dallastown 6

Waynesburg 33, Bethlehem Catholic 31

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

At Giant Center, Hershey

Bethlehem Catholic 39, Canon-McMillan 22

Dallastown 37, Spring Ford 28

Nazareth 50, Seneca Valley 10

Waynesburg 44, Cathedral Prep 24

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

At Giant Center, Hershey

Nazareth vs. Waynesburg, 1 p.m.

Consolation bracket

First round

Friday’s results

At Giant Center, Hershey

Central Dauphin 33, Quakertown 25

Delaware Valley 42, Father Judge 22

Gettysburg 41, Williamsport 33

State College 38, Garnet Valley 18

Second round

Friday’s results

At Giant Center, Hershey

Canon-McMillan 42, Delaware Valley 21

Cathedral Prep 37, State College 33

Seneca Valley 37, Central Dauphin 28

Spring Ford 29, Gettysburg 22

Third round

Saturday’s schedule

At Giant Center, Hershey, 9 a.m.

Canon-McMillan vs. Cathedral Prep

Seneca Valley vs. Spring Ford

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

At Giant Center, Hershey, TBA

Canon-McMillan/Cathedral Prep-winner vs. Dallastown

Seneca Valley/Spring Ford-winner vs. Bethlehem Catholic

Class AA

Semifinals

Reynolds 33, Saucon Valley 29

Southern Columbia 39, Chestnut Ridge 20

Quarterfinals

Friday’s results

At Giant Center, Hershey

Chestnut Ridge 38, Westmont Hilltop 27

Reynolds 47, Forest Hills 20

Saucon Valley 39, Burrell 29

Southern Columbia 47, Brookville 18

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

At Giant Center, Hershey

Southern Columbia vs. Reynolds, 1 p.m.

Consolation bracket

First round

Friday’s results

At Giant Center, Hershey

Corry 46, Tunkhannock 20

Hamburg 45, Burgettstown 26

Montoursville 35, Line Mountain 29

Notre Dame Green Pond 48, Faith Christian 23

Second round

Friday’s results

At Giant Center, Hershey

Brookville 32, Montoursville 31

Burrell 38, Corry 23

Hamburg 37, Forest Hills 27

Notre Dame Green Pond 42, Westmont Hilltop 26

Third round

Saturday’s schedule

At Giant Center, Hershey, 9 a.m.

Hamburg vs. Burrell

Brookville vs. Notre Dame Green Pond

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

At Giant Center, Hershey, TBA

Hamburg/Burrell-winner vs. Saucon Valley

Brookville/Notre Dame Green Pond-winner vs. Chestnut Ridge

Friday’s summaries

PIAA team playoffs

Class AAA

Semifinals

Waynesburg 33, Bethlehem Catholic 31

106: Tyler Kasak (BC) d. Mac Church, 4-3

113: Nate Jones (W) wbDQ. (illegal slam) Dante Frinzi, 0:59

120: Andrew Harmon (BC) d. Hunter Shriver (W), 1-0

126: Rocco Welsh (W) d. Matt Mayer, 8-2

132: Kenny Herrmann (BC) m.d. Cole Homet, 11-3

138: Wyatt Henson (W) m.d. Evan Gleason, 22-11

145: Cole Handlivoc (BC) m.d. Colton Stoneking, 20-10

152: Matt Lackman (BC) wbf.

160: Jamir Jiminez (BC) wbf.

*170: Luca Augustine (W) t.f. Luke Thomas, 24-8 (4:15)

182: Darnell Johnson (W) d. Justuz Bozzi, 2-0

195: Noah Tustin (W) p. Bryant Finney, 1:41

220: Tavion Banks (BC) wbf.

285: Ryan Howard (W) p. Mike Maldonado

*Match started at 170 pounds

**Bethlehem Catholic penalized a team point for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Records: W 15-0, BC 14-3.

Quarterfinals

Nazareth 50, Seneca Valley 10

106: Charlie Bunting (N) d. Tyler Chappell, 3-2.

113: Jake Doone (N) d. Hunter Swedish, 12-6.

120: Dylan Chappell (SV) d. Andreo Ferraina, 6-0.

126: Andrew Smith (N) p. Tom Johnson, :28.

132: Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (SV) m.d. Blaine Wilson, 12-0.

138: Chanz Shearer (SV) d. Foster Nicholas, 7-3.

145: Dashawn Farber (N) d. Antonio Amelio, 6-3.

152: Jake Dressler (N) p. Aidan Hayes, 1:31.

160: Nate Srefanik (N) p. Michael Adamson, 3:28.

170: Conner Herceg (N) p. Marshall Adamson, 2:17.

182: Drew Clearie (N) m.d. Tyler Yurich, 16-5.

195: Sonny Sasso (N) p. Conor Hayes, 3:45.

220: Stephen Schott (N) m.d. Nick Funovits, 15-4.

285: Matthew Burton (N) d. Davin Beahm, 9-7 (SV).

*Match started at 152 pounds

Records: N 19-1, SV 16-3.

Waynesburg 44, Cathedral Prep 24

106: Mac Church (W) d. Jacob Vad Bee, 2-1 (TB-2),

113: Nate Jones (W) d. Philip Stark, 4-2 (SV).

120: Hunter Shriver (W) d. Elijah Hunt, 4-2.

126: Rocco Welsh (W) t.f. Kaemen Smith, 20-5 (4:13).

132: Cole Homet (W) p. Steffan Lynch, 3:04.

138: Wyatt Henson (W) wbf.

145: Paniro Johnson (CP) wbf.

152: Maques McClorin (CP) p. Nathan Stephenson, 3:21.

160: Luca Augustine (W) p. Owen Shetler, 2:52.

170: Kelyn Blossey (CP) d. Eli Makel, 5-1.

182: Darnell Johnson (W) p. Luke Sittinger, 5:09.

195: Noah Tustin (W) p. Hunter Tirpak, 2:15.

220: Dorian Crosby (CP) m.d. Ryan Howard, 16-5.

285. John Campbell (CP) p. Luke Maley, 1:50.

*Match started at 152 pounds

**Cathedral Prep penalized a team point for unsportsmanlike conduct

Records: W 14-0; CP 19-2

Bethlehem Catholic 39, Canon-McMillan 22

106: Cael McIntyre (BC) m.d. Jacob Houpt, 12-0.

113: Dante Frinzi (BC) t.f. Brandon Dami, 18-2 (5:59).

120: Matt Mayer (BC) d. Costa Moore, 12-5.

126: Jacob Gardner (CM) d. Trey Miletics, 5-3.

132: Lenny Herrmann (BC) wbf.

138: Jimmy Baxter (CM) m.d. Giovanni Bozzi, 14-3.

145: Evan Gleason (BC) d. Gabriel Stafford, 10-6.

152: Cole Handlovic (BC) p. Austin Slavick, 1:34.

160: Matt Lackman (BC) d. Tanner Rohaley, 4-2.

170: Jamir Jiminez (BC) p. Blake Joseph, 2:49.

182: Matthew Furman (CM) d. Justus Bozzi, 3-1.

195: Tavion Banks (BC) d. Tyler Rohaley, 7-1.

220: Gerrit Nijenhuis (CM) wbf.

285: Evan Miller (CM) p. Mike Maldonado, 1:29.

*Match started at 152 pounds

Records: BC 14-2, CM 16-5.

Consolation bracket

Second round

Canon-McMillan 42, Delaware Valley 21

106: Zach Jacaruso (DV) d. Jacob Houpt, 7-1

113: Brandon Dami (CM) d. Connor Crescimanno, 6-4 (SV)

120: Costa Moore (CM) d. Travis Norman, 7-0

126: Jacob Gardner (CM) d. C.J. Ross, 8-2

132: Preston Machado (DV) wbf. Jimmy Baxter, 0:28

138: Gabriel Stafford (CM) . Dan Privatt, 0:43

145: Joe Casella (DV) dec. Gianmarco Ramos, 6-2

152: Tanner Rohaley (CM) p. Cooper Kidd, 0:35

160: Machias Magill (DV) dec. Blake Joseph, 7-2

170: Matthew Furman (CM) dec. Gavin Brazanskas, 7-5

182: Tyler Rohaley (CM) p. Matt Daub, 1:14

195: Gerrit Nijenhuis (CM) wbf.

220: Jason Henderson (DV) wbf.

285: Evan Miller (CM) p. Todd Smirmari, 1:24

*Match started at 160 pounds

Records: CM 17-5, DV 16-4.

Seneca Valley 37, Central Dauphin 28

106: Matt Repos (CD) major dec. Tyler Chappell, 13-2.

113: Hunter Swedish (SV) Dallas Schorr, 21-6 (4:43)

120: Dylan Kennedy (SV) p. Liam Kennedy, 0:38

126: Josh Miller (CD) p. Evan Vetter, 4:40

132: Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (SV) m.d. Tyler Faust, 12-0

138: Chanz Shearer (SV) d. Bryce Buckman, 12-7

145: Antonio Amelia (SV) p. Wade McClure, 2:23

152: Tye Weathersby (CD) wbf.

160: Drew Vlasnik (SV) m.d. Behruz Anvarov, 15-4

170: Liam Volk-Klos (SV) p. Ethan Pae, 3:33

182: Patrick Johnson (SV) d. Timmy Smith, 4-2

195: Jackson Talbott (CD) d. Conor Hayes, 5-0

220: Marques Holton (CD) p. Chris Helmsen, 0:20

285: Nathaniel Mosey (CD) d. Nick Funovits, 10-4

*Match started at 160 pounds

Records: SV 17-3, CD 19-4.

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Saucon Valley 39, Burrell 29

106: Niko Ferra (B) p. Ermal Duka, 1:20

113: Shawn Szymanski (B) m.d. Connor Nicholas, 13-5

120: Nick Salerno (B) m.d. Travis Riefenstahl, 11-1

126: Cael Markle (SV) m.d. Trent Valovchik, 10-1

132: Ian Oswalt (B) d. Christopher Arciuolo, 3-2

138: Jacob Jones (SV) p. Logan Bechtold, 1:19

145: Thomas Spirk (SV) t.f. Simon Slahtovsky, 16-0 (1:56)

152: A.J. Corrado (B) wbf.

160: Ty Csencsits (SV) d. Noah Linderman, 6-5

170: Mathews Arciuolo (SV) t.f. Dom Holmes, 21-6 (4:56)

182: Dane Csencsits (SV) m.d. Rick Feroce, 15-6

195: Braydyn Lugardo (SV) p. Cole Clark, 1:02

220: Michael Scherer (B) p. Jack Marouchoc, 0:28

285: Nicholas Warnke (SV) wbf.

*Match started at 160 pounds

Records: SV 19-2; B 11-6

Consolation bracket

First round

Hamburg 45, Burgettstown 26

106: Shane Ilgenfritz (B) p. Trenton Wahl, 0:16

113: Parker Davidson (H) p. Autumn Snatchko, 0:16

120: Joey Sentipal (B) m.d. Tanner Macbeth, 13-0

126: Hunter Guiddy (B) p. Sean McCrorey, 2;28

132: Kyle Vernon (H) m.d. Anthony Lancos, 16-3

138: Dalton Gimbor (H) t.f. Jacob Noyes, 19-2 (3:00)

145: Bailey Gimbor (H) p. Matt Tasz, 2:00

152: Ayden Kauffman (H) p. Ryan Green, 4-0

*160: Shane Kemper (B) m.d. Lane Albrecht, 8-0

170: Brant Mason (H) p. Jacob Loudin, 2:21

182: Travis Colson (H) p. D.J. Slovick, 2:06

195: Tristan Baer (H) p. Turner Lehman, 1:49

220: Nick James (H) d. Tyler Cody, 5-2

285: Riley Kemper (B) p. Charles Sheppard, 0:14

*Match started at 160 pounds

Records: H 18-1; B 14-4

Second round

Burrell 38, Corry 23

106: Lucas Munsee (C) t.f. Niko Ferra, 15-0 (2:47)

113: Shawn Szymanski (B) m.d. Kayden Reyda, 10-1

120: Nick Salerno (B) m.d. Damoin Kinney, 11-2

126: Trent Valovchik (B) d. Derek Hurd, 9-2

132: Ian Oswalt (B) p. Lucas Peterson, 3:27

138: Logan Bechtold (B) d. Trey Proper, 2-0

145: Nick Lapinski (C) d. Simon Slahtovsky, 2-0

152: Damian Barr (B) p. Hunter Savitz, 1:34

160: A.J. Corrado (B) p. Dylan Gourley, 2:32

170: Noah Linderman (B) d. Austin Sacchetti, 5-3

182: Matt Petrilla (C) p. Cole Clark, 2:48

195: Hayden Linkerhof (C) d. Ricky Feroce, 5-0

220: Michael Scherer (B) d. Shawn Proctor, 5-3 (SV)

285: Xavier Reyda (C) wbf.

*Match started at 170 pounds

Records: B 12-6, C 18-4

