High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 7, 2020
Saturday, February 8, 2020 | 12:20 AM
Basketball
Boys
Friday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 61, North Hills 40
Section 3
Hempfield 66, Latrobe 52
Class 5A
Section 1
Laurel Highlands 76, Albert Gallatin 61
Penn Hills 71, Woodland Hills 59
McKeesport at Gateway, ppd.
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 63, West Allegheny 47
Montour 71, Moon 49
Thomas Jefferson 59, West Mifflin 54
Trinity at South Fayette, ppd.
Section 3
Franklin Regional 72, Kiski Area 55
Plum 63, Shaler 62
Hampton at Mars, ppd.
Indiana at Armstrong, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 2
Blackhawk 62, Beaver 31
Central Valley 82, Hopewell 51
Quaker Valley 74, Ambridge 52
Class 3A
Section 1
Aliquippa 49, Beaver Falls 35
Ellwood City 62, Riverside 55
Lincoln Park 61, Neshannock 43
Section 2
Carlynton 59, Fort Cherry 43
North Catholic 99, Avonworth 59
Seton LaSalle 83, Keystone Oaks 43
Section 3
Shady Side Academy 55, Deer Lakes 47
South Allegheny at East Allegheny, ppd.
Valley at Burrell, ppd.
Section 4
Southmoreland 57, Frazier 43
Brownsville at Beth-Center, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Springdale 58, Riverview 51
Winchester Thurston at Summit Academy (n)
Propel Braddock Hills at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.
Sto-Rox at Northgate, ppd.
Section 2
Jeannette 56, Serra Catholic 53
Bentworth at California, ppd.
Carmichaels at Chartiers-Houston, ppd.
Section 3
Laurel 72, Shenango 70
South Side 70, Burgettstown 26
Sewickley Academy at OLSH, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell 66, Vincentian Academy 57
Nazareth Prep 81, Eden Christian 70
Union 87, Western Beaver 54
Quigley Catholic at Rochester, ppd.
Section 2
Bishop Canevin 96, Avella 57
Mapletown at Monessen, ppd.
West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.
Section 3
Clairton 58, Greensburg Central Catholic 49
Leechburg at St. Joseph, ppd.
Propel Andrew Street at Propel Montour, ppd.
Nonsection
Canon-McMillan 60, Ringgold 53
Erie 55, Highlands 52
Upper St. Clair 61, Fox Chapel 46
Aquinas Academy at Imani Christian, ppd.
Brentwood at South Park, ppd.
Butler at McDowell, ppd.
Central Catholic at Kennedy Catholic, ppd.
Geibel at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.
Greensburg Salem at Uniontown, ppd.
Mt. Lebanon at Allderdice, ppd.
Norwin at Baldwin, ppd.
Peters Township at Connellsville, ppd.
Steel Valley at Freeport, ppd.
District 6
Heritage Championship
At IUP
Ligonier Valley 64, Homer-Center 47
Nonconference
Blacklick Valley at Northern Cambria, ppd.
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 1
McKeesport at Gateway, 1:30 p.m.
Section 2
Trinity at South Fayette, 4:30 p.m.
Section 3
Indiana at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 2
Ambridge at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 3
South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 2 p.m.
Valley at Burrell, noon
Section 4
Brownsville at Beth-Center, 2 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Propel Braddock Hills at Apollo-Ridge, noon
Sto-Rox at Northgate, 2:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at California, 2 p.m.
Carmichaels at Chartiers-Houston, 1 p.m.
Section 3
Sewickley Academy at OLSH, 2:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Quigley Catholic at Rochester, 2:30 p.m.
Section 2
Mapletown at Monessen, 12:30 p.m.
West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 1:30 p.m.
Section 3
Leechburg at St. Joseph, 2 p.m.
Propel Andrew Street at Propel Montour, 2 p.m.
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy at Imani Christian, 2 p.m.
Blackhawk at Seneca Valley, 1 p.m.
Brentwood at South Park, 12:30 p.m.
Geibel at Mt. Pleasant, 12:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Uniontown, 1:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Allderdice, 12:30 p.m.
North Hills at Gateway, 1:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Connellsville, 1:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at McDowell, 3:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Bethel Park, 4 p.m.
Vincentian Academy at Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.), 7:30 p.m.
Bash with the Bronx
At Hickory
Sewickley Academy vs. Erie First Christian, 3 p.m.
Brooklyn Tech (N.Y.) vs. ISA/Andrews Academy (Ohio), 4:30 p.m.
Penn Hills vs. Spire Institute (Ohio), 6 p.m.
Our Savior Lutheran (N.Y.) vs. Hickory, 7:30 p.m.
Hoops for a Cure
At North Allegheny
Eden Christian vs. Moon, 3 p.m.
Fairview vs. Knoch, 4:30 p.m.
Hampton vs. North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Nonconference
Blacklick Valley at Northern Cambria, 6:15 p.m.
Girls
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Hills 44, North Allegheny 27
Norwin 57, Fox Chapel 37
Class 5A
Section 2
Franklin Regional 51, Kiski Area 21
Gateway 31, Plum 29
Hampton at Mars, ppd.
Section 3
Penn Hills 55, Woodland Hills 28
Oakland Catholic at Uniontown, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 3
West Mifflin at McKeesport, ppd.
Class A
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan at Monessen, ppd.
Section 3
Clairton 49, Greensburg Central Catholic 47
Nonsection
Thomas Jefferson 58, West Mifflin 40
Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, ppd.
Laurel Highlands at Greensburg Salem, ppd.
Ligonier Valley at Armstrong, ppd.
Steel Valley at Jeannette, ppd.
District 6
Heritage Championship
At IUP
Penns Manor 42, United 24
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1
Neshannock at Avonworth, 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Ellis School at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan at Monessen, 11 a.m.
Nonsection
Baldwin at Gateway, noon
Clairton at Frazier, 1 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Mt. Lebanon, 2:30 p.m.
Highlands at Deer Lakes, 1 p.m.
Latrobe at Hempfield, 2:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Greensburg Salem, noon
Propel Andrew Street at Cornell, 1:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Montour, 1:30 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Serra Catholic, noon
Upper St. Clair at Trinity, 1:30 p.m.
Vincentian Academy at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at South Side, 1:30 p.m.
Bash with the Bronx
At Hickory
Norwin vs. Kennedy Catholic, 1:30 p.m.
Hoops for a Cure
At North Allegheny
Oakland Catholic vs. North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
West Middlesex vs. Hampton, 1:30 p.m.
PIAA team playoffs
Class AAA
Semifinals
Friday’s results
At Giant Center, Hershey
Nazareth 59, Dallastown 6
Waynesburg 33, Bethlehem Catholic 31
Quarterfinals
Friday’s results
At Giant Center, Hershey
Bethlehem Catholic 39, Canon-McMillan 22
Dallastown 37, Spring Ford 28
Nazareth 50, Seneca Valley 10
Waynesburg 44, Cathedral Prep 24
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
At Giant Center, Hershey
Nazareth vs. Waynesburg, 1 p.m.
Consolation bracket
First round
Friday’s results
At Giant Center, Hershey
Central Dauphin 33, Quakertown 25
Delaware Valley 42, Father Judge 22
Gettysburg 41, Williamsport 33
State College 38, Garnet Valley 18
Second round
Friday’s results
At Giant Center, Hershey
Canon-McMillan 42, Delaware Valley 21
Cathedral Prep 37, State College 33
Seneca Valley 37, Central Dauphin 28
Spring Ford 29, Gettysburg 22
Third round
Saturday’s schedule
At Giant Center, Hershey, 9 a.m.
Canon-McMillan vs. Cathedral Prep
Seneca Valley vs. Spring Ford
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
At Giant Center, Hershey, TBA
Canon-McMillan/Cathedral Prep-winner vs. Dallastown
Seneca Valley/Spring Ford-winner vs. Bethlehem Catholic
Class AA
Semifinals
Reynolds 33, Saucon Valley 29
Southern Columbia 39, Chestnut Ridge 20
Quarterfinals
Friday’s results
At Giant Center, Hershey
Chestnut Ridge 38, Westmont Hilltop 27
Reynolds 47, Forest Hills 20
Saucon Valley 39, Burrell 29
Southern Columbia 47, Brookville 18
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
At Giant Center, Hershey
Southern Columbia vs. Reynolds, 1 p.m.
Consolation bracket
First round
Friday’s results
At Giant Center, Hershey
Corry 46, Tunkhannock 20
Hamburg 45, Burgettstown 26
Montoursville 35, Line Mountain 29
Notre Dame Green Pond 48, Faith Christian 23
Second round
Friday’s results
At Giant Center, Hershey
Brookville 32, Montoursville 31
Burrell 38, Corry 23
Hamburg 37, Forest Hills 27
Notre Dame Green Pond 42, Westmont Hilltop 26
Third round
Saturday’s schedule
At Giant Center, Hershey, 9 a.m.
Hamburg vs. Burrell
Brookville vs. Notre Dame Green Pond
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
At Giant Center, Hershey, TBA
Hamburg/Burrell-winner vs. Saucon Valley
Brookville/Notre Dame Green Pond-winner vs. Chestnut Ridge
Friday’s summaries
PIAA team playoffs
Class AAA
Semifinals
Waynesburg 33, Bethlehem Catholic 31
106: Tyler Kasak (BC) d. Mac Church, 4-3
113: Nate Jones (W) wbDQ. (illegal slam) Dante Frinzi, 0:59
120: Andrew Harmon (BC) d. Hunter Shriver (W), 1-0
126: Rocco Welsh (W) d. Matt Mayer, 8-2
132: Kenny Herrmann (BC) m.d. Cole Homet, 11-3
138: Wyatt Henson (W) m.d. Evan Gleason, 22-11
145: Cole Handlivoc (BC) m.d. Colton Stoneking, 20-10
152: Matt Lackman (BC) wbf.
160: Jamir Jiminez (BC) wbf.
*170: Luca Augustine (W) t.f. Luke Thomas, 24-8 (4:15)
182: Darnell Johnson (W) d. Justuz Bozzi, 2-0
195: Noah Tustin (W) p. Bryant Finney, 1:41
220: Tavion Banks (BC) wbf.
285: Ryan Howard (W) p. Mike Maldonado
*Match started at 170 pounds
**Bethlehem Catholic penalized a team point for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Records: W 15-0, BC 14-3.
Quarterfinals
Nazareth 50, Seneca Valley 10
106: Charlie Bunting (N) d. Tyler Chappell, 3-2.
113: Jake Doone (N) d. Hunter Swedish, 12-6.
120: Dylan Chappell (SV) d. Andreo Ferraina, 6-0.
126: Andrew Smith (N) p. Tom Johnson, :28.
132: Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (SV) m.d. Blaine Wilson, 12-0.
138: Chanz Shearer (SV) d. Foster Nicholas, 7-3.
145: Dashawn Farber (N) d. Antonio Amelio, 6-3.
152: Jake Dressler (N) p. Aidan Hayes, 1:31.
160: Nate Srefanik (N) p. Michael Adamson, 3:28.
170: Conner Herceg (N) p. Marshall Adamson, 2:17.
182: Drew Clearie (N) m.d. Tyler Yurich, 16-5.
195: Sonny Sasso (N) p. Conor Hayes, 3:45.
220: Stephen Schott (N) m.d. Nick Funovits, 15-4.
285: Matthew Burton (N) d. Davin Beahm, 9-7 (SV).
*Match started at 152 pounds
Records: N 19-1, SV 16-3.
Waynesburg 44, Cathedral Prep 24
106: Mac Church (W) d. Jacob Vad Bee, 2-1 (TB-2),
113: Nate Jones (W) d. Philip Stark, 4-2 (SV).
120: Hunter Shriver (W) d. Elijah Hunt, 4-2.
126: Rocco Welsh (W) t.f. Kaemen Smith, 20-5 (4:13).
132: Cole Homet (W) p. Steffan Lynch, 3:04.
138: Wyatt Henson (W) wbf.
145: Paniro Johnson (CP) wbf.
152: Maques McClorin (CP) p. Nathan Stephenson, 3:21.
160: Luca Augustine (W) p. Owen Shetler, 2:52.
170: Kelyn Blossey (CP) d. Eli Makel, 5-1.
182: Darnell Johnson (W) p. Luke Sittinger, 5:09.
195: Noah Tustin (W) p. Hunter Tirpak, 2:15.
220: Dorian Crosby (CP) m.d. Ryan Howard, 16-5.
285. John Campbell (CP) p. Luke Maley, 1:50.
*Match started at 152 pounds
**Cathedral Prep penalized a team point for unsportsmanlike conduct
Records: W 14-0; CP 19-2
Bethlehem Catholic 39, Canon-McMillan 22
106: Cael McIntyre (BC) m.d. Jacob Houpt, 12-0.
113: Dante Frinzi (BC) t.f. Brandon Dami, 18-2 (5:59).
120: Matt Mayer (BC) d. Costa Moore, 12-5.
126: Jacob Gardner (CM) d. Trey Miletics, 5-3.
132: Lenny Herrmann (BC) wbf.
138: Jimmy Baxter (CM) m.d. Giovanni Bozzi, 14-3.
145: Evan Gleason (BC) d. Gabriel Stafford, 10-6.
152: Cole Handlovic (BC) p. Austin Slavick, 1:34.
160: Matt Lackman (BC) d. Tanner Rohaley, 4-2.
170: Jamir Jiminez (BC) p. Blake Joseph, 2:49.
182: Matthew Furman (CM) d. Justus Bozzi, 3-1.
195: Tavion Banks (BC) d. Tyler Rohaley, 7-1.
220: Gerrit Nijenhuis (CM) wbf.
285: Evan Miller (CM) p. Mike Maldonado, 1:29.
*Match started at 152 pounds
Records: BC 14-2, CM 16-5.
Consolation bracket
Second round
Canon-McMillan 42, Delaware Valley 21
106: Zach Jacaruso (DV) d. Jacob Houpt, 7-1
113: Brandon Dami (CM) d. Connor Crescimanno, 6-4 (SV)
120: Costa Moore (CM) d. Travis Norman, 7-0
126: Jacob Gardner (CM) d. C.J. Ross, 8-2
132: Preston Machado (DV) wbf. Jimmy Baxter, 0:28
138: Gabriel Stafford (CM) . Dan Privatt, 0:43
145: Joe Casella (DV) dec. Gianmarco Ramos, 6-2
152: Tanner Rohaley (CM) p. Cooper Kidd, 0:35
160: Machias Magill (DV) dec. Blake Joseph, 7-2
170: Matthew Furman (CM) dec. Gavin Brazanskas, 7-5
182: Tyler Rohaley (CM) p. Matt Daub, 1:14
195: Gerrit Nijenhuis (CM) wbf.
220: Jason Henderson (DV) wbf.
285: Evan Miller (CM) p. Todd Smirmari, 1:24
*Match started at 160 pounds
Records: CM 17-5, DV 16-4.
Seneca Valley 37, Central Dauphin 28
106: Matt Repos (CD) major dec. Tyler Chappell, 13-2.
113: Hunter Swedish (SV) Dallas Schorr, 21-6 (4:43)
120: Dylan Kennedy (SV) p. Liam Kennedy, 0:38
126: Josh Miller (CD) p. Evan Vetter, 4:40
132: Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (SV) m.d. Tyler Faust, 12-0
138: Chanz Shearer (SV) d. Bryce Buckman, 12-7
145: Antonio Amelia (SV) p. Wade McClure, 2:23
152: Tye Weathersby (CD) wbf.
160: Drew Vlasnik (SV) m.d. Behruz Anvarov, 15-4
170: Liam Volk-Klos (SV) p. Ethan Pae, 3:33
182: Patrick Johnson (SV) d. Timmy Smith, 4-2
195: Jackson Talbott (CD) d. Conor Hayes, 5-0
220: Marques Holton (CD) p. Chris Helmsen, 0:20
285: Nathaniel Mosey (CD) d. Nick Funovits, 10-4
*Match started at 160 pounds
Records: SV 17-3, CD 19-4.
Class AA
Quarterfinals
Saucon Valley 39, Burrell 29
106: Niko Ferra (B) p. Ermal Duka, 1:20
113: Shawn Szymanski (B) m.d. Connor Nicholas, 13-5
120: Nick Salerno (B) m.d. Travis Riefenstahl, 11-1
126: Cael Markle (SV) m.d. Trent Valovchik, 10-1
132: Ian Oswalt (B) d. Christopher Arciuolo, 3-2
138: Jacob Jones (SV) p. Logan Bechtold, 1:19
145: Thomas Spirk (SV) t.f. Simon Slahtovsky, 16-0 (1:56)
152: A.J. Corrado (B) wbf.
160: Ty Csencsits (SV) d. Noah Linderman, 6-5
170: Mathews Arciuolo (SV) t.f. Dom Holmes, 21-6 (4:56)
182: Dane Csencsits (SV) m.d. Rick Feroce, 15-6
195: Braydyn Lugardo (SV) p. Cole Clark, 1:02
220: Michael Scherer (B) p. Jack Marouchoc, 0:28
285: Nicholas Warnke (SV) wbf.
*Match started at 160 pounds
Records: SV 19-2; B 11-6
Consolation bracket
First round
Hamburg 45, Burgettstown 26
106: Shane Ilgenfritz (B) p. Trenton Wahl, 0:16
113: Parker Davidson (H) p. Autumn Snatchko, 0:16
120: Joey Sentipal (B) m.d. Tanner Macbeth, 13-0
126: Hunter Guiddy (B) p. Sean McCrorey, 2;28
132: Kyle Vernon (H) m.d. Anthony Lancos, 16-3
138: Dalton Gimbor (H) t.f. Jacob Noyes, 19-2 (3:00)
145: Bailey Gimbor (H) p. Matt Tasz, 2:00
152: Ayden Kauffman (H) p. Ryan Green, 4-0
*160: Shane Kemper (B) m.d. Lane Albrecht, 8-0
170: Brant Mason (H) p. Jacob Loudin, 2:21
182: Travis Colson (H) p. D.J. Slovick, 2:06
195: Tristan Baer (H) p. Turner Lehman, 1:49
220: Nick James (H) d. Tyler Cody, 5-2
285: Riley Kemper (B) p. Charles Sheppard, 0:14
*Match started at 160 pounds
Records: H 18-1; B 14-4
Second round
Burrell 38, Corry 23
106: Lucas Munsee (C) t.f. Niko Ferra, 15-0 (2:47)
113: Shawn Szymanski (B) m.d. Kayden Reyda, 10-1
120: Nick Salerno (B) m.d. Damoin Kinney, 11-2
126: Trent Valovchik (B) d. Derek Hurd, 9-2
132: Ian Oswalt (B) p. Lucas Peterson, 3:27
138: Logan Bechtold (B) d. Trey Proper, 2-0
145: Nick Lapinski (C) d. Simon Slahtovsky, 2-0
152: Damian Barr (B) p. Hunter Savitz, 1:34
160: A.J. Corrado (B) p. Dylan Gourley, 2:32
170: Noah Linderman (B) d. Austin Sacchetti, 5-3
182: Matt Petrilla (C) p. Cole Clark, 2:48
195: Hayden Linkerhof (C) d. Ricky Feroce, 5-0
220: Michael Scherer (B) d. Shawn Proctor, 5-3 (SV)
285: Xavier Reyda (C) wbf.
*Match started at 170 pounds
Records: B 12-6, C 18-4
