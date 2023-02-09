High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 8, 2023

Wednesday, February 8, 2023

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 4

Washington 88, Waynesburg 46

Class A

Section 2

Geibel 81, West Greene 65

Section 3

St. Joseph 2, Hillel Academy 0 (forfeit)

Nonsection

Bentworth 66, Mapletown 53

Bishop Canevin 86, Serra Catholic 57

Propel Montour 63, Propel Braddock Hills 26

Washington at South Park, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 4

Carmichaels at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

California at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Derry at Homer-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Summit Academy at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 5A

Section 1

Penn Hills 50, Kiski Area 38

Class 4A

Section 2

Blackhawk 61, Quaker Valley 28

Nonsection

Aliquippa at Eden Christian, ppd.

Bentworth 37, Mapletown 36

Propel Montour 63, Propel Braddock Hills 26

Union 58, Greenville 21

Thursday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Gateway at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Hampton at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Lincoln Park at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Montour, 6 p.m.

South Fayette at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Mt. Pleasant, 6 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Shady Side Academy, 7:15 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Freedom at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Rochester at South Side, 7 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Brentwood at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Ellis School, 5:30 p.m.

Springdale at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Beth-Center at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

California at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Carmichaels at Chartiers-Houston, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Monessen, 5:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Geibel, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Leechburg at Jeannette, 6 p.m.

Riverview at St. Joseph, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Belle Vernon at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s schedule

​​Class 3A

Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, Ice Castle, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Bethel Park, Spencer Family YMCA, 9 p.m.

Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, Ice Castle, 9 p.m.

Class 2A

Armstrong at Hempfield, Kirk Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Bishop McCort, 1st Summit Cambria County War Memorial, 8 p.m.

Butler at Latrobe, Kirk Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.

Class A

Plum at Westmont Hilltop, 1st Summit Cambria County War Memorial, 6 p.m.

Hampton at Freeport, Belmont Complex, 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Wheeling Park, Wesbanco Arena, 7:20 p.m.

Norwin at Indiana, S&T Bank Ice Arena, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Beaver, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 8:50 p.m.

North Catholic at Quaker Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

McDowell at Moon, Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.

Varsity D2

Carrick at Ringgold, Rostraver Ice Garden, 6:15 p.m.

Wilmington at Central Valley, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.

Burrell at Elizabeth Forward, Rostraver Ice Garden, 8:20 p.m.

Swimming

Wednesday’s results

Class 2A

Section 3

Boys

Highlands 80, Deer Lakes 47

Girls

Deer Lakes 91, Highlands 24

Wrestling

Wednesday’s results

Nonsection

Bethel Park 47, Thomas Jefferson 24

Indiana 56, Knoch 18

Penn Hills 33, Yough 24

Ringgold 51, Albert Gallatin 24

Seneca Valley 46, Chartiers Valley 28

Southmoreland 48, Derry 26

Carlynton at Beaver, (n)

Freedom at Mars, (n)

Marion Center at Ligonier Valley, (n)

McKeesport at Elizabeth Forward, (n)

Moon at Peters Township, (n)

Mt. Lebanon at West Allegheny, (n)

North Catholic at Central Catholic, (n)

West Greene at Chartiers-Houston, (n)

PIAA team tournament

Class 3A

First round

Thursday’s schedule

At Hershey

Pennridge vs. Hempfield, 6 p.m.; Central Mountain vs. Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.; Shikellamy vs. Waynesburg, 6 p.m.; Bethlehem Catholic vs. Council Rock South, 6 p.m.; Central Dauphin vs. La Salle College, 8 p.m.; Delaware Valley vs. Nazareth, 8 p.m.; Cathedral Prep vs. Spring-Ford, 8 p.m.; Canon McMillan vs. Chambersburg, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Thursday’s schedule

At Hershey

Burgettstown vs. Honesdale, 2 p.m.; United vs. Saucon Valley 2 p.m.; Chestnut Ridge vs. West Perry, 2 p.m.; Warrior Run vs. Fort LeBoeuf, 2 p.m.; Berks Catholic vs. Canton, 4 p.m.; Brookville vs. Burrell, 4 p.m.; Notre Dame GP vs. Huntingdon, 4 p.m.; Reynolds vs. Faith Christian, 4 p.m.

