High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 8, 2023
By:
Wednesday, February 8, 2023 | 11:21 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 4
Washington 88, Waynesburg 46
Class A
Section 2
Geibel 81, West Greene 65
Section 3
St. Joseph 2, Hillel Academy 0 (forfeit)
Nonsection
Bishop Canevin 86, Serra Catholic 57
Propel Montour 63, Propel Braddock Hills 26
Washington at South Park, ppd.
Thursday’s schedule
Class 2A
Section 4
Carmichaels at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
California at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Derry at Homer-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Summit Academy at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Class 5A
Section 1
Penn Hills 50, Kiski Area 38
Class 4A
Section 2
Blackhawk 61, Quaker Valley 28
Nonsection
Aliquippa at Eden Christian, ppd.
Propel Montour 63, Propel Braddock Hills 26
Union 58, Greenville 21
Thursday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Gateway at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Hampton at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
McKeesport at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Lincoln Park at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Montour, 6 p.m.
South Fayette at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Mt. Pleasant, 6 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Shady Side Academy, 7:15 p.m.
Section 4
Brownsville at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
McGuffey at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Freedom at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Rochester at South Side, 7 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Brentwood at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Carlynton at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Ellis School, 5:30 p.m.
Springdale at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Beth-Center at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
California at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Carmichaels at Chartiers-Houston, 6 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan at Geibel, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Leechburg at Jeannette, 6 p.m.
Riverview at St. Joseph, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Belle Vernon at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, Ice Castle, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Bethel Park, Spencer Family YMCA, 9 p.m.
Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, Ice Castle, 9 p.m.
Class 2A
Armstrong at Hempfield, Kirk Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Bishop McCort, 1st Summit Cambria County War Memorial, 8 p.m.
Butler at Latrobe, Kirk Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.
Class A
Plum at Westmont Hilltop, 1st Summit Cambria County War Memorial, 6 p.m.
Hampton at Freeport, Belmont Complex, 7 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Wheeling Park, Wesbanco Arena, 7:20 p.m.
Norwin at Indiana, S&T Bank Ice Arena, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at Beaver, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 8:50 p.m.
North Catholic at Quaker Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.
McDowell at Moon, Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.
Varsity D2
Carrick at Ringgold, Rostraver Ice Garden, 6:15 p.m.
Wilmington at Central Valley, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.
Burrell at Elizabeth Forward, Rostraver Ice Garden, 8:20 p.m.
Swimming
Wednesday’s results
Class 2A
Section 3
Boys
Highlands 80, Deer Lakes 47
Girls
Deer Lakes 91, Highlands 24
Wrestling
Wednesday’s results
Nonsection
Bethel Park 47, Thomas Jefferson 24
Indiana 56, Knoch 18
Penn Hills 33, Yough 24
Ringgold 51, Albert Gallatin 24
Seneca Valley 46, Chartiers Valley 28
Southmoreland 48, Derry 26
Carlynton at Beaver, (n)
Marion Center at Ligonier Valley, (n)
McKeesport at Elizabeth Forward, (n)
Moon at Peters Township, (n)
Mt. Lebanon at West Allegheny, (n)
North Catholic at Central Catholic, (n)
West Greene at Chartiers-Houston, (n)
PIAA team tournament
Class 3A
First round
Thursday’s schedule
At Hershey
Pennridge vs. Hempfield, 6 p.m.; Central Mountain vs. Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.; Shikellamy vs. Waynesburg, 6 p.m.; Bethlehem Catholic vs. Council Rock South, 6 p.m.; Central Dauphin vs. La Salle College, 8 p.m.; Delaware Valley vs. Nazareth, 8 p.m.; Cathedral Prep vs. Spring-Ford, 8 p.m.; Canon McMillan vs. Chambersburg, 8 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Thursday’s schedule
At Hershey
Burgettstown vs. Honesdale, 2 p.m.; United vs. Saucon Valley 2 p.m.; Chestnut Ridge vs. West Perry, 2 p.m.; Warrior Run vs. Fort LeBoeuf, 2 p.m.; Berks Catholic vs. Canton, 4 p.m.; Brookville vs. Burrell, 4 p.m.; Notre Dame GP vs. Huntingdon, 4 p.m.; Reynolds vs. Faith Christian, 4 p.m.
