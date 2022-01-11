High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 10, 2022
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Monday’s results
Class 4A
Section 2
Lincoln Park 103, Ambridge 52
Class 2A
Section 4
Carmichaels 63, Bentworth 35
Nonsection
Freeport 53, Armstrong 48
Frazier at Beth-Center, ppd.
Allderdice 68, Highlands 64
Southwest Christian Athletic Conference
Trinity Christian 56, Calvary Christian 30
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
North Hills at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Central Catholic at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Latrobe at McKeesport, 5:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Hampton at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Freeport at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Blackhawk at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Park at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Southmoreland at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Laurel at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Freedom at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Summit Academy at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
East Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.
South Allegheny at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Brownsville at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
McGuffey at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Shenango at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.
Springdale at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Braddock Hills at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Serra Catholic, ppd.
Section 4
Carmichaels at California, 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Monessen at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Rochester at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Nazareth Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Western Beaver at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Geibel at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Mapletown at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Propel Montour at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Imani Christian at Propel Andrew Street, 6 p.m.
Leechburg at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Neighborhood Academy at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Franklin Regional at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 60, Pine-Richland 51
North Allegheny 52, Shaler 48
Norwin 59, Seneca Valley 46
Penn-Trafford 54, North Hills 21
Section 2
Hempfield 60, Canon-McMillan 56
Mt. Lebanon 59, Bethel Park 38
Upper St. Clair 65, Peters Township 40
Class 5A
Section 1
Moon 67, Lincoln Park 29
South Fayette 63, Oakland Catholic 36
Chartiers Valley 75, West Allegheny 16
Section 2
Indiana 69, Kiski Area 37
Mars 60, Plum 50
Section 3
Uniontown 37, Ringgold 36
Thomas Jefferson 62, Laurel Highlands 19
Section 4
Woodland Hills 49, Greensburg Salem 40
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry 53, Deer Lakes 32
Freeport at Valley, ppd.
Knoch 50, Highlands 33
Section 2
Hopewell 60, Ambridge 44
Montour 64, Beaver 58
Blackhawk 68, Quaker Valley 34
Central Valley 66, New Castle 35
Section 3
West Mifflin 60, Ligonier Valley 46
Southmoreland 50, Elizabeth Forward 35
Yough at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City at North Catholic, ppd.
Freedom 53, Laurel 49
Mohawk 46, Riverside 24
Section 2
South Park 83, Brownsville 34
Charleroi 54, McGuffey 22
Waynesburg 59, Washington 20
Section 3
Brentwood at Steel Valley, ppd.
Shady Side Academy 44, East Allegheny 15
Keystone Oaks 64, South Allegheny 54
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa 60, New Brighton 24
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 48, Shenango 32
Sewickley Academy at South Side, ppd.
Section 2
California 72, Beth-Center 34
Seton LaSalle 65, Carmichaels 22
Serra Catholic 71, Frazier 15
Section 3
Burgettstown 49, Chartiers-Houston 26
Fort Cherry 50, Carlynton 38
Sto-Rox 56, Northgate 24
Section 4
Greensburg Central Catholic 51, Ellis School 17
Jeannette at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.
Winchester Thurston 70, Springdale 16
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian 60, Cornell 27
Rochester 76, Bishop Canevin 57
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan 43, Geibel 33
West Greene 70, Mapletown 27
Monessen at Avella, ppd.
Section 3
Leechburg at Clairton, ppd.
Propel Andrew Street at Aquinas Academy, ppd.
St. Joseph 38, Riverview 23
Nonsection
Armstrong 60, Burrell 29
Beaver Falls 48, Sharon 40
Franklin Regional 32, Fox Chapel 24
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 2
Hampton at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m.
Section 3
Connellsville at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Greensburg Salem at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Latrobe at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Penn Hills at Gateway, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Slippery Rock at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling
WPIBL
Monday’s results
Boys
West Allegheny 5, Quaker Valley 2
Girls
West Allegheny 7, Quaker Valley 0
Hockey
Monday’s results
Class 3A
Bethel Park 7, Upper St. Clair 0
Baldwin 4, North Allegheny 3
Class 2A
Franklin Regional 11, Indiana 2
South Fayette 4, Latrobe 1
Shaler 5, Montour 3
Penn-Trafford 6, Butler 3
Armstrong 3, Thomas Jefferson 2 (SO)
Hempfield 9, Mars 2
Class A
North Catholic 4, Quaker Valley 2
Freeport 6, Hampton 1
Fox Chapel 6, North Hills 2
Greensburg Salem 3, Westmont Hilltop 0
Wheeling Park 6, Moon 5 (OT)
Plum 3, Chartiers Valley 1
Class B
Avonworth 2, Burrell 1
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Mt. Lebanon at Cathedral Prep, Mercyhurst Ice Center, 8:30 p.m.
Class 2A
West Allegheny at Meadville, Meadville Area Recreation Complex, 7:45 p.m.
Class B
Trinity at Wilmington, Hess Ice Rink, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming
WPIAL
Monday’s results
Boys
Highlands 68, Valley 12
Girls
Valley 81, Highlands 61
Wrestling
Monday’s result
Class 2A
Section 1A
Chartiers-Houston 31, Washington 24
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1B
Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Gateway, 6:45 p.m.
Gateway at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2B
Norwin at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Valley at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
