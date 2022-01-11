High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 10, 2022

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 | 12:02 AM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s results

Class 4A

Section 2

Lincoln Park 103, Ambridge 52

Class 2A

Section 4

Carmichaels 63, Bentworth 35

Nonsection

Freeport 53, Armstrong 48

Frazier at Beth-Center, ppd.

Allderdice 68, Highlands 64

Southwest Christian Athletic Conference

Trinity Christian 56, Calvary Christian 30

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

North Hills at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Central Catholic at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Latrobe at McKeesport, 5:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Hampton at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawk at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Southmoreland at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Laurel at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Freedom at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Summit Academy at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

East Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

South Allegheny at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Waynesburg Central, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Shenango at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.

Springdale at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Braddock Hills at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Serra Catholic, ppd.

Section 4

Carmichaels at California, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Nazareth Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Geibel at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Mapletown at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Propel Montour at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Imani Christian at Propel Andrew Street, 6 p.m.

Leechburg at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Neighborhood Academy at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Franklin Regional at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 60, Pine-Richland 51

North Allegheny 52, Shaler 48

Norwin 59, Seneca Valley 46

Penn-Trafford 54, North Hills 21

Section 2

Hempfield 60, Canon-McMillan 56

Mt. Lebanon 59, Bethel Park 38

Upper St. Clair 65, Peters Township 40

Class 5A

Section 1

Moon 67, Lincoln Park 29

South Fayette 63, Oakland Catholic 36

Chartiers Valley 75, West Allegheny 16

Section 2

Indiana 69, Kiski Area 37

Mars 60, Plum 50

Section 3

Uniontown 37, Ringgold 36

Thomas Jefferson 62, Laurel Highlands 19

Section 4

Woodland Hills 49, Greensburg Salem 40

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry 53, Deer Lakes 32

Freeport at Valley, ppd.

Knoch 50, Highlands 33

Section 2

Hopewell 60, Ambridge 44

Montour 64, Beaver 58

Blackhawk 68, Quaker Valley 34

Central Valley 66, New Castle 35

Section 3

West Mifflin 60, Ligonier Valley 46

Southmoreland 50, Elizabeth Forward 35

Yough at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City at North Catholic, ppd.

Freedom 53, Laurel 49

Mohawk 46, Riverside 24

Section 2

South Park 83, Brownsville 34

Charleroi 54, McGuffey 22

Waynesburg 59, Washington 20

Section 3

Brentwood at Steel Valley, ppd.

Shady Side Academy 44, East Allegheny 15

Keystone Oaks 64, South Allegheny 54

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa 60, New Brighton 24

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 48, Shenango 32

Sewickley Academy at South Side, ppd.

Section 2

California 72, Beth-Center 34

Seton LaSalle 65, Carmichaels 22

Serra Catholic 71, Frazier 15

Section 3

Burgettstown 49, Chartiers-Houston 26

Fort Cherry 50, Carlynton 38

Sto-Rox 56, Northgate 24

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic 51, Ellis School 17

Jeannette at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.

Winchester Thurston 70, Springdale 16

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian 60, Cornell 27

Rochester 76, Bishop Canevin 57

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan 43, Geibel 33

West Greene 70, Mapletown 27

Monessen at Avella, ppd.

Section 3

Leechburg at Clairton, ppd.

Propel Andrew Street at Aquinas Academy, ppd.

St. Joseph 38, Riverview 23

Nonsection

Armstrong 60, Burrell 29

Beaver Falls 48, Sharon 40

Franklin Regional 32, Fox Chapel 24

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 2

Hampton at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Greensburg Salem at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Slippery Rock at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

WPIBL

Monday’s results

Boys

West Allegheny 5, Quaker Valley 2

Girls

West Allegheny 7, Quaker Valley 0

Hockey

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Bethel Park 7, Upper St. Clair 0

Baldwin 4, North Allegheny 3

Class 2A

Franklin Regional 11, Indiana 2

South Fayette 4, Latrobe 1

Shaler 5, Montour 3

Penn-Trafford 6, Butler 3

Armstrong 3, Thomas Jefferson 2 (SO)

Hempfield 9, Mars 2

Class A

North Catholic 4, Quaker Valley 2

Freeport 6, Hampton 1

Fox Chapel 6, North Hills 2

Greensburg Salem 3, Westmont Hilltop 0

Wheeling Park 6, Moon 5 (OT)

Plum 3, Chartiers Valley 1

Class B

Avonworth 2, Burrell 1

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Mt. Lebanon at Cathedral Prep, Mercyhurst Ice Center, 8:30 p.m.

Class 2A

West Allegheny at Meadville, Meadville Area Recreation Complex, 7:45 p.m.

Class B

Trinity at Wilmington, Hess Ice Rink, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming

WPIAL

Monday’s results

Boys

Highlands 68, Valley 12

Girls

Valley 81, Highlands 61

Wrestling

Monday’s result

Class 2A

Section 1A

Chartiers-Houston 31, Washington 24

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1B

Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Gateway, 6:45 p.m.

Gateway at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2B

Norwin at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Valley at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

