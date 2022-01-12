High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 11, 2022
Tuesday, January 11, 2022 | 11:48 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
North Hills 84, Butler 48
Seneca Valley 63, North Allegheny 61
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 55, Baldwin 49
Peters Township 52, Mt. Lebanon 49
Bethel Park 48, Upper St. Clair 44
Section 3
Central Catholic 72, Hempfield 45
Norwin 69, Greensburg Salem 30
Fox Chapel 75, Penn-Trafford 37
Class 5A
Section 1
Laurel Highlands 91, Albert Gallatin 51
Thomas Jefferson 47, Connellsville 35
Ringgold 60, West Mifflin 58
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 83, West Allegheny 76
South Fayette 58, Moon 49
New Castle 79, Trinity 51
Section 3
McKeesport 73, Latrobe 66
Penn Hills 66, Gateway 56
Kiski Area 55, Woodland Hills 48
Section 4
Shaler 63, Hampton 59
Highlands 77, Indiana 32
Mars 91, Plum 37
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 80, Derry 26
Freeport 56, Keystone Oaks 55
North Catholic 80, Knoch 46
Section 2
Hopewell 67, Ambridge 52
Montour 77, Beaver 42
Quaker Valley 66, Blackhawk 36
Lincoln Park 63, Central Valley 52
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward 62, Southmoreland 36
Uniontown 77, South Park 43
Yough 70, Mt. Pleasant 41
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls 52, Laurel 49
Ellwood City 84, Mohawk 46
Neshannock 55, Riverside 27
Section 2
Freedom at Aliquippa, ppd.
Avonworth 76, New Brighton 48
Seton LaSalle 92, Summit Academy 60
Section 3
Shady Side Academy 74, East Allegheny 42
Ligonier Valley 79, Steel Valley 77
South Allegheny 66, Apollo-Ridge 40
Section 4
Brownsville 61, Brentwood 44
Charleroi 52, McGuffey 41
Washington at Waynesburg, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Shenango 64, Riverview 53
South Side at Sewickley Academy, ppd.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 87, Springdale 37
Section 2
Chartiers-Houston 63, Burgettstown 53
Carlynton 38, Fort Cherry 35
Sto-Rox 74, Northgate 72
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic 63, Jeannette 43
Clairton 65, Propel Braddock Hills 53
Winchester Thurston at Serra Catholic, ppd.
Section 4
Carmichaels 81, California 57
Jefferson-Morgan 63, Frazier 47
Monessen 57, Bentworth 20
Class A
Section 1
Rochester 71, Cornell 44
Union 57, Nazareth Prep 31
Eden Christian 64, Western Beaver 44
Section 2
Bishop Canevin 89, Geibel 55
Mapletown 51, West Greene 49
Propel Montour at Avella, ppd.
Section 3
Imani Christian 56, Propel Andrew Street 14
Leechburg at Aquinas Academy, ppd.
Neighborhood Academy at St. Joseph, ppd.
Nonsection
Pine-Richland 68, Franklin Regional 36
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 4
Beth-Center at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Armstrong at Brashear, ppd.
Carrick at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Gateway at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Plum at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
South Side at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 5A
Section 2
Hampton 59, Fox Chapel 46
Section 3
Trinity 65, Connellsville 26
Section 4
Greensburg Salem 41, Franklin Regional 40
Latrobe 66, McKeesport 65
Gateway 49, Penn Hills 39
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge 49, South Allegheny 41
Neshannock 72, Greenville 44
Knoch 64, Slippery Rock 18
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 2
Quaker Valley at Montour, 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Brentwood at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Carmichaels at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Monessen at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Aliquippa at Central Valley, ppd.
Ringgold at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Hickory, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Westinghouse at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
Tuesday’s results
Class 2A
Meadville 8, West Allegheny 4
Class B
Wilmington 7, Trinity 6
Rifle
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Section 3
Mt. Lebanon 795-47x, Penn-Trafford 792-49x
Section 4
Butler 799-57x, Indiana 770-29x
Swimming
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Boys
Class 3A
Section 2
North Allegheny 98, Hampton 79
Nonsection
Blackhawk 100, Shaler 71
Girls
Class 3A
Section 2
North Allegheny 92, Hampton 82
Nonsection
Blackhawk 98, Shaler 53
Wrestling
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1B
Penn-Trafford 51, Gateway 16
Penn-Trafford 78, Woodland Hills 3
Gateway 42, Woodland Hills 3
Section 2B
Latrobe 46, Norwin 15
Section 4A
Waynesburg 54, Trinity 9
Class 2A
Section 1B
Jefferson-Morgan 39, McGuffey 21
Nonsection
Valley at Ligonier Valley, ppd.
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1A
Fox Chapel at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Highlands at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Section 1B
Penn-Trafford at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Plum at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.
Section 2A
Belle Vernon at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Connellsville at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Section 2B
Greensburg Salem at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Section 3A
Butler at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Moon at Beaver, 7 p.m.
New Castle at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.
Section 3B
Shaler vs. North Allegheny at Mars, 5 p.m.
North Hills at Mars, 5 p.m.
Pine-Richland vs. North Hills at Mars, 6:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Mars, 6:30 p.m.
North Hills vs. Shaler at Mars, 8 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Mars, 8 p.m.
Section 4A
Canon-McMillan at Trinity, 7 p.m.
South Fayette at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.
Section 4B
Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.
Peters Township at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Ringgold at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1A
Burgettstown at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Section 1B
Frazier at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Section 2B
Avonworth at South Side, 7 p.m.
Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
Montour at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Section 3A
Burrell at Riverview, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at Knoch, 7 p.m.
Summit Academy at Valley, 7 p.m.
Section 3B
Derry at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Yough, 7 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
