High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 11, 2022

By:

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 | 11:48 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

North Hills 84, Butler 48

Seneca Valley 63, North Allegheny 61

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 55, Baldwin 49

Peters Township 52, Mt. Lebanon 49

Bethel Park 48, Upper St. Clair 44

Section 3

Central Catholic 72, Hempfield 45

Norwin 69, Greensburg Salem 30

Fox Chapel 75, Penn-Trafford 37

Class 5A

Section 1

Laurel Highlands 91, Albert Gallatin 51

Thomas Jefferson 47, Connellsville 35

Ringgold 60, West Mifflin 58

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 83, West Allegheny 76

South Fayette 58, Moon 49

New Castle 79, Trinity 51

Section 3

McKeesport 73, Latrobe 66

Penn Hills 66, Gateway 56

Kiski Area 55, Woodland Hills 48

Section 4

Shaler 63, Hampton 59

Highlands 77, Indiana 32

Mars 91, Plum 37

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 80, Derry 26

Freeport 56, Keystone Oaks 55

North Catholic 80, Knoch 46

Section 2

Hopewell 67, Ambridge 52

Montour 77, Beaver 42

Quaker Valley 66, Blackhawk 36

Lincoln Park 63, Central Valley 52

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 62, Southmoreland 36

Uniontown 77, South Park 43

Yough 70, Mt. Pleasant 41

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls 52, Laurel 49

Ellwood City 84, Mohawk 46

Neshannock 55, Riverside 27

Section 2

Freedom at Aliquippa, ppd.

Avonworth 76, New Brighton 48

Seton LaSalle 92, Summit Academy 60

Section 3

Shady Side Academy 74, East Allegheny 42

Ligonier Valley 79, Steel Valley 77

South Allegheny 66, Apollo-Ridge 40

Section 4

Brownsville 61, Brentwood 44

Charleroi 52, McGuffey 41

Washington at Waynesburg, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Shenango 64, Riverview 53

South Side at Sewickley Academy, ppd.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 87, Springdale 37

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston 63, Burgettstown 53

Carlynton 38, Fort Cherry 35

Sto-Rox 74, Northgate 72

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic 63, Jeannette 43

Clairton 65, Propel Braddock Hills 53

Winchester Thurston at Serra Catholic, ppd.

Section 4

Carmichaels 81, California 57

Jefferson-Morgan 63, Frazier 47

Monessen 57, Bentworth 20

Class A

Section 1

Rochester 71, Cornell 44

Union 57, Nazareth Prep 31

Eden Christian 64, Western Beaver 44

Section 2

Bishop Canevin 89, Geibel 55

Mapletown 51, West Greene 49

Propel Montour at Avella, ppd.

Section 3

Imani Christian 56, Propel Andrew Street 14

Leechburg at Aquinas Academy, ppd.

Neighborhood Academy at St. Joseph, ppd.

Nonsection

Pine-Richland 68, Franklin Regional 36

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 4

Beth-Center at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Armstrong at Brashear, ppd.

Carrick at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Plum at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

South Side at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 5A

Section 2

Hampton 59, Fox Chapel 46

Section 3

Trinity 65, Connellsville 26

Section 4

Greensburg Salem 41, Franklin Regional 40

Latrobe 66, McKeesport 65

Gateway 49, Penn Hills 39

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge 49, South Allegheny 41

Neshannock 72, Greenville 44

Knoch 64, Slippery Rock 18

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 2

Quaker Valley at Montour, 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Brentwood at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Carmichaels at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Monessen at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Aliquippa at Central Valley, ppd.

Ringgold at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Hickory, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Westinghouse at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

Tuesday’s results

Class 2A

Meadville 8, West Allegheny 4

Class B

Wilmington 7, Trinity 6

Rifle

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Section 3

Mt. Lebanon 795-47x, Penn-Trafford 792-49x

Section 4

Butler 799-57x, Indiana 770-29x

Swimming

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Boys

Class 3A

Section 2

North Allegheny 98, Hampton 79

Nonsection

Blackhawk 100, Shaler 71

Girls

Class 3A

Section 2

North Allegheny 92, Hampton 82

Nonsection

Blackhawk 98, Shaler 53

Wrestling

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1B

Penn-Trafford 51, Gateway 16

Penn-Trafford 78, Woodland Hills 3

Gateway 42, Woodland Hills 3

Section 2B

Latrobe 46, Norwin 15

Section 4A

Waynesburg 54, Trinity 9

Class 2A

Section 1B

Jefferson-Morgan 39, McGuffey 21

Nonsection

Valley at Ligonier Valley, ppd.

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1A

Fox Chapel at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Section 1B

Penn-Trafford at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Plum at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.

Section 2A

Belle Vernon at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Connellsville at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Section 2B

Greensburg Salem at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Section 3A

Butler at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Moon at Beaver, 7 p.m.

New Castle at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.

Section 3B

Shaler vs. North Allegheny at Mars, 5 p.m.

North Hills at Mars, 5 p.m.

Pine-Richland vs. North Hills at Mars, 6:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Mars, 6:30 p.m.

North Hills vs. Shaler at Mars, 8 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Mars, 8 p.m.

Section 4A

Canon-McMillan at Trinity, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.

Section 4B

Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1A

Burgettstown at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Section 1B

Frazier at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Section 2B

Avonworth at South Side, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Montour at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Section 3A

Burrell at Riverview, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Knoch, 7 p.m.

Summit Academy at Valley, 7 p.m.

Section 3B

Derry at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Yough, 7 p.m.

