High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 12, 2022
By:
Wednesday, January 12, 2022 | 11:39 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 4
Brownsville 51, Beth-Center 23
Nonsection
Armstrong at Brashear, ppd.
Carrick at South Park, ppd.
Gateway 65, South Allegheny 53
Elizabeth Forward 68, Plum 63
Seneca Valley 66, Penn-Trafford 47
Southmoreland at Brownsville, ppd.
Brentwood 68, South Side 48
St. Joseph 63, Apollo-Ridge 44
Steel Valley 50, Jeannette 42
Leechburg 86, Valley 54
Burrell 75, Yough 54
City League
Allderdice 73, Obama Academy 49
Thursday’s schedule
Class 2A
Section 2
Sto-Rox at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
Neighborhood Academy at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
Class 4A
Section 2
Montour 60, Quaker Valley 33
Class 3A
Section 1
North Catholic 56, Ellwood City 30
Section 3
Steel Valley 53, Brentwood 38
Class 2A
Section 2
Serra Catholic 68, Carmichaels 25
Class A
Section 2
Monessen 55, Avella 39
West Greene 60, Geibel 13
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin 52, Charleroi 35
Aliquippa at Central Valley, ppd.
Belle Vernon 50, Ringgold 26
Union at Hickory, ppd.
Upper St. Clair 61, Thomas Jefferson 30
Westinghouse 58, Valley 28
Thursday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Moon at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Oakland Catholic at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.
South Fayette at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Fox Chapel at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Gateway at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands at Freeport, 6 p.m.
Valley at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Blackhawk at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at New Castle, 6 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Freedom at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Laurel, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Charleroi at Brownsville, 6 p.m.
South Park at Bentworth, 6 p.m.
Waynesburg at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Keystone Oaks at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Shenango at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Beth-Center at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Frazier at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.
Serra Catholic at California, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Carlynton at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Chartiers-Houston, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Greensburg Central Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Ellis School, 6:30 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Jeannette, 6 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Bishop Canevin at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Geibel at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Mapletown at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Clairton at Aquinas Academy, 6 p.m.
Riverview at Leechburg, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Mohawk at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling
WPIBL
Wednesday’s results
Boys
Blackhawk 7, Ambridge 0
Burrell 7, Redeemer 0
Freeport 7, St. Joseph 0
Girls
Burrell 7, Redeemer 0
Blackhawk 7, Ambridge 0
Freeport 7, St. Joseph 0
Hockey
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Canon-McMillan at Central Catholic, Alpha Ice Complex, 7:50 p.m.
Baldwin at Seneca Valley, Baierl Ice Complex-World, 9 p.m.
Cathedral Prep at Bethel Park, Spencer Family YMCA, 9 p.m.
Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, Baierl Ice Complex-Galaxy, 9:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Meadville at Armstrong, Belmont Complex, 9 p.m
Class A
Freeport at Blackhawk, Bradys Run Park Ice Arena, 8:45 p.m.
Class B
Connellsville at Central Valley, Bradys Run Park Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.
Trinity at Morgantown, Morgantown Ice Area, 8:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Wednesday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1A
Kiski Area 64, Fox Chapel 6
Armstrong 37, Highlands 25
Indiana at Hampton, (n)
Section 1B
Penn-Trafford 54, Penn Hills 9
Franklin Regional 41, Plum 24
Section 2A
Belle Vernon at West Mifflin, (n)
Connellsville 63, Baldwin 11
Thomas Jefferson at Albert Gallatin, (n)
Section 2B
Greensburg Salem at McKeesport, (n)
Section 3A
Butler at West Allegheny, (n)
Moon 42, Beaver 12
New Castle at Seneca Valley, (n)
Section 3B
North Allegheny 58, Shaler 9
North Hills at Mars, (n)
Pine-Richland 44, North Hills 13
North Allegheny 66, Mars 6
North Hills vs. Shaler at Mars, (n)
Pine-Richland 66, Mars 6
Section 4A
Canon-McMillan 51, Trinity 21
Waynesburg 54, South Fayette 12
Section 4B
Bethel Park 42, Mt. Lebanon 24
Peters Township 57, Central Catholic 10
Ringgold 60, Upper St. Clair 18
Class 2A
Section 1A
Burgettstown 78, Keystone Oaks 0
Fort Cherry 30, Chartiers-Houston 24
Section 1B
Frazier at Beth-Center, (n)
McGuffey 39, Bentworth 33
Jefferson-Morgan 39, West Greene 21
Section 2B
Avonworth 36, South Side 28
Hopewell at Quaker Valley, (n)
Montour at Carlynton, (n)
Section 3A
Burrell 60, Riverview 12
Knoch 60, South Allegheny 6
Section 3B
Southmoreland 45, Derry 24
Mt. Pleasant 66, Elizabeth Forward 6
Ligonier Valley at Yough, (n)
City League
Carrick 48, Perry 18
Thursday’s schedule
Class 2A
Section 3A
South Allegheny at Summit Academy, 6 p.m.
Valley at Summit Academy, 6 p.m.
Valley vs. South Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Avonworth at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at North Star, 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Washington at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 11, 2022
• Apollo-Ridge bowling teams off to strong start
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 10, 2022
• Valley bowlers show improvement under 1st-year coach
• High school notebook: Belle Vernon football won’t play up to 4A