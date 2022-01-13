High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 12, 2022

By:

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 | 11:39 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 4

Brownsville 51, Beth-Center 23

Nonsection

Armstrong at Brashear, ppd.

Carrick at South Park, ppd.

Gateway 65, South Allegheny 53

Elizabeth Forward 68, Plum 63

Seneca Valley 66, Penn-Trafford 47

Southmoreland at Brownsville, ppd.

Brentwood 68, South Side 48

St. Joseph 63, Apollo-Ridge 44

Steel Valley 50, Jeannette 42

Leechburg 86, Valley 54

Burrell 75, Yough 54

City League

Allderdice 73, Obama Academy 49

Thursday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 2

Sto-Rox at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Neighborhood Academy at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class 4A

Section 2

Montour 60, Quaker Valley 33

Class 3A

Section 1

North Catholic 56, Ellwood City 30

Section 3

Steel Valley 53, Brentwood 38

Class 2A

Section 2

Serra Catholic 68, Carmichaels 25

Class A

Section 2

Monessen 55, Avella 39

West Greene 60, Geibel 13

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin 52, Charleroi 35

Aliquippa at Central Valley, ppd.

Belle Vernon 50, Ringgold 26

Union at Hickory, ppd.

Upper St. Clair 61, Thomas Jefferson 30

Westinghouse 58, Valley 28

Thursday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Moon at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland Catholic at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.

South Fayette at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Fox Chapel at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Gateway at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Freeport, 6 p.m.

Valley at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Blackhawk at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at New Castle, 6 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Freedom at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Laurel, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Charleroi at Brownsville, 6 p.m.

South Park at Bentworth, 6 p.m.

Waynesburg at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Keystone Oaks at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Shenango at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beth-Center at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Frazier at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at California, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Carlynton at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Chartiers-Houston, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Ellis School, 6:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Jeannette, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Geibel at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Mapletown at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Clairton at Aquinas Academy, 6 p.m.

Riverview at Leechburg, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Mohawk at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

WPIBL

Wednesday’s results

Boys

Blackhawk 7, Ambridge 0

Burrell 7, Redeemer 0

Freeport 7, St. Joseph 0

Girls

Burrell 7, Redeemer 0

Blackhawk 7, Ambridge 0

Freeport 7, St. Joseph 0

Hockey

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Canon-McMillan at Central Catholic, Alpha Ice Complex, 7:50 p.m.

Baldwin at Seneca Valley, Baierl Ice Complex-World, 9 p.m.

Cathedral Prep at Bethel Park, Spencer Family YMCA, 9 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, Baierl Ice Complex-Galaxy, 9:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Meadville at Armstrong, Belmont Complex, 9 p.m

Class A

Freeport at Blackhawk, Bradys Run Park Ice Arena, 8:45 p.m.

Class B

Connellsville at Central Valley, Bradys Run Park Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.

Trinity at Morgantown, Morgantown Ice Area, 8:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1A

Kiski Area 64, Fox Chapel 6

Armstrong 37, Highlands 25

Indiana at Hampton, (n)

Section 1B

Penn-Trafford 54, Penn Hills 9

Franklin Regional 41, Plum 24

Section 2A

Belle Vernon at West Mifflin, (n)

Connellsville 63, Baldwin 11

Thomas Jefferson at Albert Gallatin, (n)

Section 2B

Greensburg Salem at McKeesport, (n)

Section 3A

Butler at West Allegheny, (n)

Moon 42, Beaver 12

New Castle at Seneca Valley, (n)

Section 3B

North Allegheny 58, Shaler 9

North Hills at Mars, (n)

Pine-Richland 44, North Hills 13

North Allegheny 66, Mars 6

North Hills vs. Shaler at Mars, (n)

Pine-Richland 66, Mars 6

Section 4A

Canon-McMillan 51, Trinity 21

Waynesburg 54, South Fayette 12

Section 4B

Bethel Park 42, Mt. Lebanon 24

Peters Township 57, Central Catholic 10

Ringgold 60, Upper St. Clair 18

Class 2A

Section 1A

Burgettstown 78, Keystone Oaks 0

Fort Cherry 30, Chartiers-Houston 24

Section 1B

Frazier at Beth-Center, (n)

McGuffey 39, Bentworth 33

Jefferson-Morgan 39, West Greene 21

Section 2B

Avonworth 36, South Side 28

Hopewell at Quaker Valley, (n)

Montour at Carlynton, (n)

Section 3A

Burrell 60, Riverview 12

Knoch 60, South Allegheny 6

Section 3B

Southmoreland 45, Derry 24

Mt. Pleasant 66, Elizabeth Forward 6

Ligonier Valley at Yough, (n)

City League

Carrick 48, Perry 18

Thursday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 3A

South Allegheny at Summit Academy, 6 p.m.

Valley at Summit Academy, 6 p.m.

Valley vs. South Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Avonworth at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at North Star, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Washington at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.