High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 15, 2022
By:
Saturday, January 15, 2022 | 10:02 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Saturday’s results
Class 4A
Section 3
Yough 67, South Park 34
Class 3A
Section 4
Brentwood 64, McGuffey 39
Nonsection
Allderdice 57, McDowell 46
Avonworth 65, Chartiers Valley 47
Central Catholic 74, North Catholic 59
Geibel 78, Plum 75
Monessen 63, Beth-Center 45
North Hills 89, Hempfield 58
Southmoreland at Brownsville, ppd.
Union 70, Beaver Falls 46
Washington at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.
MLK Hoops for Harmony
Severn School (MD) 39, Woodland Hills 38
Sunday’s schedule
MLK Hoops for Harmony
Aliquippa at Harrisburg, 12 p.m.
Imani Christian at West Catholic, 1:30 p.m.
Girls
Saturday’s results
Class 5A
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 49, Ringgold 32
Nonsection
Avella at California, ppd.
Avonworth 40, Bishop Canevin 35
Blackhawk 63, North Catholic 37
Chartiers Valley 59, Norwin 43
Ellwood City 49, Portersville Christian 27
Greensburg Central Catholic at Sewickley Academy, ppd.
Mars 66, Pine-Richland 49
Monessen 59, Beth-Center 9
Moon 42, Upper St. Clair 38
New Castle at Shenango, ppd.
North Allegheny 51, Cumberland Valley 41
Oakland Catholic 57, Thomas Jefferson 31
Southmoreland 43, McKeesport 40
Sto-Rox 48, Aliquippa 42
West Greene 61, Eden Christian 50
MLK Hoops for Harmony
Woodland Hills vs. St. Francis (PA), ppd.
Sunday’s schedule
MLK Hoops for Harmony
North Allegheny at St. Francis (PA), 10:30 a.m.
Wrestling
Saturday’s results
Allegheny County Championship
At Fox Chapel
First place
106: Casey Walker, North Allegheny d. Rylen Campbell, Plum, 10-6
113: Jack Kazalas, Quaker Valley p. Aiden Bench, Bethel Park, 0:35
120: Mason Kernan, Bethel Park d. Dominic Ferraro, Pine Richland, 6-5
126: Dylan Coy, North Allegheny d. Anthony Ferraro, Pine Richland, 4-0
132: Vince Citrano, Plum d. Maddox Shaw, Thomas Jefferson, 3-2
138: Bode Marlow, Thomas Jefferson d. Peter Chacon, Montour, 6-2
145: Jrake Burford, Highlands p. Travis Stipetich, North Allegheny, 2:39
152: Kelin Laffey, Pine Richland d. Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley, 3-2
160: Christopher Beatty, Chartiers Valley d. Aj Rohan, North Allegheny, 5-2
172: Mason Diemert, Quaker Valley p. Aaron Deluca, Montour, 1:49
189: Mac Stout, Mt. Lebanon m.d. Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley, 11-3
215: Brian Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson d. Aidan Buggey, North Allegheny, 4-0
285: Joey Schneck, Pine-Richland p. Christian Flaherty, Keystone Oaks, 2:56
Third place
106: Giavonie Schipani, North Hills p. Ejiro Montoya, Mt. Lebanon, 0:49
113: Brady Joling, Chartiers Valley p. Ramil Islamov, Baldwin, 0:15
120: Luke Dunlap, South Fayette d. Logan Richey, Quaker Valley, 4-2
126: Brandon Krul, Quaker Valley d. Antonino Walker, Plum, 6-3
132: Khyvon Grace, Moon d. Nathan Monteparte, North Allegheny, 2-1, TB2
138: Ray Worsen, Fox Chapel d. Bryson Bench, Bethel Park, 8-6, SV
145: Chase Brandebura, Carlynton m.d. Alexander Kaufmann, Fox Chapel, 9-1
152: Justin Richey, Quaker Valley p. Joey Boughton, Avonworth, 0:47
160: Jake Lukez, Pine-Richland d. Keith Mincin, Baldwin, 11-4
172: Alan Wolfe, Hampton d. Evan Letky, North Hills, 3-2
189: Henry Orlandini, Montour d. Jayden Resch, Hampton, 3-1 SV
215: Joshua Sarasnick, Chartiers Valley d. Mason Dibon, Shaler, 2-0
285: Logan Timko, Thomas Jefferson p. Noah Leslie, Highlands, 2:31
Fifth place
106: Charlie Colantonio, Central Catholic p. Shane Simpson, Pine-Richland, 2:47
113: Jonny Baiano, South Fayette p. James Walzer, Montour, 4:53
120: James Anderson, South Fayette p. Anthony Orlandini, Montour, 0:48
126: Aiden Burford, Highlands inj. def. Dylan Bruce, Elizabeth Forward
132: Brayden White, Highlands p. Ny-zair Burt, West Mifflin, 0:58
138: Colton Kotouch, McKeesport d. Jayson Flener, North Allegheny, 7-2
145: Cordan McDonnell, Bethel Park inj. def. Talon Mizenko, South Fayette
152: Ben Cedar, Upper St. Clair m.d. Bryan Randolph, Highlands, 9-1
160: Jack Tongel, Plum p. Sebastian Lopez, North Hills, 2:20
172: Andrew Claassen, Plum p. Trevor Katz, Fox Chapel, 4:04
189: Shawn Solomon, Brashear d. Tyler Bender, Highlands, 10-4
215: Andrew Szymczak, North Hills p. A.J. Palumbo, Penn Hills, 1:56
285: Lucas Palermo, North Hills p. Rene Velasquez, Carrick, 1:42
Seventh place
106: Landon Funk, Fox Chapel d. Seth Miller, Bethel Park, 2-0
113: Sam Snyder, Plum, wbf.
120: Tyler Zubyrd, Moon inj. def. Owen Klodowski, Baldwin
126: Josh Alexander, Fox Chapel p. Andrew Price, Central Catholic, 0:58
132: Bryce Rodriguez, Carlynton d. Ethan Higgins, Bethel Park, 3-2
138: Logan Chedwick, West Mifflin d. Charlie Campbell, Plum, 7-5
145: Max Kimbrough, Central Catholic m.d. Dakoda Pisano, Plum, 11-2
152: Kellen Buggey, North Allegheny d. Nick Busalacchi, Mt. Lebanon, 9-8
160: Jaden Brown, Central Catholic p. Wyatt Markovich, South Park, 2:22
172: Nick Caruso, North Allegheny inj. def. John Starusko, Baldwin
189: Landon Hartman, Bethel Park inj. def. Jacob Patterson, Fox Chapel
215: Gabe Castner, Moon d. Frank Macioce, Plum, 0-0, 1:28
285: Ollie Freeman, Plum p. Nate Glock, Hampton, 0:39
Brookville Ultimate Duals
Brookville 40, Burrell 27
Burrell 37, Ft. LeBeouf 30
Burrell 37, Reynolds 30
Chestnut Ridge 52, Burrell 19
Saegertown 40, Burrell 28
Connellsville Duals
Connellsville 39, Canon-McMillan 25
Connellsville 54, Kiski Area 15
Connellsville 59, Mountain View (VA) 9
Connellsville 50, Penn-Trafford 19
Canon-McMillan 49, Kiski Area 16
Canon-McMillan 35, Mountain View (VA) 27
Canon-McMillan 48, Penn-Trafford 18
Kiski Area 35, Mountain View (VA) 27
Penn-Trafford 41, Mountain View (VA) 30
Nonsection
Derry at Ringgold, ppd.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• Westmoreland High School Athletes of the Week: Hempfield Briar Priest, Derry’s Tiana Moracco
• Norwin notebook: Kranitz’s runner-up finish helps Knights finish 7th at WCCA tournament
• North Allegheny notebook: Tigers swimmers stay unbeaten
• Franklin Regional notebook: FR grad Kadyn Hannah makes quick impact at La Roche
• Bocce provides team sports experience to Hampton students with disabilities