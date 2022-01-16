High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 15, 2022

By:

Saturday, January 15, 2022 | 10:02 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Saturday’s results

Class 4A

Section 3

Yough 67, South Park 34

Class 3A

Section 4

Brentwood 64, McGuffey 39

Nonsection

Allderdice 57, McDowell 46

Avonworth 65, Chartiers Valley 47

Central Catholic 74, North Catholic 59

Geibel 78, Plum 75

Monessen 63, Beth-Center 45

North Hills 89, Hempfield 58

Southmoreland at Brownsville, ppd.

Union 70, Beaver Falls 46

Washington at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.

MLK Hoops for Harmony

Severn School (MD) 39, Woodland Hills 38

Sunday’s schedule

MLK Hoops for Harmony

Aliquippa at Harrisburg, 12 p.m.

Imani Christian at West Catholic, 1:30 p.m.

Girls

Saturday’s results

Class 5A

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 49, Ringgold 32

Nonsection

Avella at California, ppd.

Avonworth 40, Bishop Canevin 35

Blackhawk 63, North Catholic 37

Chartiers Valley 59, Norwin 43

Ellwood City 49, Portersville Christian 27

Greensburg Central Catholic at Sewickley Academy, ppd.

Mars 66, Pine-Richland 49

Monessen 59, Beth-Center 9

Moon 42, Upper St. Clair 38

New Castle at Shenango, ppd.

North Allegheny 51, Cumberland Valley 41

Oakland Catholic 57, Thomas Jefferson 31

Southmoreland 43, McKeesport 40

Sto-Rox 48, Aliquippa 42

West Greene 61, Eden Christian 50

MLK Hoops for Harmony

Woodland Hills vs. St. Francis (PA), ppd.

Sunday’s schedule

MLK Hoops for Harmony

North Allegheny at St. Francis (PA), 10:30 a.m.

Wrestling

Saturday’s results

Allegheny County Championship

At Fox Chapel

First place

106: Casey Walker, North Allegheny d. Rylen Campbell, Plum, 10-6

113: Jack Kazalas, Quaker Valley p. Aiden Bench, Bethel Park, 0:35

120: Mason Kernan, Bethel Park d. Dominic Ferraro, Pine Richland, 6-5

126: Dylan Coy, North Allegheny d. Anthony Ferraro, Pine Richland, 4-0

132: Vince Citrano, Plum d. Maddox Shaw, Thomas Jefferson, 3-2

138: Bode Marlow, Thomas Jefferson d. Peter Chacon, Montour, 6-2

145: Jrake Burford, Highlands p. Travis Stipetich, North Allegheny, 2:39

152: Kelin Laffey, Pine Richland d. Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley, 3-2

160: Christopher Beatty, Chartiers Valley d. Aj Rohan, North Allegheny, 5-2

172: Mason Diemert, Quaker Valley p. Aaron Deluca, Montour, 1:49

189: Mac Stout, Mt. Lebanon m.d. Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley, 11-3

215: Brian Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson d. Aidan Buggey, North Allegheny, 4-0

285: Joey Schneck, Pine-Richland p. Christian Flaherty, Keystone Oaks, 2:56

Third place

106: Giavonie Schipani, North Hills p. Ejiro Montoya, Mt. Lebanon, 0:49

113: Brady Joling, Chartiers Valley p. Ramil Islamov, Baldwin, 0:15

120: Luke Dunlap, South Fayette d. Logan Richey, Quaker Valley, 4-2

126: Brandon Krul, Quaker Valley d. Antonino Walker, Plum, 6-3

132: Khyvon Grace, Moon d. Nathan Monteparte, North Allegheny, 2-1, TB2

138: Ray Worsen, Fox Chapel d. Bryson Bench, Bethel Park, 8-6, SV

145: Chase Brandebura, Carlynton m.d. Alexander Kaufmann, Fox Chapel, 9-1

152: Justin Richey, Quaker Valley p. Joey Boughton, Avonworth, 0:47

160: Jake Lukez, Pine-Richland d. Keith Mincin, Baldwin, 11-4

172: Alan Wolfe, Hampton d. Evan Letky, North Hills, 3-2

189: Henry Orlandini, Montour d. Jayden Resch, Hampton, 3-1 SV

215: Joshua Sarasnick, Chartiers Valley d. Mason Dibon, Shaler, 2-0

285: Logan Timko, Thomas Jefferson p. Noah Leslie, Highlands, 2:31

Fifth place

106: Charlie Colantonio, Central Catholic p. Shane Simpson, Pine-Richland, 2:47

113: Jonny Baiano, South Fayette p. James Walzer, Montour, 4:53

120: James Anderson, South Fayette p. Anthony Orlandini, Montour, 0:48

126: Aiden Burford, Highlands inj. def. Dylan Bruce, Elizabeth Forward

132: Brayden White, Highlands p. Ny-zair Burt, West Mifflin, 0:58

138: Colton Kotouch, McKeesport d. Jayson Flener, North Allegheny, 7-2

145: Cordan McDonnell, Bethel Park inj. def. Talon Mizenko, South Fayette

152: Ben Cedar, Upper St. Clair m.d. Bryan Randolph, Highlands, 9-1

160: Jack Tongel, Plum p. Sebastian Lopez, North Hills, 2:20

172: Andrew Claassen, Plum p. Trevor Katz, Fox Chapel, 4:04

189: Shawn Solomon, Brashear d. Tyler Bender, Highlands, 10-4

215: Andrew Szymczak, North Hills p. A.J. Palumbo, Penn Hills, 1:56

285: Lucas Palermo, North Hills p. Rene Velasquez, Carrick, 1:42

Seventh place

106: Landon Funk, Fox Chapel d. Seth Miller, Bethel Park, 2-0

113: Sam Snyder, Plum, wbf.

120: Tyler Zubyrd, Moon inj. def. Owen Klodowski, Baldwin

126: Josh Alexander, Fox Chapel p. Andrew Price, Central Catholic, 0:58

132: Bryce Rodriguez, Carlynton d. Ethan Higgins, Bethel Park, 3-2

138: Logan Chedwick, West Mifflin d. Charlie Campbell, Plum, 7-5

145: Max Kimbrough, Central Catholic m.d. Dakoda Pisano, Plum, 11-2

152: Kellen Buggey, North Allegheny d. Nick Busalacchi, Mt. Lebanon, 9-8

160: Jaden Brown, Central Catholic p. Wyatt Markovich, South Park, 2:22

172: Nick Caruso, North Allegheny inj. def. John Starusko, Baldwin

189: Landon Hartman, Bethel Park inj. def. Jacob Patterson, Fox Chapel

215: Gabe Castner, Moon d. Frank Macioce, Plum, 0-0, 1:28

285: Ollie Freeman, Plum p. Nate Glock, Hampton, 0:39

Brookville Ultimate Duals

Brookville 40, Burrell 27

Burrell 37, Ft. LeBeouf 30

Burrell 37, Reynolds 30

Chestnut Ridge 52, Burrell 19

Saegertown 40, Burrell 28

Connellsville Duals

Connellsville 39, Canon-McMillan 25

Connellsville 54, Kiski Area 15

Connellsville 59, Mountain View (VA) 9

Connellsville 50, Penn-Trafford 19

Canon-McMillan 49, Kiski Area 16

Canon-McMillan 35, Mountain View (VA) 27

Canon-McMillan 48, Penn-Trafford 18

Kiski Area 35, Mountain View (VA) 27

Penn-Trafford 41, Mountain View (VA) 30

Nonsection

Derry at Ringgold, ppd.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.