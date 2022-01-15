High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 15, 2022
By:
Saturday, January 15, 2022 | 12:33 AM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Friday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Seneca Valley 70, Butler 64
Pine-Richland 72, North Allegheny 64
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 37, Bethel Park 34
Baldwin 66, Peters Township 49
Canon-McMillan 51, Upper St. Clair 45
Section 3
Fox Chapel 57, Norwin 46
Central Catholic 100, Greensburg Salem 23
Penn-Trafford 50, Hempfield 48
Class 5A
Section 1
Albert Gallatin 52, Connellsville 26
Thomas Jefferson 65, Ringgold 60
West Mifflin at Laurel Highlands, ppd.
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 64, Moon 59
New Castle 71, South Fayette 45
West Allegheny 73, Trinity 57
Section 3
Gateway 82, Latrobe 60
Penn Hills 52, Kiski Area 42
Franklin Regional 38, McKeesport 25
Section 4
Hampton 50, Indiana 22
Mars 73, Highlands 62
Shaler 41, Armstrong 36
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell 55, Derry 31
Deer Lakes 79, Keystone Oaks 52
North Catholic 84, Freeport 63
Section 2
Blackhawk 65, Ambridge 30
Central Valley 59, Hopewell 51
Lincoln Park 51, Montour 49
Quaker Valley 78, Beaver 47
Section 3
Uniontown 67, Elizabeth Forward 43
Southmoreland 47, Mt. Pleasant 42
Belle Vernon 70, South Park 22
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City 58, Beaver Falls 50
Neshannock 42, Laurel 36
Mohawk 54, Riverside 50
Section 2
Seton LaSalle 74, Aliquippa 72
Avonworth at Freedom, ppd.
New Brighton at Summit Academy, ppd.
Section 3
East Allegheny 62, Apollo-Ridge 44
Shady Side Academy 66, Ligonier Valley 55
Valley 59, Steel Valley 57
Section 4
Brentwood 68, Beth-Center 37
Brownsville 66, Charleroi 62
Waynesburg 56, McGuffey 48
Class 2A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 77, Riverview 31
Sewickley Academy at Shenango, ppd.
South Side 87, Springdale 77 (2OT)
Section 2
Carlynton 64, Burgettstown 37
Fort Cherry 73, Northgate 49
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic 78, Clairton 39
Serra Catholic 64, Propel Braddock Hills 47
Winchester Thurston 76, Jeannette 60
Section 4
Jefferson-Morgan 76, California 50
Monessen 65, Carmichaels 59
Frazier 56, Bentworth 41
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian 71, Cornell 46
Nazareth Prep at Western Beaver, ppd.
Union 78, Rochester 58
Section 2
Bishop Canevin 90, Avella 33
Mapletown 69, Propel Montour 67
West Greene at Geibel, ppd.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy 55, Propel Andrew Street 21
Leechburg 72, St. Joseph 51
Nonsection
South Allegheny at Washington, ppd.
MLK Hoops for Harmony
Berlin-BrothersValley 59, Woodland Hills 58
Saturday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 3
Yough at South Park, noon
Class 3A
Section 4
Brentwood at McGuffey, 11 a.m.
Nonsection
Allderdice at McDowell, 1 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Avonworth, 1:30 p.m.
Geibel at Plum, 12:30 p.m.
Monessen at Beth-Center, 2 p.m.
North Catholic at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
North Hills at Hempfield, 12 p.m.
Southmoreland at Brownsville, ppd.
Union at Beaver Falls, 2:30 p.m.
Washington at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.
MLK Hoops for Harmony
Woodland Hills vs. Severn School (MD), 4 p.m.
Girls
Friday’s results
Section 4
Greensburg Salem 34, Penn Hills 29
McKeesport 54, Franklin Regional 31
Class 4A
Section 1
Knoch 68, Valley 12
Class A
Section 2
West Greene 61, Jefferson-Morgan 18
Nonsection
Keystone Oaks at South Park, ppd.
Mapletown 62, Propel Montour 19
MLK Hoops for Harmony
Linden Hall 43, Woodland Hills 40
Saturday’s schedule
Nonsection
Avella at California, noon
Bishop Canevin at Avonworth, 1:30 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Norwin, 1:30 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Sewickley Academy, 12 p.m.
McKeesport at Southmoreland, 1:30 p.m.
Monessen at Beth-Center, 12 p.m.
Moon at Upper St. Clair, 1:30 p.m.
New Castle at Shenango, 1:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Cumberland Valley, 2:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Blackhawk, 2:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Mars, 1:30 p.m.
Portersville Christian at Ellwood City, 12 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Oakland Catholic, 11 a.m.
West Greene at Eden Christian, 1 p.m.
MLK Hoops for Harmony
Woodland Hills vs. St. Francis (PA), 3 p.m.
Bowling
WPIBL
Friday’s results
Boys
Hempfield 7, Greensburg Central Catholic 0
Girls
Hempfield 7, Greensburg Central Catholic 0
Wrestling
Friday’s results
Allegheny County Championship
At Fox Chapel
Quarterfinals
106: Giavonie Schipani, North Hills p. Michael Worsen, Fox Chapel, 0:17. Casey Walker, North Allegheny p. Matt Mars, Carrick, 1:59. Ejiro Montoya, Mt. Lebanon d. Charlie Colantonio, Central Catholic, 9-5. Rylen Campbell, Plum p. Landon Funk, Fox Chapel, 2:17
113: Jack Kazalas, Quaker Valley p. Sam Snyder, Plum, 3:26. Brady Joling, Chartiers Valley d. Ramil Islamov, Baldwin, 8-3. James Walzer, Montour p. Nevio Deleonibus, Shaler, 4:50. Aiden Bench, Bethel Park d. Carson Yocca, Plum, 3-1
120: Mason Kernan, Bethel Park d. Luke Dunlap, South Fayette, 3-0. Anthony Orlandini, Montour p. Tyler Zubyrd, Moon, 3:42. Dominic Ferraro, Pine-Richland d. Owen Klodowski, Baldwin, 6-2. James Anderson, South Fayette p. Logan Richey, Quaker Valley, 5:38
126: Dylan Coy, North Allegheny p. Josh Alexander, Fox Chapel, 2:47. Dylan Bruce, Elizabeth Forward p. Aiden Burford, Highlands, 3:57. Anthony Ferraro, Pine-Richland p. Andrew Price, Central Catholic, 1:12. Brandon Krul, Quaker Valley d. Antonino Walker, Plum, 6-3
132: Maddox Shaw, Thomas Jefferson p. Brayden White, Highlands, 1:18. Khyvon Grace, Moon d. Bryce Rodriguez, Carlynton, 7-1. Vince Citrano, Plum d. Ny-zair Burt, West Mifflin, 9-5. Nathan Monteparte, North Allegheny p. Ethan Higgins, Bethel Park, 5:07
138: Peter Chacon, Montour p. Charlie Campbell, Plum, 1:17. Jayson Flener, North Allegheny p. Colton Kotouch, McKeesport, 5:54. Bode Marlow, Thomas Jefferson d. Ray Worsen, Fox Chapel, 6-1. Bryson Bench, Bethel Park p. Logan Chedwick, West Mifflin, 3:43
145: Travis Stipetich, North Allegheny p. Caleb Rihn, Hampton, 3:53. Alexander Kaufmann, Fox Chapel d. Max Kimbrough, Central Catholic, 6-2. Jrake Burford, Highlands d. Cordan McDonnell, Bethel Park, 6-1. Chase Brandebura, Carlynton p. Brady Fitz, Thomas Jefferson, 1:03
152: Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley p. Bryan Randolph, Highlands, 2:35,. Joey Boughton, Avonworth m.d. Caiden Brock, Elizabeth Forward, 9-1. Justin Richey, Quaker Valley p. Nick Busalacchi, Mt. Lebanon, 4:52. Kelin Laffey, Pine-Richland m.d. Ben Cedar, Upper St. Clair, 14-3
160: Christopher Beatty, Chartiers Valley p. Michael Ulrey, Shaler, 2:26. Sebastian Lopez, North Hills p. Damion Szuch, Keystone Oaks, 5:53. Jack Tongel, Plum d. Keith Mincin, Baldwin, 5-3 SV. AJ Rohan, North Allegheny p. Jaden Brown, Central Catholic, 2:39
172: Aaron Deluca, Montour m.d. Alan Wolfe, Hampton, 10-1. Evan Letky, North Hills d. Angelo Markey, Highlands, 5-2. Andrew Claassen, Plum d. Ty Shields, Upper St. Clair, 11-7. Mason Diemert, Quaker Valley p. Floyd Mckenna, Gateway, 3:21
189: Jayden Resch, Hampton p. Aidan Pham, Penn Hills, 1:41. Maclane Stout, Mt. Lebanon p. Tyler Bender, Highlands, 0:43. Henry Orlandini, Montour p. Landon Hartman, Bethel Park, 1:37. Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley p. Nick Pachete, Central Catholic, 0:49
215: Mason Dibon, Shaler p. Marcus Wahila, Allderdice, 5:07. Aidan Buggey, North Allegheny p. Gabe Castner, Moon, 1:31. Joshua Sarasnick, Chartiers Valley p. A.j. Palumbo, Penn Hills, 1:51. Brian Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson p. Andrew Szymczak, North Hills, 3:54
285: Joey Schneck, Pine-Richland p. Ollie Freeman, Plum, 3:23. Rene Velasquez, Carrick d. Nate Glock, Hampton, 3-1. Christian Flaherty, Keystone Oaks p. Logan Timko, Thomas Jefferson, 4:00. Lucas Palermo, North Hills p. Noah Leslie, Highlands, 1:30
Nonsection
Bentworth 51, South Side 16
Fort Cherry at West Greene, (n)
Kiski Area 39, Burrell 24
Latrobe 34, Pomona 33
Latrobe 52, Monarch 17
Friday’s summary
Kiski Area 39, Burrell 24
106: Clayton Cramer (KA) p. Lucas Gratzmiller, 1:40.
113: Calio Zanella (B) p. Amari McNeil, 2:35
120: Cooper Hornack (B) p. Noah Henry, 3:59
126: Antonio Giordano (KA) p. Travis Newell, :50
132: Ryan Klingensmith (KA) dec. Nikolas Ferra, 6-3
138: Logan Bechtold (KA) dec. Isaac Lacinski, 7-1
145: Shawn Szymanski (B) dec. Ethan Connor (KA), 8-5
152: Mark Gray (KA) p. Anthony Babiari, :18
160: Brayden Miller (KA) p. Stephen Hasson, 1:05
171: Enzo Morlacci (KA) wbf.
189: Nico Zanella (B) dec. Donavin Harbison, 2-0
215: Cole Clark (B) p. Carter Dilts, 5:54
285: Stone Joseph (KA) dec. Luke Boylan, 10-3
Records: KA: 9-1; B: 4-1
Saturday’s schedule
Connellsville Duals
Brentsville (VA) at Connellsville, 8 a.m.
Kiski Area vs. Mountain View (VA), 8 a.m.
Canon-McMillan vs. Penn-Trafford, 8 a.m.
Penn-Trafford at Connellsville, 9:30 a.m.
Canon-McMillan vs. Kiski Area, 9:30 a.m.
Kiski Area vs. Brentsville (VA), 11 a.m.
Canon-McMillan at Connellsville, 11 a.m.
Mountain View (VA) vs. Penn-Trafford, 11 a.m.
Mountain View (VA) vs. Canon-McMillan, 12:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Connellsville, 12:30 p.m.
Brentsville (VA) vs. Penn-Trafford, 12:30 p.m.
Brentsville (VA) vs. Canon-McMillan, 2 p.m.
Mountain View (VA) at Connellsville, 2 p.m.
Penn-Trafford vs. Kiski Area, 2 p.m.
Nonsection
Derry at Ringgold, 1 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• High school scores, summaries and schedule for Jan. 13, 2022
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 12, 2022
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 11, 2022
• Apollo-Ridge bowling teams off to strong start
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 10, 2022