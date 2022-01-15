High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Friday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Seneca Valley 70, Butler 64

Pine-Richland 72, North Allegheny 64

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 37, Bethel Park 34

Baldwin 66, Peters Township 49

Canon-McMillan 51, Upper St. Clair 45

Section 3

Fox Chapel 57, Norwin 46

Central Catholic 100, Greensburg Salem 23

Penn-Trafford 50, Hempfield 48

Class 5A

Section 1

Albert Gallatin 52, Connellsville 26

Thomas Jefferson 65, Ringgold 60

West Mifflin at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 64, Moon 59

New Castle 71, South Fayette 45

West Allegheny 73, Trinity 57

Section 3

Gateway 82, Latrobe 60

Penn Hills 52, Kiski Area 42

Franklin Regional 38, McKeesport 25

Section 4

Hampton 50, Indiana 22

Mars 73, Highlands 62

Shaler 41, Armstrong 36

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell 55, Derry 31

Deer Lakes 79, Keystone Oaks 52

North Catholic 84, Freeport 63

Section 2

Blackhawk 65, Ambridge 30

Central Valley 59, Hopewell 51

Lincoln Park 51, Montour 49

Quaker Valley 78, Beaver 47

Section 3

Uniontown 67, Elizabeth Forward 43

Southmoreland 47, Mt. Pleasant 42

Belle Vernon 70, South Park 22

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City 58, Beaver Falls 50

Neshannock 42, Laurel 36

Mohawk 54, Riverside 50

Section 2

Seton LaSalle 74, Aliquippa 72

Avonworth at Freedom, ppd.

New Brighton at Summit Academy, ppd.

Section 3

East Allegheny 62, Apollo-Ridge 44

Shady Side Academy 66, Ligonier Valley 55

Valley 59, Steel Valley 57

Section 4

Brentwood 68, Beth-Center 37

Brownsville 66, Charleroi 62

Waynesburg 56, McGuffey 48

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 77, Riverview 31

Sewickley Academy at Shenango, ppd.

South Side 87, Springdale 77 (2OT)

Section 2

Carlynton 64, Burgettstown 37

Fort Cherry 73, Northgate 49

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic 78, Clairton 39

Serra Catholic 64, Propel Braddock Hills 47

Winchester Thurston 76, Jeannette 60

Section 4

Jefferson-Morgan 76, California 50

Monessen 65, Carmichaels 59

Frazier 56, Bentworth 41

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian 71, Cornell 46

Nazareth Prep at Western Beaver, ppd.

Union 78, Rochester 58

Section 2

Bishop Canevin 90, Avella 33

Mapletown 69, Propel Montour 67

West Greene at Geibel, ppd.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy 55, Propel Andrew Street 21

Leechburg 72, St. Joseph 51

Nonsection

South Allegheny at Washington, ppd.

MLK Hoops for Harmony

Berlin-BrothersValley 59, Woodland Hills 58

Saturday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 3

Yough at South Park, noon

Class 3A

Section 4

Brentwood at McGuffey, 11 a.m.

Nonsection

Allderdice at McDowell, 1 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Avonworth, 1:30 p.m.

Geibel at Plum, 12:30 p.m.

Monessen at Beth-Center, 2 p.m.

North Catholic at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

North Hills at Hempfield, 12 p.m.

Southmoreland at Brownsville, ppd.

Union at Beaver Falls, 2:30 p.m.

Washington at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.

MLK Hoops for Harmony

Woodland Hills vs. Severn School (MD), 4 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s results

Section 4

Greensburg Salem 34, Penn Hills 29

McKeesport 54, Franklin Regional 31

Class 4A

Section 1

Knoch 68, Valley 12

Class A

Section 2

West Greene 61, Jefferson-Morgan 18

Nonsection

Keystone Oaks at South Park, ppd.

Mapletown 62, Propel Montour 19

MLK Hoops for Harmony

Linden Hall 43, Woodland Hills 40

Saturday’s schedule

Nonsection

Avella at California, noon

Bishop Canevin at Avonworth, 1:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Norwin, 1:30 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Sewickley Academy, 12 p.m.

McKeesport at Southmoreland, 1:30 p.m.

Monessen at Beth-Center, 12 p.m.

Moon at Upper St. Clair, 1:30 p.m.

New Castle at Shenango, 1:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Cumberland Valley, 2:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Blackhawk, 2:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Mars, 1:30 p.m.

Portersville Christian at Ellwood City, 12 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Oakland Catholic, 11 a.m.

West Greene at Eden Christian, 1 p.m.

MLK Hoops for Harmony

Woodland Hills vs. St. Francis (PA), 3 p.m.

Bowling

WPIBL

Friday’s results

Boys

Hempfield 7, Greensburg Central Catholic 0

Girls

Hempfield 7, Greensburg Central Catholic 0

Wrestling

Friday’s results

Allegheny County Championship

At Fox Chapel

Quarterfinals

106: Giavonie Schipani, North Hills p. Michael Worsen, Fox Chapel, 0:17. Casey Walker, North Allegheny p. Matt Mars, Carrick, 1:59. Ejiro Montoya, Mt. Lebanon d. Charlie Colantonio, Central Catholic, 9-5. Rylen Campbell, Plum p. Landon Funk, Fox Chapel, 2:17

113: Jack Kazalas, Quaker Valley p. Sam Snyder, Plum, 3:26. Brady Joling, Chartiers Valley d. Ramil Islamov, Baldwin, 8-3. James Walzer, Montour p. Nevio Deleonibus, Shaler, 4:50. Aiden Bench, Bethel Park d. Carson Yocca, Plum, 3-1

120: Mason Kernan, Bethel Park d. Luke Dunlap, South Fayette, 3-0. Anthony Orlandini, Montour p. Tyler Zubyrd, Moon, 3:42. Dominic Ferraro, Pine-Richland d. Owen Klodowski, Baldwin, 6-2. James Anderson, South Fayette p. Logan Richey, Quaker Valley, 5:38

126: Dylan Coy, North Allegheny p. Josh Alexander, Fox Chapel, 2:47. Dylan Bruce, Elizabeth Forward p. Aiden Burford, Highlands, 3:57. Anthony Ferraro, Pine-Richland p. Andrew Price, Central Catholic, 1:12. Brandon Krul, Quaker Valley d. Antonino Walker, Plum, 6-3

132: Maddox Shaw, Thomas Jefferson p. Brayden White, Highlands, 1:18. Khyvon Grace, Moon d. Bryce Rodriguez, Carlynton, 7-1. Vince Citrano, Plum d. Ny-zair Burt, West Mifflin, 9-5. Nathan Monteparte, North Allegheny p. Ethan Higgins, Bethel Park, 5:07

138: Peter Chacon, Montour p. Charlie Campbell, Plum, 1:17. Jayson Flener, North Allegheny p. Colton Kotouch, McKeesport, 5:54. Bode Marlow, Thomas Jefferson d. Ray Worsen, Fox Chapel, 6-1. Bryson Bench, Bethel Park p. Logan Chedwick, West Mifflin, 3:43

145: Travis Stipetich, North Allegheny p. Caleb Rihn, Hampton, 3:53. Alexander Kaufmann, Fox Chapel d. Max Kimbrough, Central Catholic, 6-2. Jrake Burford, Highlands d. Cordan McDonnell, Bethel Park, 6-1. Chase Brandebura, Carlynton p. Brady Fitz, Thomas Jefferson, 1:03

152: Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley p. Bryan Randolph, Highlands, 2:35,. Joey Boughton, Avonworth m.d. Caiden Brock, Elizabeth Forward, 9-1. Justin Richey, Quaker Valley p. Nick Busalacchi, Mt. Lebanon, 4:52. Kelin Laffey, Pine-Richland m.d. Ben Cedar, Upper St. Clair, 14-3

160: Christopher Beatty, Chartiers Valley p. Michael Ulrey, Shaler, 2:26. Sebastian Lopez, North Hills p. Damion Szuch, Keystone Oaks, 5:53. Jack Tongel, Plum d. Keith Mincin, Baldwin, 5-3 SV. AJ Rohan, North Allegheny p. Jaden Brown, Central Catholic, 2:39

172: Aaron Deluca, Montour m.d. Alan Wolfe, Hampton, 10-1. Evan Letky, North Hills d. Angelo Markey, Highlands, 5-2. Andrew Claassen, Plum d. Ty Shields, Upper St. Clair, 11-7. Mason Diemert, Quaker Valley p. Floyd Mckenna, Gateway, 3:21

189: Jayden Resch, Hampton p. Aidan Pham, Penn Hills, 1:41. Maclane Stout, Mt. Lebanon p. Tyler Bender, Highlands, 0:43. Henry Orlandini, Montour p. Landon Hartman, Bethel Park, 1:37. Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley p. Nick Pachete, Central Catholic, 0:49

215: Mason Dibon, Shaler p. Marcus Wahila, Allderdice, 5:07. Aidan Buggey, North Allegheny p. Gabe Castner, Moon, 1:31. Joshua Sarasnick, Chartiers Valley p. A.j. Palumbo, Penn Hills, 1:51. Brian Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson p. Andrew Szymczak, North Hills, 3:54

285: Joey Schneck, Pine-Richland p. Ollie Freeman, Plum, 3:23. Rene Velasquez, Carrick d. Nate Glock, Hampton, 3-1. Christian Flaherty, Keystone Oaks p. Logan Timko, Thomas Jefferson, 4:00. Lucas Palermo, North Hills p. Noah Leslie, Highlands, 1:30

Nonsection

Bentworth 51, South Side 16

Fort Cherry at West Greene, (n)

Kiski Area 39, Burrell 24

Latrobe 34, Pomona 33

Latrobe 52, Monarch 17

Friday’s summary

Kiski Area 39, Burrell 24

106: Clayton Cramer (KA) p. Lucas Gratzmiller, 1:40.

113: Calio Zanella (B) p. Amari McNeil, 2:35

120: Cooper Hornack (B) p. Noah Henry, 3:59

126: Antonio Giordano (KA) p. Travis Newell, :50

132: Ryan Klingensmith (KA) dec. Nikolas Ferra, 6-3

138: Logan Bechtold (KA) dec. Isaac Lacinski, 7-1

145: Shawn Szymanski (B) dec. Ethan Connor (KA), 8-5

152: Mark Gray (KA) p. Anthony Babiari, :18

160: Brayden Miller (KA) p. Stephen Hasson, 1:05

171: Enzo Morlacci (KA) wbf.

189: Nico Zanella (B) dec. Donavin Harbison, 2-0

215: Cole Clark (B) p. Carter Dilts, 5:54

285: Stone Joseph (KA) dec. Luke Boylan, 10-3

Records: KA: 9-1; B: 4-1

Saturday’s schedule

Connellsville Duals

Brentsville (VA) at Connellsville, 8 a.m.

Kiski Area vs. Mountain View (VA), 8 a.m.

Canon-McMillan vs. Penn-Trafford, 8 a.m.

Penn-Trafford at Connellsville, 9:30 a.m.

Canon-McMillan vs. Kiski Area, 9:30 a.m.

Kiski Area vs. Brentsville (VA), 11 a.m.

Canon-McMillan at Connellsville, 11 a.m.

Mountain View (VA) vs. Penn-Trafford, 11 a.m.

Mountain View (VA) vs. Canon-McMillan, 12:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Connellsville, 12:30 p.m.

Brentsville (VA) vs. Penn-Trafford, 12:30 p.m.

Brentsville (VA) vs. Canon-McMillan, 2 p.m.

Mountain View (VA) at Connellsville, 2 p.m.

Penn-Trafford vs. Kiski Area, 2 p.m.

Nonsection

Derry at Ringgold, 1 p.m.

