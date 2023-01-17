High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 16, 2023
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Monday’s result
Southwestern Christian Athletic Conference
Trinity Christian 59, Propel Andrew Street 44
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Central Catholic at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Hempfield at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Shaler at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
McKeesport at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
North Hills at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Hopewell at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Park at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Montour at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Neshannock at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at South Park, 7:30 a.m.
Sto-Rox at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Ligonier Valley at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Washington at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg Central at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Laurel at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Eden Christian at Propel Braddock Hills, 6 p.m.
Nazareth Prep at Propel Montour, 6 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Riverview at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Frazier at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Carlynton at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
Western Beaver at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Geibel at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Monessen at California, 7:30 p.m.
West Greene at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Hillel Academy at Imani Christian, 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Summit Academy at Neighborhood Academy, 5 p.m.
Nonsection
Ambridge at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 65, Pine-Richland 61
Norwin 52, Seneca Valley 21
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 43, Chartiers Valley 32
Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Section 2
Mars 70, New Castle 25
Hampton 63, North Hills 42
Section 3
Penn-Trafford 56, Latrobe 45
Thomas Jefferson 66, Connellsville 40
Section 4
Montour 52, Moon 29
South Fayette 74, West Allegheny 25
Class 4A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem 40, Freeport 29
North Catholic 56, Knoch 38
Highlands 73, Valley 32
Section 2
Blackhawk 46, Beaver 26
Quaker Valley 51, Central Valley 36
Section 3
Laurel Highlands 49, Ringgold 44
Uniontown 42, Southmoreland 40
Elizabeth Forward 67, West Mifflin 45
Class 3A
Section 1
Laurel 57, Ellwood City 39
Neshannock 49, Beaver Falls 34
Section 2
Keystone Oaks 63, East Allegheny 22
Avonworth 54, Seton LaSalle 35
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 53, South Allegheny 28
Section 3
Burrell 49, Deer Lakes 19
Apollo-Ridge 60, Mt. Pleasant 40
Section 4
South Park 48, Yough 34
Class 2A
Section 1
Shenango 54, Sewickley Academy 28
Section 2
Burgettstown 57, Carlynton 19
Fort Cherry 73, Sto-Rox 29
Section 3
Serra Catholic 49, Ellis School 18
Springdale 58, Steel Valley 41
Greensburg Central Catholic 62, Winchester Thurston 41
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston 45, Carmichaels 30
California 46, Frazier 45
Washington 71, Beth-Center 43
Class A
Section 2
West Greene 70, Mapletown 40
Section 3
St. Joseph 54, Riverview 15
Nonsection
Armstrong 56, Franklin Regional 28
Propel Montour 48, Redeemer Lutheran 28
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 2
Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Penn Hills at Kiski Area, 5:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Shaler at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m.
Section 3
Oakland Catholic at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Trinity at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 3
Shady Side Academy at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Section 4
Waynesburg Central at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
New Brighton at Freedom, 6 p.m.
South Side at Rochester, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Northgate at Brentwood, 6:30 p.m.
Section 4
Bentworth at Frazier, 5:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Union at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Geibel at Jefferson-Morgan, 5:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Latrobe at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Monday’s results
Class 3A
Seneca Valley at Mt Lebanon, (n)
Class 2A
Latrobe 3, Meadville 1
Hempfield 4, Butler 3 (OT)
Class A
Shaler 8, Hampton 2
Quaker Valley 4, Avonworth 3 (SO)
Montour 4, Chartiers Valley 3
Beaver at West Allegheny, (n)
Greensburg Salem at Plum, (n)
Moon 3, Blackhawk 2
Varsity D2
Deer Lakes 6, Elizabeth Forward 2
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 3A
North Allegheny at Cathedral Prep, Erie Bank Sports Park, 6 p.m.
Upper Saint Clair at Peters Township, Printscape Arena at Southpointe, 7 p.m.
Central Catholic at Canon-McMillan, Printscape Arena at Southpointe, 9 p.m.
Class 2A
Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Fox Chapel at Norwin, Palmer Imaging Arena, 8:30 p.m.
North Hills at Wheeling Park, Wesbanco Arena, 8:40 p.m.
McDowell at North Catholic, UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9:20 p.m.
Varsity D2
Wilmington at Connellsville, Ice Mine, 8:35 p.m.
