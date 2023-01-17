TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 16, 2023

By: HSSN Staff
Monday, January 16, 2023 | 11:16 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s result

Southwestern Christian Athletic Conference

Trinity Christian 59, Propel Andrew Street 44

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Central Catholic at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Hempfield at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Plum at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Gateway at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Mars at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Hopewell at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Montour at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Neshannock at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at South Park, 7:30 a.m.

Sto-Rox at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Ligonier Valley at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Washington at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg Central at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Laurel at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Eden Christian at Propel Braddock Hills, 6 p.m.

Nazareth Prep at Propel Montour, 6 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Riverview at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Carlynton at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Geibel at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Monessen at California, 7:30 p.m.

West Greene at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Hillel Academy at Imani Christian, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Summit Academy at Neighborhood Academy, 5 p.m.

Nonsection

Ambridge at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 65, Pine-Richland 61

Norwin 52, Seneca Valley 21

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 43, Chartiers Valley 32

Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Indiana 67, Plum 37

Section 2

Mars 70, New Castle 25

Hampton 63, North Hills 42

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 56, Latrobe 45

Thomas Jefferson 66, Connellsville 40

Section 4

Montour 52, Moon 29

South Fayette 74, West Allegheny 25

Class 4A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem 40, Freeport 29

North Catholic 56, Knoch 38

Highlands 73, Valley 32

Section 2

Blackhawk 46, Beaver 26

Hopewell 59, Ambridge 15

Quaker Valley 51, Central Valley 36

Section 3

Laurel Highlands 49, Ringgold 44

Uniontown 42, Southmoreland 40

Elizabeth Forward 67, West Mifflin 45

Class 3A

Section 1

Laurel 57, Ellwood City 39

Neshannock 49, Beaver Falls 34

Mohawk 53, Riverside 16

Section 2

Keystone Oaks 63, East Allegheny 22

Avonworth 54, Seton LaSalle 35

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 53, South Allegheny 28

Section 3

Burrell 49, Deer Lakes 19

Apollo-Ridge 60, Mt. Pleasant 40

Section 4

McGuffey 50, Charleroi 44

South Park 48, Yough 34

Class 2A

Section 1

Shenango 54, Sewickley Academy 28

Section 2

Burgettstown 57, Carlynton 19

Fort Cherry 73, Sto-Rox 29

Section 3

Serra Catholic 49, Ellis School 18

Springdale 58, Steel Valley 41

Greensburg Central Catholic 62, Winchester Thurston 41

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston 45, Carmichaels 30

California 46, Frazier 45

Washington 71, Beth-Center 43

Class A

Section 2

Monessen 59, Avella 49

West Greene 70, Mapletown 40

Section 3

Leechburg 45, Jeannette 38

St. Joseph 54, Riverview 15

Nonsection

Armstrong 56, Franklin Regional 28

Propel Montour 48, Redeemer Lutheran 28

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 2

Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Penn Hills at Kiski Area, 5:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Shaler at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m.

Section 3

Oakland Catholic at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Trinity at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Shady Side Academy at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Section 4

Waynesburg Central at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

New Brighton at Freedom, 6 p.m.

South Side at Rochester, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Northgate at Brentwood, 6:30 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at Frazier, 5:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Union at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Geibel at Jefferson-Morgan, 5:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Latrobe at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Seneca Valley at Mt Lebanon, (n)

Class 2A

Latrobe 3, Meadville 1

Hempfield 4, Butler 3 (OT)

Class A

Shaler 8, Hampton 2

Quaker Valley 4, Avonworth 3 (SO)

Montour 4, Chartiers Valley 3

Beaver at West Allegheny, (n)

Greensburg Salem at Plum, (n)

Moon 3, Blackhawk 2

Varsity D2

Deer Lakes 6, Elizabeth Forward 2

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

North Allegheny at Cathedral Prep, Erie Bank Sports Park, 6 p.m.

Upper Saint Clair at Peters Township, Printscape Arena at Southpointe, 7 p.m.

Central Catholic at Canon-McMillan, Printscape Arena at Southpointe, 9 p.m.

Class 2A

Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Fox Chapel at Norwin, Palmer Imaging Arena, 8:30 p.m.

North Hills at Wheeling Park, Wesbanco Arena, 8:40 p.m.

McDowell at North Catholic, UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9:20 p.m.

Varsity D2

Wilmington at Connellsville, Ice Mine, 8:35 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

