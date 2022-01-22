High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 21, 2022

High School

Basketball

WPIAL

Boys

Friday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 86, North Allegheny 79

North Hills 80, Pine-Richland 68

Class 5A

Section 3

Franklin Regional 42, Kiski Area 37

Gateway 82, McKeesport 48

Latrobe 77, Woodland Hills 66

Section 4

Mars 63, Armstrong 44

Hampton 70, Plum 35

Shaler 74, Indiana 26

Class 4A

Section 1

North Catholic 65, Burrell 50

Keystone Oaks 83, Derry 59

Deer Lakes 63, Knoch 47

Section 2

Ambridge at Central Valley, ppd.

Montour 70, Blackhawk 45

Beaver 59, Hopewell 42

Quaker Valley 75, Lincoln Park 67

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 24 Belle Vernon 73

Elizabeth Forward 63, South Park 36

Uniontown 56, Yough 41

Class 3A

Section 3

South Allegheny 66, Ligonier Valley 47

Steel Valley 55, Shady Side Academy 53

Apollo-Ridge 43, Valley 33

Section 4

Waynesburg 59, Beth-Center 46

Brentwood 74, Charleroi 71

Washington 58, Brownsville 48

Class 2A

Section 3

Winchester Thurston 75, Clairton 59

Nonsection

South Fayette 54, Aliquippa 46

Beaver Falls 58, West Allegheny 55

Bethel Park 44, Trinity 36

Burgettstown 59, Avella 34

Carmichaels 67, Chartiers-Houston 61

Penn Hills 55, Central Catholic 43

Canon-McMillan 65, Connellsville 33

Riverside 49, Cornell 36

Eden Christian at Sewickley Academy, ppd.

Fort Cherry 47, Jefferson-Morgan 45

Geibel 89, Greensburg Salem 79

Mt. Lebanon 64, Hempfield 33

Highlands 77, Freeport 50

New Castle 55, Imani Christian 42

Springdale 51, Jeannette 35

Monessen 81, East Allegheny 68

Laurel Highlands 70, Norwin 59

Riverview 70, Propel Braddock Hills 57

Rochester at New Brighton, ppd.

Baldwin 61, Seneca Valley 54

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 80, Serra Catholic 56

Seton LaSalle 69, West Mifflin 51

Shenango 56, Laurel 53

St. Joseph 61, Propel Montour 51

Thomas Jefferson at Peters Township, (n)

Fox Chapel 54, Upper St. Clair 53

McGuffey 61, West Greene 41

Summit Academy 89, Mohawk 61

Freedom 52, Nazareth Prep 39

Saturday’s schedule

Nonsection

Canon-McMillan at Ringgold, 2 p.m.

Carrick at Shaler, 12 p.m.

Central Catholic at Pine-Richland, 2:30 p.m.

DuBois at Indiana, 12 p.m.

Leechburg at Geibel, 12:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Allderdice, 12 p.m.

Nazareth Prep at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Seneca Valley, 2:30 p.m.

Obama Academy at Upper St. Clair, 3 p.m.

Portersville Christian at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph at Ellwood City, 1:30 p.m.

West Shamokin at Chartiers Valley, 5 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Eden Christian, 1:30 p.m.

PBC Legends Classic

At Moon

Beaver Falls vs. Carlynton, noon

Hampton at Moon, 4:30 p.m.

Ron Galbreath Classic

At New Castle

Union vs. Kennedy Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

Mars vs. Hickory, 5 p.m.

Knoch at New Castle, 6:30 p.m.

Grove City vs. Neshannock, 8 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s results

Class 6A

Section 2

Peters Township 48, Baldwin 39

Class 5A

Section 2

Hampton at Plum, ppd.

Section 4

McKeesport 58, Gateway 45

Class 4A

Section 2

Blackhawk 82, New Castle 32

Class 3A

Section 2

Brownsville 52, Washington 27

Class 2A

Section 2

California 60, Frazier 36

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic 58, Winchester Thurston 45

Class A

Section 2

Mapletown 62, Jefferson-Morgan 43

Nonsection

Avella 55, Northgate 25

Chartiers-Houston 48, Carmichaels 22

St. Joseph 52, Freeport 49

Jeannette at Clairton, ppd.

Penn Hills 50, Kiski Area 41

Propel Andrew Street at Bentworth, ppd.

Seton LaSalle 55, West Mifflin 44

Freedom 65, South Side 41

Ligonier Valley 69, Valley 32

Washington at Albert Gallatin, ppd.

West Greene 70, McGuffey 39

Belle Vernon 73, Mt. Pleasant 24

Riverview 48, Propel Montour 34

Saturday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny at North Hills, 12 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Shaler, 1:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 12:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 1 p.m.

Nonsection

Burgettstown at Ringgold, 11:30 a.m.

Butler at Freeport, 1:30 p.m.

Eden Christian at Sewickley Academy, noon

Fort Cherry at Serra Catholic, 1:30 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Blacklick Valley, noon

Leechburg at Geibel, 11 a.m.

Monessen at Jeannette, 12:30 p.m.

Portersville Christian at Aquinas Academy, 6 p.m.

Redbank Valley at Indiana, 1:30 p.m.

Union at Beaver Falls, 12 p.m.

Joey Fabus Memorial Classic

At Bethel Park

Oakland Catholic vs. Upper St. Clair, noon

South Fayette vs. Peters Township, 1:45 p.m.

Carlynton at Steel Valley, 3:30 p.m.

PBC Classic

At Aliquippa

Westinghouse vs. Quaker Valley, 11:30 a.m.

Avonworth vs. Hopewell, 1 p.m.

Winchester Thurston vs. Bishop Canevin, 2:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Obama Academy, 4 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Aliquippa, 5:30 p.m.

At Moon

Montour vs. Sto-Rox, 1:30 p.m.

Mars at Moon, 3 p.m.

Swimming

Friday’s results

Nonsection

Boys

Belle Vernon 60, Derry 45

Girls

Belle Vernon 83, Derry 82

Wrestling

WPIAL section team tournaments

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

at Franklin Regional

Armstrong vs. Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.

Penn-Trafford vs. Kiski Area, 6 p.m.

Section 2

at Latrobe

Thomas Jefferson vs. Latrobe, 6 p.m.

Norwin vs. Connellsville, 6 p.m.

Section 3

at North Allegheny

Pine-Richland vs. North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

West Allegheny vs. Butler, 6 p.m.

Section 4

at Peters Township

Bethel Park vs. Waynesburg, 6 p.m.

Canon-McMillan vs. Peters Township, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

at Beth-Center

Jefferson-Morgan vs. Burgettstown, 6 p.m.

Fort Cherry vs. Beth-Center, 6 p.m.

Section 2

at Quaker Valley

Montour vs. Laurel, 6 p.m.

Freedom vs. Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.

Section 3

at Mt. Pleasant

Southmoreland vs. Burrell, 6 p.m.

Knoch vs. Mt. Pleasant, 6 p.m.

Note: Championship matches to follow at 7:15 p.m.

