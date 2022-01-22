High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 21, 2022
Saturday, January 22, 2022 | 12:45 AM
High School
Basketball
WPIAL
Boys
Friday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 86, North Allegheny 79
North Hills 80, Pine-Richland 68
Class 5A
Section 3
Franklin Regional 42, Kiski Area 37
Gateway 82, McKeesport 48
Latrobe 77, Woodland Hills 66
Section 4
Mars 63, Armstrong 44
Hampton 70, Plum 35
Shaler 74, Indiana 26
Class 4A
Section 1
North Catholic 65, Burrell 50
Keystone Oaks 83, Derry 59
Deer Lakes 63, Knoch 47
Section 2
Ambridge at Central Valley, ppd.
Montour 70, Blackhawk 45
Beaver 59, Hopewell 42
Quaker Valley 75, Lincoln Park 67
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant 24 Belle Vernon 73
Elizabeth Forward 63, South Park 36
Uniontown 56, Yough 41
Class 3A
Section 3
South Allegheny 66, Ligonier Valley 47
Steel Valley 55, Shady Side Academy 53
Apollo-Ridge 43, Valley 33
Section 4
Waynesburg 59, Beth-Center 46
Brentwood 74, Charleroi 71
Washington 58, Brownsville 48
Class 2A
Section 3
Winchester Thurston 75, Clairton 59
Nonsection
South Fayette 54, Aliquippa 46
Beaver Falls 58, West Allegheny 55
Bethel Park 44, Trinity 36
Burgettstown 59, Avella 34
Carmichaels 67, Chartiers-Houston 61
Penn Hills 55, Central Catholic 43
Canon-McMillan 65, Connellsville 33
Riverside 49, Cornell 36
Eden Christian at Sewickley Academy, ppd.
Fort Cherry 47, Jefferson-Morgan 45
Geibel 89, Greensburg Salem 79
Mt. Lebanon 64, Hempfield 33
Highlands 77, Freeport 50
New Castle 55, Imani Christian 42
Springdale 51, Jeannette 35
Monessen 81, East Allegheny 68
Laurel Highlands 70, Norwin 59
Riverview 70, Propel Braddock Hills 57
Rochester at New Brighton, ppd.
Baldwin 61, Seneca Valley 54
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 80, Serra Catholic 56
Seton LaSalle 69, West Mifflin 51
Shenango 56, Laurel 53
St. Joseph 61, Propel Montour 51
Thomas Jefferson at Peters Township, (n)
Fox Chapel 54, Upper St. Clair 53
McGuffey 61, West Greene 41
Summit Academy 89, Mohawk 61
Freedom 52, Nazareth Prep 39
Saturday’s schedule
Nonsection
Canon-McMillan at Ringgold, 2 p.m.
Carrick at Shaler, 12 p.m.
Central Catholic at Pine-Richland, 2:30 p.m.
DuBois at Indiana, 12 p.m.
Leechburg at Geibel, 12:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Allderdice, 12 p.m.
Nazareth Prep at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Seneca Valley, 2:30 p.m.
Obama Academy at Upper St. Clair, 3 p.m.
Portersville Christian at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
St. Joseph at Ellwood City, 1:30 p.m.
West Shamokin at Chartiers Valley, 5 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Eden Christian, 1:30 p.m.
PBC Legends Classic
At Moon
Beaver Falls vs. Carlynton, noon
Hampton at Moon, 4:30 p.m.
Ron Galbreath Classic
At New Castle
Union vs. Kennedy Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
Mars vs. Hickory, 5 p.m.
Knoch at New Castle, 6:30 p.m.
Grove City vs. Neshannock, 8 p.m.
Girls
Friday’s results
Class 6A
Section 2
Peters Township 48, Baldwin 39
Class 5A
Section 2
Hampton at Plum, ppd.
Section 4
McKeesport 58, Gateway 45
Class 4A
Section 2
Blackhawk 82, New Castle 32
Class 3A
Section 2
Brownsville 52, Washington 27
Class 2A
Section 2
California 60, Frazier 36
Section 4
Greensburg Central Catholic 58, Winchester Thurston 45
Class A
Section 2
Mapletown 62, Jefferson-Morgan 43
Nonsection
Avella 55, Northgate 25
Chartiers-Houston 48, Carmichaels 22
St. Joseph 52, Freeport 49
Jeannette at Clairton, ppd.
Penn Hills 50, Kiski Area 41
Propel Andrew Street at Bentworth, ppd.
Seton LaSalle 55, West Mifflin 44
Freedom 65, South Side 41
Ligonier Valley 69, Valley 32
Washington at Albert Gallatin, ppd.
West Greene 70, McGuffey 39
Belle Vernon 73, Mt. Pleasant 24
Riverview 48, Propel Montour 34
Saturday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny at North Hills, 12 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Shaler, 1:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 12:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland, 1 p.m.
Nonsection
Burgettstown at Ringgold, 11:30 a.m.
Butler at Freeport, 1:30 p.m.
Eden Christian at Sewickley Academy, noon
Fort Cherry at Serra Catholic, 1:30 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Blacklick Valley, noon
Leechburg at Geibel, 11 a.m.
Monessen at Jeannette, 12:30 p.m.
Portersville Christian at Aquinas Academy, 6 p.m.
Redbank Valley at Indiana, 1:30 p.m.
Union at Beaver Falls, 12 p.m.
Joey Fabus Memorial Classic
At Bethel Park
Oakland Catholic vs. Upper St. Clair, noon
South Fayette vs. Peters Township, 1:45 p.m.
Carlynton at Steel Valley, 3:30 p.m.
PBC Classic
At Aliquippa
Westinghouse vs. Quaker Valley, 11:30 a.m.
Avonworth vs. Hopewell, 1 p.m.
Winchester Thurston vs. Bishop Canevin, 2:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Obama Academy, 4 p.m.
Lincoln Park at Aliquippa, 5:30 p.m.
At Moon
Montour vs. Sto-Rox, 1:30 p.m.
Mars at Moon, 3 p.m.
Swimming
Friday’s results
Nonsection
Boys
Belle Vernon 60, Derry 45
Girls
Belle Vernon 83, Derry 82
Wrestling
WPIAL section team tournaments
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
at Franklin Regional
Armstrong vs. Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.
Penn-Trafford vs. Kiski Area, 6 p.m.
Section 2
at Latrobe
Thomas Jefferson vs. Latrobe, 6 p.m.
Norwin vs. Connellsville, 6 p.m.
Section 3
at North Allegheny
Pine-Richland vs. North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
West Allegheny vs. Butler, 6 p.m.
Section 4
at Peters Township
Bethel Park vs. Waynesburg, 6 p.m.
Canon-McMillan vs. Peters Township, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
at Beth-Center
Jefferson-Morgan vs. Burgettstown, 6 p.m.
Fort Cherry vs. Beth-Center, 6 p.m.
Section 2
at Quaker Valley
Montour vs. Laurel, 6 p.m.
Freedom vs. Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.
Section 3
at Mt. Pleasant
Southmoreland vs. Burrell, 6 p.m.
Knoch vs. Mt. Pleasant, 6 p.m.
Note: Championship matches to follow at 7:15 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
