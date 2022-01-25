High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 24, 2022

By:

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 | 12:18 AM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s results

Class 5A

Section 1

Laurel Highlands 81, West Mifflin 50

Class 4A

Section 2

Hopewell at Lincoln Park, ppd.

Class A

Section 3

Leechburg at Aquinas Academy, ppd.

Nonsection

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 84, Avonworth 47

Fox Chapel 69, Bishop Canevin 57

Plum 43, California 36

Canon-McMillan 56, West Allegheny 50

Shady Side Academy 68, Eden Christian 39

Elizabeth Forward 64, Carrick 46

Beth-Center 55, Frazier 49

Winchester Thurston 79, Hillel Academy 34

Jeannette 74, Greensburg Salem 60

Monessen 61, Propel Andrew Street 29

Perry Traditional Academy 50, Nazareth Prep 41

Neighborhood Academy 48, Portersville Christian 26

Seton LaSalle 64, Clairton 30

Indiana 66, Southmoreland 58

Waynesburg 68, West Greene 57

Western Beaver at Propel Montour, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 3

Kiski Area at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Highlands at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Central Valley at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

East Allegheny at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

South Allegheny at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.

Section 4

McGuffey at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Washington at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Avonworth at Carlynton, 6 p.m.

Beaver Falls at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Berlin-BrothersValley at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Central Catholic at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Union, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Summit Academy at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.

Westinghouse at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Seneca Valley 47, North Hills 14

North Allegheny 50, Penn-Trafford 38

Norwin 65, Pine-Richland 41

Butler 40, Shaler 22

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 55, Canon-McMillan 22

Peters Township 73, Hempfield 54

Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 2

Hampton 60, Kiski Area 36

Mars 68, Fox Chapel 54

Armstrong 54, Plum 46

Section 3

Trinity 69, Laurel Highlands 26

Connellsville 53, Ringgold 24

Albert Gallatin 45, Thomas Jefferson 43

Section 4

Greensburg Salem at McKeesport, ppd.

Latrobe 69, Penn Hills 36

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes 39, Freeport 37

Highlands 58, Derry 34

Knoch 50, Burrell 32

Section 2

Quaker Valley 47, Central Valley 37

Blackhawk 74, Hopewell 33

Montour at Ambridge, ppd.

New Castle at Beaver, ppd.

Section 3

West Mifflin 42, Mt. Pleasant 37

Southmoreland 53, Ligonier Valley 25

Belle Vernon 58, Yough 46

Class 3A

Section 1

Laurel 41, Ellwood City 33

Mohawk at Beaver Falls, ppd.

Riverside at North Catholic, ppd.

Section 2

Brownsville 49, McGuffey 47

South Park at Waynesburg, ppd.

Bentworth 51, Washington 26

Section 3

Brentwood 54, East Allegheny 20

Keystone Oaks 53, Steel Valley 35

Avonworth 43, South Allegheny 31

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 59, New Brighton 9

Neshannock 64, Sewickley Academy 17

Aliquippa 45, South Side 43

Section 2

Serra Catholic 59, Seton LaSalle 39

Class A

Section 3

Leechburg at Clairton, ppd.

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic 50, Jeannette 4

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy at Eden Christian, ppd.

Avella at St. Joseph, ppd.

Bishop Canevin 48, Sto-Rox 46

Charleroi 63, California 44

Freedom at Burgettstown, ppd.

Oakland Catholic 58, Gateway 38

Winchester Thurston 61, Hillel Academy 4

Indiana 61, Uniontown 20

Carmichaels 49, Jefferson-Morgan 33

Riverview 46, Springdale 23

Union 62, Northgate 24

West Greene 65, Fort Cherry 64

Winchester Thurston at Moon, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 2

Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 4

Greensburg Salem at McKeesport, 5:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Berlin-BrothersValley at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, 8 p.m.

Brentwood at Chartiers-Houston, 6 p.m.

California at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Clairton at West Mifflin, 6 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Homer-Center at Derry, 5:30 p.m.

Jeannette at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.

Mapletown at Frazier, 7 p.m.

New Brighton at Freedom, 7 p.m.

North Hills at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Bowling

Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association Championship

Boys

Top 10

James Gatto, Latrobe 249-244-203—696

Dom Vallano, Hempfield 234-247-193—674

Alex Brubaker, Latrobe 235-225-209—669

Vincent Mincucci, Hempfield 215-245-198—658

Mike Mullaney, GCC 229-192-219—640

Ryan Schuck, Hempfield 245-168-216—629

Robert Phillips, Latrobe 220-197-179—596

Jay Markowsky, Latrobe 198-190-191—579

Trent McCoy, Penn-Trafford 189-190-191—570

Cole Pfeifer, Latrobe 201-181-172—554

Team scores: 1. Latrobe 3,094; 2. Hempfield 3,042; 3. Greensburg Central Catholic 2,234; 4. Penn-Trafford 2,030; 5. Valley 1,925 and 6. Yough 1,916.

Girls

Top 10

Alyssa Balest, Penn-Trafford 201-189-236—626

Veronica Flanagan, Kiski Area 174-221-205—600

Mikayla Uranker, Penn-Trafford 213-211-142—566

Cassandra Bromke, Hempfield 184-164-189—537

Ayden Leone, Latrobe 176-176-185—537

Vannessa McMichael, Latrobe 167-130-221—518

Abigail Veycheck, Penn-Trafford 169-192-156—517

Savannah Renwick, Kiski Area 167-147-188—502

Haley Zeller, Kiski Area 180-154-148—482

Alyssa Leya, Kiski Area 168-169-142—479

Team scores: 1.Penn-Trafford 2,423; 2. Kiski Area 2,416; 3. Latrobe 2,276; 4. Hempfield 1,842; 5. Yough 1,761; 6. Valley 1,698 and 7. Greensburg Central Catholic 1,594

Hockey

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Peters Township 6, North Allegheny 3

Class 2A

Butler 7, Mars 3

Latrobe 2, Montour 1

South Fayette 9, West Allegheny 2

Class A

Kiski Area 4, Chartiers Valley 3

McDowell 5, Hampton 2

Moon 4, Wheeling Central Catholic 3

North Hills 10, Plum 3

Class B

Avonworth 10, Central Valley 1

Neshannock 6, Carrick 4

Burrell 15, Trinity 1

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 2A

Thomas Jefferson at Franklin Regional, Palmer Imaging Arena-East, 6:30 p.m.

Armstrong at Penn Trafford, Palmer Imaging Arena-East, 8:30 p.m.

Class A

Blackhawk at Westmont Hilltop, 1st Summit Arena, 8 p.m.

Wrestling

Monday’s results

Nonsection

Pine-Richland 72, Knoch 6

Beaver at Freedom, ppd.

Mars at Freedom, ppd.

Fort Cherry at South Side, (n)

Penn Hills at South Allegheny, (n)

Summit Academy at Allderdice, (n)

WPIAL section team tournaments

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

at Franklin Regional

Armstrong vs. Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.

Penn-Trafford vs. Kiski Area, 6 p.m.

Section 2

at Latrobe

Thomas Jefferson vs. Latrobe, 6 p.m.

Norwin vs. Connellsville, 6 p.m.

Section 3

at North Allegheny

Pine-Richland vs. North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

West Allegheny vs. Butler, 6 p.m.

Section 4

at Peters Township

Bethel Park vs. Waynesburg, 6 p.m.

Canon-McMillan vs. Peters Township, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

at Beth-Center

Jefferson-Morgan vs. Burgettstown, 6 p.m.

Fort Cherry vs. Beth-Center, 6 p.m.

Section 2

at Quaker Valley

Montour vs. Laurel, 6 p.m.

Freedom vs. Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.

Section 3

at Mt. Pleasant

Southmoreland vs. Burrell, 6 p.m.

Knoch vs. Mt. Pleasant, 6 p.m.

Note: Championship matches to follow at 7:15 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.