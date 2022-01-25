High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 24, 2022
Tuesday, January 25, 2022 | 12:18 AM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Monday’s results
Class 5A
Section 1
Laurel Highlands 81, West Mifflin 50
Class 4A
Section 2
Hopewell at Lincoln Park, ppd.
Class A
Section 3
Leechburg at Aquinas Academy, ppd.
Nonsection
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 84, Avonworth 47
Fox Chapel 69, Bishop Canevin 57
Plum 43, California 36
Canon-McMillan 56, West Allegheny 50
Shady Side Academy 68, Eden Christian 39
Elizabeth Forward 64, Carrick 46
Beth-Center 55, Frazier 49
Winchester Thurston 79, Hillel Academy 34
Jeannette 74, Greensburg Salem 60
Monessen 61, Propel Andrew Street 29
Perry Traditional Academy 50, Nazareth Prep 41
Neighborhood Academy 48, Portersville Christian 26
Seton LaSalle 64, Clairton 30
Indiana 66, Southmoreland 58
Waynesburg 68, West Greene 57
Western Beaver at Propel Montour, ppd.
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 3
Kiski Area at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Highlands at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Central Valley at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Park at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
East Allegheny at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
South Allegheny at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.
Section 4
McGuffey at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Washington at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Avonworth at Carlynton, 6 p.m.
Beaver Falls at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Berlin-BrothersValley at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Central Catholic at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Union, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Springdale at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Summit Academy at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Clairton, 7:30 p.m.
Westinghouse at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Seneca Valley 47, North Hills 14
North Allegheny 50, Penn-Trafford 38
Norwin 65, Pine-Richland 41
Butler 40, Shaler 22
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 55, Canon-McMillan 22
Peters Township 73, Hempfield 54
Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 2
Hampton 60, Kiski Area 36
Mars 68, Fox Chapel 54
Armstrong 54, Plum 46
Section 3
Trinity 69, Laurel Highlands 26
Connellsville 53, Ringgold 24
Albert Gallatin 45, Thomas Jefferson 43
Section 4
Greensburg Salem at McKeesport, ppd.
Latrobe 69, Penn Hills 36
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes 39, Freeport 37
Highlands 58, Derry 34
Knoch 50, Burrell 32
Section 2
Quaker Valley 47, Central Valley 37
Blackhawk 74, Hopewell 33
Montour at Ambridge, ppd.
New Castle at Beaver, ppd.
Section 3
West Mifflin 42, Mt. Pleasant 37
Southmoreland 53, Ligonier Valley 25
Belle Vernon 58, Yough 46
Class 3A
Section 1
Laurel 41, Ellwood City 33
Mohawk at Beaver Falls, ppd.
Riverside at North Catholic, ppd.
Section 2
Brownsville 49, McGuffey 47
South Park at Waynesburg, ppd.
Bentworth 51, Washington 26
Section 3
Brentwood 54, East Allegheny 20
Keystone Oaks 53, Steel Valley 35
Avonworth 43, South Allegheny 31
Class 2A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 59, New Brighton 9
Neshannock 64, Sewickley Academy 17
Aliquippa 45, South Side 43
Section 2
Serra Catholic 59, Seton LaSalle 39
Class A
Section 3
Leechburg at Clairton, ppd.
Section 4
Greensburg Central Catholic 50, Jeannette 4
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy at Eden Christian, ppd.
Avella at St. Joseph, ppd.
Bishop Canevin 48, Sto-Rox 46
Charleroi 63, California 44
Freedom at Burgettstown, ppd.
Oakland Catholic 58, Gateway 38
Winchester Thurston 61, Hillel Academy 4
Indiana 61, Uniontown 20
Carmichaels 49, Jefferson-Morgan 33
Riverview 46, Springdale 23
Union 62, Northgate 24
West Greene 65, Fort Cherry 64
Winchester Thurston at Moon, ppd.
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 2
Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 4
Greensburg Salem at McKeesport, 5:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Berlin-BrothersValley at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, 8 p.m.
Brentwood at Chartiers-Houston, 6 p.m.
California at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Clairton at West Mifflin, 6 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Homer-Center at Derry, 5:30 p.m.
Jeannette at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.
Mapletown at Frazier, 7 p.m.
New Brighton at Freedom, 7 p.m.
North Hills at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Bowling
Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association Championship
Boys
Top 10
James Gatto, Latrobe 249-244-203—696
Dom Vallano, Hempfield 234-247-193—674
Alex Brubaker, Latrobe 235-225-209—669
Vincent Mincucci, Hempfield 215-245-198—658
Mike Mullaney, GCC 229-192-219—640
Ryan Schuck, Hempfield 245-168-216—629
Robert Phillips, Latrobe 220-197-179—596
Jay Markowsky, Latrobe 198-190-191—579
Trent McCoy, Penn-Trafford 189-190-191—570
Cole Pfeifer, Latrobe 201-181-172—554
Team scores: 1. Latrobe 3,094; 2. Hempfield 3,042; 3. Greensburg Central Catholic 2,234; 4. Penn-Trafford 2,030; 5. Valley 1,925 and 6. Yough 1,916.
Girls
Top 10
Alyssa Balest, Penn-Trafford 201-189-236—626
Veronica Flanagan, Kiski Area 174-221-205—600
Mikayla Uranker, Penn-Trafford 213-211-142—566
Cassandra Bromke, Hempfield 184-164-189—537
Ayden Leone, Latrobe 176-176-185—537
Vannessa McMichael, Latrobe 167-130-221—518
Abigail Veycheck, Penn-Trafford 169-192-156—517
Savannah Renwick, Kiski Area 167-147-188—502
Haley Zeller, Kiski Area 180-154-148—482
Alyssa Leya, Kiski Area 168-169-142—479
Team scores: 1.Penn-Trafford 2,423; 2. Kiski Area 2,416; 3. Latrobe 2,276; 4. Hempfield 1,842; 5. Yough 1,761; 6. Valley 1,698 and 7. Greensburg Central Catholic 1,594
Hockey
Monday’s results
Class 3A
Peters Township 6, North Allegheny 3
Class 2A
Butler 7, Mars 3
Latrobe 2, Montour 1
South Fayette 9, West Allegheny 2
Class A
Kiski Area 4, Chartiers Valley 3
McDowell 5, Hampton 2
Moon 4, Wheeling Central Catholic 3
North Hills 10, Plum 3
Class B
Avonworth 10, Central Valley 1
Neshannock 6, Carrick 4
Burrell 15, Trinity 1
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 2A
Thomas Jefferson at Franklin Regional, Palmer Imaging Arena-East, 6:30 p.m.
Armstrong at Penn Trafford, Palmer Imaging Arena-East, 8:30 p.m.
Class A
Blackhawk at Westmont Hilltop, 1st Summit Arena, 8 p.m.
Wrestling
Monday’s results
Nonsection
Pine-Richland 72, Knoch 6
Beaver at Freedom, ppd.
Mars at Freedom, ppd.
Fort Cherry at South Side, (n)
Penn Hills at South Allegheny, (n)
Summit Academy at Allderdice, (n)
WPIAL section team tournaments
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
at Franklin Regional
Armstrong vs. Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.
Penn-Trafford vs. Kiski Area, 6 p.m.
Section 2
at Latrobe
Thomas Jefferson vs. Latrobe, 6 p.m.
Norwin vs. Connellsville, 6 p.m.
Section 3
at North Allegheny
Pine-Richland vs. North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
West Allegheny vs. Butler, 6 p.m.
Section 4
at Peters Township
Bethel Park vs. Waynesburg, 6 p.m.
Canon-McMillan vs. Peters Township, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
at Beth-Center
Jefferson-Morgan vs. Burgettstown, 6 p.m.
Fort Cherry vs. Beth-Center, 6 p.m.
Section 2
at Quaker Valley
Montour vs. Laurel, 6 p.m.
Freedom vs. Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.
Section 3
at Mt. Pleasant
Southmoreland vs. Burrell, 6 p.m.
Knoch vs. Mt. Pleasant, 6 p.m.
Note: Championship matches to follow at 7:15 p.m.
