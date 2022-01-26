High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 25, 2022
By:
Wednesday, January 26, 2022 | 12:57 AM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
North Hills 75, North Allegheny 52
Pine-Richland 55, Seneca Valley 49
Class 5A
Section 3
McKeesport 92, Kiski Area 73
Penn Hills 87, Latrobe 44
Franklin Regional 45, Woodland Hills 42
Section 4
Highlands 69, Hampton 53
Mars 62, Shaler 52
Armstrong 51, Plum 37
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport at Deer Lakes, (n)
Burrell 62, Knoch 56
North Catholic 82, Derry 44
Section 2
Quaker Valley 71, Central Valley 33
Blackhawk 66, Hopewell 34
Lincoln Park 79, Beaver 65
Montour at Ambridge, ppd.
Section 3
South Park 41, Mt. Pleasant 37
Uniontown 82, Southmoreland 53
Belle Vernon 82, Yough 55
Section 3
Ligonier Valley 69, East Allegheny 56
South Allegheny 66, Valley 46
Steel Valley 66, Apollo-Ridge 32
Section 4
Brownsville 56, McGuffey 38
Washington 84, Beth-Center 40
Brentwood 57, Waynesburg 51
Class A
Section 2
Geibel Catholic 74, Mapletown 36
Nonsection
Avonworth 58, Carlynton 46
Beaver Falls at New Brighton, (n)
Greensburg Central Catholic 62, Berlin-Brothers Valley 61
Bethel Park 80, Ringgold 56
Carmichaels at Charleroi, ppd.
Central Catholic 64, Peters Township 54
Chartiers-Houston at Bentworth, ppd.
Chartiers Valley 64, Baldwin 58
Ellwood City 47, Shenango 38
Burgettstown 56, Freedom 37
Union 68, Mohawk 22
New Castle 86, Aliquippa 45
Norwin 69, Butler 61
Gateway 59, Penn-Trafford 51
Serra Catholic 54, Sewickley Academy 31
Seton LaSalle at Jeannette, ppd.
South Fayette 62, Thomas Jefferson 54
Fort Cherry 54, South Side 52
Springdale 71, Cornell 51
St. Joseph 50, Riverview 49
Summit Academy 62, Riverside 38
Mt. Lebanon 72, Trinity 43
West Mifflin 65, Clairton 26
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 2
West Allegheny at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Gateway at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge at Springdale, 6 p.m.
Charleroi at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Freedom at Rochester, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Mapletown at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
McGuffey at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Montour at Propel Braddock Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Riverview at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Shenango at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.
Westinghouse at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.
City League
Obama Academy at Allderdice, 7 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 2
Upper St. Clair 65, Baldwin 37
Class 5A
Section 4
McKeesport 42, Greensburg Salem 28
Woodland Hills 64, Franklin Regional 47
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy at Seton LaSalle, ppd.
Berlin-Brothers Valley 46, Greensburg Central Catholic 45
Bishop Canevin 66, Carlynton 33
Brentwood at Chartiers-Houston, (n)
California at Avella, ppd.
Clairton 58, West Mifflin 49
Fox Chapel 65, Elizabeth Forward 59
Homer-Center 59, Derry 22
Apollo-Ridge 53, Jeannette 7
Frazier 55, Mapletown 54
Freedom 63, New Brighton 26
North Hills 42, West Allegheny 25
Ellis 55, Springdale 27
Beaver 64, New Castle 23
St. Joseph 37, Shady Side Academy 33
Bentworth 44, Geibel 21
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 2
Armstrong at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Latrobe at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 2
Ambridge at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 2
Charleroi at Browsville, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 3
Keystone Oaks at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Avella at California, 7 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Leechburg at Valley, 6:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Cornell, 6:30 p.m.
Plum at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.
Hockey
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Mt. Lebanon 3, Cathedral Prep 1
Class 2A
Thomas Jefferson 5, Franklin Regional 1
Penn-Trafford 5, Armstrong 2
Class A
Westmont Hilltop 5, Blackhawk 2
Rifle
WPIAL
Tuesday’s results
Nonsection
Mt. Lebanon 797-60x, Indiana 772-22x
Penn-Trafford 798-59x, Butler 797-58x
Waynesburg 797-55x, Bethel Park 794-47x
Swimming
WPIAL
Tuesday’s results
Nonsection
Boys
Norwin 91, Plum 39
Girls
Plum 91, Norwin 79
Wrestling
Tuesday’s result
Nonsection
Bentworth 36, Avonworth 30
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1
at Franklin Regional
Armstrong vs. Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.
Penn-Trafford vs. Kiski Area, 6 p.m.
Section 2
at Latrobe
Thomas Jefferson vs. Latrobe, 6 p.m.
Norwin vs. Connellsville, 6 p.m.
Section 3
at North Allegheny
Pine-Richland vs. North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
West Allegheny vs. Butler, 6 p.m.
Section 4
at Peters Township
Bethel Park vs. Waynesburg, 6 p.m.
Canon-McMillan vs. Peters Township, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
at Beth-Center
Jefferson-Morgan vs. Burgettstown, 6 p.m.
Fort Cherry vs. Beth-Center, 6 p.m.
Section 2
at Quaker Valley
Montour vs. Laurel, 6 p.m.
Freedom vs. Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.
Section 3
at Mt. Pleasant
Southmoreland vs. Burrell, 6 p.m.
Knoch vs. Mt. Pleasant, 6 p.m.
Note: Championship matches to follow at 7:15 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
