High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 25, 2022

By:

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 | 12:57 AM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

North Hills 75, North Allegheny 52

Pine-Richland 55, Seneca Valley 49

Class 5A

Section 3

McKeesport 92, Kiski Area 73

Penn Hills 87, Latrobe 44

Franklin Regional 45, Woodland Hills 42

Section 4

Highlands 69, Hampton 53

Mars 62, Shaler 52

Armstrong 51, Plum 37

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport at Deer Lakes, (n)

Burrell 62, Knoch 56

North Catholic 82, Derry 44

Section 2

Quaker Valley 71, Central Valley 33

Blackhawk 66, Hopewell 34

Lincoln Park 79, Beaver 65

Montour at Ambridge, ppd.

Section 3

South Park 41, Mt. Pleasant 37

Uniontown 82, Southmoreland 53

Belle Vernon 82, Yough 55

Section 3

Ligonier Valley 69, East Allegheny 56

South Allegheny 66, Valley 46

Steel Valley 66, Apollo-Ridge 32

Section 4

Brownsville 56, McGuffey 38

Washington 84, Beth-Center 40

Brentwood 57, Waynesburg 51

Class A

Section 2

Geibel Catholic 74, Mapletown 36

Nonsection

Avonworth 58, Carlynton 46

Beaver Falls at New Brighton, (n)

Greensburg Central Catholic 62, Berlin-Brothers Valley 61

Bethel Park 80, Ringgold 56

Carmichaels at Charleroi, ppd.

Central Catholic 64, Peters Township 54

Chartiers-Houston at Bentworth, ppd.

Chartiers Valley 64, Baldwin 58

Ellwood City 47, Shenango 38

Burgettstown 56, Freedom 37

Union 68, Mohawk 22

New Castle 86, Aliquippa 45

Norwin 69, Butler 61

Gateway 59, Penn-Trafford 51

Serra Catholic 54, Sewickley Academy 31

Seton LaSalle at Jeannette, ppd.

South Fayette 62, Thomas Jefferson 54

Fort Cherry 54, South Side 52

Springdale 71, Cornell 51

St. Joseph 50, Riverview 49

Summit Academy 62, Riverside 38

Mt. Lebanon 72, Trinity 43

West Mifflin 65, Clairton 26

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 2

West Allegheny at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Gateway at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge at Springdale, 6 p.m.

Charleroi at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Freedom at Rochester, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Mapletown at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Montour at Propel Braddock Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Riverview at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Shenango at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Westinghouse at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.

City League

Obama Academy at Allderdice, 7 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 2

Upper St. Clair 65, Baldwin 37

Class 5A

Section 4

McKeesport 42, Greensburg Salem 28

Woodland Hills 64, Franklin Regional 47

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy at Seton LaSalle, ppd.

Berlin-Brothers Valley 46, Greensburg Central Catholic 45

Bishop Canevin 66, Carlynton 33

Brentwood at Chartiers-Houston, (n)

California at Avella, ppd.

Clairton 58, West Mifflin 49

Fox Chapel 65, Elizabeth Forward 59

Homer-Center 59, Derry 22

Apollo-Ridge 53, Jeannette 7

Frazier 55, Mapletown 54

Freedom 63, New Brighton 26

North Hills 42, West Allegheny 25

Ellis 55, Springdale 27

Beaver 64, New Castle 23

St. Joseph 37, Shady Side Academy 33

Bentworth 44, Geibel 21

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 2

Armstrong at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Latrobe at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Ambridge at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Charleroi at Browsville, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Keystone Oaks at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Avella at California, 7 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Leechburg at Valley, 6:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Cornell, 6:30 p.m.

Plum at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.

Hockey

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Mt. Lebanon 3, Cathedral Prep 1

Class 2A

Thomas Jefferson 5, Franklin Regional 1

Penn-Trafford 5, Armstrong 2

Class A

Westmont Hilltop 5, Blackhawk 2

Rifle

WPIAL

Tuesday’s results

Nonsection

Mt. Lebanon 797-60x, Indiana 772-22x

Penn-Trafford 798-59x, Butler 797-58x

Waynesburg 797-55x, Bethel Park 794-47x

Swimming

WPIAL

Tuesday’s results

Nonsection

Boys

Norwin 91, Plum 39

Girls

Plum 91, Norwin 79

Wrestling

Tuesday’s result

Nonsection

Bentworth 36, Avonworth 30

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1

at Franklin Regional

Armstrong vs. Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.

Penn-Trafford vs. Kiski Area, 6 p.m.

Section 2

at Latrobe

Thomas Jefferson vs. Latrobe, 6 p.m.

Norwin vs. Connellsville, 6 p.m.

Section 3

at North Allegheny

Pine-Richland vs. North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

West Allegheny vs. Butler, 6 p.m.

Section 4

at Peters Township

Bethel Park vs. Waynesburg, 6 p.m.

Canon-McMillan vs. Peters Township, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

at Beth-Center

Jefferson-Morgan vs. Burgettstown, 6 p.m.

Fort Cherry vs. Beth-Center, 6 p.m.

Section 2

at Quaker Valley

Montour vs. Laurel, 6 p.m.

Freedom vs. Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.

Section 3

at Mt. Pleasant

Southmoreland vs. Burrell, 6 p.m.

Knoch vs. Mt. Pleasant, 6 p.m.

Note: Championship matches to follow at 7:15 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.