High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 27, 2023

Saturday, January 28, 2023 | 12:24 AM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Friday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

New Castle 62, North Allegheny 55

Central Catholic 60, Pine-Richland 44

Butler 78, Seneca Valley 71

Section 2

Norwin 57, Canon-McMillan 39

Mt. Lebanon 50, Baldwin 49

Upper St. Clair 67, Hempfield 65 (OT)

Class 5A

Section 1

Peters Township 83, Thomas Jefferson 64

Bethel Park 63, Ringgold 31

Trinity 80, Connellsville 45

Section 2

Penn Hills 65, Fox Chapel 51

Shaler 69, Plum 44

Woodland Hills 42, Armstrong 33

Section 3

Latrobe 70, Kiski Area 61

McKeesport 68, Gateway 62

Penn-Trafford 55, Franklin Regional 40

Section 4

Mars 73, North Hills 72

Chartiers Valley 63, West Allegheny 45

Class 4A

Section 1

Hampton 51, Highlands 46

Greensburg Salem 75, Indiana 70

Freeport 47, Knoch 45

Section 2

Beaver 55, Central Valley 48

Ambridge 65, Hopewell 56

Lincoln Park 71, North Catholic 55

Section 3

Laurel Highlands 77, Elizabeth Forward 45

Belle Vernon 59, Southmoreland 52

Section 4

Quaker Valley 70, East Allegheny 29

Avonworth 63, South Allegheny 58

West Mifflin 73, Montour 72 (OT)

Class 3A

Section 1

Mohawk 64, Ellwood City 49

Beaver Falls 52, Neshannock 43

Riverside 76, New Brighton 52

Section 2

Keystone Oaks 62, South Park 60

Steel Valley 100, Brentwood 79

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 80, Sto-Rox 42

Section 3

Ligonier Valley 61, Apollo-Ridge 26

Burrell 57, Derry 48

Shady Side Academy 65, Valley 56

Section 4

Charleroi 55, Mt. Pleasant 45

Brownsville 51, Washington 43

Yough 77, Waynesburg 32

Class 2A

Section 1

Northgate 74, Sewickley Academy 49

Shenango 77, Laurel 52

Aliquippa 53, South Side 30

Section 2

Bishop Canevin 72, Nazareth Prep 59

Propel Montour at Propel Braddock Hills, ppd.

Winchester Thurston at Eden Christian, (n)

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic 58, Leechburg 52

Riverview 46, Springdale 44

Serra Catholic 56, Clairton 51

Section 4

Carmichaels 57, Beth-Center 48

Chartiers-Houston 53, Bentworth 44

Fort Cherry 80, Frazier 41

Class A

Section 1

Rochester 53, Cornell 44

Avella 77, Western Beaver 63

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan 53, Mapletown 38

Geibel 75, Monessen 55

California 71, West Greene 58

Section 3

Summit Academy 89, Aquinas Academy 83

Nonsection

Blackhawk 74, Deer Lakes 67

Saturday’s schedule

PBC Hall of Fame Classic

At Montour

Thomas Jefferson vs. Brashear, 11 a.m.

Shady Side Academy vs. Bishop Canevin, 12:30 p.m.

Central Valley vs. Seton LaSalle, 2 p.m.

Hopewell vs. Sto-Rox, 2:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Carlynton, 3:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Montour, 5 p.m.

Penn Hills vs. South Fayette, 6:30 p.m.

Central Catholic vs. Moon, 8 p.m.

Shootout at Seton Hill

Belle Vernon vs. Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.

Geibel vs. Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Burgettstown at Sewickley Academy, 12 p.m.

Union at Seneca Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 58, Seneca Valley 55

Section 2

Baldwin 46, Mt. Lebanon 42

Class 5A

Section 1

Kiski Area 40, Gateway 35

Section 2

Mars 50, Fox Chapel 47

Class 2A

Section 3

Clairton 65, Winchester Thurston 49

Class A

Section 2

Monessen 57, Geibel 22

Nonsection

Aquinas Academy 53, Westinghouse 35

Eden Christian 43, Beaver County Christian 21

Neighborhood Academy 35, Trinity Christian 32

Saturday’s schedule

Joey Fabus Memorial Classic

At Bethel Park

Highlands vs. Upper St. Clair, noon

Norwin at Bethel Park, 1:45 p.m.

PBC Hall of Fame Classic

At Montour

Moon vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 11 a.m.

Nonsection

Moniteau at Sewickley Academy, 12 p.m.

Portersville Christian at Ellwood City, 1:30 p.m.

Propel Montour at Mapletown, 6 p.m.

Swimming & Diving

WCCA championships

Diving

Friday’s results

Boys

1. Jake Hauser, Derry, 350.45; 2. Gino Piraino, Franklin Regional, 291.50; 3. Mackinley Miller, Franklin Regional, 241.45; 4. Tanner Collins, Hempfield , 234.50; 5. Abigail Cook, Latrobe, 212.50; 6. Timmy Miller, Derry, 169.95

Girls

1. Hannah Polosky, Latrobe, 523.70; 2. Ella Sylis, Derry, 346.00; 3. Kate Livingston, Hempfield, 335.55; 4. Quinlin Mulroy, Latrobe, 333.60; 5. Paige Richter, Mt. Pleasant, 324.65; 6. Abbey Podlucky, Hempfield, 304.10

Wrestling

WPIAL team tournament

Class 3A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

At Kiski Area: Bethel Park (7-3) vs. Fox Chapel (6-6), 6 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (6-8) vs. Kiski Area (8-8), 6 p.m.

First round and quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Matches at 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

At Waynesburg: Bethel Park/Fox Chapel winner vs. Waynesburg (10-2); North Allegheny (9-4) vs. Plum (9-1)

At Connellsville: West Allegheny (10-1) vs. Pine-Richland (5-2); Franklin Regional (7-1) vs. Connellsville (12-4)

At Butler: Butler (19-1) vs. Peters Township (6-5); Hempfield (6-4) vs. Trinity (6-2)

At Canon-McMillan: Norwin (14-2) vs. Latrobe (6-2); Penn-Trafford/Kiski Area winner vs. Canon-McMillan (10-2)

Semifinals and finals

Feb. 4 schedule

At Peters Township, 10 a.m.

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Monday’s schedule

At Carlynton: Jefferson-Morgan (7-2) vs. Valley (11-5), 6 p.m.; Southmoreland (7-4) vs. Carlynton (7-2), 7:15 p.m.

First round and quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Matches at 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

At Burgettstown: Carlynton/Southmoreland winner vs. Burgettstown (7-0); Mt. Pleasant (6-5) vs. Montour (5-2)

At Highlands: Frazier (9-6) vs. Hopewell (5-1); Highlands (8-1) vs. Indiana (7-7)

At Burrell: Burrell (8-3) vs. Knoch (8-5); Central Valley (6-1) vs. Laurel (13-4)

At Quaker Valley: McGuffey (10-2) vs. Freedom (5-8); Jefferson-Morgan/Valley winner vs. Quaker Valley (12-4)

Semifinals and finals

Feb. 4 schedule

At Chartiers-Houston, noon

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.