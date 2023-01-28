High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 27, 2023
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Friday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
New Castle 62, North Allegheny 55
Central Catholic 60, Pine-Richland 44
Butler 78, Seneca Valley 71
Section 2
Norwin 57, Canon-McMillan 39
Mt. Lebanon 50, Baldwin 49
Upper St. Clair 67, Hempfield 65 (OT)
Class 5A
Section 1
Peters Township 83, Thomas Jefferson 64
Bethel Park 63, Ringgold 31
Trinity 80, Connellsville 45
Section 2
Penn Hills 65, Fox Chapel 51
Woodland Hills 42, Armstrong 33
Section 3
Latrobe 70, Kiski Area 61
McKeesport 68, Gateway 62
Penn-Trafford 55, Franklin Regional 40
Section 4
Mars 73, North Hills 72
Chartiers Valley 63, West Allegheny 45
Class 4A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem 75, Indiana 70
Section 2
Beaver 55, Central Valley 48
Lincoln Park 71, North Catholic 55
Section 3
Laurel Highlands 77, Elizabeth Forward 45
Belle Vernon 59, Southmoreland 52
Section 4
Quaker Valley 70, East Allegheny 29
Avonworth 63, South Allegheny 58
West Mifflin 73, Montour 72 (OT)
Class 3A
Section 1
Mohawk 64, Ellwood City 49
Beaver Falls 52, Neshannock 43
Riverside 76, New Brighton 52
Section 2
Keystone Oaks 62, South Park 60
Steel Valley 100, Brentwood 79
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 80, Sto-Rox 42
Section 3
Ligonier Valley 61, Apollo-Ridge 26
Shady Side Academy 65, Valley 56
Section 4
Charleroi 55, Mt. Pleasant 45
Brownsville 51, Washington 43
Yough 77, Waynesburg 32
Class 2A
Section 1
Northgate 74, Sewickley Academy 49
Shenango 77, Laurel 52
Aliquippa 53, South Side 30
Section 2
Bishop Canevin 72, Nazareth Prep 59
Propel Montour at Propel Braddock Hills, ppd.
Winchester Thurston at Eden Christian, (n)
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic 58, Leechburg 52
Riverview 46, Springdale 44
Serra Catholic 56, Clairton 51
Section 4
Carmichaels 57, Beth-Center 48
Chartiers-Houston 53, Bentworth 44
Fort Cherry 80, Frazier 41
Class A
Section 1
Avella 77, Western Beaver 63
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan 53, Mapletown 38
California 71, West Greene 58
Section 3
Summit Academy 89, Aquinas Academy 83
Nonsection
Blackhawk 74, Deer Lakes 67
Saturday’s schedule
PBC Hall of Fame Classic
At Montour
Thomas Jefferson vs. Brashear, 11 a.m.
Shady Side Academy vs. Bishop Canevin, 12:30 p.m.
Central Valley vs. Seton LaSalle, 2 p.m.
Hopewell vs. Sto-Rox, 2:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Carlynton, 3:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Montour, 5 p.m.
Penn Hills vs. South Fayette, 6:30 p.m.
Central Catholic vs. Moon, 8 p.m.
Shootout at Seton Hill
Belle Vernon vs. Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.
Geibel vs. Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Burgettstown at Sewickley Academy, 12 p.m.
Union at Seneca Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Girls
Friday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 58, Seneca Valley 55
Section 2
Baldwin 46, Mt. Lebanon 42
Class 5A
Section 1
Kiski Area 40, Gateway 35
Section 2
Mars 50, Fox Chapel 47
Class 2A
Section 3
Clairton 65, Winchester Thurston 49
Class A
Section 2
Monessen 57, Geibel 22
Nonsection
Aquinas Academy 53, Westinghouse 35
Eden Christian 43, Beaver County Christian 21
Neighborhood Academy 35, Trinity Christian 32
Saturday’s schedule
Joey Fabus Memorial Classic
At Bethel Park
Highlands vs. Upper St. Clair, noon
Norwin at Bethel Park, 1:45 p.m.
PBC Hall of Fame Classic
At Montour
Moon vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 11 a.m.
Nonsection
Moniteau at Sewickley Academy, 12 p.m.
Portersville Christian at Ellwood City, 1:30 p.m.
Propel Montour at Mapletown, 6 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
WCCA championships
Diving
Friday’s results
Boys
1. Jake Hauser, Derry, 350.45; 2. Gino Piraino, Franklin Regional, 291.50; 3. Mackinley Miller, Franklin Regional, 241.45; 4. Tanner Collins, Hempfield , 234.50; 5. Abigail Cook, Latrobe, 212.50; 6. Timmy Miller, Derry, 169.95
Girls
1. Hannah Polosky, Latrobe, 523.70; 2. Ella Sylis, Derry, 346.00; 3. Kate Livingston, Hempfield, 335.55; 4. Quinlin Mulroy, Latrobe, 333.60; 5. Paige Richter, Mt. Pleasant, 324.65; 6. Abbey Podlucky, Hempfield, 304.10
Wrestling
WPIAL team tournament
Class 3A
Preliminary round
Monday’s schedule
At Kiski Area: Bethel Park (7-3) vs. Fox Chapel (6-6), 6 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (6-8) vs. Kiski Area (8-8), 6 p.m.
First round and quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Matches at 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.
At Waynesburg: Bethel Park/Fox Chapel winner vs. Waynesburg (10-2); North Allegheny (9-4) vs. Plum (9-1)
At Connellsville: West Allegheny (10-1) vs. Pine-Richland (5-2); Franklin Regional (7-1) vs. Connellsville (12-4)
At Butler: Butler (19-1) vs. Peters Township (6-5); Hempfield (6-4) vs. Trinity (6-2)
At Canon-McMillan: Norwin (14-2) vs. Latrobe (6-2); Penn-Trafford/Kiski Area winner vs. Canon-McMillan (10-2)
Semifinals and finals
Feb. 4 schedule
At Peters Township, 10 a.m.
Class 2A
Preliminary round
Monday’s schedule
At Carlynton: Jefferson-Morgan (7-2) vs. Valley (11-5), 6 p.m.; Southmoreland (7-4) vs. Carlynton (7-2), 7:15 p.m.
First round and quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Matches at 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.
At Burgettstown: Carlynton/Southmoreland winner vs. Burgettstown (7-0); Mt. Pleasant (6-5) vs. Montour (5-2)
At Highlands: Frazier (9-6) vs. Hopewell (5-1); Highlands (8-1) vs. Indiana (7-7)
At Burrell: Burrell (8-3) vs. Knoch (8-5); Central Valley (6-1) vs. Laurel (13-4)
At Quaker Valley: McGuffey (10-2) vs. Freedom (5-8); Jefferson-Morgan/Valley winner vs. Quaker Valley (12-4)
Semifinals and finals
Feb. 4 schedule
At Chartiers-Houston, noon
