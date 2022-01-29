High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 28, 2022
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Friday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
North Hills 76, Butler 62
North Allegheny 66, Seneca Valley 54
Section 2
Upper St. Clair 60, Baldwin 49
Mt. Lebanon 52, Canon-McMillan 40
Bethel Park 53, Peters Township 47
Section 3
Central Catholic 46, Penn-Trafford 38
Fox Chapel 87, Greensburg Salem 39
Norwin 59, Hempfield 49
Class 5A
Section 1
West Mifflin 80, Albert Gallatin 64
Ringgold 62, Connellsville 43
Laurel Highlands 75, Thomas Jefferson 41
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 66, Trinity 56
New Castle 70, Moon 56
South Fayette 59, West Allegheny 54
Section 3
Penn Hills 54, Franklin Regional 48
Kiski Area 64, Gateway 56
Woodland Hills 84, McKeesport 70
Section 4
Highlands 77, Armstrong 45
Mars 76, Indiana 24
Shaler 62, Plum 51
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport 56, Burrell 53
Knoch 56, Derry 40
North Catholic 81, Keystone Oaks 49
Section 2
Lincoln Park 80, Ambridge 44
Blackhawk 57, Beaver 35
Montour 49, Central Valley 24
Quaker Valley 89, Hopewell 36
Section 3
Belle Vernon 59, Southmoreland 42
Elizabeth Forward 61, Mt. Pleasant 42
South Park at Yough, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Ellwood City 60, Riverside 45
Laurel 58, Mohawk 55
Neshannock 62, Beaver Falls 53
Section 2
Aliquippa 63, Avonworth 53
Seton LaSalle 79, New Brighton 28
Summit Academy at Freedom, (n)
Section 3
Shady Side Academy 79, Apollo-Ridge 26
East Allegheny 67, Valley 50
Section 4
McGuffey 60, Beth-Center 45
Washington 63, Brentwood 48
Waynesburg Central 49, Charleroi 46
Class 2A
Section 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 82, South Side 46
Sewickley Academy 57, Riverview 47
Shenango 58, Springdale 35
Section 2
Sto-Rox 68, Burgettstown 47
Carlynton 61, Northgate 55
Fort Cherry 52, Chartiers-Houston 38
Section 3
Serra Catholic 67, Clairton 33
Greensburg Central Catholic 83, Winchester Thurston 76
Jeannette 67, Propel Braddock Hills 40
Section 4
Bentworth at Carmichaels, ppd.
Frazier at California, ppd.
Monessen 59, Jefferson-Morgan 42
Class A
Section 1
Union 66, Cornell 45
Eden Christian at Nazareth Prep, ppd.
Rochester 46, Western Beaver 38
Section 2
Avella at Mapletown, ppd.
Bishop Canevin 70, West Greene 40
Propel Montour at Geibel, ppd.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at St. Joseph, (n)
Imani Christian 80, Leechburg 64
Neighborhood Academy 49, Propel Andrew Street 27
City League
Allderdice 62, Westinghouse 24
Obama Academy 74, Perry 46
Brashear 81, Carrick 72
Nonsection
Deer Lakes 55, Hampton 52
Latrobe 62, Ligonier Valley 50
Saturday’s schedule
Class 2A
Section 3
Winchester Thurston at Serra Catholic, 1:30 p.m.
PBC Classic
At Montour
Moon vs. Hopewell, noon
Baldwin vs. Blackhawk, 1:30 p.m.
Highlands vs. Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.
Shady Side Academy vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 4:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Montour, 6 p.m.
North Allegheny vs. Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Mt. Lebanon at Allderdice, 12 p.m.
New Castle at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s schedule
PBC Classic
At Montour
Beaver Falls vs. Canon-McMillan, 11 a.m.
Aliquippa vs. Mars, 12:30 p.m.
Sto-Rox vs. Ellwood City, 2 p.m.
North Hills vs. Upper St. Clair, 3:30 p.m.
Chartiers Valley vs. Shaler, 5 p.m.
Belle Vernon vs. Bishop Canevin, 6:30 p.m.
Shootout at Seton Hill
Latrobe vs. Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Jeannette vs. Geibel, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Friday’s results
Class 5A
Section 2
Armstrong 52, Kiski Area 38
Plum 32, Fox Chapel 29
Section 4
Franklin Regional 47, Penn Hills 34
Latrobe 47, Greensburg Salem 20
McKeesport 57, Woodland Hills 54
Class 4A
Section 2
Montour 65, Ambridge 51
Class 3A
Section 1
Laurel at Mohawk, ppd.
Section 3
Avonworth 50, Brentwood 22
Class 2A
Section 4
Ellis School 40, Jeannette 13
Class A
Section 3
Aquinas Academy 34, St. Joseph 24
Nonsection
Penn-Trafford 50, Connellsville 25
Hampton 75, Freeport 42
North Star 41, Ligonier Valley 27
Saturday’s schedule
Class 4A
Section 2
Hopewell at Montour, 11:30 a.m.
Section 3
Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 12:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Bentworth at Beth-Center, 12 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Mt. Lebanon, 2:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Ellwood City, 12:30 p.m.
Jeannette at Northgate, 1 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.
Shaler at Mars, 1:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Gateway, 2 p.m.
St. Joseph at Obama Academy, 12 p.m.
Washington at Canon-McMillan, 12 p.m.
Sunday’s schedule
Shootout at Seton Hill
Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Franklin Regional, 1 p.m.
Indiana vs. Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Bowling
WPIBL
Friday’s results
Boys
Burrell 7, Gateway 0
Shaler 7, Kiski Area 0
Girls
Burrell 7, Gateway 0
Kiski Area 7, Shaler 0
Swimming
Friday’s results
Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association Championships
1-meter diving
Boys
1. Nick Roddy, Ligonier Valley, 455.60; 2. Jake Hauser, Derry, 321.85; 3. Tanner Popella, Latrobe, 274.15; 4. Gino Piraino, Franklin Regional, 228.60; 5. Tanner Collins, Hempfield, 221.45; 6. Mac Miller, Franklin Regional, 213.70.
Girls
1. Hannah Polosky, Latrobe, 446.40; 2. Kayce Tomasic, Hempfield, 351.80; 3. Quinlin Mulroy, Latrobe, 302.70; 4. Bella Vanek, Hempfield, 300.10; 5. Emily Rose, Franklin Regional, 297.85; 6. Paige Richter, Mt. Pleasant, 292.30.
Wrestling
WPIAL team tournament
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 3A
First round
At Waynesburg
Waynesburg (12-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (10-6); Norwin (8-3) vs. Franklin Regional (6-1)
At Canon-McMillan
Canon-McMillan (9-3) vs. West Allegheny (8-4); North Allegheny (6-0) vs. Bethel Park (8-4)
At Connellsville
Connellsville (15-1) vs. Peters Township (6-3); Kiski Area (13-3) vs. Pine-Richland (6-2)
At Latrobe
Latrobe (9-0) vs. Penn-Trafford (5-5); Butler (15-3) vs. Armstrong (5-2)
Class 2A
First round
At Burrell
Fort Cherry (7-8) vs. Montour (5-2); Winner vs. Burrell (10-4)
At Beth-Center
Mt. Pleasant (10-4) vs. Jefferson-Morgan (9-4); Winner vs. Beth-Center (11-2)
At Quaker Valley
Knoch (5-5) vs. Laurel (7-1); Winner vs. Quaker Valley (14-3)
At Burgettstown
Southmoreland (8-4) vs. Freedom (8-3); Winner vs. Burgettstown (8-0)
Note: First-round matches at 6 p.m.; quarterfinals at 7:15 p.m.
