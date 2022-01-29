High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 28, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 | 12:20 AM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Friday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

North Hills 76, Butler 62

North Allegheny 66, Seneca Valley 54

Section 2

Upper St. Clair 60, Baldwin 49

Mt. Lebanon 52, Canon-McMillan 40

Bethel Park 53, Peters Township 47

Section 3

Central Catholic 46, Penn-Trafford 38

Fox Chapel 87, Greensburg Salem 39

Norwin 59, Hempfield 49

Class 5A

Section 1

West Mifflin 80, Albert Gallatin 64

Ringgold 62, Connellsville 43

Laurel Highlands 75, Thomas Jefferson 41

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 66, Trinity 56

New Castle 70, Moon 56

South Fayette 59, West Allegheny 54

Section 3

Penn Hills 54, Franklin Regional 48

Kiski Area 64, Gateway 56

Woodland Hills 84, McKeesport 70

Section 4

Highlands 77, Armstrong 45

Mars 76, Indiana 24

Shaler 62, Plum 51

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport 56, Burrell 53

Knoch 56, Derry 40

North Catholic 81, Keystone Oaks 49

Section 2

Lincoln Park 80, Ambridge 44

Blackhawk 57, Beaver 35

Montour 49, Central Valley 24

Quaker Valley 89, Hopewell 36

Section 3

Belle Vernon 59, Southmoreland 42

Elizabeth Forward 61, Mt. Pleasant 42

South Park at Yough, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Ellwood City 60, Riverside 45

Laurel 58, Mohawk 55

Neshannock 62, Beaver Falls 53

Section 2

Aliquippa 63, Avonworth 53

Seton LaSalle 79, New Brighton 28

Summit Academy at Freedom, (n)

Section 3

Shady Side Academy 79, Apollo-Ridge 26

East Allegheny 67, Valley 50

Section 4

McGuffey 60, Beth-Center 45

Washington 63, Brentwood 48

Waynesburg Central 49, Charleroi 46

Class 2A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 82, South Side 46

Sewickley Academy 57, Riverview 47

Shenango 58, Springdale 35

Section 2

Sto-Rox 68, Burgettstown 47

Carlynton 61, Northgate 55

Fort Cherry 52, Chartiers-Houston 38

Section 3

Serra Catholic 67, Clairton 33

Greensburg Central Catholic 83, Winchester Thurston 76

Jeannette 67, Propel Braddock Hills 40

Section 4

Bentworth at Carmichaels, ppd.

Frazier at California, ppd.

Monessen 59, Jefferson-Morgan 42

Class A

Section 1

Union 66, Cornell 45

Eden Christian at Nazareth Prep, ppd.

Rochester 46, Western Beaver 38

Section 2

Avella at Mapletown, ppd.

Bishop Canevin 70, West Greene 40

Propel Montour at Geibel, ppd.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at St. Joseph, (n)

Imani Christian 80, Leechburg 64

Neighborhood Academy 49, Propel Andrew Street 27

City League

Allderdice 62, Westinghouse 24

Obama Academy 74, Perry 46

Brashear 81, Carrick 72

Nonsection

Deer Lakes 55, Hampton 52

Latrobe 62, Ligonier Valley 50

Saturday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 3

Winchester Thurston at Serra Catholic, 1:30 p.m.

PBC Classic

At Montour

Moon vs. Hopewell, noon

Baldwin vs. Blackhawk, 1:30 p.m.

Highlands vs. Quaker Valley, 3 p.m.

Shady Side Academy vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 4:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Montour, 6 p.m.

North Allegheny vs. Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Mt. Lebanon at Allderdice, 12 p.m.

New Castle at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s schedule

PBC Classic

At Montour

Beaver Falls vs. Canon-McMillan, 11 a.m.

Aliquippa vs. Mars, 12:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox vs. Ellwood City, 2 p.m.

North Hills vs. Upper St. Clair, 3:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley vs. Shaler, 5 p.m.

Belle Vernon vs. Bishop Canevin, 6:30 p.m.

Shootout at Seton Hill

Latrobe vs. Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Jeannette vs. Geibel, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s results

Class 5A

Section 2

Armstrong 52, Kiski Area 38

Plum 32, Fox Chapel 29

Section 4

Franklin Regional 47, Penn Hills 34

Latrobe 47, Greensburg Salem 20

McKeesport 57, Woodland Hills 54

Class 4A

Section 2

Montour 65, Ambridge 51

Class 3A

Section 1

Laurel at Mohawk, ppd.

Section 3

Avonworth 50, Brentwood 22

Class 2A

Section 4

Ellis School 40, Jeannette 13

Class A

Section 3

Aquinas Academy 34, St. Joseph 24

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford 50, Connellsville 25

Hampton 75, Freeport 42

North Star 41, Ligonier Valley 27

Saturday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 2

Hopewell at Montour, 11:30 a.m.

Section 3

Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 12:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Bentworth at Beth-Center, 12 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Mt. Lebanon, 2:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Ellwood City, 12:30 p.m.

Jeannette at Northgate, 1 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.

Shaler at Mars, 1:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Gateway, 2 p.m.

St. Joseph at Obama Academy, 12 p.m.

Washington at Canon-McMillan, 12 p.m.

Sunday’s schedule

Shootout at Seton Hill

Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Franklin Regional, 1 p.m.

Indiana vs. Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Bowling

WPIBL

Friday’s results

Boys

Burrell 7, Gateway 0

Shaler 7, Kiski Area 0

Girls

Burrell 7, Gateway 0

Kiski Area 7, Shaler 0

Swimming

Friday’s results

Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association Championships

1-meter diving

Boys

1. Nick Roddy, Ligonier Valley, 455.60; 2. Jake Hauser, Derry, 321.85; 3. Tanner Popella, Latrobe, 274.15; 4. Gino Piraino, Franklin Regional, 228.60; 5. Tanner Collins, Hempfield, 221.45; 6. Mac Miller, Franklin Regional, 213.70.

Girls

1. Hannah Polosky, Latrobe, 446.40; 2. Kayce Tomasic, Hempfield, 351.80; 3. Quinlin Mulroy, Latrobe, 302.70; 4. Bella Vanek, Hempfield, 300.10; 5. Emily Rose, Franklin Regional, 297.85; 6. Paige Richter, Mt. Pleasant, 292.30.

Wrestling

WPIAL team tournament

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 3A

First round

At Waynesburg

Waynesburg (12-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (10-6); Norwin (8-3) vs. Franklin Regional (6-1)

At Canon-McMillan

Canon-McMillan (9-3) vs. West Allegheny (8-4); North Allegheny (6-0) vs. Bethel Park (8-4)

At Connellsville

Connellsville (15-1) vs. Peters Township (6-3); Kiski Area (13-3) vs. Pine-Richland (6-2)

At Latrobe

Latrobe (9-0) vs. Penn-Trafford (5-5); Butler (15-3) vs. Armstrong (5-2)

Class 2A

First round

At Burrell

Fort Cherry (7-8) vs. Montour (5-2); Winner vs. Burrell (10-4)

At Beth-Center

Mt. Pleasant (10-4) vs. Jefferson-Morgan (9-4); Winner vs. Beth-Center (11-2)

At Quaker Valley

Knoch (5-5) vs. Laurel (7-1); Winner vs. Quaker Valley (14-3)

At Burgettstown

Southmoreland (8-4) vs. Freedom (8-3); Winner vs. Burgettstown (8-0)

Note: First-round matches at 6 p.m.; quarterfinals at 7:15 p.m.

