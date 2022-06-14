High school scores, summaries and schedules for June 13, 2022

Monday, June 13, 2022 | 10:30 PM

High schools

Baseball

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Liberty 4, Hazleton 2

Warwick 9, Cumberland Valley 0

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Liberty (26-2) vs. Warwick (22-2) at Penn State, 4:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Selinsgrove 2, Archbishop Wood 1

Bethel Park 8, Donegal 5

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Selinsgrove (23-2) vs. Bethel Park (20-3) at Penn State, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Holy Ghost Prep 4, Monsignor Bonner 3

Montour 2, West Mifflin 1

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Holy Ghost Prep (18-5) vs. Montour (20-6) at Penn State, 1:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Lancaster Catholic 3, Neumann-Goretti 0

Central (Martinsburg) 6, Punxsutawney 5

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Lancaster Catholic (23-2) vs. Central (Martinsburg) (26-0) at Penn State, 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Everett 1, Delone Catholic 0

Neshannock 2, Burgettstown 1

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Everett (20-2) vs. Neshannock (20-7) at Penn State, 10:30 a.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Halifax 6, Tri-Valley 5

DuBois Central Catholic 12, Southern Fulton 2

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Halifax (18-6) vs. DuBois Central Catholic (21-4) at Penn State, 10:30 a.m.

Softball

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Spring-Ford 2, North Penn 0

Seneca Valley 9, Pennsbury 0

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Spring-Ford (23-2) vs. Seneca Valley (16-6) at Penn State, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Pittston Area 8, Oxford 4

Armstrong 3, Penn-Trafford 2

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Pittston Area (24-0) vs. Armstrong (23-4) at Penn State, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Tunkhannock 13, Villa Joseph Marie 0

Clearfield 2, Beaver 1

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Tunkhannock (20-6) vs. Clearfield (21-3 at Penn State, 1:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Lewisburg 12, Palmerton 1

Avonworth 9, Bald Eagle Area 2

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Lewisburg (19-3) vs. Avonworth (20-5) at Penn State, 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Conwell-Egan 7, Claysburg-Kimmel 2

Neshannock 13, Laurel 6

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Conwell-Egan (16-5) vs. Neshannock (25-0) at Penn State, 11 a.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Montgomery 9, Glendale 0

DuBois Central Catholic 4, Saegertown 0

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Montgomery (21-4) vs. DuBois Central Catholic (22-3) at Penn State, 11 a.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.