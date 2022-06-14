High school scores, summaries and schedules for June 13, 2022
By:
Monday, June 13, 2022 | 10:30 PM
High schools
Baseball
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Semifinals
Monday’s results
Liberty 4, Hazleton 2
Warwick 9, Cumberland Valley 0
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Liberty (26-2) vs. Warwick (22-2) at Penn State, 4:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Semifinals
Monday’s results
Selinsgrove 2, Archbishop Wood 1
Bethel Park 8, Donegal 5
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Selinsgrove (23-2) vs. Bethel Park (20-3) at Penn State, 4:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Semifinals
Monday’s results
Holy Ghost Prep 4, Monsignor Bonner 3
Montour 2, West Mifflin 1
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Holy Ghost Prep (18-5) vs. Montour (20-6) at Penn State, 1:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Monday’s results
Lancaster Catholic 3, Neumann-Goretti 0
Central (Martinsburg) 6, Punxsutawney 5
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Lancaster Catholic (23-2) vs. Central (Martinsburg) (26-0) at Penn State, 1:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Monday’s results
Everett 1, Delone Catholic 0
Neshannock 2, Burgettstown 1
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Everett (20-2) vs. Neshannock (20-7) at Penn State, 10:30 a.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Monday’s results
Halifax 6, Tri-Valley 5
DuBois Central Catholic 12, Southern Fulton 2
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Halifax (18-6) vs. DuBois Central Catholic (21-4) at Penn State, 10:30 a.m.
Softball
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Semifinals
Monday’s results
Spring-Ford 2, North Penn 0
Seneca Valley 9, Pennsbury 0
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Spring-Ford (23-2) vs. Seneca Valley (16-6) at Penn State, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Semifinals
Monday’s results
Pittston Area 8, Oxford 4
Armstrong 3, Penn-Trafford 2
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Pittston Area (24-0) vs. Armstrong (23-4) at Penn State, 4 p.m.
Class 4A
Semifinals
Monday’s results
Tunkhannock 13, Villa Joseph Marie 0
Clearfield 2, Beaver 1
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Tunkhannock (20-6) vs. Clearfield (21-3 at Penn State, 1:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Monday’s results
Lewisburg 12, Palmerton 1
Avonworth 9, Bald Eagle Area 2
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Lewisburg (19-3) vs. Avonworth (20-5) at Penn State, 1:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Monday’s results
Conwell-Egan 7, Claysburg-Kimmel 2
Neshannock 13, Laurel 6
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Conwell-Egan (16-5) vs. Neshannock (25-0) at Penn State, 11 a.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Monday’s results
Montgomery 9, Glendale 0
DuBois Central Catholic 4, Saegertown 0
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Montgomery (21-4) vs. DuBois Central Catholic (22-3) at Penn State, 11 a.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• Valley school board removes interim tag, names Kim Johnson full-time AD
• Sally Ackerman returns to St. Joseph, this time in a new role
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for June 11, 2022
• George Guido: 1st Willie Thrower QB Camp set for July 16 at Valley
• North Allegheny notebook: Tigers softball falls in PIAA quarterfinals