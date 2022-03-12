High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 11, 2022
By:
Friday, March 11, 2022 | 11:28 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Second round
Saturday’s schedule
Lower Merion (25-3) vs. Abington (17-11) at Bensalem, 5:30 p.m.; Scranton (22-2) vs. Garnet Valley (18-10) at Bethlehem Freedom, 3:30 p.m.; Roman Catholic (20-4) vs. Central Dauphin (18-5) at Coatesville, 3 p.m; Penn Wood (16-8) vs. Cheltenham (29-1) at Bensalem, 3 p.m.; ;;; Archbishop Wood (18-7) vs. Reading (26-3) at Easton Area, 3 p.m.; Northampton (20-7) vs. Warwick (21-6) at Spring-Ford, 3 p.m.; Allderdice (20-7) vs. Fox Chapel (25-1) at Peters Township, 2 p.m.
Sunday’s schedule
Norristown (21-7) vs. North Hills (25-1) at Mifflin County, 3 p.m.
Class 5A
Second round
Friday’s results
Chester 53, Archbishop Ryan 48
Shippensburg 49, Pittston 43
Marple Newtown 56, Mastery North 48
Imhotep Charter 62, Radnor 39
Penn Hills 55, East Stroudsburg South 44
New Castle 85, Central Mountain 33
Laurel Highlands 71, Highlands 66 (OT)
Gateway 62, Hershey 59 (OT)
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Chester (19-3) vs. Shippensburg (22-4); Marple Newtown (18-10) vs. Imhotep Charter (25-4); Penn Hills (20-5) vs. New Castle (25-2); Laurel Highlands (27-0) vs. Gateway (17-6)
Class 4A
Second round
Friday’s results
Neumann-Goretti 57, Scranton Prep 51
Bethlehem Catholic 49, Lewisburg 29
West Philadelphia 80, Trinity 77
Dallas 75, Cardinal O’Hara 57
Archbishop Carroll 83, Athens Area 38
Montour 71, Penn Cambria 48
Quaker Valley 86, Belle Vernon 75
Fairview 54, Lincoln Park 51
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Neumann-Goretti (20-4) vs. Bethlehem Catholic (21-6); West Philadelphia (21-5) vs. Dallas (24-3); Archbishop Carroll (14-10) vs. Montour (22-5); Quaker Valley (25-0) vs. Fairview (25-2)
Class 3A
Second round
Saturday’s schedule
Math, Civics & Science (20-8) vs. York Catholic (17-8) at Coatesville, 4:30 p.m.; Holy Redeemer (22-4) vs. Executive Education (14-7) at Lehighton Elementary Center, 2 p.m.; Devon Prep (15-7) vs. Columbia (23-2) at Spring-Ford, 6 p.m.; Shady Side Academy (19-6) vs. South Allegheny (18-7) at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.; Bishop Guilfoyle (21-6) vs. Chestnut Ridge (19-7) at Richland, 4 p.m.; Ellwood City (22-3) vs. Avonworth (19-7) at New Castle, 3:30 p.m.; Aliquippa (18-8) vs. Neshannock (18-5) at New Castle, 2 p.m.
Sunday’s schedule
Loyalsock (24-4) vs. West Catholic (20-5) at Cumberland Valley, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Second round
Saturday’s schedule
Constitution (19-8) vs. Shenandoah Valley (23-4) at Bethlehem Freedom, 5 p.m.; Church Farm (15-8) vs. Holy Cross (20-6) at Bethlehem Freedom, 6:30 p.m.; Lancaster Mennonite (17-9) vs. Paul Robeson (16-11) at Cardinal O’Hara, 4:30 p.m.; OLSH (24-0) vs. Carlynton (21-3) at Bethel Park, 3:30 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (19-5) vs. Ridgeway (21-5) at Clarion University, 5:30 p.m.; Portage (27-1) vs. Fort Cherry (24-3) at Norwin, 4:30 p.m.; Redbank (23-4) vs. Kennedy Catholic (22-4) at Armstrong, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday’s schedule
Karns City (20-7) vs. Old Forge (17-9) at Mifflin County, 4 p.m.
Class A
Second round
Friday’s results
Nativity BVM 58, Lancaster Country Day 32
Mt. Calvary Christian 56, City School 46
St. John Neumann 61, Faith Christian 39
Linville Hill Christian 66, Notre Dame East Stroudsburg 56
Bishop Canevin 68, DuBois Central 33
Imani Christian 92, Williamsburg 51
Union 49, Bishop Carroll 28
Elk County 65, Farrell 53
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Nativity BVM (21-6) vs. Mt. Calvary Christian (17-2); St. John Neumann (24-3) vs. Linville Hill Christian (24-3); Bishop Canevin (22-4) vs. Imani Christian (17-6); Union (24-3) vs. Elk County (24-5)
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Second round
Friday’s results
Plymouth Whitemarsh 44, Northampton 28
Perkiomen Valley 38, Methacton 31
Cedar Cliff 47, Archbishop Carroll 44
Pennsbury 37, Parkland 28
Spring-Ford 39, Central York 31
Central Dauphin 65, Abington 50
Easton 59, Cumberland Valley 53
Mt. Lebanon 50, Bethel Park 41
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Plymouth Whitemarsh (28-0) vs. Perkiomen Valley (20-9); Cedar Cliff (27-1) vs. Pennsbury (25-3); Spring-Ford (22-6) vs.Central Dauphin (22-4); Easton (26-2) vs. Mt. Lebanon (25-1)
Class 5A
Second round
Saturday’s schedule
Mechanicsburg (22-5) vs. Abington Heights (20-6) at martz hall, Pottsville, 4:30 p.m.; Greencastle-Antrim (21-4) vs. Cardinal O’Hara (12-15) at West York, 3 p.m.; Springfield Delco (18-7) vs. Marple Newton (17-6) at Cardinal O’Hara, 3 p.m.; Gettysburg (23-5) vs. Bangor (19-8) at Schuylkill Valley, 3 p.m.; Hollidaysburg (24-1) vs. Chartiers Valley (25-2) at Norwin, 6 p.m.; South Fayette (23-4) vs. Moon (20-5) at Peters Township, 4 p.m.; McKeesport (21-5) vs. Oakland Catholic (15-10) at Bethel Park, 2 p.m.
Sunday’s schedule
West York (17-9) vs. Manheim Central (20-7) at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Second round
Saturday’s schedule
Archbishop Wood (21-5) Scranton Prep (21-4) at Easton Area, 4:30 p.m.; Gwynedd Mercy (25-0) vs. Bermudian Springs (24-6) at Schuylkill Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Jim Thorpe (26-1) vs. Lake-Lehman (19-4) at Berwick, 3 p.m.; Villa Joseph Marie (18-7) vs. Dunmore (24-1) at Easton Area, 6 p.m.; Allentown Central Catholic (21-6) vs. Lansdale Catholic (24-5) at Spring-Ford, 4:30 p.m.; Delone Catholic (27-1) vs. Knoch (22-3) at Altoona, 4 p.m.; Blackhawk (25-0) vs. Southmoreland (19-4) at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Villa Maria (22-2) vs. Bedford (22-5) at Armstrong, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Second round
Friday’s results
Neumann Goretti 61, Bloomsburg 39
Conwell Egan 58, Western Wayne 55
Riverside 64, Palmerton 28
Imhotep Charter 46, Trinity 45
River Valley 68, Chestnut Ridge 48
Freedom 56, Greenville 28
North Catholic 56, Lakeview 25
Forest Hills 65, Laurel 46
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Neumann Goretti (14-9) vs. Conwell Egan (13-10); Riverside (22-4) vs. Imhotep Charter (15-9); River Valley (23-4) vs. Freedom (20-5); North Catholic (21-5) vs. Forest Hills (21-7)
Class 2A
Second round
Friday’s results
Mt. Carmel 59, Columbia 49
South Williamsport 42, Sacred Heart Academy 22
Southern Columbia 46, Tri Valley 17
Bishop McCort 54, Linden Hall 43
Neshannock 44, Cambridge Springs 25
Shenango 59, Seton LaSalle 53
Homer Center 55, Serra Catholic 48
Bellwood Antis 52, West Middlesex 42
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Mt. Carmel (22-5) vs. South Williamsport (23-4);; Southern Columbia (27-1) vs. Bishop McCort (25-4); Neshannock (26-2) vs. Shenango (16-9); Homer Center (25-4) vs. Bellwood Antis (23-6)
Class A
Second round
Saturday’s schedule
Northumberland Christian (20-3) vs. Jenkintown (14-11) at Lehighton Elementary, 4:30 p.m.; Christian School of York (25-2) vs. Marian Catholic (21-5) at Schuylkill Valley, 6 p.m.; Faith Christian (22-4) vs. Lourdes Regional (16-10) at Martz hall, Pottsville, 3 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (17-9) vs. Otto Eldred (23-3) at DuBois, 4 p.m.; Shanksville-Stonycreek (19-6) vs. Kennedy Catholic (22-2) at Armstrong, 3 p.m.; Portage (22-5) vs. Berlin-Brothersvalley (20-5) at Norwin, 3 p.m.; Union (21-2) vs. Elk County (25-3) at Clarion University, 4 p.m.
Monday’s schedule
Mount Calvary Christian (17-9) vs. Williamsburg (22-6) at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs
Class 3A
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
At RMU Island Sports Center
North Allegheny vs. Seneca Valley, 6:45 p.m.
Pine-Richland vs. Peters Township, 8:45 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
At RMU Island Sports Center
Thomas Jefferson vs. Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.
Franklin Regional vs. South Fayette, 9 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
At RMU Island Sports Center
Wednesday’s schedule
Fox Chapel vs. Norwin, 6:45 p.m.
McDowell vs. Quaker Valley, 8:45 p.m.
Varsity D2
Semifinals
At RMU Island Sports Center
Thursday’s schedule
Bishop Canevin vs. Wilmington, 6:30 p.m.
Ringgold vs. Neshannock, 8:30 p.m.
Wrestling
PIAA Championships
At Giant Center, Hershey
Friday’s results
WPIAL wrestlers
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
106: Nathan Desmond, Beth Cath m.d. Nico Fanella, Indiana, 10-2. Tyler Kapusta, Franklin Regional d. Eren Sement, Council Rock North, 3-2 TB2. Luke Willochell, Latrobe p. Luke Reitter, Council Rock South, 5:32
113: Cole Campbell, Beth Cath m.d. Tyler Chappell, Seneca Valley, 11-2. Zachary Jacaruso, Delaware Valley d. Darius Mcmillon, Peters Township, 5-2
120: Mason Leiphart, Dover d. Troy Hohman, Penn-Trafford, 6-2. Jacob Houpt, Canon-McMillan p. Sean Logue, Father Judge, 5:07. Vinny Kilkeary, Latrobe d. Mason Ziegler, Quakertown, 7-2
126: Maddox Shaw, Thomas Jefferson d. Karl Shindledecker, Chambersburg, 5-0. Ethan Lebin, Hempfield m.d. Brady Collins, Clearfield, 8-0. Jake Vandee, Cathedral Prep m.d. Anthony Ferraro, Pine-Richland, 13-4
132: Mac Church, Waynesburg d. Braden Bower, Williamsport, 2-0
138: Tyler Kasak, Beth Cath d. Colton Stoneking, Waynesburg, 11-6. Pierson Manville, State College t.f. Lonzy Vielma, Connellsville, 20-5 5:22. Briar Priest, Hempfield d. Dominic Jurado, Wilson, 3-0
145: Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional p. Riley Bower, Williamsport, 3:43. Ty Watters, West Allegheny d. Andrew Harmon, Beth Cath, 7-3
152: Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley d. Dominic Frontino, Shippensburg, 10-3. Kelin Laffey, Pine-Richland d. Caden Dobbins, Dallastown, 2-1 TB2
160: Jared Keslar, Connellsville d. Matt Colajezzi, Council Rock South, 5-3. Enzo Morlacci, Kiski Area d. Ryan Fairchild, Nazareth, 11-6. Ryan Garvick, Central Dauphin d. Shawn Taylor, West Allegheny, 4-3
172: Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg p. Kevin Olavarria, Manheim Township, 2:00. Tucker Hogan, Daniel Boone d. Matthew Furman, Canon-McMillan, 6-5
189: Mac Stout, Mt. Lebanon t.f. Sam Ditrolio, Garnet Valley, 18-2 1:31
215: Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon d. Carl Digiorgio, Central Bucks West, 8-7. Liam Volk-Klos, Seneca Valley d. John Pardo, Kennett, 7-4. Brian Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson d. Anson Wagner, Mifflin County, 4-2
285: Billy McChesney, Greensburg Salem d. Oliver Billotte, Clearfield, 3-1
Second round consolations
113: Tahir Parkins, Nazareth p. Brady Joling, Chartiers Valley, 1:47
126: Zander Phatorus, Waynesburg d. Quinn Smith, Spring-Ford, 7-1
132: Chad Ozias, Connellsville m.d. Jared Fulton, Solanco, 15-6. Eli Carr, Hempfield d. Aidan O’Shea, Bellefonte, 2-1
145: Lucas Kapusta, Hempfield d. Reagan Lefevre, Hempfield-District 3, 4-2. Griffin Walizer, Central Mountain d. Jrake Burford, Highlands, 2-1
152: Jack Pletcher, Latrobe d. Jake Dailey, Beth Cath, 4-3
160: Andrew Pokalsky, Neshaminy d. Chase Kranitz, Norwin, 6-0
172: Logan Hoffman, Belle Vernon p. Caleb Marzolino, Abington Heights, 4:04. Connor Jacobs, Armstrong d. Darrale Barrett, Kennett, 3-1
189: Juliano Marion, Franklin Regional d. Jake Allred, Conestoga, 3-0
215: Corey Boerio, Latrobe d. Aden Roe, Council Rock North, 4-2
285: Jake Pomykata, Butler p. Trevor Gitski, Emmaus, 4:06. Noah Tustin, Waynesburg p. Bailey Shindle, Kennett, 0:09
Third round consolations
106: Luke Sirianni, Abington Heights d. Nico Fanella, Indiana, 10-8
113: Tony Burke, Council Rock North d. Darius Mcmillon, Peters Township, 2-1. Tyler Chappell, Seneca Valley d. James Garcia, Wilson, 2-0
120: Troy Hohman, Penn-Trafford d. Gavin Sheridan, Boyertown, 4-2
126: Zander Phatorus, Waynesburg d. Anthony Ferraro, Pine-Richland, 8-3
132: Collin Gaj, Quakertown d. Blake Reihner, Trinity, 7-1. Chad Ozias, Connellsville p. Braden Bower, Williamsport, 4:56. Ayden Rader, Nazareth p. Eli Carr, Hempfield, 2:12
138: Jake Doone, Nazareth d. Lonzy Vielma, Connellsville, 3-2. Colton Stoneking, Waynesburg d. Daniel Husain, Garnet Valley, 5-2
145: Lucas Kapusta, Hempfield p. Mike Trainor, Octorara, 1:51
152: Jack Pletcher, Latrobe d. Caden Dobbins, Dallastown, 4-2
160: Shawn Taylor, West Allegheny d. Nick Nettleton, Exeter, 5-3
172: Logan Hoffman, Belle Vernon d. Waylon Wehler, Saint Marys, 3-1 SV. Connor Jacobs, Armstrong inj. def. Kevin Olavarria, Manheim Township
172: Matthew Furman, Canon-McMillan p. Calvin Lachman, Quakertown, 1:24
189: Juliano Marion, Franklin Regional d. Sam Ditrolio, Garnet Valley, 7-2
215: Corey Boerio, Latrobe w.b.f. Anson Wagner, Mifflin County, 0-0
285: Noah Tustin, Waynesburg p. Julien Laventure, Upper Darby, 3:08. Oliver Billotte, Clearfield d. Jake Pomykata, Butler, 8-4
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
106: Parker Sentipal, Burgettstown d. Elijah Brosius, Cranberry, 4-2
113: Gavin Bradley, Athens Area p. Jack Kazalas, Quaker Valley, 4:25
120: Jaden Pepe, Wyoming Area m.d. Cooper Hornack, Burrell, 12-4. Chris Vargo, Bentworth d. Hunter Gould, Conneaut Area, 3-0
132: Brandan Chletsos, Notre Dame GP d. Joey Sentipal, Burgettstown, 5-1
138: Ambrose Boni, Central Valley d. Cameron Milheim, Warrior Run, 3-1
152: Justin Richey, Quaker Valley d. Justice Hockenberry-folk, West Perry, 5-2. Devon Deem, Montgomery d. Tyler Berish, Beth-Center, 3-1 SV
160: Grant MacKay, Laurel d. Ty Nixon, Muncy, 6-1. Ganon Smith, Newport p. Christian Hirak, Derry, 5:39
172: Rune Lawrence, Frazier d. Nolan Lear, Benton, 7-0
189: Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley d. Hadyn Packer, Jersey Shore, 10-5. Isaac Cory, Montoursville d. Noah Gnibus, Mt. Pleasant, 5-1
215: Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant p. Brody Kline, Berks Catholic, 0:58. Brad Morrison, West Perry m.d. Vitali Daniels, Bentworth, 9-0
Semifinals
106: Aaron Seidel, N. Lebanon m.d. Parker Sentipal, Burgettstown, 11-0
120: Brock Weiss, Jersey Shore d. Chris Vargo, Bentworth, 7-5
138: Connor Pierce, Harbor Creek t.f. Ambrose Boni, Central Valley, 16-0 3:32
152: Jackson Arrington, Forest Hills p. Justin Richey, Quaker Valley, 1:04
160: Grant MacKay, Laurel d. Ganon Smith, Newport, 6-2
172: Rune Lawrence, Frazier p. Riley Parker, Canton, 3:43
189: Cole Karpinski, Greenville d. Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley, 8-5
215: Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant p. Bryce Rafferty, Brookville, 1:23
Second round consolations
120: Logan Richey, Quaker Valley d. Trevor Donaldson, Meyersdale, 4-1
126: Gaven Suica, Burgettstown d. Cameron Mingee, Littlestown, 4-1. Eli Bounds, Boiling Springs d. Timmy Cafrelli, South Side, 4-1
132: Kyle McCollum, Beth-Center d. Ashton Sipes, Tyrone, 3-1. Peter Chacon, Montour p. Christian Doi, Camp Hill, 3:49
138: Jamison Poklembo, Mt. Pleasant d. Kole Biscoe, Southern Columbia, 3-1 SV
145: Hayden Ward, Canton d. Shawn Szymanski, Burrell, 6-4
160: Collin Hearn, Conneaut Area d. Damian Barr, Burrell, 7-5
215: Cael Black, Eisenhower d. Anthony Govern, Southmoreland, 8-3
285: Cameron Carter-Green, Washington d. Cooper Lingenfelter, Bedford, 5-3
Third round consolations
113: Jack Kazalas, Quaker Valley d. Aiden Grogg, Saucon Valley, 5-4
120: Cooper Hornack, Burrell d. Ross Dull, Chestnut Ridge, 3-2. Logan Richey, Quaker Valley d. Adam Schweitzer, Notre Dame GP, 3-2
126: Gaven Suica, Burgettstown d. Trevor Husick, Tussey Mountain, 6-2
132: Kyle McCollum, Beth-Center d. Ethan Kolb, Benton, 3-1 SV. Max Stein, Faith Christian d. Joey Sentipal, Burgettstown, 4-2. Jack Martinec, Cochranton d. Peter Chacon, Montour, 4-3
138: Anthony Evanitsky, Wyoming Area d. Jamison Poklembo, Mt. Pleasant, 7-2
152: Tyler Berish, Beth-Center d. Kane Kettering, Reynolds, 1-0
160: Christian Hirak, Derry d. Collin Hearn, Conneaut Area, 3-2
189: Landon Caldwell, Saegertown d. Noah Gnibus, Mt. Pleasant, 3-1
215: Abe Keep, Girard d. Vitali Daniels, Bentworth, 8-6 SV
285: Leo Muzika, Faith Christian d. Cameron Carter-Green, Washington, 4-2 TB2
Fourth round consolations
113: Lucas Fye, Bald Eagle Area d. Jack Kazalas, Quaker Valley, 5-0
120: Cooper Hornack, Burrell d. Cole Householder, Brookville, 9-2
120: Hunter Gould, Conneaut Area m.d. Logan Richey, Quaker Valley, 10-0
126: Charlie Robson, Conwell-Egan p. Gaven Suica, Burgettstown, 1:27
132: Calan Bollman, Chestnut Ridge inj. def. Kyle McCollum, Beth-Center
152: Cooper Price, Wyoming Area d. Tyler Berish, Beth-Center, 4-0
160: Robert Schneider, Lackawanna Trail p. Christian Hirak, Derry, 1:47
Consolation semifinals
106: Ayden Smith, Notre Dame GP d. Parker Sentipal, Burgettstown, 7-1
120: Cooper Hornack, Burrell d. Chris Vargo, Bentworth, 2-1 TB2
138: Anthony Evanitsky, Wyoming Area d. Ambrose Boni, Central Valley, 5-3 TB2
152: Cooper Price, Wyoming Area d. Justin Richey, Quaker Valley, 4-2
189: Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley d. Landon Caldwell, Saegertown, 4-3
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• Plum’s Pilyih wins regional bowling title
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 10, 2022
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 9, 2022
• Penn Hills refuses to play Kiski Area sports teams this spring over alleged racial taunts
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 8, 2022