High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 11, 2022

By:

Friday, March 11, 2022 | 11:28 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Second round

Saturday’s schedule

Lower Merion (25-3) vs. Abington (17-11) at Bensalem, 5:30 p.m.; Scranton (22-2) vs. Garnet Valley (18-10) at Bethlehem Freedom, 3:30 p.m.; Roman Catholic (20-4) vs. Central Dauphin (18-5) at Coatesville, 3 p.m; Penn Wood (16-8) vs. Cheltenham (29-1) at Bensalem, 3 p.m.; ;;; Archbishop Wood (18-7) vs. Reading (26-3) at Easton Area, 3 p.m.; Northampton (20-7) vs. Warwick (21-6) at Spring-Ford, 3 p.m.; Allderdice (20-7) vs. Fox Chapel (25-1) at Peters Township, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s schedule

Norristown (21-7) vs. North Hills (25-1) at Mifflin County, 3 p.m.

Class 5A

Second round

Friday’s results

Chester 53, Archbishop Ryan 48

Shippensburg 49, Pittston 43

Marple Newtown 56, Mastery North 48

Imhotep Charter 62, Radnor 39

Penn Hills 55, East Stroudsburg South 44

New Castle 85, Central Mountain 33

Laurel Highlands 71, Highlands 66 (OT)

Gateway 62, Hershey 59 (OT)

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Chester (19-3) vs. Shippensburg (22-4); Marple Newtown (18-10) vs. Imhotep Charter (25-4); Penn Hills (20-5) vs. New Castle (25-2); Laurel Highlands (27-0) vs. Gateway (17-6)

Class 4A

Second round

Friday’s results

Neumann-Goretti 57, Scranton Prep 51

Bethlehem Catholic 49, Lewisburg 29

West Philadelphia 80, Trinity 77

Dallas 75, Cardinal O’Hara 57

Archbishop Carroll 83, Athens Area 38

Montour 71, Penn Cambria 48

Quaker Valley 86, Belle Vernon 75

Fairview 54, Lincoln Park 51

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Neumann-Goretti (20-4) vs. Bethlehem Catholic (21-6); West Philadelphia (21-5) vs. Dallas (24-3); Archbishop Carroll (14-10) vs. Montour (22-5); Quaker Valley (25-0) vs. Fairview (25-2)

Class 3A

Second round

Saturday’s schedule

Math, Civics & Science (20-8) vs. York Catholic (17-8) at Coatesville, 4:30 p.m.; Holy Redeemer (22-4) vs. Executive Education (14-7) at Lehighton Elementary Center, 2 p.m.; Devon Prep (15-7) vs. Columbia (23-2) at Spring-Ford, 6 p.m.; Shady Side Academy (19-6) vs. South Allegheny (18-7) at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.; Bishop Guilfoyle (21-6) vs. Chestnut Ridge (19-7) at Richland, 4 p.m.; Ellwood City (22-3) vs. Avonworth (19-7) at New Castle, 3:30 p.m.; Aliquippa (18-8) vs. Neshannock (18-5) at New Castle, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s schedule

Loyalsock (24-4) vs. West Catholic (20-5) at Cumberland Valley, 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Second round

Saturday’s schedule

Constitution (19-8) vs. Shenandoah Valley (23-4) at Bethlehem Freedom, 5 p.m.; Church Farm (15-8) vs. Holy Cross (20-6) at Bethlehem Freedom, 6:30 p.m.; Lancaster Mennonite (17-9) vs. Paul Robeson (16-11) at Cardinal O’Hara, 4:30 p.m.; OLSH (24-0) vs. Carlynton (21-3) at Bethel Park, 3:30 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (19-5) vs. Ridgeway (21-5) at Clarion University, 5:30 p.m.; Portage (27-1) vs. Fort Cherry (24-3) at Norwin, 4:30 p.m.; Redbank (23-4) vs. Kennedy Catholic (22-4) at Armstrong, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday’s schedule

Karns City (20-7) vs. Old Forge (17-9) at Mifflin County, 4 p.m.

Class A

Second round

Friday’s results

Nativity BVM 58, Lancaster Country Day 32

Mt. Calvary Christian 56, City School 46

St. John Neumann 61, Faith Christian 39

Linville Hill Christian 66, Notre Dame East Stroudsburg 56

Bishop Canevin 68, DuBois Central 33

Imani Christian 92, Williamsburg 51

Union 49, Bishop Carroll 28

Elk County 65, Farrell 53

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Nativity BVM (21-6) vs. Mt. Calvary Christian (17-2); St. John Neumann (24-3) vs. Linville Hill Christian (24-3); Bishop Canevin (22-4) vs. Imani Christian (17-6); Union (24-3) vs. Elk County (24-5)

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Second round

Friday’s results

Plymouth Whitemarsh 44, Northampton 28

Perkiomen Valley 38, Methacton 31

Cedar Cliff 47, Archbishop Carroll 44

Pennsbury 37, Parkland 28

Spring-Ford 39, Central York 31

Central Dauphin 65, Abington 50

Easton 59, Cumberland Valley 53

Mt. Lebanon 50, Bethel Park 41

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Plymouth Whitemarsh (28-0) vs. Perkiomen Valley (20-9); Cedar Cliff (27-1) vs. Pennsbury (25-3); Spring-Ford (22-6) vs.Central Dauphin (22-4); Easton (26-2) vs. Mt. Lebanon (25-1)

Class 5A

Second round

Saturday’s schedule

Mechanicsburg (22-5) vs. Abington Heights (20-6) at martz hall, Pottsville, 4:30 p.m.; Greencastle-Antrim (21-4) vs. Cardinal O’Hara (12-15) at West York, 3 p.m.; Springfield Delco (18-7) vs. Marple Newton (17-6) at Cardinal O’Hara, 3 p.m.; Gettysburg (23-5) vs. Bangor (19-8) at Schuylkill Valley, 3 p.m.; Hollidaysburg (24-1) vs. Chartiers Valley (25-2) at Norwin, 6 p.m.; South Fayette (23-4) vs. Moon (20-5) at Peters Township, 4 p.m.; McKeesport (21-5) vs. Oakland Catholic (15-10) at Bethel Park, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s schedule

West York (17-9) vs. Manheim Central (20-7) at Cumberland Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Second round

Saturday’s schedule

Archbishop Wood (21-5) Scranton Prep (21-4) at Easton Area, 4:30 p.m.; Gwynedd Mercy (25-0) vs. Bermudian Springs (24-6) at Schuylkill Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Jim Thorpe (26-1) vs. Lake-Lehman (19-4) at Berwick, 3 p.m.; Villa Joseph Marie (18-7) vs. Dunmore (24-1) at Easton Area, 6 p.m.; Allentown Central Catholic (21-6) vs. Lansdale Catholic (24-5) at Spring-Ford, 4:30 p.m.; Delone Catholic (27-1) vs. Knoch (22-3) at Altoona, 4 p.m.; Blackhawk (25-0) vs. Southmoreland (19-4) at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Villa Maria (22-2) vs. Bedford (22-5) at Armstrong, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Second round

Friday’s results

Neumann Goretti 61, Bloomsburg 39

Conwell Egan 58, Western Wayne 55

Riverside 64, Palmerton 28

Imhotep Charter 46, Trinity 45

River Valley 68, Chestnut Ridge 48

Freedom 56, Greenville 28

North Catholic 56, Lakeview 25

Forest Hills 65, Laurel 46

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Neumann Goretti (14-9) vs. Conwell Egan (13-10); Riverside (22-4) vs. Imhotep Charter (15-9); River Valley (23-4) vs. Freedom (20-5); North Catholic (21-5) vs. Forest Hills (21-7)

Class 2A

Second round

Friday’s results

Mt. Carmel 59, Columbia 49

South Williamsport 42, Sacred Heart Academy 22

Southern Columbia 46, Tri Valley 17

Bishop McCort 54, Linden Hall 43

Neshannock 44, Cambridge Springs 25

Shenango 59, Seton LaSalle 53

Homer Center 55, Serra Catholic 48

Bellwood Antis 52, West Middlesex 42

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Mt. Carmel (22-5) vs. South Williamsport (23-4);; Southern Columbia (27-1) vs. Bishop McCort (25-4); Neshannock (26-2) vs. Shenango (16-9); Homer Center (25-4) vs. Bellwood Antis (23-6)

Class A

Second round

Saturday’s schedule

Northumberland Christian (20-3) vs. Jenkintown (14-11) at Lehighton Elementary, 4:30 p.m.; Christian School of York (25-2) vs. Marian Catholic (21-5) at Schuylkill Valley, 6 p.m.; Faith Christian (22-4) vs. Lourdes Regional (16-10) at Martz hall, Pottsville, 3 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (17-9) vs. Otto Eldred (23-3) at DuBois, 4 p.m.; Shanksville-Stonycreek (19-6) vs. Kennedy Catholic (22-2) at Armstrong, 3 p.m.; Portage (22-5) vs. Berlin-Brothersvalley (20-5) at Norwin, 3 p.m.; Union (21-2) vs. Elk County (25-3) at Clarion University, 4 p.m.

Monday’s schedule

Mount Calvary Christian (17-9) vs. Williamsburg (22-6) at Mifflin County, 7 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

At RMU Island Sports Center

North Allegheny vs. Seneca Valley, 6:45 p.m.

Pine-Richland vs. Peters Township, 8:45 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

At RMU Island Sports Center

Thomas Jefferson vs. Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional vs. South Fayette, 9 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

At RMU Island Sports Center

Wednesday’s schedule

Fox Chapel vs. Norwin, 6:45 p.m.

McDowell vs. Quaker Valley, 8:45 p.m.

Varsity D2

Semifinals

At RMU Island Sports Center

Thursday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin vs. Wilmington, 6:30 p.m.

Ringgold vs. Neshannock, 8:30 p.m.

Wrestling

PIAA Championships

At Giant Center, Hershey

Friday’s results

WPIAL wrestlers

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

106: Nathan Desmond, Beth Cath m.d. Nico Fanella, Indiana, 10-2. Tyler Kapusta, Franklin Regional d. Eren Sement, Council Rock North, 3-2 TB2. Luke Willochell, Latrobe p. Luke Reitter, Council Rock South, 5:32

113: Cole Campbell, Beth Cath m.d. Tyler Chappell, Seneca Valley, 11-2. Zachary Jacaruso, Delaware Valley d. Darius Mcmillon, Peters Township, 5-2

120: Mason Leiphart, Dover d. Troy Hohman, Penn-Trafford, 6-2. Jacob Houpt, Canon-McMillan p. Sean Logue, Father Judge, 5:07. Vinny Kilkeary, Latrobe d. Mason Ziegler, Quakertown, 7-2

126: Maddox Shaw, Thomas Jefferson d. Karl Shindledecker, Chambersburg, 5-0. Ethan Lebin, Hempfield m.d. Brady Collins, Clearfield, 8-0. Jake Vandee, Cathedral Prep m.d. Anthony Ferraro, Pine-Richland, 13-4

132: Mac Church, Waynesburg d. Braden Bower, Williamsport, 2-0

138: Tyler Kasak, Beth Cath d. Colton Stoneking, Waynesburg, 11-6. Pierson Manville, State College t.f. Lonzy Vielma, Connellsville, 20-5 5:22. Briar Priest, Hempfield d. Dominic Jurado, Wilson, 3-0

145: Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional p. Riley Bower, Williamsport, 3:43. Ty Watters, West Allegheny d. Andrew Harmon, Beth Cath, 7-3

152: Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley d. Dominic Frontino, Shippensburg, 10-3. Kelin Laffey, Pine-Richland d. Caden Dobbins, Dallastown, 2-1 TB2

160: Jared Keslar, Connellsville d. Matt Colajezzi, Council Rock South, 5-3. Enzo Morlacci, Kiski Area d. Ryan Fairchild, Nazareth, 11-6. Ryan Garvick, Central Dauphin d. Shawn Taylor, West Allegheny, 4-3

172: Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg p. Kevin Olavarria, Manheim Township, 2:00. Tucker Hogan, Daniel Boone d. Matthew Furman, Canon-McMillan, 6-5

189: Mac Stout, Mt. Lebanon t.f. Sam Ditrolio, Garnet Valley, 18-2 1:31

215: Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon d. Carl Digiorgio, Central Bucks West, 8-7. Liam Volk-Klos, Seneca Valley d. John Pardo, Kennett, 7-4. Brian Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson d. Anson Wagner, Mifflin County, 4-2

285: Billy McChesney, Greensburg Salem d. Oliver Billotte, Clearfield, 3-1

Second round consolations

113: Tahir Parkins, Nazareth p. Brady Joling, Chartiers Valley, 1:47

126: Zander Phatorus, Waynesburg d. Quinn Smith, Spring-Ford, 7-1

132: Chad Ozias, Connellsville m.d. Jared Fulton, Solanco, 15-6. Eli Carr, Hempfield d. Aidan O’Shea, Bellefonte, 2-1

145: Lucas Kapusta, Hempfield d. Reagan Lefevre, Hempfield-District 3, 4-2. Griffin Walizer, Central Mountain d. Jrake Burford, Highlands, 2-1

152: Jack Pletcher, Latrobe d. Jake Dailey, Beth Cath, 4-3

160: Andrew Pokalsky, Neshaminy d. Chase Kranitz, Norwin, 6-0

172: Logan Hoffman, Belle Vernon p. Caleb Marzolino, Abington Heights, 4:04. Connor Jacobs, Armstrong d. Darrale Barrett, Kennett, 3-1

189: Juliano Marion, Franklin Regional d. Jake Allred, Conestoga, 3-0

215: Corey Boerio, Latrobe d. Aden Roe, Council Rock North, 4-2

285: Jake Pomykata, Butler p. Trevor Gitski, Emmaus, 4:06. Noah Tustin, Waynesburg p. Bailey Shindle, Kennett, 0:09

Third round consolations

106: Luke Sirianni, Abington Heights d. Nico Fanella, Indiana, 10-8

113: Tony Burke, Council Rock North d. Darius Mcmillon, Peters Township, 2-1. Tyler Chappell, Seneca Valley d. James Garcia, Wilson, 2-0

120: Troy Hohman, Penn-Trafford d. Gavin Sheridan, Boyertown, 4-2

126: Zander Phatorus, Waynesburg d. Anthony Ferraro, Pine-Richland, 8-3

132: Collin Gaj, Quakertown d. Blake Reihner, Trinity, 7-1. Chad Ozias, Connellsville p. Braden Bower, Williamsport, 4:56. Ayden Rader, Nazareth p. Eli Carr, Hempfield, 2:12

138: Jake Doone, Nazareth d. Lonzy Vielma, Connellsville, 3-2. Colton Stoneking, Waynesburg d. Daniel Husain, Garnet Valley, 5-2

145: Lucas Kapusta, Hempfield p. Mike Trainor, Octorara, 1:51

152: Jack Pletcher, Latrobe d. Caden Dobbins, Dallastown, 4-2

160: Shawn Taylor, West Allegheny d. Nick Nettleton, Exeter, 5-3

172: Logan Hoffman, Belle Vernon d. Waylon Wehler, Saint Marys, 3-1 SV. Connor Jacobs, Armstrong inj. def. Kevin Olavarria, Manheim Township

172: Matthew Furman, Canon-McMillan p. Calvin Lachman, Quakertown, 1:24

189: Juliano Marion, Franklin Regional d. Sam Ditrolio, Garnet Valley, 7-2

215: Corey Boerio, Latrobe w.b.f. Anson Wagner, Mifflin County, 0-0

285: Noah Tustin, Waynesburg p. Julien Laventure, Upper Darby, 3:08. Oliver Billotte, Clearfield d. Jake Pomykata, Butler, 8-4

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

106: Parker Sentipal, Burgettstown d. Elijah Brosius, Cranberry, 4-2

113: Gavin Bradley, Athens Area p. Jack Kazalas, Quaker Valley, 4:25

120: Jaden Pepe, Wyoming Area m.d. Cooper Hornack, Burrell, 12-4. Chris Vargo, Bentworth d. Hunter Gould, Conneaut Area, 3-0

132: Brandan Chletsos, Notre Dame GP d. Joey Sentipal, Burgettstown, 5-1

138: Ambrose Boni, Central Valley d. Cameron Milheim, Warrior Run, 3-1

152: Justin Richey, Quaker Valley d. Justice Hockenberry-folk, West Perry, 5-2. Devon Deem, Montgomery d. Tyler Berish, Beth-Center, 3-1 SV

160: Grant MacKay, Laurel d. Ty Nixon, Muncy, 6-1. Ganon Smith, Newport p. Christian Hirak, Derry, 5:39

172: Rune Lawrence, Frazier d. Nolan Lear, Benton, 7-0

189: Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley d. Hadyn Packer, Jersey Shore, 10-5. Isaac Cory, Montoursville d. Noah Gnibus, Mt. Pleasant, 5-1

215: Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant p. Brody Kline, Berks Catholic, 0:58. Brad Morrison, West Perry m.d. Vitali Daniels, Bentworth, 9-0

Semifinals

106: Aaron Seidel, N. Lebanon m.d. Parker Sentipal, Burgettstown, 11-0

120: Brock Weiss, Jersey Shore d. Chris Vargo, Bentworth, 7-5

138: Connor Pierce, Harbor Creek t.f. Ambrose Boni, Central Valley, 16-0 3:32

152: Jackson Arrington, Forest Hills p. Justin Richey, Quaker Valley, 1:04

160: Grant MacKay, Laurel d. Ganon Smith, Newport, 6-2

172: Rune Lawrence, Frazier p. Riley Parker, Canton, 3:43

189: Cole Karpinski, Greenville d. Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley, 8-5

215: Dayton Pitzer, Mt. Pleasant p. Bryce Rafferty, Brookville, 1:23

Second round consolations

120: Logan Richey, Quaker Valley d. Trevor Donaldson, Meyersdale, 4-1

126: Gaven Suica, Burgettstown d. Cameron Mingee, Littlestown, 4-1. Eli Bounds, Boiling Springs d. Timmy Cafrelli, South Side, 4-1

132: Kyle McCollum, Beth-Center d. Ashton Sipes, Tyrone, 3-1. Peter Chacon, Montour p. Christian Doi, Camp Hill, 3:49

138: Jamison Poklembo, Mt. Pleasant d. Kole Biscoe, Southern Columbia, 3-1 SV

145: Hayden Ward, Canton d. Shawn Szymanski, Burrell, 6-4

160: Collin Hearn, Conneaut Area d. Damian Barr, Burrell, 7-5

215: Cael Black, Eisenhower d. Anthony Govern, Southmoreland, 8-3

285: Cameron Carter-Green, Washington d. Cooper Lingenfelter, Bedford, 5-3

Third round consolations

113: Jack Kazalas, Quaker Valley d. Aiden Grogg, Saucon Valley, 5-4

120: Cooper Hornack, Burrell d. Ross Dull, Chestnut Ridge, 3-2. Logan Richey, Quaker Valley d. Adam Schweitzer, Notre Dame GP, 3-2

126: Gaven Suica, Burgettstown d. Trevor Husick, Tussey Mountain, 6-2

132: Kyle McCollum, Beth-Center d. Ethan Kolb, Benton, 3-1 SV. Max Stein, Faith Christian d. Joey Sentipal, Burgettstown, 4-2. Jack Martinec, Cochranton d. Peter Chacon, Montour, 4-3

138: Anthony Evanitsky, Wyoming Area d. Jamison Poklembo, Mt. Pleasant, 7-2

152: Tyler Berish, Beth-Center d. Kane Kettering, Reynolds, 1-0

160: Christian Hirak, Derry d. Collin Hearn, Conneaut Area, 3-2

189: Landon Caldwell, Saegertown d. Noah Gnibus, Mt. Pleasant, 3-1

215: Abe Keep, Girard d. Vitali Daniels, Bentworth, 8-6 SV

285: Leo Muzika, Faith Christian d. Cameron Carter-Green, Washington, 4-2 TB2

Fourth round consolations

113: Lucas Fye, Bald Eagle Area d. Jack Kazalas, Quaker Valley, 5-0

120: Cooper Hornack, Burrell d. Cole Householder, Brookville, 9-2

120: Hunter Gould, Conneaut Area m.d. Logan Richey, Quaker Valley, 10-0

126: Charlie Robson, Conwell-Egan p. Gaven Suica, Burgettstown, 1:27

132: Calan Bollman, Chestnut Ridge inj. def. Kyle McCollum, Beth-Center

152: Cooper Price, Wyoming Area d. Tyler Berish, Beth-Center, 4-0

160: Robert Schneider, Lackawanna Trail p. Christian Hirak, Derry, 1:47

Consolation semifinals

106: Ayden Smith, Notre Dame GP d. Parker Sentipal, Burgettstown, 7-1

120: Cooper Hornack, Burrell d. Chris Vargo, Bentworth, 2-1 TB2

138: Anthony Evanitsky, Wyoming Area d. Ambrose Boni, Central Valley, 5-3 TB2

152: Cooper Price, Wyoming Area d. Justin Richey, Quaker Valley, 4-2

189: Patrick Cutchember, Quaker Valley d. Landon Caldwell, Saegertown, 4-3

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.