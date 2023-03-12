High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 11, 2023
Saturday, March 11, 2023 | 11:23 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Saturday’s results
First round
Upper Darby 66, Bethlehem Liberty 64 (2OT)
Archbishop Wood 61, CB East 37
North Penn 64, Central 52
Central Catholic 50, Wilson 28
Chambersburg 68, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 56
Coatesville 68, Scranton 58
Landisville Hempfield 62, Emmaus 59
New Castle 60, Erie 50
Garnet Valley 46, Cumberland Valley 45
Reading 74, Haverford 43
Roman Catholic 70, Perkiomen Valley 31
Spring-Ford 56, Central York 46
State College 72, Upper St. Clair 42
Downingtown West 64, Waynesboro 60
Parkland 56, WC Henderson 39
Lower Merion 65, Williamsport 58
Wednesday’s schedule
Second round
Chambersburg (16-11) vs. Archbishop Wood (17-8); North Penn (19-8) vs. Coatesville (19-9); Parkland (19-9) vs. Garnet Valley (18-9); Lower Merion (22-4) vs. Roman Catholic (24-3); Reading (28-1) vs. Upper Darby (19-8); Downingtown West (20-7) vs. New Castle (23-3); Landisville Hempfield (25-3) vs. Spring-Ford (26-3); Central Catholic (17-9) vs. State College (24-2).
Class 5A
Saturday’s results
First round
Pocono Mountain West 73, Chichester 67
Lampeter-Strasburg 64, Central Mountain 56
Abington Heights 67, Murrell Dobbins 56
West Chester East 52, East Stroudsburg South 47
West Philadelphia 54, West Scranton 50
Tuesday’s schedule
Second round
Radnor (28-0) vs. West Philadelphia (16-11); Archbishop Ryan (15-10) vs. West Chester East (19-8); Abington Heights (22-4) vs. Pocono Mountain West (22-6); Muhlenberg (18-10) vs. Imhotep Charter (26-3); Exeter (24-6) vs. Mechanicsburg (19-8); Peters Township (23-4) vs. Lampeter-Strasburg (20-7); Cathedral Prep (22-3) vs. Mars (17-10); Hershey (20-7) vs. Penn Hills (22-3)
Class 4A
Saturday’s results
First round
Allentown Central Catholic 78, E&S Carver 46
Littlestown 64, Lewisburg 23
Bethlehem Catholic 43, Nanticoke 39
Scranton Prep 62, Octorara 53
Valley View 53, Shamokin 39
Tuesday’s schedule
Second round
Neumann-Goretti (23-3) vs. Bethlehem Catholic (18-8); Bishop Shanahan (10-15) vs.Scranton Prep (17-9); Allentown Central Catholic (21-8) vs. Cardinal O’Hara (18-8); Overbrook (14-13) vs. Eastern York (19-8); Uniontown (21-5) vs. Littlestown (21-6); Valley View (22-4) vs. North Catholic (20-7); Lincoln Park (26-1) vs. Highlands (22-5); Laurel Highlands (23-3) vs. Hampton (24-3)
Class 3A
Saturday’s results
First round
Devon Prep 77, Saucon Valley 50
Loyalsock Township 59, Bishop Guilfoyle 57
Mid Valley 62, Troy 42
Neshannock 61, Oil City 59
North Penn-Mansfield 68, Delone Catholic 65
OLSH 71, Westmont-Hilltop 69 (OT)
MCS 82, Palmerton 71
Deer Lakes 75, Seneca 34
Brookville 46, Seton LaSalle 43
Franklin 75, Shady Side Academy 43
Holy Redeemer 74, SLA Beeber 71
Steel Valley 74, Bedford 60
Executive Education 69, String Theory 49
Camp Hill Trinity 72, Vaux Big Picture 45
West Catholic 79, Columbia 43
Penn Cambria 61, Yough 53
Wednesday’s results
Second round
West Catholic (16-10) vs. Holy Redeemer (26-2); North Penn-Mansfield (25-3) vs. Executive Education (21-4); Mid Valley (20-6) vs. Devon Prep (12-12); MCS (17-10) vs. Camp Hill Trinity (22-3); Penn Cambria (22-5) vs. Steel Valley (16-10); OLSH (20-6) vs. Franklin (22-4); Deer Lakes (18-8) vs. Loyalsock Township (16-11); Neshannock (19-7) vs. Brookville (23-2).
Class 2A
Saturday’s results
First round
Aliquippa 65, Karns City 33
Dock Mennonite 59, Anttietam 40
Bishop Canevin 70, Clarion Limestone 67
West Branch 67, Cambridge Springs 39
Erie First Christian 57, Clairton 37
Constitution 63, Delaware County Christian 53
Eden Christian 58, Conemaugh Township 50
Otto Eldred 66, Greensburg C.C. 54
Lancaster Mennonite 62, St. John Neumann 61
Mahanoy Area 62, Northwest 53
Northgate 67, McConnellsburg 42
Holy Cross 47, Minersville 32
Muncy 73, Mt. Union 58
Sankofa Freedom 65, Tri-Valley 59
Serra Catholic 75, United 62
Mercer 63, Southern Huntingdon 42
Wednesday’s results
Second round
Muncy (20-6) vs. Holy Cross (20-5); Sankofa Freedom (14-12) vs. Dock Mennonite (24-2); Mahanoy Area (21-4) vs. Constitution (18-8); Lancaster Mennonite (17-8) vs. Eden Christian (20-6); Aliquippa (21-6) vs. West Branch (20-8); Mercer (21-5) vs. Bishop Canevin (21-6); Erie First Christian (15-10) vs. Northgate (20-7); Otto Eldred (24-2) vs. Serra Catholic (16-11).
Class A
Saturday’s results
First round
Cameron County 50, Portage 28
Linville Hill Christian 74, North Penn-Liberty 39
Northumberland Christian 73, Forest City 61
Mount Calvary 76, Notre Dame ES 73
Tuesday’s schedule
Second round
Linville Hill Christian (22-0) vs. City School (23-3); Northumberland Christian (19-5) vs. Chester Charter Academy (20-5); Mount Calvary (21-8) vs. PhilMont Christian (19-9); LaAcademia (13-11) vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (23-2); Imani Christian (19-6) vs. Union-Rimersburg (15-12); Harmony (23-3) vs. Farrell (21-4); Cameron County (18-8) vs. Union (23-3); Carlynton (18-7) vs. Elk County Catholic (26-2)
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Saturday’s result
First round
Abington 69, Wyoming Valley West 56
Tuesday’s schedule
Second round
Perkiomen Valley (28-1) vs. Archbishop Carroll (12-11); Springfield Delco (20-7) vs. Abington (22-5); Easton (28-1) vs. Central York (24-4); Spring-Ford (25-5) vs. Cardinal O’Hara (21-5); Cedar Cliff (27-0) vs. Upper Dublin (18-10); Pennsbury (21-8) vs. Upper St. Clair (22-3); Norwin (22-4) vs. Lebanon (27-2); North Allegheny (21-5) vs. Mt. Lebanon (18-8)
Class 5A
Saturday’s results
First round
Abington Heights 59, Archbishop Ryan 36
Bishop Shanahan 68, Bangor 36
Gwynedd Mercy 59, Freire Charter 34
Hollidaysburg 64, Lower Dauphin 44
Mars 49, York Suburban 40
Archbishop Wood 62, Mount St. Joseph 47
McKeesport 54, Northern 40
Oakland Catholic 65, Manheim Central 39
Penn-Trafford 40, Greencastle-Antrim 39
Pittston 51, Samuel Fels 18
Cathedral Prep 48, Trinity 30
Bethlehem Catholic 46, Upper Moreland 36
Villa Maria Academy 42, Scranton 32
West Chester Rustin 62, Susquehannock 34
South Fayette 73, West York 33
Mechanicsburg 47, Woodland Hills 44 (OT)
Wednesday’s schedule
Second round
West Chester Rustin (25-3) vs. Abington Heights (18-8); Gwynedd Mercy (21-6) vs. Bethlehem Catholic (18-8); Pittston (25-2) vs. Bishop Shanahan (23-5); Villa Maria Academy (24-4) vs. Archbishop Wood (20-5); Penn-Trafford (18-9) vs. McKeesport (22-5); Oakland Catholic (23-4) vs. Hollidaysburg (24-0); Cathedral Prep (22-1) vs. Mars (18-8); Mechanicsburg (20-7) vs. South Fayette (25-2).
Class 4A
Saturday’s results
First round
Allentown Central Catholic 55, Eastern York 46
Audenried 59, Berks Catholic 54
Blackhawk 51, Warren 32
Camp Hill Trinity 46, Central Columbia 45
Delone Catholic 57, MaST Charter 27
Nazareth Academy 55, E&S Carver 25
Fairview 26, Beaver 23
Penn Cambria 50, Highlands 42
Knoch 53, Punxsutawney 44
Landsdale Catholic 64, Bishop McDevitt 52
Scranton Prep 68, Lewisburg 35
Neumann-Goretti 66, North Schuylkill 63
North Catholic 70, Conneaut 44
Wyomissing 69, Parkway Center City 24
Harbor Creek 43, Quaker Valley 40
Jersey Shore 52, Wyoming 39
Wednesday’s schedule
Second round
Landsdale Catholic (24-2) vs. Jersey Shore (20-7); Delone Catholic (25-3) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (25-3); Scranton Prep (22-2) vs. Nazareth Academy (13-12); Audenried (21-6) vs. Camp Hill Trinity (18-10); Wyomissing (27-2) vs. Neumann-Goretti (11-14); Harbor Creek (20-6) vs. North Catholic (23-3); Knoch (18-9) vs. Blackhawk (22-4); Penn Cambria (13-12) vs. Fairview (20-8).
Class 3A
Saturday’s results
First round
Dunmore 64, Bloomsburg 33
Columbia 55, Loyalsock 33
Mt. Carmel 46, Holy Redeemer 36
Lake-Lehman at Moravian Academy 62, Pen Argyl 35
Tuesday’s schedule
Second round
Imhotep Charter (16-10) vs. Dunmore (23-3); Columbia (24-4) vs. Lake-Lehman; Mt. Carmel (26-2) vs. West Catholic (13-12); New Hope-Solebury (18-7) vs. Lancaster Catholic (24-2); River Valley (26-2) vs. Laurel (24-3); Shady Side Academy (24-3) vs. Mercyhurst Prep (20-5); Avonworth (20-5) vs. OLSH (20-7); Westmont Hilltop (26-2) vs. Chestnut Ridge (23-3)
Class 2A
Saturday’s results
First round
South Williamsport 64, Lancaster Mennonite 22
Marian Catholic 76, Mast II 9
Montrose 46, Northwest 28
Tuesday’s schedule
Second round
South Williamsport (21-6) vs. Faith Christian Academy (20-6); Montrose (21-4) vs. Marian Catholic (25-2); Sacred Heart Academy (14-9) vs. Line Mountain (14-12); Millersburg (19-8) vs. Homer-Center (21-7); Shenango (23-4) vs. Lakeview (19-7); Maplewood (21-5) vs. Greensburg C.C. (22-5); Redbank Valley (26-1) vs. Bishop McCort (15-13); Burgettstown (21-6) vs. Kennedy Catholic (22-4)
Class A
Saturday’s results
First round
Aquinas Academy 59, Juniata Valley 45
Berlin Brothersvalley 46, North Clarion 22
Bishop Guilfoyle 56, Bishop Canevin 43
Christian School of York 32, Jenkintown 19
Dubois Central Catholic 64, Jamestown 21
Elk County Catholic 50, Northern Bedford 27
Meadowbrook Christian 41, Harrisburg Academy 18
Mountain View 49, Harrisburg Christian 33
The Christian Academy 55, High Point 33
Lourdes 38, Nativity BVM 22
Otto-Eldred 57, Monessen 30
Williamsburg 86, St. Joseph 40
Shade 48, Mount Calvary 38
Union 47, Clarion 9
St. John Neumann 57, Weatherfly 24
Wednesday’s schedule
Second round
Shade (17-10) vs. Lourdes (19-7); St. John Neumann (17-9) vs. The Christian Academy (19-6); Mountain View (19-6) vs. Christian School of York (22-4); Linville Hill (21-2) vs. Meadowbrook Christian (20-2); Union (19-6) vs. Elk County Catholic (24-4); Dubois Central Catholic (15-12) vs. Williamsburg (27-1); Berlin Brothersvalley (21-5) vs. Aquinas Academy (17-9); Bishop Guilfoyle (15-11) vs. Otto-Eldred (24-2).
Hockey
PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs
Class 3A
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Peters Township vs. North Allegheny at RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.
Upper St. Clair vs. Pine-Richland at RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Armstrong vs. Thomas Jefferson at RMU Island Sports Center, 7 p.m.
South Fayette vs. Latrobe at RMU Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Fox Chapel vs. Norwin at RMU Island Sports Center, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem vs. Kiski at RMU Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.
Varsity D2
Semifinals
Thursday’s schedule
Bishop Canevin vs. Connellsville at RMU Island Sports Center, 6:30 p.m.
Deer Lakes vs. Ringgold at RMU Island Sports Center, 8:30 p.m.
Wrestling
PIAA championships
Saturday’s results
Class 3A
Finals
107: Keanu Dillard, Bethlehem Catholic d. Luke Sirianni, Abington Heights, 7-1
114: Nathan Desmond, Bethlehem Catholic m.d. Carson Wagner, Northampton, 12-1
121: Cael Nasdeo, Williamsport d. Mason Ziegler, Quakertown, 4-0
127: Vinny Kilkeary, Latrobe d. Andrew Binni, Canon-McMillan, 8-5
133: Luke Simcox, Central Mountain d. Maddox Shaw, Thomas Jefferson, 1-0
139: Kollin Rath, Bethlehem Catholic d. Pierson Manville, State College, 4-2
145: Collin Gaj, Quakertown d. Mac Church, Waynesburg, 7-1
152: Ty Watters, West Allegheny m.d. Ryan Garvick, Central Dauphin, 11-3
160: Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley d. Shawn Taylor, West Allegheny, 3-2 utb
172: Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg d. Matthew Furman, Canon-McMillan, 9-2
189: Tucker Hogan, Daniel Boone d. Cole Bartram, Northern, 4-0
215: Sonny Sasso, Nazareth d. Dillon Bechtold, Owen J. Roberts, 7-5
285: Sean Kinney, Nazareth d. Nicholas Pavlechko, State College, 7-0
Third place
107: Colby Martinelli, Pennridge m.d. Santino Sloboda, Butler, 12-1
114: Logan Sallot, McDowell p. Kaedyn Williams, Manheim Township, 2:09
121: Hunter Johnson, Mifflin County d. Brady Joling, Chartiers Valley, 8-2
127: Eren Sement, Council Rock North d. Tahir Parkins, Nazareth, 4-2
133: Anthony Ferraro, Pine-Richland d. Ethan Lebin, Hempfield, 3-2
139: Dalton Perry, Central Mountain wbf. Eli Carr, Hempfield
145: Matt Repos, Central Dauphin d. Asher Cunningham, State College, 1-0
152: Dagen Condomitti, Northampton m.d. Sam Gautreau, Owen J. Roberts, 15-4
160: Andrew Harmon, Bethlehem Catholic d. Dominic Frontino, Shippensburg, 3-0
172: Dominic Wheatley, Nazareth d. Macon Myers, Central York, 7-3
189: Brody Evans, Waynesburg d. Haydn Packer, Jersey Shore, 3-1 sv
215: John Pardo, Kennett d. Eli Makel, Waynesburg, 3-1
285: Layton Schmick, Carlisle d. Joe Enick, Penn-Trafford, 3-1 sv
Fifth place
107: Braiden Weaver, Altoona d. Max Tancini, Perkiomen Valley, 2-0
114: Luke Willochell, Latrobe m.d. Chris Dennis, Central Bucks West, 14-1
121: Dean Houser, Daniel Boone wbf. Marco Tocci, Warwick
127: Hayden Cunningham, State College d. Seamus Mack, Hempfield, 7-4
133: Cael Mcintyre, Bethlehem Catholic d. Gunnar Myers, Wallenpaupack, 2-1
139: Blake Reihner, Trinity d. Connor Saylor, Hickory, 3-2
145: Griffin Walizer, Central Mountain d. Jake Doone, Nazareth, 3-2
152: Lucas Kapusta, Hempfield d. Jake Dailey, Bethlehem Catholic, 3-0
160: Bekhruz Sadriddinov, Council Rock South d. Gavyn Beck, Franklin Regional, 7-2
172: Luke Thomas, Bethlehem Catholic d. Talan Hogan, Pennridge, 9-4
189: Tyler Withers, Gettysburg p. Dean Bechtold, Owen J. Roberts, 1:28
215: Jose Garcia, J.P. McCaskey d. Magnus Bibla, Crestwood, 6-2
285: Joey Schneck, Pine-Richland d. Ty Banco, Trinity, 2-1
Seventh place
107: Nicholas Salamone, Easton p. Curtis Nelson, Ridley, 4:43
114: Tyler Kapusta, Franklin Regional d. Connor Smith, Seneca Valley, 3-2
121: Ryan Klingensmith, Kiski Area p. James Garcia, Wilson, 3:57
127: Michael Turi, West Scranton p. Benjamin Fanelli, Easton, 3:00
133: Gavin Sheridan, Boyertown d. Gabriel Ruggieri, Connellsville, 3-1
139: Nate Roth, Latrobe d. Elias Long, Central York, 10-7
145: Nico Taddy, West Allegheny p. Aiden Swann, Cocalico, 0:59
152: Luke Sipes, Altoona d. Griffin Gonzalez, Lebanon, 3-1
160: Gavin Pascoe, Perkiomen Valley d. Brett Barbush, Manheim Central, 5-3 sv
172: Mark Gray, Kiski Area p. Kevin Olavarria, J.P. McCaskey, 2:50
189: Adrian Gacek, Parkland d. Caleb Marzolino, Abington Heights, 3-0
215: Connor Jacobs, Armstrong d. Owen Ott, Penn-Trafford, 3-2
285: Michael Hershey, Spring Grove inj. def. Bailey Shindle, Kennett
Class 2A
Finals
107: Aaron Seidel, Northern Lebanon d. Dominic Deputy, Chestnut Ridge, 6-1
114: Ayden Smith, Notre Dame-GP d. Landon Bainey, West Branch, 5-4
121: Gauge Botero, Faith Christian d. Brandt Harer, Montgomery, 5-1
127: Cooper Hornack, Burrell d. Chris Vargo, Bentworth, 2-1
133: Jaden Pepe, Wyoming Area d. Conner Heckman, Midd-West, 5-3
139: Anthony Evanitsky, Wyoming Area d. Reagan Milheim, Warrior Run, 7-4
145: Vincent Bouzakis, Notre Dame-GP d. Cade Wirnsberger, Meadowbr Christian, 3-2
152: Conner Harer, Montgomery d. Cameron Milheim, Warrior Run, 3-2
160: Grant Mackay, Laurel d. Hunter Hohman, Grove City, 5-0
172: Adam Waters, Faith Christian p. Holden Garcia, Notre Dame-GP, 1:43
189: Rune Lawrence, Frazier p. Jackson Zimmerman, Brookville, 2:42
215: Austin Johnson, Muncy d. Brenan Morgan, Central Valley, 10-7
285: Riley Robell, Bishop McDevitt m.d. Aiden Compton, Notre Dame-GP, 15-2
Third place
107: Will Detar, Trinity (District 3) t.f. Cam Baker, Burrell, 17-0 4:44
114: Weston Pisarchick, Brockway d. Nico Fanella, Indiana, 3-1
121: Branden Wentzel, Montoursville d. Hudson Hohman, Grove City, 9-5
127: Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus, Bermudian Springs d. Coen Bainey, Bald Eagle Area, 3-0
133: Scott Johnson, Muncy d. Charlie Robson, Conwell-Egan, 5-2
139: Chase Hontz, Faith Christian d. Brady Collins, Clearfield, 2-0
145: Kaden Milheim, Warrior Run d. Ryan Lawler, Bishop McDevitt, 5-3
152: Cael Weidemoyer, Faith Christian d. Max Bluhm, Lackawanna Trail, 5-1
160: Deegan Ross, Lackawanna Trail m.d. Collin Hearn, Conneaut, 8-0
172: Waylon Wehler, St. Marys d. Braedon Welsh, Fort Cherry, 5-2
189: Jakob Gilfoil, Bishop McDevitt p. Rowan Holmes, Somerset, 2:46
215: Dan Church, Fort LeBoeuf d. Vitali Daniels, Bentworth, 3-0
285: Emmanuel Ulrich, Mifflinburg d. Carson Neely, Port Allegany, 7-2
Fifth place
107: Kole Davidheiser, Faith Christian d. Antonio Boni, Central Valley, 3-0
114: Cole Hubert, Saucon Valley d. Mason McLendon, Susquenita, 6-2
121: Lucas Fye, Bald Eagle Area d. Aiden Grogg, Saucon Valley, 3-1
127: Hunter Gould, Conneaut d. Cyrus Hurd, North East, 4-0
133: Mason Wagner, Faith Christian d. Dylan Granahan, Benton, 2-1 (TB2)
139: Mason Barvitskie, Southern Columbia d. Tyler Morrison, West Perry, 4-0
145: Gage Wentzel, Montoursville d. Calan Bollman, Chestnut Ridge, 7-3
152: Liam Scrivanich, Saucon Valley d. Ty Watson, Penns Valley, 5-1 (SV)
160: Luke Sugalski, Faith Christian d. Jagger Gray, Trinity (District 3), 3-2
172: Caden Finck, Montgomery, wbf.
189: Jacob Jones, Saucon Valley p. Magnus Lloyd, General McLane, :54
215: Brody Kline, Berks Catholic d. Abe Keep, Girard, 3-1 (SV)
285: Gavin Thompson, Brockway d. Joseph Baronick, Burgettstown, 2-1
Seventh place
107: Dalton Wenner, Cranberry d. Gage Swank, Muncy, 4-1
114: Colton Wade, Sullivan County d. Josef Garshnick, United, 2-0 (SV)
121: Max Wirnsberger, Meadowbrook Christian d. Elijah Brosius, Cranberry, 3-2 (UTB)
127: Arment Waltenbaugh, Faith Christian d. Marvin Armistead, Berks Catholic, 7-2
133: Noah Doi, Camp Hill d. Chase Bell, Reynolds, 3-2
139: Wyatt Lazzar, Commodore Perry d. Liam Cornetto, Marion Center, 3-1 (SV)
145: Chase Burke, Benton d. Cody Hamilton, Grove City, 3-1
152: Steffan Lynch, North East d. Caullin Summers, Sharpsville, 4-2
160: Justice Hockenberry-Folk, West Perry d. Zeke Dubler, Glendale, 3-2
172: Caleb Close, Bald Eagle Area d. Lucas Lawler, Bishop McDevitt, 1-0
189: Jason Singer, Faith Christian p. Jake Scheib, Tri-Valley, 4:59
215: Brayden McDetridge, Cranberry, wbf.
285: Wilson Spires, General McLane p. Owen Reber, Berks Catholic, 5:27
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
