High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 11, 2023

By:

Saturday, March 11, 2023 | 11:23 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Saturday’s results

First round

Upper Darby 66, Bethlehem Liberty 64 (2OT)

Archbishop Wood 61, CB East 37

North Penn 64, Central 52

Central Catholic 50, Wilson 28

Chambersburg 68, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 56

Coatesville 68, Scranton 58

Landisville Hempfield 62, Emmaus 59

New Castle 60, Erie 50

Garnet Valley 46, Cumberland Valley 45

Reading 74, Haverford 43

Roman Catholic 70, Perkiomen Valley 31

Spring-Ford 56, Central York 46

State College 72, Upper St. Clair 42

Downingtown West 64, Waynesboro 60

Parkland 56, WC Henderson 39

Lower Merion 65, Williamsport 58

Wednesday’s schedule

Second round

Chambersburg (16-11) vs. Archbishop Wood (17-8); North Penn (19-8) vs. Coatesville (19-9); Parkland (19-9) vs. Garnet Valley (18-9); Lower Merion (22-4) vs. Roman Catholic (24-3); Reading (28-1) vs. Upper Darby (19-8); Downingtown West (20-7) vs. New Castle (23-3); Landisville Hempfield (25-3) vs. Spring-Ford (26-3); Central Catholic (17-9) vs. State College (24-2).

Class 5A

Saturday’s results

First round

Pocono Mountain West 73, Chichester 67

Lampeter-Strasburg 64, Central Mountain 56

Abington Heights 67, Murrell Dobbins 56

West Chester East 52, East Stroudsburg South 47

West Philadelphia 54, West Scranton 50

Tuesday’s schedule

Second round

Radnor (28-0) vs. West Philadelphia (16-11); Archbishop Ryan (15-10) vs. West Chester East (19-8); Abington Heights (22-4) vs. Pocono Mountain West (22-6); Muhlenberg (18-10) vs. Imhotep Charter (26-3); Exeter (24-6) vs. Mechanicsburg (19-8); Peters Township (23-4) vs. Lampeter-Strasburg (20-7); Cathedral Prep (22-3) vs. Mars (17-10); Hershey (20-7) vs. Penn Hills (22-3)

Class 4A

Saturday’s results

First round

Allentown Central Catholic 78, E&S Carver 46

Littlestown 64, Lewisburg 23

Bethlehem Catholic 43, Nanticoke 39

Scranton Prep 62, Octorara 53

Valley View 53, Shamokin 39

Tuesday’s schedule

Second round

Neumann-Goretti (23-3) vs. Bethlehem Catholic (18-8); Bishop Shanahan (10-15) vs.Scranton Prep (17-9); Allentown Central Catholic (21-8) vs. Cardinal O’Hara (18-8); Overbrook (14-13) vs. Eastern York (19-8); Uniontown (21-5) vs. Littlestown (21-6); Valley View (22-4) vs. North Catholic (20-7); Lincoln Park (26-1) vs. Highlands (22-5); Laurel Highlands (23-3) vs. Hampton (24-3)

Class 3A

Saturday’s results

First round

Devon Prep 77, Saucon Valley 50

Loyalsock Township 59, Bishop Guilfoyle 57

Mid Valley 62, Troy 42

Neshannock 61, Oil City 59

North Penn-Mansfield 68, Delone Catholic 65

OLSH 71, Westmont-Hilltop 69 (OT)

MCS 82, Palmerton 71

Deer Lakes 75, Seneca 34

Brookville 46, Seton LaSalle 43

Franklin 75, Shady Side Academy 43

Holy Redeemer 74, SLA Beeber 71

Steel Valley 74, Bedford 60

Executive Education 69, String Theory 49

Camp Hill Trinity 72, Vaux Big Picture 45

West Catholic 79, Columbia 43

Penn Cambria 61, Yough 53

Wednesday’s results

Second round

West Catholic (16-10) vs. Holy Redeemer (26-2); North Penn-Mansfield (25-3) vs. Executive Education (21-4); Mid Valley (20-6) vs. Devon Prep (12-12); MCS (17-10) vs. Camp Hill Trinity (22-3); Penn Cambria (22-5) vs. Steel Valley (16-10); OLSH (20-6) vs. Franklin (22-4); Deer Lakes (18-8) vs. Loyalsock Township (16-11); Neshannock (19-7) vs. Brookville (23-2).

Class 2A

Saturday’s results

First round

Aliquippa 65, Karns City 33

Dock Mennonite 59, Anttietam 40

Bishop Canevin 70, Clarion Limestone 67

West Branch 67, Cambridge Springs 39

Erie First Christian 57, Clairton 37

Constitution 63, Delaware County Christian 53

Eden Christian 58, Conemaugh Township 50

Otto Eldred 66, Greensburg C.C. 54

Lancaster Mennonite 62, St. John Neumann 61

Mahanoy Area 62, Northwest 53

Northgate 67, McConnellsburg 42

Holy Cross 47, Minersville 32

Muncy 73, Mt. Union 58

Sankofa Freedom 65, Tri-Valley 59

Serra Catholic 75, United 62

Mercer 63, Southern Huntingdon 42

Wednesday’s results

Second round

Muncy (20-6) vs. Holy Cross (20-5); Sankofa Freedom (14-12) vs. Dock Mennonite (24-2); Mahanoy Area (21-4) vs. Constitution (18-8); Lancaster Mennonite (17-8) vs. Eden Christian (20-6); Aliquippa (21-6) vs. West Branch (20-8); Mercer (21-5) vs. Bishop Canevin (21-6); Erie First Christian (15-10) vs. Northgate (20-7); Otto Eldred (24-2) vs. Serra Catholic (16-11).

Class A

Saturday’s results

First round

Cameron County 50, Portage 28

Linville Hill Christian 74, North Penn-Liberty 39

Northumberland Christian 73, Forest City 61

Mount Calvary 76, Notre Dame ES 73

Tuesday’s schedule

Second round

Linville Hill Christian (22-0) vs. City School (23-3); Northumberland Christian (19-5) vs. Chester Charter Academy (20-5); Mount Calvary (21-8) vs. PhilMont Christian (19-9); LaAcademia (13-11) vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (23-2); Imani Christian (19-6) vs. Union-Rimersburg (15-12); Harmony (23-3) vs. Farrell (21-4); Cameron County (18-8) vs. Union (23-3); Carlynton (18-7) vs. Elk County Catholic (26-2)

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Saturday’s result

First round

Abington 69, Wyoming Valley West 56

Tuesday’s schedule

Second round

Perkiomen Valley (28-1) vs. Archbishop Carroll (12-11); Springfield Delco (20-7) vs. Abington (22-5); Easton (28-1) vs. Central York (24-4); Spring-Ford (25-5) vs. Cardinal O’Hara (21-5); Cedar Cliff (27-0) vs. Upper Dublin (18-10); Pennsbury (21-8) vs. Upper St. Clair (22-3); Norwin (22-4) vs. Lebanon (27-2); North Allegheny (21-5) vs. Mt. Lebanon (18-8)

Class 5A

Saturday’s results

First round

Abington Heights 59, Archbishop Ryan 36

Bishop Shanahan 68, Bangor 36

Gwynedd Mercy 59, Freire Charter 34

Hollidaysburg 64, Lower Dauphin 44

Mars 49, York Suburban 40

Archbishop Wood 62, Mount St. Joseph 47

McKeesport 54, Northern 40

Oakland Catholic 65, Manheim Central 39

Penn-Trafford 40, Greencastle-Antrim 39

Pittston 51, Samuel Fels 18

Cathedral Prep 48, Trinity 30

Bethlehem Catholic 46, Upper Moreland 36

Villa Maria Academy 42, Scranton 32

West Chester Rustin 62, Susquehannock 34

South Fayette 73, West York 33

Mechanicsburg 47, Woodland Hills 44 (OT)

Wednesday’s schedule

Second round

West Chester Rustin (25-3) vs. Abington Heights (18-8); Gwynedd Mercy (21-6) vs. Bethlehem Catholic (18-8); Pittston (25-2) vs. Bishop Shanahan (23-5); Villa Maria Academy (24-4) vs. Archbishop Wood (20-5); Penn-Trafford (18-9) vs. McKeesport (22-5); Oakland Catholic (23-4) vs. Hollidaysburg (24-0); Cathedral Prep (22-1) vs. Mars (18-8); Mechanicsburg (20-7) vs. South Fayette (25-2).

Class 4A

Saturday’s results

First round

Allentown Central Catholic 55, Eastern York 46

Audenried 59, Berks Catholic 54

Blackhawk 51, Warren 32

Camp Hill Trinity 46, Central Columbia 45

Delone Catholic 57, MaST Charter 27

Nazareth Academy 55, E&S Carver 25

Fairview 26, Beaver 23

Penn Cambria 50, Highlands 42

Knoch 53, Punxsutawney 44

Landsdale Catholic 64, Bishop McDevitt 52

Scranton Prep 68, Lewisburg 35

Neumann-Goretti 66, North Schuylkill 63

North Catholic 70, Conneaut 44

Wyomissing 69, Parkway Center City 24

Harbor Creek 43, Quaker Valley 40

Jersey Shore 52, Wyoming 39

Wednesday’s schedule

Second round

Landsdale Catholic (24-2) vs. Jersey Shore (20-7); Delone Catholic (25-3) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (25-3); Scranton Prep (22-2) vs. Nazareth Academy (13-12); Audenried (21-6) vs. Camp Hill Trinity (18-10); Wyomissing (27-2) vs. Neumann-Goretti (11-14); Harbor Creek (20-6) vs. North Catholic (23-3); Knoch (18-9) vs. Blackhawk (22-4); Penn Cambria (13-12) vs. Fairview (20-8).

Class 3A

Saturday’s results

First round

Dunmore 64, Bloomsburg 33

Columbia 55, Loyalsock 33

Mt. Carmel 46, Holy Redeemer 36

Lake-Lehman at Moravian Academy 62, Pen Argyl 35

Tuesday’s schedule

Second round

Imhotep Charter (16-10) vs. Dunmore (23-3); Columbia (24-4) vs. Lake-Lehman; Mt. Carmel (26-2) vs. West Catholic (13-12); New Hope-Solebury (18-7) vs. Lancaster Catholic (24-2); River Valley (26-2) vs. Laurel (24-3); Shady Side Academy (24-3) vs. Mercyhurst Prep (20-5); Avonworth (20-5) vs. OLSH (20-7); Westmont Hilltop (26-2) vs. Chestnut Ridge (23-3)

Class 2A

Saturday’s results

First round

South Williamsport 64, Lancaster Mennonite 22

Marian Catholic 76, Mast II 9

Montrose 46, Northwest 28

Tuesday’s schedule

Second round

South Williamsport (21-6) vs. Faith Christian Academy (20-6); Montrose (21-4) vs. Marian Catholic (25-2); Sacred Heart Academy (14-9) vs. Line Mountain (14-12); Millersburg (19-8) vs. Homer-Center (21-7); Shenango (23-4) vs. Lakeview (19-7); Maplewood (21-5) vs. Greensburg C.C. (22-5); Redbank Valley (26-1) vs. Bishop McCort (15-13); Burgettstown (21-6) vs. Kennedy Catholic (22-4)

Class A

Saturday’s results

First round

Aquinas Academy 59, Juniata Valley 45

Berlin Brothersvalley 46, North Clarion 22

Bishop Guilfoyle 56, Bishop Canevin 43

Christian School of York 32, Jenkintown 19

Dubois Central Catholic 64, Jamestown 21

Elk County Catholic 50, Northern Bedford 27

Meadowbrook Christian 41, Harrisburg Academy 18

Mountain View 49, Harrisburg Christian 33

The Christian Academy 55, High Point 33

Lourdes 38, Nativity BVM 22

Otto-Eldred 57, Monessen 30

Williamsburg 86, St. Joseph 40

Shade 48, Mount Calvary 38

Union 47, Clarion 9

St. John Neumann 57, Weatherfly 24

Wednesday’s schedule

Second round

Shade (17-10) vs. Lourdes (19-7); St. John Neumann (17-9) vs. The Christian Academy (19-6); Mountain View (19-6) vs. Christian School of York (22-4); Linville Hill (21-2) vs. Meadowbrook Christian (20-2); Union (19-6) vs. Elk County Catholic (24-4); Dubois Central Catholic (15-12) vs. Williamsburg (27-1); Berlin Brothersvalley (21-5) vs. Aquinas Academy (17-9); Bishop Guilfoyle (15-11) vs. Otto-Eldred (24-2).

Hockey

PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Peters Township vs. North Allegheny at RMU Island Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.

Upper St. Clair vs. Pine-Richland at RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Armstrong vs. Thomas Jefferson at RMU Island Sports Center, 7 p.m.

South Fayette vs. Latrobe at RMU Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Fox Chapel vs. Norwin at RMU Island Sports Center, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem vs. Kiski at RMU Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.

Varsity D2

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin vs. Connellsville at RMU Island Sports Center, 6:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes vs. Ringgold at RMU Island Sports Center, 8:30 p.m.

Wrestling

PIAA championships

Saturday’s results

Class 3A

Finals

107: Keanu Dillard, Bethlehem Catholic d. Luke Sirianni, Abington Heights, 7-1

114: Nathan Desmond, Bethlehem Catholic m.d. Carson Wagner, Northampton, 12-1

121: Cael Nasdeo, Williamsport d. Mason Ziegler, Quakertown, 4-0

127: Vinny Kilkeary, Latrobe d. Andrew Binni, Canon-McMillan, 8-5

133: Luke Simcox, Central Mountain d. Maddox Shaw, Thomas Jefferson, 1-0

139: Kollin Rath, Bethlehem Catholic d. Pierson Manville, State College, 4-2

145: Collin Gaj, Quakertown d. Mac Church, Waynesburg, 7-1

152: Ty Watters, West Allegheny m.d. Ryan Garvick, Central Dauphin, 11-3

160: Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley d. Shawn Taylor, West Allegheny, 3-2 utb

172: Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg d. Matthew Furman, Canon-McMillan, 9-2

189: Tucker Hogan, Daniel Boone d. Cole Bartram, Northern, 4-0

215: Sonny Sasso, Nazareth d. Dillon Bechtold, Owen J. Roberts, 7-5

285: Sean Kinney, Nazareth d. Nicholas Pavlechko, State College, 7-0

Third place

107: Colby Martinelli, Pennridge m.d. Santino Sloboda, Butler, 12-1

114: Logan Sallot, McDowell p. Kaedyn Williams, Manheim Township, 2:09

121: Hunter Johnson, Mifflin County d. Brady Joling, Chartiers Valley, 8-2

127: Eren Sement, Council Rock North d. Tahir Parkins, Nazareth, 4-2

133: Anthony Ferraro, Pine-Richland d. Ethan Lebin, Hempfield, 3-2

139: Dalton Perry, Central Mountain wbf. Eli Carr, Hempfield

145: Matt Repos, Central Dauphin d. Asher Cunningham, State College, 1-0

152: Dagen Condomitti, Northampton m.d. Sam Gautreau, Owen J. Roberts, 15-4

160: Andrew Harmon, Bethlehem Catholic d. Dominic Frontino, Shippensburg, 3-0

172: Dominic Wheatley, Nazareth d. Macon Myers, Central York, 7-3

189: Brody Evans, Waynesburg d. Haydn Packer, Jersey Shore, 3-1 sv

215: John Pardo, Kennett d. Eli Makel, Waynesburg, 3-1

285: Layton Schmick, Carlisle d. Joe Enick, Penn-Trafford, 3-1 sv

Fifth place

107: Braiden Weaver, Altoona d. Max Tancini, Perkiomen Valley, 2-0

114: Luke Willochell, Latrobe m.d. Chris Dennis, Central Bucks West, 14-1

121: Dean Houser, Daniel Boone wbf. Marco Tocci, Warwick

127: Hayden Cunningham, State College d. Seamus Mack, Hempfield, 7-4

133: Cael Mcintyre, Bethlehem Catholic d. Gunnar Myers, Wallenpaupack, 2-1

139: Blake Reihner, Trinity d. Connor Saylor, Hickory, 3-2

145: Griffin Walizer, Central Mountain d. Jake Doone, Nazareth, 3-2

152: Lucas Kapusta, Hempfield d. Jake Dailey, Bethlehem Catholic, 3-0

160: Bekhruz Sadriddinov, Council Rock South d. Gavyn Beck, Franklin Regional, 7-2

172: Luke Thomas, Bethlehem Catholic d. Talan Hogan, Pennridge, 9-4

189: Tyler Withers, Gettysburg p. Dean Bechtold, Owen J. Roberts, 1:28

215: Jose Garcia, J.P. McCaskey d. Magnus Bibla, Crestwood, 6-2

285: Joey Schneck, Pine-Richland d. Ty Banco, Trinity, 2-1

Seventh place

107: Nicholas Salamone, Easton p. Curtis Nelson, Ridley, 4:43

114: Tyler Kapusta, Franklin Regional d. Connor Smith, Seneca Valley, 3-2

121: Ryan Klingensmith, Kiski Area p. James Garcia, Wilson, 3:57

127: Michael Turi, West Scranton p. Benjamin Fanelli, Easton, 3:00

133: Gavin Sheridan, Boyertown d. Gabriel Ruggieri, Connellsville, 3-1

139: Nate Roth, Latrobe d. Elias Long, Central York, 10-7

145: Nico Taddy, West Allegheny p. Aiden Swann, Cocalico, 0:59

152: Luke Sipes, Altoona d. Griffin Gonzalez, Lebanon, 3-1

160: Gavin Pascoe, Perkiomen Valley d. Brett Barbush, Manheim Central, 5-3 sv

172: Mark Gray, Kiski Area p. Kevin Olavarria, J.P. McCaskey, 2:50

189: Adrian Gacek, Parkland d. Caleb Marzolino, Abington Heights, 3-0

215: Connor Jacobs, Armstrong d. Owen Ott, Penn-Trafford, 3-2

285: Michael Hershey, Spring Grove inj. def. Bailey Shindle, Kennett

Class 2A

Finals

107: Aaron Seidel, Northern Lebanon d. Dominic Deputy, Chestnut Ridge, 6-1

114: Ayden Smith, Notre Dame-GP d. Landon Bainey, West Branch, 5-4

121: Gauge Botero, Faith Christian d. Brandt Harer, Montgomery, 5-1

127: Cooper Hornack, Burrell d. Chris Vargo, Bentworth, 2-1

133: Jaden Pepe, Wyoming Area d. Conner Heckman, Midd-West, 5-3

139: Anthony Evanitsky, Wyoming Area d. Reagan Milheim, Warrior Run, 7-4

145: Vincent Bouzakis, Notre Dame-GP d. Cade Wirnsberger, Meadowbr Christian, 3-2

152: Conner Harer, Montgomery d. Cameron Milheim, Warrior Run, 3-2

160: Grant Mackay, Laurel d. Hunter Hohman, Grove City, 5-0

172: Adam Waters, Faith Christian p. Holden Garcia, Notre Dame-GP, 1:43

189: Rune Lawrence, Frazier p. Jackson Zimmerman, Brookville, 2:42

215: Austin Johnson, Muncy d. Brenan Morgan, Central Valley, 10-7

285: Riley Robell, Bishop McDevitt m.d. Aiden Compton, Notre Dame-GP, 15-2

Third place

107: Will Detar, Trinity (District 3) t.f. Cam Baker, Burrell, 17-0 4:44

114: Weston Pisarchick, Brockway d. Nico Fanella, Indiana, 3-1

121: Branden Wentzel, Montoursville d. Hudson Hohman, Grove City, 9-5

127: Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus, Bermudian Springs d. Coen Bainey, Bald Eagle Area, 3-0

133: Scott Johnson, Muncy d. Charlie Robson, Conwell-Egan, 5-2

139: Chase Hontz, Faith Christian d. Brady Collins, Clearfield, 2-0

145: Kaden Milheim, Warrior Run d. Ryan Lawler, Bishop McDevitt, 5-3

152: Cael Weidemoyer, Faith Christian d. Max Bluhm, Lackawanna Trail, 5-1

160: Deegan Ross, Lackawanna Trail m.d. Collin Hearn, Conneaut, 8-0

172: Waylon Wehler, St. Marys d. Braedon Welsh, Fort Cherry, 5-2

189: Jakob Gilfoil, Bishop McDevitt p. Rowan Holmes, Somerset, 2:46

215: Dan Church, Fort LeBoeuf d. Vitali Daniels, Bentworth, 3-0

285: Emmanuel Ulrich, Mifflinburg d. Carson Neely, Port Allegany, 7-2

Fifth place

107: Kole Davidheiser, Faith Christian d. Antonio Boni, Central Valley, 3-0

114: Cole Hubert, Saucon Valley d. Mason McLendon, Susquenita, 6-2

121: Lucas Fye, Bald Eagle Area d. Aiden Grogg, Saucon Valley, 3-1

127: Hunter Gould, Conneaut d. Cyrus Hurd, North East, 4-0

133: Mason Wagner, Faith Christian d. Dylan Granahan, Benton, 2-1 (TB2)

139: Mason Barvitskie, Southern Columbia d. Tyler Morrison, West Perry, 4-0

145: Gage Wentzel, Montoursville d. Calan Bollman, Chestnut Ridge, 7-3

152: Liam Scrivanich, Saucon Valley d. Ty Watson, Penns Valley, 5-1 (SV)

160: Luke Sugalski, Faith Christian d. Jagger Gray, Trinity (District 3), 3-2

172: Caden Finck, Montgomery, wbf.

189: Jacob Jones, Saucon Valley p. Magnus Lloyd, General McLane, :54

215: Brody Kline, Berks Catholic d. Abe Keep, Girard, 3-1 (SV)

285: Gavin Thompson, Brockway d. Joseph Baronick, Burgettstown, 2-1

Seventh place

107: Dalton Wenner, Cranberry d. Gage Swank, Muncy, 4-1

114: Colton Wade, Sullivan County d. Josef Garshnick, United, 2-0 (SV)

121: Max Wirnsberger, Meadowbrook Christian d. Elijah Brosius, Cranberry, 3-2 (UTB)

127: Arment Waltenbaugh, Faith Christian d. Marvin Armistead, Berks Catholic, 7-2

133: Noah Doi, Camp Hill d. Chase Bell, Reynolds, 3-2

139: Wyatt Lazzar, Commodore Perry d. Liam Cornetto, Marion Center, 3-1 (SV)

145: Chase Burke, Benton d. Cody Hamilton, Grove City, 3-1

152: Steffan Lynch, North East d. Caullin Summers, Sharpsville, 4-2

160: Justice Hockenberry-Folk, West Perry d. Zeke Dubler, Glendale, 3-2

172: Caleb Close, Bald Eagle Area d. Lucas Lawler, Bishop McDevitt, 1-0

189: Jason Singer, Faith Christian p. Jake Scheib, Tri-Valley, 4:59

215: Brayden McDetridge, Cranberry, wbf.

285: Wilson Spires, General McLane p. Owen Reber, Berks Catholic, 5:27

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.