High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 15, 2022
Tuesday, March 15, 2022 | 11:23 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Lower Merion (26-3) vs. Scranton (23-2) at Bethlehem Freedom, 7:30 p.m.; Roman Catholic (21-4) vs. Cheltenham (30-1) at Cardinal O’Hara, 7:30 p.m.; North Hills (26-1) vs. Archbishop Wood (19-7) at Chambersburg, 5 p.m.; Northampton (21-7) vs. Fox Chapel (26-1) at Chambersburg, 6:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s results
Chester 65, Shippensburg 59
Imhotep Charter 44, Marple Newtown 39
New Castle 43, Penn Hills 35
Gateway 55, Laurel Highlands 52
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Chester (20-3) vs. Imhotep Charter (26-4); New Castle (26-2) vs. Gateway (18-6)
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s results
Neumann-Goretti 53, Bethlehem Catholic 42
Dallas 79, West Philadelphia 68 (OT)
Archbishop Carroll 56, Montour 54
Quaker Valley 54, Fairview 48
Semifinals
Neumann-Goretti (21-4) vs. Dallas (25-3); Archbishop Carroll (15-10) vs. Quaker Valley (26-0)
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Math, Civics & Science (21-8) vs. Holy Redeemer (23-4) at Bethlehem Freedom, 6 p.m.; West Catholic (21-5) vs. Devon Prep (16-7) at Cardinal O’Hara, 6 p.m.; South Allegheny (19-7) vs. Bishop Guilfoyle (22-6) at Armstrong, 7 p.m.; Avonworth (20-7) vs. Aliquippa (19-8) at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Constitution (20-8) vs. Holy Cross (21-6) at Bethlehem Liberty, 6 p.m.; Lancaster Mennonite (18-9) vs. Old Forge (18-9) at Bethlehem Liberty, 7:30 p.m.; OLSH (25-0) vs. Ridgway (22-5) at Oil City, 7:30 p.m.; Portage (28-1) vs. Kennedy Catholic (23-4) at Clarion University, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s results
Nativity BVM 80, Mt. Calvary Christian 58
St. John Neumann 60, Linville Hill Christian 50
Bishop Canevin 53, Imani Christian 45
Elk County 52, Union 45 (OT)
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Nativity BVM (22-6) vs. St. John Neumann (25-3); Bishop Canevin (23-4) vs. Elk County (25-5)
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s results
Plymouth Whitemarsh 56, Perkiomen Valley 31
Cedar Cliff 42, Pennsbury 36
Central Dauphin 47, Spring-Ford 41
Mt. Lebanon 46, Easton 31
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Plymouth Whitemarsh (29-0) vs. Cedar Cliff (28-1); Central Dauphin (23-4) vs. Mt. Lebanon (26-1)
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
West York (18-9) vs. Mechanicsburg (23-5) at Central Dauphin East, 7 p.m.; Cardinal O’Hara (13-15) vs. Springfield Delco (19-7) at Archbishop Caroll, 6 p.m.; Gettysburg (24-5) vs. Chartiers Valley (26-2) at Altoona, 6 p.m.; Moon (21-5) vs. McKeesport (22-5) at Peters Township, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Archbishop Wood (22-5) vs. Gwynedd Mercy (26-0) at Wissahickon, 7 p.m.; Jim Thorpe (27-1) vs. Dunmore (25-1) at Berwick, 7 p.m.; Lansdale Catholic (25-5) vs. Delone Catholic (28-1) at Garden Spot, 7 p.m.; Blackhawk (26-0) vs. Villa Maria (23-2) at Oil City, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s results
Neumann Goretti 72, Conwell Egan 47
Imhotep Charter 46, Riverside (District 2) 40
Freedom 56, River Valley 50
North Catholic 60, Forest Hills 52
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Neumann Goretti (15-9) vs. Imhotep Charter (16-9); Freedom (21-5) vs. North Catholic (22-5)
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s results
Mt. Carmel 39, South Williamsport 34
Southern Columbia 84, Bishop McCort 64
Neshannock 51, Shenango 17
Bellwood Antis 68, Homer-Center 64
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Mt. Carmel (23-5) vs. Southern Columbia (28-1); Neshannock (27-2) vs. Bellwood Antis (24-6)
Class A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Northumberland Christian (21-3) vs. Christian School of York (26-2) at Central Dauphin East, 6:30 p.m.; Faith Christian (23-4) vs. Williamsburg (23-6) at Central Dauphin East, 5 p.m.; Otto-Eldred (24-3) vs. Kennedy Catholic (23-2) at Clarion University, 8 p.m.; Portage (23-5) vs. Union (22-2) at Clarion University, 5 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs
Class 3A
Finals
Monday’s schedule
At UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex
Seneca Valley vs. Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
At RMU Island Sports Center
Thomas Jefferson 6, Penn-Trafford 2
Franklin Regional 3, South Fayette 2 (OT)
Finals
March 22 schedule
At UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex
Thomas Jefferson vs. Franklin Regional, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
At RMU Island Sports Center
Fox Chapel vs. Norwin, 6:45 p.m.
McDowell vs. Quaker Valley, 8:45 p.m.
Division II
Semifinals
Thursday’s schedule
At RMU Island Sports Center
Bishop Canevin vs. Wilmington, 6:30 p.m.
Ringgold vs. Neshannock, 8:30 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
