High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 15, 2022

By:

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 | 11:23 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Lower Merion (26-3) vs. Scranton (23-2) at Bethlehem Freedom, 7:30 p.m.; Roman Catholic (21-4) vs. Cheltenham (30-1) at Cardinal O’Hara, 7:30 p.m.; North Hills (26-1) vs. Archbishop Wood (19-7) at Chambersburg, 5 p.m.; Northampton (21-7) vs. Fox Chapel (26-1) at Chambersburg, 6:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s results

Chester 65, Shippensburg 59

Imhotep Charter 44, Marple Newtown 39

New Castle 43, Penn Hills 35

Gateway 55, Laurel Highlands 52

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Chester (20-3) vs. Imhotep Charter (26-4); New Castle (26-2) vs. Gateway (18-6)

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s results

Neumann-Goretti 53, Bethlehem Catholic 42

Dallas 79, West Philadelphia 68 (OT)

Archbishop Carroll 56, Montour 54

Quaker Valley 54, Fairview 48

Semifinals

Neumann-Goretti (21-4) vs. Dallas (25-3); Archbishop Carroll (15-10) vs. Quaker Valley (26-0)

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Math, Civics & Science (21-8) vs. Holy Redeemer (23-4) at Bethlehem Freedom, 6 p.m.; West Catholic (21-5) vs. Devon Prep (16-7) at Cardinal O’Hara, 6 p.m.; South Allegheny (19-7) vs. Bishop Guilfoyle (22-6) at Armstrong, 7 p.m.; Avonworth (20-7) vs. Aliquippa (19-8) at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Constitution (20-8) vs. Holy Cross (21-6) at Bethlehem Liberty, 6 p.m.; Lancaster Mennonite (18-9) vs. Old Forge (18-9) at Bethlehem Liberty, 7:30 p.m.; OLSH (25-0) vs. Ridgway (22-5) at Oil City, 7:30 p.m.; Portage (28-1) vs. Kennedy Catholic (23-4) at Clarion University, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s results

Nativity BVM 80, Mt. Calvary Christian 58

St. John Neumann 60, Linville Hill Christian 50

Bishop Canevin 53, Imani Christian 45

Elk County 52, Union 45 (OT)

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Nativity BVM (22-6) vs. St. John Neumann (25-3); Bishop Canevin (23-4) vs. Elk County (25-5)

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s results

Plymouth Whitemarsh 56, Perkiomen Valley 31

Cedar Cliff 42, Pennsbury 36

Central Dauphin 47, Spring-Ford 41

Mt. Lebanon 46, Easton 31

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Plymouth Whitemarsh (29-0) vs. Cedar Cliff (28-1); Central Dauphin (23-4) vs. Mt. Lebanon (26-1)

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

West York (18-9) vs. Mechanicsburg (23-5) at Central Dauphin East, 7 p.m.; Cardinal O’Hara (13-15) vs. Springfield Delco (19-7) at Archbishop Caroll, 6 p.m.; Gettysburg (24-5) vs. Chartiers Valley (26-2) at Altoona, 6 p.m.; Moon (21-5) vs. McKeesport (22-5) at Peters Township, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Archbishop Wood (22-5) vs. Gwynedd Mercy (26-0) at Wissahickon, 7 p.m.; Jim Thorpe (27-1) vs. Dunmore (25-1) at Berwick, 7 p.m.; Lansdale Catholic (25-5) vs. Delone Catholic (28-1) at Garden Spot, 7 p.m.; Blackhawk (26-0) vs. Villa Maria (23-2) at Oil City, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s results

Neumann Goretti 72, Conwell Egan 47

Imhotep Charter 46, Riverside (District 2) 40

Freedom 56, River Valley 50

North Catholic 60, Forest Hills 52

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Neumann Goretti (15-9) vs. Imhotep Charter (16-9); Freedom (21-5) vs. North Catholic (22-5)

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s results

Mt. Carmel 39, South Williamsport 34

Southern Columbia 84, Bishop McCort 64

Neshannock 51, Shenango 17

Bellwood Antis 68, Homer-Center 64

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Mt. Carmel (23-5) vs. Southern Columbia (28-1); Neshannock (27-2) vs. Bellwood Antis (24-6)

Class A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Northumberland Christian (21-3) vs. Christian School of York (26-2) at Central Dauphin East, 6:30 p.m.; Faith Christian (23-4) vs. Williamsburg (23-6) at Central Dauphin East, 5 p.m.; Otto-Eldred (24-3) vs. Kennedy Catholic (23-2) at Clarion University, 8 p.m.; Portage (23-5) vs. Union (22-2) at Clarion University, 5 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs

Class 3A

Finals

Monday’s schedule

At UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

Seneca Valley vs. Peters Township, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

At RMU Island Sports Center

Thomas Jefferson 6, Penn-Trafford 2

Franklin Regional 3, South Fayette 2 (OT)

Finals

March 22 schedule

At UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

Thomas Jefferson vs. Franklin Regional, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

At RMU Island Sports Center

Fox Chapel vs. Norwin, 6:45 p.m.

McDowell vs. Quaker Valley, 8:45 p.m.

Division II

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

At RMU Island Sports Center

Bishop Canevin vs. Wilmington, 6:30 p.m.

Ringgold vs. Neshannock, 8:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.