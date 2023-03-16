High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 15, 2023

By:

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 | 11:38 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Wednesday’s results

Second round

Archbishop Wood 72, Chambersburg 45

Coatesville 61, North Penn 55

Parkland 74, Garnet Valley 58

Roman Catholic 60, Lower Merion 56

Reading 83, Upper Darby 58

New Castle 65, Downingtown West 56

Spring-Ford 43, Landisville Hempfield 39

State College 57, Central Catholic 47

Saturday’s schedule

Quarterfinals

Archbishop Wood (18-8) vs. Coatesville (20-9); Parkland (20-9) vs. Roman Catholic (25-3); Reading (29-1) vs. New Castle (24-3); Spring-Ford (27-3) vs. State College (25-2)

Class 5A

Wednesday’s result

Second round

Abington Heights 61, Pocono Mountain West 56

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Radnor (29-0) vs. Archbishop Ryan (16-10) at Bensalem, 7:15 p.m.; Abington Heights (23-4) vs. Imhotep Charter (27-3), TBA; Exeter (25-6) vs. Peters Township (24-4) At Bald Eagle, 6 p.m.; Cathedral Prep (23-3) vs. Penn Hills (23-3) at Sharon, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Wednesday’s results

Bishop Shanahan 69, Scranton Prep 57

North Catholic 78, Valley View 56

Friday’s schedule

Quarterfinals

Neumann-Goretti (24-3) vs. Bishop Shanahan (11-15), TBA; Allentown Central Catholic (22-8) vs. Eastern York (20-8) at Geigle Complex, 7:30 p.m.; Uniontown (22-5) vs. North Catholic (21-7) at Charleroi, 7 p.m.; Lincoln Park (27-1) vs. Laurel Highlands (24-3) at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Wednesday’s results

Second round

West Catholic 56, Holy Redeemer 47

Executive Education 78, North Penn-Mansfield 45

Devon Prep 82, Mid Valley 52

Camp Hill Trinity 91, MCS 84

Penn Cambria 66, Steel Valley 57

Franklin 57, OLSH 45

Deer Lakes 67, Loyalsock Township 59

Neshannock 44, Brookville 40

Saturday’s schedule

Quarterfinals

West Catholic (17-10) vs. Executive Education (22-4); Devon Prep (13-12) vs. Camp Hill Trinity (23-3); Penn Cambria (23-5) vs. Franklin (23-4); Deer Lakes (19-8) vs. Neshannock (20-7)

Class 2A

Wednesday’s results

Second round

Holy Cross 66, Muncy 38

Dock Mennonite 60, Sankofa Freedom 44

Mahanoy Area 58, Constitution 40

Lancaster Mennonite 59, Eden Christian 46

Aliquippa 84, West Branch 29

Bishop Canevin 56, Mercer 43

Erie First Christian 67, Northgate 52

Otto Eldred 64, Serra Catholic 44

Saturday’s schedule

Quarterfinals

Holy Cross (21-5) vs. Dock Mennonite (25-2); Mahanoy Area (22-4) vs. Lancaster Mennonite (18-8); Aliquippa (22-6) vs. Bishop Canevin (22-6); Erie First Christian (16-10) vs. Otto Eldred (25-2)

Class A

Friday’s schedule

Quarterfinals

Linville Hill Christian (23-0) vs. Chester Charter Academy (21-5) at Avon Grove, 7 p.m.; PhilMont Christian (20-9) vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (24-2) at Mechanocsburg, 7 p.m.; Imani Christian (20-6) vs. Farrell (22-4) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Union (24-3) vs. Carlynton (19-7) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Friday’s schedule

Quarterfinals

Archbishop Carroll (13-11) vs. Abington (23-5) at Bensalem, 5:30 p.m.; Central York (25-4) vs. Cardinal O’Hara (22-5) at Geigle Complex, 6 p.m.; Cedar Cliff (28-0) vs. Upper St. Clair (23-3) at Altoona, 6 p.m.; Norwin (23-4) vs. North Allegheny (22-5) at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Wednesday’s results

Second round

West Chester Rustin 49, Abington Heights 46

Bethlehem Catholic 34, Gwynedd Mercy 24

Bishop Shanahan 43, Pittston 35

Archbishop Wood 42, Villa Maria Academy 29

McKeesport 63, Penn-Trafford 25

Oakland Catholic 48, Hollidaysburg 47

Cathedral Prep 51, Mars 24

South Fayette 59, Mechanicsburg 29

Saturday’s schedule

Quarterfinals

West Chester Rustin (26-3) vs. Bethlehem Catholic (19-8); Bishop Shanahan (24-5) vs. Archbishop Wood (21-5); McKeesport (23-5) vs. Oakland Catholic (24-4); Cathedral Prep (23-1) vs. South Fayette (26-2)

Class 4A

Wednesday’s results

Second round

Lansdale Catholic 79, Jersey Shore 42

Allentown Central Catholic 51, Delone Catholic 37

Scranton Prep 51, Nazareth Academy 47 (OT)

Camp Hill Trinity 67, Audenried 50

Wyomissing 40, Neumann-Goretti 33

North Catholic 51, Harbor Creek 34

Blackhawk 38, Knoch 35

Fairview 54, Penn Cambria 51 (OT)

Saturday’s schedule

Quarterfinals

Landsdale Catholic (25-2) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (26-3); Scranton Prep (23-2) vs. Camp Hill Trinity (19-10); Wyomissing (28-2) vs. North Catholic (24-3); Blackhawk (23-4) vs. Fairview (21-8)

Class 3A

Wednesday’s results

Second round

Dunmore 52, Imhotep Charter 34

Lake-Lehman 50, Columbia 48

Friday’s schedule

Quarterfinals

Dunmore (24-3) vs. Lake-Lehman (25-5), TBA; Mt. Carmel (27-2) vs.Lancaster Catholic (25-2) at Hamburg, 7 p.m.; River Valley (27-2) vs. Shady Side Academy (25-3) at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; OLSH (21-7) vs. Westmont Hilltop (27-2) at Armstrong, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Wednesday’s result

Montrose 49, Marian Catholic 47

Friday’s schedule

Quarterfinals

Faith Christian Academy (21-6) vs. Montrose (22-4), TBA; Sacred Heart Academy (15-9) vs. Homer-Center (22-7) at Mifflin County, 6 p.m.; Shenango (24-4) vs. Greensburg C.C. (23-5) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.; Bishop McCort (16-13) vs. Kennedy Catholic (23-4) at Norwin, 6 p.m.

Class A

Wednesday’s results

Second round

Lourdes 55, Shade 34

St. John Neumann 40, The Christian Academy 37

Mountain View 41, Christian School of York 26

Meadowbrook Christian 40, Linville Hill 24

Union 39, Elk County Catholic 35

Williamsburg 48, Dubois Central Catholic 45 (OT)

Berlin Brothersvalley 49, Aquinas Academy 35

Otto-Eldred 49, Bishop Guilfoyle 37

Saturday’s schedule

Quarterfinals

Lourdes (20-7) vs. St. John Neumann (18-9); Mountain View (20-6) vs. Meadowbrook Christian (21-2); Union (20-6) vs. Williamsburg (28-1); Berlin Brothersvalley (22-5) vs. Otto-Eldred (25-2)

Hockey

PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs

Class 3A

Finals

Monday’s schedule

Peters Township vs. Upper St. Clair at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 6:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Finals

Tuesday’s schedule

Armstrong vs. South Fayette at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 6:15 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s results

Fox Chapel 7, Norwin 3

Kiski 3, Greensburg Salem 1

Finals

Monday’s schedule

Fox Chapel vs. Kiski at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 8:45 p.m.

Varsity D2

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin vs. Connellsville at RMU Island Sports Center, 6:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes vs. Ringgold at RMU Island Sports Center, 8:30 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Nonsection

Franklin Regional 3, Allderdice 2

Greensburg Salem 4, Ringgold 1

Mt. Pleasant 4, McGuffey 1

Valley 4, Norwin 1

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.