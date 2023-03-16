High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 15, 2023
By:
Wednesday, March 15, 2023 | 11:38 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Wednesday’s results
Second round
Archbishop Wood 72, Chambersburg 45
Coatesville 61, North Penn 55
Parkland 74, Garnet Valley 58
Roman Catholic 60, Lower Merion 56
Reading 83, Upper Darby 58
New Castle 65, Downingtown West 56
Spring-Ford 43, Landisville Hempfield 39
State College 57, Central Catholic 47
Saturday’s schedule
Quarterfinals
Archbishop Wood (18-8) vs. Coatesville (20-9); Parkland (20-9) vs. Roman Catholic (25-3); Reading (29-1) vs. New Castle (24-3); Spring-Ford (27-3) vs. State College (25-2)
Class 5A
Wednesday’s result
Second round
Abington Heights 61, Pocono Mountain West 56
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Radnor (29-0) vs. Archbishop Ryan (16-10) at Bensalem, 7:15 p.m.; Abington Heights (23-4) vs. Imhotep Charter (27-3), TBA; Exeter (25-6) vs. Peters Township (24-4) At Bald Eagle, 6 p.m.; Cathedral Prep (23-3) vs. Penn Hills (23-3) at Sharon, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Wednesday’s results
Bishop Shanahan 69, Scranton Prep 57
North Catholic 78, Valley View 56
Friday’s schedule
Quarterfinals
Neumann-Goretti (24-3) vs. Bishop Shanahan (11-15), TBA; Allentown Central Catholic (22-8) vs. Eastern York (20-8) at Geigle Complex, 7:30 p.m.; Uniontown (22-5) vs. North Catholic (21-7) at Charleroi, 7 p.m.; Lincoln Park (27-1) vs. Laurel Highlands (24-3) at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Wednesday’s results
Second round
West Catholic 56, Holy Redeemer 47
Executive Education 78, North Penn-Mansfield 45
Devon Prep 82, Mid Valley 52
Camp Hill Trinity 91, MCS 84
Penn Cambria 66, Steel Valley 57
Franklin 57, OLSH 45
Deer Lakes 67, Loyalsock Township 59
Neshannock 44, Brookville 40
Saturday’s schedule
Quarterfinals
West Catholic (17-10) vs. Executive Education (22-4); Devon Prep (13-12) vs. Camp Hill Trinity (23-3); Penn Cambria (23-5) vs. Franklin (23-4); Deer Lakes (19-8) vs. Neshannock (20-7)
Class 2A
Wednesday’s results
Second round
Holy Cross 66, Muncy 38
Dock Mennonite 60, Sankofa Freedom 44
Mahanoy Area 58, Constitution 40
Lancaster Mennonite 59, Eden Christian 46
Aliquippa 84, West Branch 29
Bishop Canevin 56, Mercer 43
Erie First Christian 67, Northgate 52
Otto Eldred 64, Serra Catholic 44
Saturday’s schedule
Quarterfinals
Holy Cross (21-5) vs. Dock Mennonite (25-2); Mahanoy Area (22-4) vs. Lancaster Mennonite (18-8); Aliquippa (22-6) vs. Bishop Canevin (22-6); Erie First Christian (16-10) vs. Otto Eldred (25-2)
Class A
Friday’s schedule
Quarterfinals
Linville Hill Christian (23-0) vs. Chester Charter Academy (21-5) at Avon Grove, 7 p.m.; PhilMont Christian (20-9) vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (24-2) at Mechanocsburg, 7 p.m.; Imani Christian (20-6) vs. Farrell (22-4) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Union (24-3) vs. Carlynton (19-7) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Friday’s schedule
Quarterfinals
Archbishop Carroll (13-11) vs. Abington (23-5) at Bensalem, 5:30 p.m.; Central York (25-4) vs. Cardinal O’Hara (22-5) at Geigle Complex, 6 p.m.; Cedar Cliff (28-0) vs. Upper St. Clair (23-3) at Altoona, 6 p.m.; Norwin (23-4) vs. North Allegheny (22-5) at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Wednesday’s results
Second round
West Chester Rustin 49, Abington Heights 46
Bethlehem Catholic 34, Gwynedd Mercy 24
Bishop Shanahan 43, Pittston 35
Archbishop Wood 42, Villa Maria Academy 29
McKeesport 63, Penn-Trafford 25
Oakland Catholic 48, Hollidaysburg 47
Cathedral Prep 51, Mars 24
South Fayette 59, Mechanicsburg 29
Saturday’s schedule
Quarterfinals
West Chester Rustin (26-3) vs. Bethlehem Catholic (19-8); Bishop Shanahan (24-5) vs. Archbishop Wood (21-5); McKeesport (23-5) vs. Oakland Catholic (24-4); Cathedral Prep (23-1) vs. South Fayette (26-2)
Class 4A
Wednesday’s results
Second round
Lansdale Catholic 79, Jersey Shore 42
Allentown Central Catholic 51, Delone Catholic 37
Scranton Prep 51, Nazareth Academy 47 (OT)
Camp Hill Trinity 67, Audenried 50
Wyomissing 40, Neumann-Goretti 33
North Catholic 51, Harbor Creek 34
Fairview 54, Penn Cambria 51 (OT)
Saturday’s schedule
Quarterfinals
Landsdale Catholic (25-2) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (26-3); Scranton Prep (23-2) vs. Camp Hill Trinity (19-10); Wyomissing (28-2) vs. North Catholic (24-3); Blackhawk (23-4) vs. Fairview (21-8)
Class 3A
Wednesday’s results
Second round
Dunmore 52, Imhotep Charter 34
Lake-Lehman 50, Columbia 48
Friday’s schedule
Quarterfinals
Dunmore (24-3) vs. Lake-Lehman (25-5), TBA; Mt. Carmel (27-2) vs.Lancaster Catholic (25-2) at Hamburg, 7 p.m.; River Valley (27-2) vs. Shady Side Academy (25-3) at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; OLSH (21-7) vs. Westmont Hilltop (27-2) at Armstrong, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Wednesday’s result
Montrose 49, Marian Catholic 47
Friday’s schedule
Quarterfinals
Faith Christian Academy (21-6) vs. Montrose (22-4), TBA; Sacred Heart Academy (15-9) vs. Homer-Center (22-7) at Mifflin County, 6 p.m.; Shenango (24-4) vs. Greensburg C.C. (23-5) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.; Bishop McCort (16-13) vs. Kennedy Catholic (23-4) at Norwin, 6 p.m.
Class A
Wednesday’s results
Second round
Lourdes 55, Shade 34
St. John Neumann 40, The Christian Academy 37
Mountain View 41, Christian School of York 26
Meadowbrook Christian 40, Linville Hill 24
Union 39, Elk County Catholic 35
Williamsburg 48, Dubois Central Catholic 45 (OT)
Berlin Brothersvalley 49, Aquinas Academy 35
Otto-Eldred 49, Bishop Guilfoyle 37
Saturday’s schedule
Quarterfinals
Lourdes (20-7) vs. St. John Neumann (18-9); Mountain View (20-6) vs. Meadowbrook Christian (21-2); Union (20-6) vs. Williamsburg (28-1); Berlin Brothersvalley (22-5) vs. Otto-Eldred (25-2)
Hockey
PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs
Class 3A
Finals
Monday’s schedule
Peters Township vs. Upper St. Clair at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 6:15 p.m.
Class 2A
Finals
Tuesday’s schedule
Armstrong vs. South Fayette at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 6:15 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s results
Fox Chapel 7, Norwin 3
Kiski 3, Greensburg Salem 1
Finals
Monday’s schedule
Fox Chapel vs. Kiski at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 8:45 p.m.
Varsity D2
Semifinals
Thursday’s schedule
Bishop Canevin vs. Connellsville at RMU Island Sports Center, 6:30 p.m.
Deer Lakes vs. Ringgold at RMU Island Sports Center, 8:30 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Nonsection
Franklin Regional 3, Allderdice 2
Greensburg Salem 4, Ringgold 1
Mt. Pleasant 4, McGuffey 1
Valley 4, Norwin 1
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
