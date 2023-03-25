TribLIVE Logo
High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 25, 2023

By: HSSN Staff
Friday, March 24, 2023 | 11:31 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Friday’s schedule

Nonsection

Armstrong 5, Freeport 0

Derry 17, West Shamokin 1

Franklin Regional 9, Shaler 3

Gateway 11, Riverview 1

Knoch 8, Valley 6

North Hills 15, Saddle Brook (NJ) 0

Pine-Richland 6, Mars 2

Seneca Valley 6, Bethel Park 3

South Fayette 10, St. Mary’s 2

Deer Lakes at Highlands, (n)

Ambridge at Eden Christian, ppd.

Brownsville at California, ppd.

Burrell at Penn Hills, ppd.

Chartiers-Houston at Riverside, ppd.

Fort LeBoeuf at Beaver, ppd.

Greensburg Central Catholic at East Allegheny, ppd.

Hopewell at New Castle, ppd.

Jefferson-Morgan at Beth-Center, ppd.

Kiski Area at Woodland Hills, ppd.

Ligonier Valley at Southmoreland, ppd.

McKeesport at Yough, ppd.

North Allegheny at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at Penn-Trafford, ppd.

South Allegheny at Yough, ppd.

South Side at Burgettstown, ppd.

Springdale at Frazier, ppd.

Saturday’s schedule

Nonsection

Blackhawk at Albert Gallatin, 1 p.m.

Latrobe at Upper Arlington (OH), 2 p.m.

Uniontown at Morgantown (WV), noon

Basketball

PIAA playoffs

Championships

Boys

Class 6A

Saturday’s schedule

Roman Catholic (27-3) vs. Reading (31-1) at Giant Center, 8 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s result

Imhotep Charter 78, Exeter 40

Class 3A

Saturday’s schedule

West Catholic (19-10) vs. Deer Lakes (21-8) at Giant Center, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s result

Lancaster Mennonite 60, Aliquippa 44

Girls

Class 6A

Friday’s result

Archbishop Carroll 43, Cedar Cliff 37

Class 5A

Saturday’s schedule

Archbishop Wood (23-5) vs. South Fayette (28-2) at Giant Center, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Saturday’s schedule

Lansdale Catholic (27-2) vs. Blackhawk (25-4) at Giant Center, noon

Class A

Friday’s result

Union 46, Lourdes 29

Hockey

State championships

At RMU Island Sports Center

Saturday’s schedule

Class 3A

Peters Township vs. LaSalle College, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

South Fayette vs. Pennsbury, 2 p.m.

Class A

Kiski vs. West Chester, 11 a.m.

Lacrosse

Friday’s results

Boys

Class 2A

Section 1

Bethel Park 20, Gateway 0

Section 2

Shaler 15, Plum 2

Girls

Class 3A

Section 2

Fox Chapel 22, North Hills 14

Class 2A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem 10, Greensburg Central Catholic 1

Hampton 11, Latrobe 6

Nonsection

Quaker Valley 15, Seton LaSalle 2

Softball

Friday’s results

Nonsection

Avonworth 5, Souderton 3

Baldwin 4, St. Joseph Academy (NJ) 0

Beaver 21, Shenango 2

Gateway 15, Woodland Hills 5

Indiana 6, Marion Center 5

Mohawk 16, Hickory 8

North Allegheny 9, Fox Chapel 2

Plum 12, McKeesport 0

Shaler 12, Mars 1

West Greene 12, Holy Child 1

West Mifflin 12, Ringgold 0

Bishop Canevin at Greensburg Central Catholic, (n)

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at New Castle, (n)

Burrell at Southmoreland, ppd.

California at Monessen, ppd.

Freeport at Hampton, ppd.

Keystone Oaks at Upper St. Clair, ppd.

Kiski Area at Butler, ppd.

Ligonier Valley at Punxsutawney, ppd.

Mapletown at Charleroi, ppd.

New Brighton at Rochester, ppd.

Norwin at Connellsville, ppd.

Penn Hills at Highlands, ppd.

Seneca Valley at Moon, ppd.

Sharpsville at Neshannock, ppd.

South Allegheny at Seton LaSalle, ppd.

South Park at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

South Side at Burgettstown, ppd.

Saturday’s schedule

Nonsection

Baldwin at West Mifflin, 1 p.m.

Ellwood City at Wilmington, 11 a.m.

Laurel at Shaler, noon

Latrobe at Belle Vernon, 2 p.m.

West Middlesex at Mohawk, noon

South Allegheny at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Friday’s result

Nonsection

Mars 5, Knoch 0

Quaker Valley 4, Beaver 1

Volleyball

Boys

Friday’s result

Nonsection

South Park at Bishop Canevin, (n)

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

