High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 25, 2023
By:
Friday, March 24, 2023 | 11:31 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
Friday’s schedule
Nonsection
Derry 17, West Shamokin 1
Franklin Regional 9, Shaler 3
North Hills 15, Saddle Brook (NJ) 0
Pine-Richland 6, Mars 2
Seneca Valley 6, Bethel Park 3
South Fayette 10, St. Mary’s 2
Deer Lakes at Highlands, (n)
Ambridge at Eden Christian, ppd.
Brownsville at California, ppd.
Burrell at Penn Hills, ppd.
Chartiers-Houston at Riverside, ppd.
Fort LeBoeuf at Beaver, ppd.
Greensburg Central Catholic at East Allegheny, ppd.
Hopewell at New Castle, ppd.
Jefferson-Morgan at Beth-Center, ppd.
Kiski Area at Woodland Hills, ppd.
Ligonier Valley at Southmoreland, ppd.
McKeesport at Yough, ppd.
North Allegheny at Upper St. Clair, ppd.
Seton LaSalle at Penn-Trafford, ppd.
South Allegheny at Yough, ppd.
South Side at Burgettstown, ppd.
Springdale at Frazier, ppd.
Saturday’s schedule
Nonsection
Blackhawk at Albert Gallatin, 1 p.m.
Latrobe at Upper Arlington (OH), 2 p.m.
Uniontown at Morgantown (WV), noon
Basketball
PIAA playoffs
Championships
Boys
Class 6A
Saturday’s schedule
Roman Catholic (27-3) vs. Reading (31-1) at Giant Center, 8 p.m.
Class 5A
Friday’s result
Imhotep Charter 78, Exeter 40
Class 3A
Saturday’s schedule
West Catholic (19-10) vs. Deer Lakes (21-8) at Giant Center, 2 p.m.
Class 2A
Friday’s result
Lancaster Mennonite 60, Aliquippa 44
Girls
Class 6A
Friday’s result
Archbishop Carroll 43, Cedar Cliff 37
Class 5A
Saturday’s schedule
Archbishop Wood (23-5) vs. South Fayette (28-2) at Giant Center, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Saturday’s schedule
Lansdale Catholic (27-2) vs. Blackhawk (25-4) at Giant Center, noon
Class A
Friday’s result
Union 46, Lourdes 29
Hockey
State championships
At RMU Island Sports Center
Saturday’s schedule
Class 3A
Peters Township vs. LaSalle College, 5 p.m.
Class 2A
South Fayette vs. Pennsbury, 2 p.m.
Class A
Kiski vs. West Chester, 11 a.m.
Lacrosse
Friday’s results
Boys
Class 2A
Section 1
Bethel Park 20, Gateway 0
Section 2
Girls
Class 3A
Section 2
Fox Chapel 22, North Hills 14
Class 2A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem 10, Greensburg Central Catholic 1
Nonsection
Quaker Valley 15, Seton LaSalle 2
Softball
Friday’s results
Nonsection
Avonworth 5, Souderton 3
Baldwin 4, St. Joseph Academy (NJ) 0
Beaver 21, Shenango 2
Gateway 15, Woodland Hills 5
Indiana 6, Marion Center 5
Mohawk 16, Hickory 8
North Allegheny 9, Fox Chapel 2
Plum 12, McKeesport 0
Shaler 12, Mars 1
West Greene 12, Holy Child 1
West Mifflin 12, Ringgold 0
Bishop Canevin at Greensburg Central Catholic, (n)
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at New Castle, (n)
Burrell at Southmoreland, ppd.
California at Monessen, ppd.
Keystone Oaks at Upper St. Clair, ppd.
Kiski Area at Butler, ppd.
Ligonier Valley at Punxsutawney, ppd.
New Brighton at Rochester, ppd.
Norwin at Connellsville, ppd.
Penn Hills at Highlands, ppd.
Seneca Valley at Moon, ppd.
Sharpsville at Neshannock, ppd.
South Allegheny at Seton LaSalle, ppd.
South Park at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.
South Side at Burgettstown, ppd.
Saturday’s schedule
Nonsection
Baldwin at West Mifflin, 1 p.m.
Ellwood City at Wilmington, 11 a.m.
Laurel at Shaler, noon
Latrobe at Belle Vernon, 2 p.m.
West Middlesex at Mohawk, noon
South Allegheny at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
Friday’s result
Nonsection
Mars 5, Knoch 0
Quaker Valley 4, Beaver 1
Volleyball
Boys
Friday’s result
Nonsection
South Park at Bishop Canevin, (n)
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 23, 2023
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 22, 2023
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 21, 2023
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 20, 2023
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 18, 2023