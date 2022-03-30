High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 29, 2022

By:

Tuesday, March 29, 2022 | 11:38 PM

High schools

Baseball

WPIAL

Tuesday’s results

Class 5A

Section 2

Plum 9, Armstrong 1

Fox Chapel 3, Mars 1

Hampton 9, Woodland Hills 0

Class 4A

Section 2

Beaver 10, New Castle 8

Montour at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Uniontown, ppd.

Greensburg Salem at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

West Mifflin at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 2

Aliquippa at Laurel, ppd.

Neshannock at Shenango, ppd.

Summit Academy at South Side, ppd.

Section 4

Seton LaSalle 14, Clairton 0

Brentwood at Fort Cherry, ppd.

Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, ppd.

Nonsection

Butler 9, Hempfield 1

Seneca Valley 3, Canon-McMillan 0

Latrobe 4, Indiana 3

McGuffey 10, Steel Valley 6

Serra Catholic 10, Riverview 0

South Allegheny 15, Washington 3

Knoch 15, Deer Lakes 5

Gateway 7, Pine-Richland 6

West Greene 13, Clay-Battelle (WV) 0

Apollo-Ridge at Obama Academy, ppd.

Eden Christian at Rochester, ppd.

Bentworth at Charleroi, ppd.

Carlynton at Northgate, ppd.

Carmichaels at Albert Gallatin, ppd.

East Allegheny at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Ellwood City at Blackhawk, ppd.

Frazier at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.

Freedom at Avonworth, ppd.

Leechburg at Jeannette, ppd.

McKeesport at Yough, ppd.

Mohawk at Freeport, ppd.

New Brighton at Riverside, ppd.

Penn-Trafford at Connellsville, ppd.

St. Joseph at Cornell, ppd.

Southmoreland at Ligonier Valley, ppd.

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 2

Mars at Fox Chapel, 3:45 p.m.

Plum at Armstrong, 3:45 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Quaker Valley at Montour, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at West Mifflin, DH, 4 p.m.

Uniontown at Belle Vernon, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Aliquippa at Laurel, 3 p.m.

Laurel at Aliquippa, 4 p.m.

Shenango at Neshannock, DH, 4:30 p.m.

Section 4

Brentwood at Fort Cherry, 4 p.m.

Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Avella at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

Avonworth at Shaler, 4 p.m.

Beaver Falls at Union, 4 p.m.

Bentworth at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Beth-Center at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.

Brownsville at California, 4:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Eden Christian at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Freedom at Shenango, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Dubois, 4 p.m.

Kiski Area at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

McKeesport at Yough, 4 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

North Allegheny at Canon-McMillan, 4 p.m.

North Catholic at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Norwin at Peters Township, 4 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 4:15 p.m.

Ringgold at California, 4:30 p.m.

River Valley at Derry, 4 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Steel Valley, 3:45 a.m.

Southmoreland at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Yough at McKeesport, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Tuesday’s results

Boys

Class 2A

Section 1

South Fayette 16, Gateway 1

Girls

Class 3A

Section 1

Peters Township 19, Penn-Trafford 3

Section 2

Fox Chapel 13, North Allegheny 8

Nonsection

Sewickley Academy 16, Blackhawk 7

Softball

Tuesday’s results

Class 5A

Section 1

Armstrong 18, Franklin Regional 13

Kiski Area 21, Woodland Hills 0

Plum 15, Indiana 14

Section 4

Chartiers Valley at Moon, ppd.

Upper St. Clair at South Fayette, ppd.

West Allegheny at Western Beaver, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 2

West Mifflin 10, Ringgold 5

Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

Yough at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Section 3

Beaver at New Castle, ppd.

Central Valley at Blackhawk, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Fort Cherry at Aliquippa, ppd.

Sto-Rox at Carlynton, (n)

Section 2

Brentwood at Ligonier Valley, ppd.

Seton LaSalle at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.

Section 3

Carmichaels at California, ppd.

Charleroi at Washington, ppd.

Frazier at Bentworth, ppd.

Section 4

Neshannock at Freedom, ppd.

New Brighton at Riverside, ppd.

Shenango at Laurel, ppd.

Nonsection

Belle Vernon 7, Thomas Jefferson 4

Mars 12, Butler 4

Fox Chapel 5, Peters Township 0

Serra Catholic 10, Leechburg 1

Bethel Park at Penn-Trafford, ppd.

Burrell at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

Canon-McMillan at North Allegheny, ppd.

Hopewell at Rochester, ppd.

Mohawk at Freeport, ppd.

Monessen at Beth-Center, ppd.

Norwin at Connellsville, ppd.

Penn Hills at Gateway, ppd.

Pine-Richland at Shaler, ppd.

Riverview at Valley, ppd.

Seneca Valley at Hampton, ppd.

South Allegheny at McKeesport, ppd.

St. Joseph at Highlands, ppd.

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 4

Upper St. Clair at South Fayette, 3:45 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 3

Central Valley at Blackhawk, 4:15 p.m.

Montour at Ambridge, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 3

Bentworth at Carmichaels, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

Shenango at Laurel, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Monessen at Jefferson-Morgan, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Aliquippa at New Brighton, 3:45 p.m.

Beaver Falls at Union, 4:15 p.m.

Brashear at North Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

Burrell at Mt. Pleasant, 4 p.m.

Connellsville at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

East Allegheny at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.

Eden Christian at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Hempfield at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Seton LaSalle, 3:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Canon-McMillan, 4:15 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Connellsville, 3:30 p.m.

Leechburg at Deer Lakes, 4 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Quaker Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Penn Hills at Oakland Catholic, 5 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Peters Township at Chartiers Valley, 4 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Shaler at Knoch, 4 p.m.

South Allegheny at McKeesport, 3:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Belle Vernon, 4 p.m.

South Side at Neshannock, 4:15 p.m.

South Park at Baldwin, 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Yough, 4 p.m.

Washington at Mapletown, 4:15 p.m.

Tennis

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 5, Gateway 0

Hempfield 4, Latrobe 1

Class 2A

Section 1

South Park 4, Mt. Pleasant 1

Section 2

Blackhawk 4, Beaver Falls 1

Section 3

Highlands 5, St. Joseph 0

Valley 5, Burrell 0

Section 4

Quaker Valley 5, McGuffey 0

Nonsection

Allderdice 3, Peters Township 2

Track

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Boys

Penn-Trafford 78, Greensburg Salem 65

Girls

Greensburg Salem 77, Penn-Trafford 66

Section 4

Boys

Kiski Area 123.5, Knoch 25.5

Girls

Kiski Area 83, Knoch 63

Section 8

Boys

New Castle 81, Blackhawk 63

Girls

Blackhawk 89, New Castle 62

Volleyball

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Bethel Park 3, South Fayette 1

Canon-McMillan 3, Upper St. Clair 2

Peters Township at Baldwin, (n)

Section 2

North Allegheny 3, North Hills 0

Butler 3, Pine-Richland 0

Seneca Valley 3, Fox Chapel 0

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 3, Central Catholic 0

Latrobe 3, Armstrong 0

Norwin 3, Hempfield 2

City League

Obama Academy 3, Carrick 0

Nonsection

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Bishop Canevin 0

West Shamokin 3, Derry 0

Seton LaSalle 3, Hopewell 0

Plum at North Catholic, (n)

Wednesday’s schedule

Nonsection

Deer Lakes at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:15 p.m.

Mars at Montour, 6 p.m.

Mars at Seton LaSalle, 6 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.