High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 30, 2023
Thursday, March 30, 2023 | 11:25 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Baseball
Thursday’s results
Nonsection
Belle Vernon 10, California 0
Burgettstown 9, Freedom 6
Canon-McMillan 9, Upper St. Clair 2
Connellsville 9, Yough 1
East Allegheny 12, Jeannette 7
Ellwood City 12, New Brighton 2
Greensburg Salem 5, Ligonier Valley 2
Kiski Area 16, Woodland Hills 0
McKeesport 13, Steel Valley 2
Montour 14, Eden Christian 0
North Allegheny 10, Norwin 3
North Hills 12, Gateway 6
Peters Township 11, Fox Chapel 4
Pine-Richland 7, North Catholic 5
Punxsutawney 4, Indiana 1
Seneca Valley 5, Plum 2
Shaler 5, Bethel Park 2
South Fayette 15, Keystone Oaks 0
Sto-Rox at Beaver Falls, ppd.
Valley 6, Southmoreland 0
West Allegheny 10, Armstrong 2
Beaver Falls at Central Valley, (n)
Springdale at Cornell, (n)
Friday’s schedule
Class 2A
Section 2
Seton LaSalle at New Brighton, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.
Allderdice at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Apollo-Ridge at West Shamokin, 4 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Connellsville, 4 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Northgate, 4 p.m.
Knoch at Shady Side Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Monessen at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.
Pine-Richland at North Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
Punxsutawney at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Riverview at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Trinity at Waynesburg Central, 3:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Riverside, 4 p.m.
West Greene at Beth-Center, 4:30 p.m.
Western Beaver at Avella, 4 p.m.
Wilmington at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Lacrosse
Thursday’s results
Boys
Class 2A
Section 1
Bethel Park 9, Franklin Regional 6
Moon 17, Seton LaSalle 5
South Fayette 16, Penn-Trafford 8
Nonsection
Peters Township 14, Hampton 2
Girls
Class 2A
Section 1
Franklin Regional 18, Greensburg Central Catholic 1
Hampton 12, Indiana 7
Latrobe 14, Greensburg Salem 3
Section 2
Quaker Valley 15, Moon 7
Seton LaSalle 8, North Catholic 6
South Fayette 19, Trinity 0
Nonsection
Upper St. Clair 12, Fox Chapel 8
Softball
Thursday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland 19, Baldwin 8
Class 4A
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward 11, Greensburg Salem 1
Belle Vernon 7, Laurel Highlands 0
Albert Gallatin 5, Ringgold 2
Section 3
Chartiers Valley 18, Blackhawk 6
Beaver 7, Hampton 4
Montour 24, Ambridge 1
Class 2A
Section 1
Neshannock at Laurel, ppd.
New Brighton 8, Freedom 6
Section 3
Fort Cherry 14, Beth-Center 2
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 13, Bentworth 2
Class A
Section 1
South Side 24, Cornell 2
Section 2
Carmichaels 6, Chartiers-Houston 3
Jefferson-Morgan 19, California 6
Mapletown 6, Avella 4
Section 3
Frazier 20, Springdale 1
St. Joseph at Bishop Canevin, ppd.
Nonsection
Avonworth 9, South Fayette 1
Burrell 4, Willoughby South 2
Ellwood City 4, Shenango 1
Fox Chapel 9, Peters Township 8
Greensburg Central Catholic 8, Seton LaSalle 3
Hempfield 9, Penn-Trafford 2
Indiana 14, Freeport 2
Kiski Area 4, Knoch 3
Laurel 6, Western Beaver 1
Mohawk 13, New Castle 3
Mt. Pleasant 8, Leechburg 1
Penn Hills 10, Highlands 2
Quaker Valley 16, Shady Side Academy 1
Serra Catholic 16, South Allegheny 8
Shaler 12, Bethel Park 0
Southmoreland at Valley, ppd.
Thomas Jefferson 11, Keystone Oaks 3
West Mifflin 13, Uniontown 1
Woodland Hills at East Allegheny, ppd.
City League
Friday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Baldwin at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Butler at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Avonworth at Hopewell, 4 p.m.
Beaver Falls at Freedom, 4 p.m.
California at Charleroi, 4 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Mars, 3:45 p.m.
Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Brownsville, 4 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Punxsutawney, 4:30 p.m.
McKeesport at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.
Ringgold at South Park, 4 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.
Springdale at Valley, 4 p.m.
West Middlesex at Mohawk, 12 p.m.
West Shamokin at Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m.
Yough at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Boys
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 1
Gateway 3, Franklin Regional 2
Connellsville 3, Hempfield 2
Section 2
Moon 3, Mars 2
Seneca Valley 4, North Hills 1
Section 3
Shady Side Academy 5, Woodland Hills 0
Section 4
Peters Township 5, Bethel Park 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Indiana 5, Greensburg Salem 0
Kiski Area 4, Latrobe 1
Valley 5, Mt. Pleasant 0
Section 2
Ringgold 4, McGuffey 1
Section 3
Burrell 3, Knoch 2
Hampton 5, Highlands 0
Section 4
Blackhawk 5, Beaver Falls 0
Section 5
Carlynton 5, Keystone Oaks 0
Volleyball
Boys
Thursday’s results
Class 3A
Section 2
Butler 3, North Hills 1
Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, (n)
Shaler 3, North Allegheny 1
Class 2A
Section 1
Hopewell 3, Bishop Canevin 0
Montour 3, Beaver County Christian 1
Ambridge 3, North Catholic 2
Section 3
South Fayette 3, South Park 0
Seton LaSalle 3, Steel Valley 0
Nonconference
Armstrong 3, Central Catholic 2
Hempfield 3, Latrobe 2
Mars 3, Plum 0
Baldwin 3, Mt. Lebanon 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Deer Lakes 1
Seneca Valley 3, Peters Township 0
Norwin 3, Upper St. Clair 0
City League
Allderdice 3, Perry 0
Obama Academy 3, Brashear 0
Friday’s schedule
Nonsection
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
