High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 30, 2023

By: HSSN Staff
Thursday, March 30, 2023 | 11:25 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Baseball

Thursday’s results

Nonsection

Avella 14, Northgate 2

Belle Vernon 10, California 0

Blackhawk 11, Union 3

Burgettstown 9, Freedom 6

Burrell 7, Highlands 2

Canon-McMillan 9, Upper St. Clair 2

Connellsville 9, Yough 1

East Allegheny 12, Jeannette 7

Ellwood City 12, New Brighton 2

Greensburg Salem 5, Ligonier Valley 2

Hempfield 4, Latrobe 3

Hopewell 10, Avonworth 7

Kiski Area 16, Woodland Hills 0

Mars 2, Butler 0

McKeesport 13, Steel Valley 2

Moon 2, Ambridge 1

Montour 14, Eden Christian 0

North Allegheny 10, Norwin 3

North Hills 12, Gateway 6

Peters Township 11, Fox Chapel 4

Pine-Richland 7, North Catholic 5

Punxsutawney 4, Indiana 1

Seneca Valley 5, Plum 2

Shaler 5, Bethel Park 2

South Fayette 15, Keystone Oaks 0

Sto-Rox at Beaver Falls, ppd.

Valley 6, Southmoreland 0

West Allegheny 10, Armstrong 2

Beaver Falls at Central Valley, (n)

Springdale at Cornell, (n)

Friday’s schedule

Class 2A

Section 2

Seton LaSalle at New Brighton, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Brownsville, 4:15 p.m.

Allderdice at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Apollo-Ridge at West Shamokin, 4 p.m.

Avonworth at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Connellsville, 4 p.m.

Carrick at Clairton, 4 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Northgate, 4 p.m.

Knoch at Shady Side Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Monessen at Southmoreland, 4 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

Punxsutawney at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Riverview at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Trinity at Waynesburg Central, 3:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Riverside, 4 p.m.

West Greene at Beth-Center, 4:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at Avella, 4 p.m.

Wilmington at Mohawk, 4:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse

Thursday’s results

Boys

Class 2A

Section 1

Bethel Park 9, Franklin Regional 6

Moon 17, Seton LaSalle 5

South Fayette 16, Penn-Trafford 8

Nonsection

Peters Township 14, Hampton 2

Girls

Class 2A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 18, Greensburg Central Catholic 1

Hampton 12, Indiana 7

Latrobe 14, Greensburg Salem 3

Section 2

Blackhawk 16, Ambridge 0

Quaker Valley 15, Moon 7

Seton LaSalle 8, North Catholic 6

South Fayette 19, Trinity 0

Nonsection

Upper St. Clair 12, Fox Chapel 8

Softball

Thursday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Norwin 12, Butler 4

Pine-Richland 19, Baldwin 8

Class 4A

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward 11, Greensburg Salem 1

Belle Vernon 7, Laurel Highlands 0

Albert Gallatin 5, Ringgold 2

Section 3

Chartiers Valley 18, Blackhawk 6

Beaver 7, Hampton 4

Montour 24, Ambridge 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Neshannock at Laurel, ppd.

New Brighton 8, Freedom 6

Riverside 21, Aliquippa 0

Section 3

Fort Cherry 14, Beth-Center 2

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 13, Bentworth 2

Class A

Section 1

South Side 24, Cornell 2

Union 22, Carlynton 0

Section 2

Carmichaels 6, Chartiers-Houston 3

Jefferson-Morgan 19, California 6

Mapletown 6, Avella 4

Section 3

Jeannette 6, Monessen 0

Frazier 20, Springdale 1

St. Joseph at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Nonsection

Avonworth 9, South Fayette 1

Burrell 4, Willoughby South 2

Ellwood City 4, Shenango 1

Fox Chapel 9, Peters Township 8

Greensburg Central Catholic 8, Seton LaSalle 3

Hempfield 9, Penn-Trafford 2

Indiana 14, Freeport 2

Kiski Area 4, Knoch 3

Laurel 6, Western Beaver 1

Mohawk 13, New Castle 3

Mt. Pleasant 8, Leechburg 1

Penn Hills 10, Highlands 2

Quaker Valley 16, Shady Side Academy 1

Serra Catholic 16, South Allegheny 8

Shaler 12, Bethel Park 0

Southmoreland at Valley, ppd.

Thomas Jefferson 11, Keystone Oaks 3

West Mifflin 13, Uniontown 1

Woodland Hills at East Allegheny, ppd.

City League

Brashear 18, Carrick 1

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Baldwin at Norwin, 4 p.m.

Butler at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 4:15 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Avonworth at Hopewell, 4 p.m.

Beaver Falls at Freedom, 4 p.m.

California at Charleroi, 4 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Mars, 3:45 p.m.

Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Brownsville, 4 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Thomas Jefferson, 4 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Punxsutawney, 4:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Mapletown, 4 p.m.

McKeesport at East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m.

Ringgold at South Park, 4 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 4 p.m.

Springdale at Valley, 4 p.m.

West Middlesex at Mohawk, 12 p.m.

West Shamokin at Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m.

Yough at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 1

Gateway 3, Franklin Regional 2

Connellsville 3, Hempfield 2

Section 2

Moon 3, Mars 2

Seneca Valley 4, North Hills 1

Section 3

Shady Side Academy 5, Woodland Hills 0

Section 4

Peters Township 5, Bethel Park 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Indiana 5, Greensburg Salem 0

Kiski Area 4, Latrobe 1

Valley 5, Mt. Pleasant 0

Section 2

Ringgold 4, McGuffey 1

Section 3

Burrell 3, Knoch 2

Hampton 5, Highlands 0

Section 4

Blackhawk 5, Beaver Falls 0

Section 5

Carlynton 5, Keystone Oaks 0

Volleyball

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Section 2

Butler 3, North Hills 1

Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, (n)

Shaler 3, North Allegheny 1

Class 2A

Section 1

Hopewell 3, Bishop Canevin 0

Montour 3, Beaver County Christian 1

Ambridge 3, North Catholic 2

Section 3

South Fayette 3, South Park 0

Seton LaSalle 3, Steel Valley 0

Nonconference

Armstrong 3, Central Catholic 2

Hempfield 3, Latrobe 2

Mars 3, Plum 0

Baldwin 3, Mt. Lebanon 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Deer Lakes 1

Seneca Valley 3, Peters Township 0

Norwin 3, Upper St. Clair 0

City League

Allderdice 3, Perry 0

Obama Academy 3, Brashear 0

Friday’s schedule

Nonsection

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

