High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 8, 2022
By:
Tuesday, March 8, 2022 | 11:35 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
PIAA playoffs
All games 7 p.m. unless noted
Class 6A
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
Chambersburg (18-7) at Lower Merion (24-3), 6 p.m.; Abington (16-11) at Pocono Mountain West (21-6); West Chester East (18-7) at Scranton (21-2); Garnet Valley (17-10) vs. Abrham Lincoln (18-8) at West Philadelphia HS, 7:30 p.m.; Roman Catholic (19-4) vs. Haverford (18-6) at Cardinal O’Hara HS, 7:30 p.m.; Bensalem (18-7) at Central Dauphin (17-5); Pennwood (15-8) at Parkland (21-7); Cedar Cliff (21-6) at Cheltenham (28-1); Hempfield-Landisville (21-6) at Norristown (20-7); State College (9-14) at North Hills (24-1), 6 p.m.; Plymouth Whitemarsh (18-8) at Archbishop Wood (17-1), 7:30 p.m.; Downingtown West (16-9) at Reading (25-3); Northampton (19-7) at Methacton (24-3); Mt. Lebanon (16-9) at Warwick (20-6), 6 p.m.; Central Catholic (18-6) at Allderdice (19-7); Cumberland Valley (19-7) at Fox Chapel (24-1), 6 p.m.
Class 5A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Chester 61, Exeter 52
Archbishop Ryan 75, West York 48
Shippensburg 56, Upper Moreland 46
Pittston 53, Lower Dauphin 51
Marple Newtown 53, Pottsville 43
Mastery North 51, Bishop Shanahan 48
Radnor 75, Susquehannock 56
Imhotep Charter 78, Chichester 51
Penn Hills 62, Lampeter Strasburg 39
East Stroudsburg South 47, North Pocono 44
Central Mountain 51, Hampton 45
New Castle 63, Northeastern 50
Laurel Highlands 55, Elizabethtown 33
Highlands 74, Brashear 46
Hershey 71, Shaler 45
Gateway 58, DuBois 32
Second round
Friday’s schedule
Chester (19-3) vs. Archbishop Ryan (19-7); Shippensburg (21-4) vs. Pittston (21-4); Marple Newtown (17-10) vs. Mastery North (14-5); Radnor (22-3) vs. Imhotep Charter (24-4); Penn Hills (19-5) vs. East Stroudsburg South (19-7); Central Mountain (14-11) vs. New Castle (24-2); Laurel Highlands (26-0) vs. Highlands (19-7); Hershey (21-6) vs. Gateway (17-6)
Class 4A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Neumann-Goretti 79, ELCO 47
Scranton Prep 53, Middletown 50
Bethlehem Catholic 62, South Philadelphia 48
Lewisburg 56, Littlestown 54
Trinity-District 3 77, Collegium Charter 63
West Philadelphia 59, Allentown Central Catholic 58
Dallas 66, Shamokin 46
Cardinal O’Hara 54, WIlson 46
Archbishop Carroll 68, Berks Catholic 61
Athens 42, Mid Valley 40
Penn Cambria 66, Deer Lakes 63
Montour 63, Oil City 42
Quaker Valley 67, Hickory 51
Belle Vernon 73, Obama Academy 51
Lincoln Park 86, Central (Martinsburg) 67
Fairview 61, Burrell 39
Second round
Friday’s schedule
Neumann-Goretti (19-4) vs. Scranton Prep (16-9); Bethlehem Catholic (20-6) vs. Lewisburg (23-5); Trinity-District 3 (19-6) vs. West Philadelphia (20-5); Dallas (23-3) vs. Cardinal O’Hara (14-10); Archbishop Carroll (13-10) vs. Athens (21-7); Penn Cambria (22-5) vs. Montour (21-5); Quaker Valley (24-0) vs. Belle Vernon (20-4); Lincoln Park (18-7) vs. Fairview (24-2)
Class 3A
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
Notre Dame Green Pond (19-7) vs. Math, Civics & Science (19-8) at West Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m.; Troy (22-5) at York Catholic (16-8), 6 p.m.; Southern Columbia (15-10) at Holy Redeemer (21-4); String Theory (14-9) at Executive Education (13-7); Riverside-District 2 (15-7) at Loyalsock Township (23-4); Tulpehocken (19-6) vs. West Catholic Prep (19-5) at Bonner Prendergast, 7:30 p.m.; Devon Prep (14-7) at Dock Mennonite; Freire Charter (11-14) vs. Columbia (22-2) at Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m.; Penns Valley (12-13) vs. Shady Side Academy (19-6) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; South Allegheny (17-7) vs. Seneca (19-6) at Hagerty Events Center, Erie, 6 p.m.; Girard (16-9) at Bishop Guilfoyle (20-6), 6 p.m.; Washington (17-3) at Chestnut Ridge (18-7); Ellwood City (21-3) at Franklin (23-2); Cambria Heights (16-8) vs. Avonworth (18-7) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Brookville (20-3) at Aliquippa (17-8); Neshannock (18-5) at Richland (23-4)
Class 2A
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
Delone Catholic (17-8) vs. Consitution (18-8) at St. Joseph’s PRep, 7:30 p.m.; Muncy (19-6) at Shenandoah Valley (22-4); Sankofa Freedom (6-15) vs. Church Farm (14-8) at Spring-Ford, 7:30 p.m.; Antietam (20-5) vs. Holy Cross (19-6) at Lackawanna College; Windber (16-8) at Lancaster Menonite (16-9), 6 p.m.; Tri-Valley (19-6) vs. Paul Robeson (15-11) at St. Joseph’s Prep, 6 p.m.; Old Forge (15-9) at Wyalusing (19-7); Karns City (19-7) at Penns Manor (20-5); United (21-6) at OLSH (23-0); Carlynton (20-3) vs. Rocky Grove (19-6) at Oil City; Greensburg C.C. (18-4) at Conemaugh Township (21-3); Cambridge Springs (13-12) at Ridgway (20-5); Sto-Rox (12-8) vs. Portage (26-1) at Mount Aloysius College, 7:30 p.m.; West Middlesex (14-11) at Fort Cherry (23-3); West Shamokin (17-8) vs. Redbank Valley (22-4) at Clarion University; Winchester Thurston (11-8) at Kennedy Catholic (21-4), 7:30 p.m.
Class A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Nativity BVM 77, West Shore Christian Academy 42
Lancaster Country Day 50, Northumberland Christian 41
City School 55, Plumstead Christian 52
Mount Calvary Christian 75, North Penn-Liberty 52
St. John Neumann 63, High Point Baptist 40
Faith Christian 49, Roberto Clemente 45 (OT)
Notre Dame East Stroudsburg 75, Strawberry Mansion 58
Linville Hill Christian 75, Fannett-Metal 60
Bishop Canevin 73, Johnsonburg 40
DuBois Central Catholic 70, Conemaugh Valley 50
Williamsburg 53, Otto Eldred 44
Imani Christian 79, Berlin-Brothersvalley 70
Bishop Carroll 57, North Clarion 19
Union 57, Southern Fulton 25
Farrell 67, Geibel 55
Elk County Catholic 49, Rochester 47
Second round
Friday’s schedule
Nativity BVM (20-6) vs. Lancaster Country Day (17-9); City School (19-7) vs. Mount Calvary Christian (26-2); St. John Neumann (23-3) vs. Faith Christian (13-12); Notre Dame East Stroudsburg (17-7) vs. Linville Hill Christian (23-3); Bishop Canevin (21-4) vs. DuBois Central Catholic (19-8); Williamsburg (22-5) vs. Imani Christian (16-6); Bishop Carroll (17-9) vs. Union (23-3); Farrell (16-8) vs. Elk County Catholic (23-5)
Girls
PIAA playoffs
All games 7 p.m. unless noted
Class 6A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Plymouth Whitemarsh 63, Manheim Township 32
Northampton 56, Garnet Valley 43
Methacton 56, Wilkes-Barre 44
Perkiomen Valley 64, Central 24
Archbishop Carroll 53, Neshaminy 25
Cedar Cliff 36, Haverford 27
Parkland 40, Great Valley 32
Pennsbury 62, Dallastown 46
Spring-Ford 43, Nazareth 32
Central York 46, Upper St. Clair 43
Abington 60, Northeast 18
Central Dauphin 47, Upper Dublin 23
Easton 42, Souderton 36
Cumberland Valley 63, North Allegheny 60 (2OT)
Bethel Park 62, Mifflin County 52
Mt. Lebanon 50, Red Lion 19
Second round
Friday’s schedule
Plymouth Whitemarsh (27-0) vs. Northampton (23-6); Methacton (23-3) vs. Perkiomen Valley (19-9); Archbishop Carroll (19-5) vs. Cedar Cliff (26-11); Parkland (19-8) vs. Pennsbury (24-3); Spring-Ford (21-6) vs. Central York (22-6); Abington (22-5) vs. Central Dauphin (21-4); Easton (26-2) vs. Cumberland Valley (21-5); Bethel Park (13-10) vs. Mt. Lebanon (24-1)
Class 5A
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
West York (16-9) vs. Villa Maria (14-11) at Spring-Ford, 6 p.m.; Manheim Central (19-7) vs. Roxborough (7-5) at Cardinal O’Hara, 5:30 p.m.; Radnor (14-9) at Mechanicsburg (21-5); Twin Valley (16-10) at Abington Heights (19-6); Greencastle (20-4) at Bethlehem Catholic (19-7); Cardinal O’Hara (11-15) at Bishop Shanahan (16-9); Springfield Delco (17-7) at Lower Dauphin (16-10); Marple Newton (16-8) vs. St. Hubert’s (11-11) at Archbishop Ryan, 6 p.m.; Trinity (18-6) at Gettysburg (22-5), 6 p.m.; Pittston (24-4) at Bangor (18-8); Latrobe (18-4) at Hollidaysburg (23-1); Harbor Creek (15-8) at Chartiers Valley (24-2); Lampeter Strasburg (15-10) at South Fayette (22-4), 6 p.m.; Moon (19-5) at Slippery Rock (14-9); Obama Academy (15-6) at McKeesport (20-5); Oakland Catholic (14-10) at Warren (19-6)
Class 4A
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
Bishop McDevitt (19-7) at Archbishop Wood (18-8); North Schuylkill (22-5) at Scranton Prep (20-4); Audenried (15-10) vs. Gwynedd Mercy (24-0) at Wissahickon, 6 p.m.; Bermudian Springs (23-6) at Central Columbia (19-6); Freire Charter (7-11) at Jim Thorpe (25-1); Lake Lehman (18-4) at Berks Catholic (21-6); Villa Joseph Marie (17-7) vs. Mastery North (17-5) at La Salle Colle; Shamokin (19-6) at Dunmore (23-1); Allentown Central Catholic (20-6) at Milton (12-13), 7:30 p.m.; Lancaster Catholic (23-5) vs. Lansdale Catholic (15-7) at Bonner Prendergast, 6 p.m.; Montour (16-7) at Delone Catholic (26-1); St. Marys (18-6) at Knoch (21-3); Eastern York (21-5) at Blackhawk (24-0), 6 p.m.; Southmoreland (18-4) at Tyrone (22-1); Quaker Valley (12-11) vs. Villa Maria (21-2) at Hagerty Events Center, Erie, 7:30 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (19-5) at Bedford (21-5)
Class 3A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Neumann-Goretti 72, Brandywine Heights 25
Bloomsburg 47, MaST Charter 31
Conwel Egan 52, York Catholic 46
Western Wayne 48, Loyalsock Township 37
Palmerton 49, Martin Luther King 31
Riverside-District 2 57, Towanda 29
Imhotep Charter 51, Executive Education 45
Trinity-District 3 68, John Bartram 34
River Valley 58, Pequea Valley 32
Chestnut Ridge 53, Waynesburg Central 29
Freedom 44, Westmont 31
Greenville 41, Keystone Oaks 37
North Catholic 52, Penn Cambria 36
Lakeview 34, Avonworth 27
Forest Hills 72, Mercyhurst Prep 60
Laurel 49, Redbank Valley 44
Second round
Friday’s schedule
Neumann-Goretti (13-9) vs. Bloomsburg (23-5); Conwel Egan (12-10) vs. Western Wayne (20-5); Palmerton (24-2) vs. Riverside-District 2 (21-4); Imhotep Charter (14-9) vs. Trinity-District 3 (19-7); River Valley (22-4) vs. Chestnut Ridge (14-11); Freedom (19-5) vs. Greenville (20-5); North Catholic (20-5) vs. Lakeview (22-4); Forest Hills (20-7) vs. Laurel (14-11)
Class 2A
First round
Tuesday’s results
Columbia 73, Penn Treaty 27
Mt. Carmel 40, Holy Cross 39
Sacred Heart Academy 39, Parkway West 18
South Williamsport 37, Minesville 35
Southern Columbia 67, Elk Lake 35
Tri-Valley 62, Parkway NorthWest 35
Linden Hall 65, Belmont Charter 31
Bishop McCort 63, Windber 32
Neshannock 46, Penns Manor 23
Cambridge Springs 54, Brockway 36
Seton LaSalle 54, Maplewood 51
Shenango 49, Northern Bedford 45
Homer-Center 50, Burgettstown 18
Serra Catholic 52, Clarion Limestone 37
Bellwood-Antis 44, OLSH 35
West Middlesex 68, Apollo-Ridge 44
Second round
Friday’s schedule
Columbia (24-2) vs. Mt. Carmel (21-5); Sacred Heart Academy (11-10) vs. South Williamsport (22-4); Southern Columbia (26-1) vas. Tri-Valley (20-6); Linden Hall (14-5) vs. Bishop McCort (24-4); Neshannock (25-2) vs. Cambridge Springs (19-6); Seton LaSalle (18-7) vs. Shenango (15-9); Homer-Center (24-4) vs. Serra Catholic (21-2); Bellwood-Antis (22-6) vs. West Middlesex (21-3)
Class A
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
Greenwood (10-12) vs. Northumberland Christian (19-3) at Milton, 6 p.m.; Jenkintown (13-11) at Susquehanna (10-12), 6 p.m.; Sankofa Freedom (7-3) at Christian School of York (24-2); St. John Neumann (12-11) at Marian Catholic (20-5); New Covenant Christian (13-9) vs. Faith Christian (21-4) at Wissahickon, 7:30 p.m.; Nativity BVM (9-15) at Lourdes Regional (15-10); Shade-Central City (11-12) at Mount Calvary Christian (16-9), 6 p.m.; Ridgway (15-9) vs. Williamsburg (21-6) at Claysburg Kimmel; DuBois Central (17-9) at Bishop Canevin (16-9); Bishop Carroll (10-15) at Otto Eldred (22-3), 6 p.m.; St. Joseph (10-14) at Shanksville-Stonycreek (18-6), 6 p.m.; North Clarion (21-6) at Kennedy Catholic (21-2), 6 p.m.; West Greene (18-4) vs. Portage (21-5) at Mount Aloysius College, 6 p.m.; Berlin-Brothersvalley (19-5) vs. Aquinas Academy (14-7) at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Farrell (13-9) at Union (20-2); Monessen (17-6) at Elk County Catholic (24-3)
Hockey
PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s results
North Allegheny 8, Bethel Park 1
Peters Township 6, Baldwin 2
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
At RMU Island Sports Center
North Allegheny vs. Seneca Valley, 6:45 p.m.
Pine-Richland vs. Peters Township, 8:45 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s results
Penn-Trafford 5, Meadville 2
Franklin Regional 10, Butler 2
Semifinals
March 15 schedule
At RMU Island Sports Center
Thomas Jefferson vs. Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.
Franklin Regional vs. South Fayette, 9 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s result
McDowell 3, North Catholic 2 (OT)
Thursday’s schedule
Westmont Hilltop vs. Norwin, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.
Semifinals
At RMU Island Sports Center
March 16 schedule
Fox Chapel vs. Norwin/Westmont Hilltop winner, 6:45 p.m.
McDowell vs. Quaker Valley, 8:45 p.m.
Varsity D2
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s results
Ringgold 4, Avonworth 2
Neshannock 6, Elizabeth Forward 2
Thursday’s schedule
Morgantown vs. Bishop Canevin, Ice Castle, 7 p.m.
Wilmington vs. Carrick, Ice Castle, 9 p.m.
Semifinals
At RMU Island Sports Center
March 17 schedule
Morgantown/Bishop Canevin winner vs. Wilmington/Carrick winner, 6:30 p.m.
Ringgold vs. Neshannock, 8:30 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
