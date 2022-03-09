High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 8, 2022

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 | 11:35 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

All games 7 p.m. unless noted

Class 6A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Chambersburg (18-7) at Lower Merion (24-3), 6 p.m.; Abington (16-11) at Pocono Mountain West (21-6); West Chester East (18-7) at Scranton (21-2); Garnet Valley (17-10) vs. Abrham Lincoln (18-8) at West Philadelphia HS, 7:30 p.m.; Roman Catholic (19-4) vs. Haverford (18-6) at Cardinal O’Hara HS, 7:30 p.m.; Bensalem (18-7) at Central Dauphin (17-5); Pennwood (15-8) at Parkland (21-7); Cedar Cliff (21-6) at Cheltenham (28-1); Hempfield-Landisville (21-6) at Norristown (20-7); State College (9-14) at North Hills (24-1), 6 p.m.; Plymouth Whitemarsh (18-8) at Archbishop Wood (17-1), 7:30 p.m.; Downingtown West (16-9) at Reading (25-3); Northampton (19-7) at Methacton (24-3); Mt. Lebanon (16-9) at Warwick (20-6), 6 p.m.; Central Catholic (18-6) at Allderdice (19-7); Cumberland Valley (19-7) at Fox Chapel (24-1), 6 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Chester 61, Exeter 52

Archbishop Ryan 75, West York 48

Shippensburg 56, Upper Moreland 46

Pittston 53, Lower Dauphin 51

Marple Newtown 53, Pottsville 43

Mastery North 51, Bishop Shanahan 48

Radnor 75, Susquehannock 56

Imhotep Charter 78, Chichester 51

Penn Hills 62, Lampeter Strasburg 39

East Stroudsburg South 47, North Pocono 44

Central Mountain 51, Hampton 45

New Castle 63, Northeastern 50

Laurel Highlands 55, Elizabethtown 33

Highlands 74, Brashear 46

Hershey 71, Shaler 45

Gateway 58, DuBois 32

Second round

Friday’s schedule

Chester (19-3) vs. Archbishop Ryan (19-7); Shippensburg (21-4) vs. Pittston (21-4); Marple Newtown (17-10) vs. Mastery North (14-5); Radnor (22-3) vs. Imhotep Charter (24-4); Penn Hills (19-5) vs. East Stroudsburg South (19-7); Central Mountain (14-11) vs. New Castle (24-2); Laurel Highlands (26-0) vs. Highlands (19-7); Hershey (21-6) vs. Gateway (17-6)

Class 4A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Neumann-Goretti 79, ELCO 47

Scranton Prep 53, Middletown 50

Bethlehem Catholic 62, South Philadelphia 48

Lewisburg 56, Littlestown 54

Trinity-District 3 77, Collegium Charter 63

West Philadelphia 59, Allentown Central Catholic 58

Dallas 66, Shamokin 46

Cardinal O’Hara 54, WIlson 46

Archbishop Carroll 68, Berks Catholic 61

Athens 42, Mid Valley 40

Penn Cambria 66, Deer Lakes 63

Montour 63, Oil City 42

Quaker Valley 67, Hickory 51

Belle Vernon 73, Obama Academy 51

Lincoln Park 86, Central (Martinsburg) 67

Fairview 61, Burrell 39

Second round

Friday’s schedule

Neumann-Goretti (19-4) vs. Scranton Prep (16-9); Bethlehem Catholic (20-6) vs. Lewisburg (23-5); Trinity-District 3 (19-6) vs. West Philadelphia (20-5); Dallas (23-3) vs. Cardinal O’Hara (14-10); Archbishop Carroll (13-10) vs. Athens (21-7); Penn Cambria (22-5) vs. Montour (21-5); Quaker Valley (24-0) vs. Belle Vernon (20-4); Lincoln Park (18-7) vs. Fairview (24-2)

Class 3A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Notre Dame Green Pond (19-7) vs. Math, Civics & Science (19-8) at West Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m.; Troy (22-5) at York Catholic (16-8), 6 p.m.; Southern Columbia (15-10) at Holy Redeemer (21-4); String Theory (14-9) at Executive Education (13-7); Riverside-District 2 (15-7) at Loyalsock Township (23-4); Tulpehocken (19-6) vs. West Catholic Prep (19-5) at Bonner Prendergast, 7:30 p.m.; Devon Prep (14-7) at Dock Mennonite; Freire Charter (11-14) vs. Columbia (22-2) at Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m.; Penns Valley (12-13) vs. Shady Side Academy (19-6) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; South Allegheny (17-7) vs. Seneca (19-6) at Hagerty Events Center, Erie, 6 p.m.; Girard (16-9) at Bishop Guilfoyle (20-6), 6 p.m.; Washington (17-3) at Chestnut Ridge (18-7); Ellwood City (21-3) at Franklin (23-2); Cambria Heights (16-8) vs. Avonworth (18-7) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Brookville (20-3) at Aliquippa (17-8); Neshannock (18-5) at Richland (23-4)

Class 2A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Delone Catholic (17-8) vs. Consitution (18-8) at St. Joseph’s PRep, 7:30 p.m.; Muncy (19-6) at Shenandoah Valley (22-4); Sankofa Freedom (6-15) vs. Church Farm (14-8) at Spring-Ford, 7:30 p.m.; Antietam (20-5) vs. Holy Cross (19-6) at Lackawanna College; Windber (16-8) at Lancaster Menonite (16-9), 6 p.m.; Tri-Valley (19-6) vs. Paul Robeson (15-11) at St. Joseph’s Prep, 6 p.m.; Old Forge (15-9) at Wyalusing (19-7); Karns City (19-7) at Penns Manor (20-5); United (21-6) at OLSH (23-0); Carlynton (20-3) vs. Rocky Grove (19-6) at Oil City; Greensburg C.C. (18-4) at Conemaugh Township (21-3); Cambridge Springs (13-12) at Ridgway (20-5); Sto-Rox (12-8) vs. Portage (26-1) at Mount Aloysius College, 7:30 p.m.; West Middlesex (14-11) at Fort Cherry (23-3); West Shamokin (17-8) vs. Redbank Valley (22-4) at Clarion University; Winchester Thurston (11-8) at Kennedy Catholic (21-4), 7:30 p.m.

Class A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Nativity BVM 77, West Shore Christian Academy 42

Lancaster Country Day 50, Northumberland Christian 41

City School 55, Plumstead Christian 52

Mount Calvary Christian 75, North Penn-Liberty 52

St. John Neumann 63, High Point Baptist 40

Faith Christian 49, Roberto Clemente 45 (OT)

Notre Dame East Stroudsburg 75, Strawberry Mansion 58

Linville Hill Christian 75, Fannett-Metal 60

Bishop Canevin 73, Johnsonburg 40

DuBois Central Catholic 70, Conemaugh Valley 50

Williamsburg 53, Otto Eldred 44

Imani Christian 79, Berlin-Brothersvalley 70

Bishop Carroll 57, North Clarion 19

Union 57, Southern Fulton 25

Farrell 67, Geibel 55

Elk County Catholic 49, Rochester 47

Second round

Friday’s schedule

Nativity BVM (20-6) vs. Lancaster Country Day (17-9); City School (19-7) vs. Mount Calvary Christian (26-2); St. John Neumann (23-3) vs. Faith Christian (13-12); Notre Dame East Stroudsburg (17-7) vs. Linville Hill Christian (23-3); Bishop Canevin (21-4) vs. DuBois Central Catholic (19-8); Williamsburg (22-5) vs. Imani Christian (16-6); Bishop Carroll (17-9) vs. Union (23-3); Farrell (16-8) vs. Elk County Catholic (23-5)

Girls

PIAA playoffs

All games 7 p.m. unless noted

Class 6A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Plymouth Whitemarsh 63, Manheim Township 32

Northampton 56, Garnet Valley 43

Methacton 56, Wilkes-Barre 44

Perkiomen Valley 64, Central 24

Archbishop Carroll 53, Neshaminy 25

Cedar Cliff 36, Haverford 27

Parkland 40, Great Valley 32

Pennsbury 62, Dallastown 46

Spring-Ford 43, Nazareth 32

Central York 46, Upper St. Clair 43

Abington 60, Northeast 18

Central Dauphin 47, Upper Dublin 23

Easton 42, Souderton 36

Cumberland Valley 63, North Allegheny 60 (2OT)

Bethel Park 62, Mifflin County 52

Mt. Lebanon 50, Red Lion 19

Second round

Friday’s schedule

Plymouth Whitemarsh (27-0) vs. Northampton (23-6); Methacton (23-3) vs. Perkiomen Valley (19-9); Archbishop Carroll (19-5) vs. Cedar Cliff (26-11); Parkland (19-8) vs. Pennsbury (24-3); Spring-Ford (21-6) vs. Central York (22-6); Abington (22-5) vs. Central Dauphin (21-4); Easton (26-2) vs. Cumberland Valley (21-5); Bethel Park (13-10) vs. Mt. Lebanon (24-1)

Class 5A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

West York (16-9) vs. Villa Maria (14-11) at Spring-Ford, 6 p.m.; Manheim Central (19-7) vs. Roxborough (7-5) at Cardinal O’Hara, 5:30 p.m.; Radnor (14-9) at Mechanicsburg (21-5); Twin Valley (16-10) at Abington Heights (19-6); Greencastle (20-4) at Bethlehem Catholic (19-7); Cardinal O’Hara (11-15) at Bishop Shanahan (16-9); Springfield Delco (17-7) at Lower Dauphin (16-10); Marple Newton (16-8) vs. St. Hubert’s (11-11) at Archbishop Ryan, 6 p.m.; Trinity (18-6) at Gettysburg (22-5), 6 p.m.; Pittston (24-4) at Bangor (18-8); Latrobe (18-4) at Hollidaysburg (23-1); Harbor Creek (15-8) at Chartiers Valley (24-2); Lampeter Strasburg (15-10) at South Fayette (22-4), 6 p.m.; Moon (19-5) at Slippery Rock (14-9); Obama Academy (15-6) at McKeesport (20-5); Oakland Catholic (14-10) at Warren (19-6)

Class 4A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Bishop McDevitt (19-7) at Archbishop Wood (18-8); North Schuylkill (22-5) at Scranton Prep (20-4); Audenried (15-10) vs. Gwynedd Mercy (24-0) at Wissahickon, 6 p.m.; Bermudian Springs (23-6) at Central Columbia (19-6); Freire Charter (7-11) at Jim Thorpe (25-1); Lake Lehman (18-4) at Berks Catholic (21-6); Villa Joseph Marie (17-7) vs. Mastery North (17-5) at La Salle Colle; Shamokin (19-6) at Dunmore (23-1); Allentown Central Catholic (20-6) at Milton (12-13), 7:30 p.m.; Lancaster Catholic (23-5) vs. Lansdale Catholic (15-7) at Bonner Prendergast, 6 p.m.; Montour (16-7) at Delone Catholic (26-1); St. Marys (18-6) at Knoch (21-3); Eastern York (21-5) at Blackhawk (24-0), 6 p.m.; Southmoreland (18-4) at Tyrone (22-1); Quaker Valley (12-11) vs. Villa Maria (21-2) at Hagerty Events Center, Erie, 7:30 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (19-5) at Bedford (21-5)

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Neumann-Goretti 72, Brandywine Heights 25

Bloomsburg 47, MaST Charter 31

Conwel Egan 52, York Catholic 46

Western Wayne 48, Loyalsock Township 37

Palmerton 49, Martin Luther King 31

Riverside-District 2 57, Towanda 29

Imhotep Charter 51, Executive Education 45

Trinity-District 3 68, John Bartram 34

River Valley 58, Pequea Valley 32

Chestnut Ridge 53, Waynesburg Central 29

Freedom 44, Westmont 31

Greenville 41, Keystone Oaks 37

North Catholic 52, Penn Cambria 36

Lakeview 34, Avonworth 27

Forest Hills 72, Mercyhurst Prep 60

Laurel 49, Redbank Valley 44

Second round

Friday’s schedule

Neumann-Goretti (13-9) vs. Bloomsburg (23-5); Conwel Egan (12-10) vs. Western Wayne (20-5); Palmerton (24-2) vs. Riverside-District 2 (21-4); Imhotep Charter (14-9) vs. Trinity-District 3 (19-7); River Valley (22-4) vs. Chestnut Ridge (14-11); Freedom (19-5) vs. Greenville (20-5); North Catholic (20-5) vs. Lakeview (22-4); Forest Hills (20-7) vs. Laurel (14-11)

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday’s results

Columbia 73, Penn Treaty 27

Mt. Carmel 40, Holy Cross 39

Sacred Heart Academy 39, Parkway West 18

South Williamsport 37, Minesville 35

Southern Columbia 67, Elk Lake 35

Tri-Valley 62, Parkway NorthWest 35

Linden Hall 65, Belmont Charter 31

Bishop McCort 63, Windber 32

Neshannock 46, Penns Manor 23

Cambridge Springs 54, Brockway 36

Seton LaSalle 54, Maplewood 51

Shenango 49, Northern Bedford 45

Homer-Center 50, Burgettstown 18

Serra Catholic 52, Clarion Limestone 37

Bellwood-Antis 44, OLSH 35

West Middlesex 68, Apollo-Ridge 44

Second round

Friday’s schedule

Columbia (24-2) vs. Mt. Carmel (21-5); Sacred Heart Academy (11-10) vs. South Williamsport (22-4); Southern Columbia (26-1) vas. Tri-Valley (20-6); Linden Hall (14-5) vs. Bishop McCort (24-4); Neshannock (25-2) vs. Cambridge Springs (19-6); Seton LaSalle (18-7) vs. Shenango (15-9); Homer-Center (24-4) vs. Serra Catholic (21-2); Bellwood-Antis (22-6) vs. West Middlesex (21-3)

Class A

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Greenwood (10-12) vs. Northumberland Christian (19-3) at Milton, 6 p.m.; Jenkintown (13-11) at Susquehanna (10-12), 6 p.m.; Sankofa Freedom (7-3) at Christian School of York (24-2); St. John Neumann (12-11) at Marian Catholic (20-5); New Covenant Christian (13-9) vs. Faith Christian (21-4) at Wissahickon, 7:30 p.m.; Nativity BVM (9-15) at Lourdes Regional (15-10); Shade-Central City (11-12) at Mount Calvary Christian (16-9), 6 p.m.; Ridgway (15-9) vs. Williamsburg (21-6) at Claysburg Kimmel; DuBois Central (17-9) at Bishop Canevin (16-9); Bishop Carroll (10-15) at Otto Eldred (22-3), 6 p.m.; St. Joseph (10-14) at Shanksville-Stonycreek (18-6), 6 p.m.; North Clarion (21-6) at Kennedy Catholic (21-2), 6 p.m.; West Greene (18-4) vs. Portage (21-5) at Mount Aloysius College, 6 p.m.; Berlin-Brothersvalley (19-5) vs. Aquinas Academy (14-7) at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Farrell (13-9) at Union (20-2); Monessen (17-6) at Elk County Catholic (24-3)

Hockey

PIHL Penguins Cup playoffs

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s results

North Allegheny 8, Bethel Park 1

Peters Township 6, Baldwin 2

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

At RMU Island Sports Center

North Allegheny vs. Seneca Valley, 6:45 p.m.

Pine-Richland vs. Peters Township, 8:45 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s results

Penn-Trafford 5, Meadville 2

Franklin Regional 10, Butler 2

Semifinals

March 15 schedule

At RMU Island Sports Center

Thomas Jefferson vs. Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional vs. South Fayette, 9 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s result

McDowell 3, North Catholic 2 (OT)

Thursday’s schedule

Westmont Hilltop vs. Norwin, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.

Semifinals

At RMU Island Sports Center

March 16 schedule

Fox Chapel vs. Norwin/Westmont Hilltop winner, 6:45 p.m.

McDowell vs. Quaker Valley, 8:45 p.m.

Varsity D2

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s results

Ringgold 4, Avonworth 2

Neshannock 6, Elizabeth Forward 2

Thursday’s schedule

Morgantown vs. Bishop Canevin, Ice Castle, 7 p.m.

Wilmington vs. Carrick, Ice Castle, 9 p.m.

Semifinals

At RMU Island Sports Center

March 17 schedule

Morgantown/Bishop Canevin winner vs. Wilmington/Carrick winner, 6:30 p.m.

Ringgold vs. Neshannock, 8:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.