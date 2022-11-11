High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 10, 2022

Thursday, November 10, 2022 | 11:48 PM

High schools

Field hockey

PIAA playoffs

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Downingtown West vs. Wilson (19-2-1) at Methacton, 3:30 p.m.; Honesdale (17-3) vs. Emmaus (24-0) at East Stroudsburg South, 4:30 p.m.; Lower Dauphin (19-3-1) vs. Great Valley (20-3) at Exeter, 11 a.m. ; Conestoga (20-2) vs. Manheim Township (18-5) at Exeter, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Villa Maria Academy (17-6) vs. Hershey (17-3-1) at Governor Mifflin, 11 a.m.; Crestwood (14-7) vs. Mechanicsburg (17-4-1) at Governor Mifflin, 1 p.m.; Northern (19-3-1) vs. Gwynedd Mercy (17-4-1) at Penn Manor, 11 a.m.; Palmyra (18-2-2) vs. Twin Valley (14-9) at Penn Manor, 1 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Wyoming Area (20-2) vs. West Perry (18-5) at Central Columbia, noon; Lewisburg (15-5) vs. Oley Valley (18-2-1) at Lower Dauphin Middle School, 1 p.m.; New Hope (20-2) vs. Central Columbia (18-4) at East Stroudsburg South, 2:30 p.m.; Boiling Springs (23-0) vs. Newport (17-5) at Lower Dauphin Middle School, 11 a.m.

Football

PIAA District 5-8 regional

Class 2A

Thursday’s result

Westinghouse 59, Berlin Brothersvalley 7

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Canon-McMillan (5-5) at North Allegheny (9-1), 7 p.m.; Central Catholic (6-4) at Mt. Lebanon (5-5), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Bethel Park (10-1) vs. Upper St. Clair (9-2) at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.; Pine-Richland (8-3) vs. Woodland Hills (6-5) at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Montour (7-4) vs. Aliquippa (9-0) at Freedom, 7 p.m.; McKeesport (10-1) at Armstrong (10-1), 7 p.m.; Laurel Highlands (8-2) at Central Valley (9-1), 7 p.m.; Latrobe (7-4) at Thomas Jefferson (7-3), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

East Allegheny (8-3) at Belle Vernon (7-2), 7 p.m.; West Mifflin (6-5) at Freeport (9-1), 7 p.m.; Beaver (8-3) at Avonworth (9-1), 7 p.m.; Shady Side Academy (6-4) at Elizabeth Forward (9-1), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

McGuffey (8-3) at Steel Valley (9-0), 7 p.m.; Washington (7-4) at Neshannock (10-1), 7 p.m.; Ligonier Valley (8-3) vs. Beaver Falls (9-1) at Geneva College, 7 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (9-2) at Sto-Rox (8-2), 7 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin (10-1) vs. Clairton (6-5) at Dormont Stadium, 7 p.m.; Mapletown (11-0) vs. South Side (10-1) at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.; Laurel (9-1) vs. Union (8-3) at Shenango, 7 p.m.; Rochester (6-4) vs. Fort Cherry (8-3) at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s summary

Westinghouse 59, Berlin-Brothersvalley 7

Berlin-Brothersvalley 0 7 0 0 —7

Westinghouse 21 13 25 0 —59

W: Khalil Taylor 4 run (kick failed)

W: Keyshawn Morsillo 3 run (Sincere Smith pass from Morsillo)

W: Taymir O’Neal 76 fumble return (Osavio Martin kick)

W: Khalil Taylor 22 run (Martin kick)

W: Morsillo 3 run (kick failed)

BB: Will Latuch 23 pass from Pace Prosser (Connor Montgomery kick)

W: Davon Jones 49 pass from Morsillo (kick failed)

W: O’Neal 58 pass from Morsillo (kick failed)

W: Davon Jones 32 pass from Morsillo (kick failed)

W: Keyshawn Robinson 39 run (Martin kick)

Hockey

Thursday’s results

Class 3A

Cathedral Prep 6, Upper Saint Clair 1

Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, (n)

Class 2A

Latrobe 11, Mars 3

Class A

Blackhawk 5, Wheeling Park 2

Freeport 5, Wheeling Catholic 0

North Hills 5, Moon 3

Greensburg Salem 3, Indiana 2

Varsity D2

Neshannock 7, Central Valley 0

Bishop Canevin 7, Wilmington 1

Soccer

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Lower Merion (21-1) vs. Pennridge (17-7) at CB East, 1 p.m.; Parkland vs. Father Judge at Upper Perkiomen, 11 a.m.; Spring-Ford (15-4-4) vs. Seneca Valley (19-1-1) at Eagle View Middle School, 2 p.m.; Conestoga (18-4) vs. Warwick (12-7-2) at Spring-Ford, 2 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Springfield Township (19-3) vs. Selinsgrove at Northeastern, 3 p.m.; Cocalico (18-4) vs. Phoenixville (19-2-1) at Upper Perkiomen, 1 p.m.; Hershey (19-3) vs. Ambridge (15-7-1) at Westmont Hilltop, 2 p.m.; Moon (21-0-1) vs. Cathedral Prep (17-1-1) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Fleetwood (20-0-1) vs. Northwestern Lehigh at Emmaus, 3 p.m.; Lewisburg (19-1-1) vs. Conwell-Egan at Northeastern, 1 p.m.; Harbor Creek (15-5-1) vs. Lancaster Catholic (15-5-2) at Somerset, 3 p.m.; Bedford (14-7) vs. Mercyhurst Prep (17-3-1) at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Tulpehocken (21-1) vs. Faith Christian (18-3) at Northern Lehigh, 4 p.m.; Holy Cross vs. Moravian Academy at North Schuylkill, 1 p.m.; McConnellsburg vs. Charleroi (18-3) at Somerset, 1 p.m.; Winchester Thurston (17-2-1) vs. Eden Christian (17-3-1) at Norwin, 2 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Neshaminy (21-0-2) vs. Conestoga (19-2-2) at Spring-Ford, noon; CB West (13-10) vs. Pennridge (21-2) at CB East, 11 a.m.; Owen J. Roberts (18-6) vs. Peters Township (15-3-2) at Eagle View Middle School, noon; Central Dauphin (19-2-1) vs. North Allegheny (21-1) at Westmont Hilltop, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Upper Perkiomen (21-1) vs. Valley View at Northern Lehigh, 2 p.m.; Archbishop Wood vs. Greencastle-Antrim (20-2-1) at Northeastern, 11 a.m.; Lower Dauphin (19-3-1) vs. Mars (18-1) at Hollidaysburg, 1 p.m.; Plum (18-2) vs. Moon (21-0) at Peters Township, noon

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Wyomissing (20-1) vs. Northwestern Lehigh at Emmaus, 1 p.m.; Central Columbia (22-0) vs. District 3 Trinity (17-3) at Tulpehocken, 2 p.m.; Fort LeBoeuf (15-1-2) vs. Mt. Pleasant (20-2) at North Allegheny, noon; General McLane (14-5-1) vs. Clearfield (18-2) at Clarion University, 6 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Camp Hill (14-7-1) vs. Southern Columbia (15-6-1) at Tulpehocken, noon; Moravian Academy vs. South Williamsport (18-4) at North Schuylkill, 3 p.m.; Freedom (18-4) vs. Karns City (18-4) at Beaver, noon; Greensburg C.C. (14-4) vs. Springdale (17-4) at Norwin, noon

Volleyball

Girls

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Garnet Valley (23-1) vs. Lower Merion (20-4) at Spring-Ford, noon; Wilson (21-4) vs. Parkland (23-0) at Spring-Ford, 2 p.m.; Landisville Hempfield (18-1) vs. North Allegheny (19-1) at Altoona, noon; Unionville (22-1) vs. Pine-Richland (17-2) at Altoona, 2 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Cardinal O’Hara (9-3) vs. Bethlehem Catholic (17-5) at Exeter, noon; Pope John Paul II (22-0) vs. Twin Valley (18-3) at Exeter, 2 p.m.; Hollidaysburg (15-2) vs. North Catholic (17-2) at Derry, 1 p.m.; Conneaut (15-3) vs. Thomas Jefferson (18-2) at Slippery Rock High School, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Notre Dame GP (16-4) vs. North Penn Liberty (20-1) at Berwick, 1 p.m.; York Catholic (21-1) vs. Tyrone (13-6) at Greencastle-Antrim, 2 p.m.; Freeport (20-2) vs. Quaker Valley (18-4) at North Allegheny, noon; Phillipsburg-Osceola (18-1) vs. Shenango (17-2) at St. Mary’s, 2 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Lititz Christian (21-5) vs. Sacred Heart Academy (18-7) at Exeter, 10 a.m.; Mt. Calvary Christian (19-4) vs. West Branch (20-0) at Greencastle-Antrim, noon; Conemaugh Township (22-1) vs. Oswayo Valley (23-0) at St. Mary’s, noon; Homer-Center (15-4) vs. Maplewood (20-3) at Slippery Rock High School, noon

